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Artificial intelligence used to be out of reach for common folks, but now it’s one of the most accessible tools. It can be extremely helpful when applied to normal tasks, but unfortunately, some people have been using it for the wrong things.

This is what a woman realized after finding inappropriate AI-generated photos of her friends on her husband’s phone. She couldn’t believe that her “loyal” spouse would do such a terrible thing, but she was in for an even greater shock after confronting him.

More info: Reddit

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It can be heartbreaking to learn that the person you trusted the most has been lying to you for a long time

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that after just a few months of marriage, she discovered artificially generated intimate photos of her friends on her husband’s phone

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Image credits: odua / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since the woman had been in a relationship with her spouse for two years, she trusted him fully and never expected him to do such a horrible thing

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, she confronted him, and he tried to explain that his actions weren’t cheating, and that he had only created the photos to spite her for picking fights with him

Image credits: just-at-me-next-time

The woman was also left heartbroken after her husband said that he regretted marrying her and wondered what it would be like to be with her friends

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The young woman had been married to her husband for a blissful few months and felt he was quite loyal and trustworthy. Unfortunately, while randomly going through his gallery one day, she was shocked to find that he had created undressed AI-generated images of her close friends.

Although it might seem like quite a far-fetched idea for a normal person to generate such photos, authorities have said it’s quite simple for folks to create this kind of non-consensual imagery. The biggest issue with this is that it can violate people’s privacy by using their likeness for inappropriate things.

That’s why when the poster saw what her husband had done, she was horrified and couldn’t believe that he’d stoop to such a level. She also didn’t expect him to be fantasizing about her friends, especially since he was meeting them quite often and had kept reassuring her that he didn’t have eyes for anyone else.

According to relationship advisors, even though it can be heartbreaking and painful to learn about a spouse’s affair, it’s important to collect evidence of their transgressions as soon as possible. This can help lay the groundwork for a divorce filing or to gain custody rights if needed.

Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster wasn’t sure what to do after seeing the photos that her husband had made, especially since he had been such a “saintly” person so far. That’s why she took a while to mull over his behavior, so that she could figure out her next steps, because she knew the truth would ruin her relationship.

Eventually, she worked up the courage to confront him and was shocked when he said that his actions don’t even qualify as cheating. He also stated that he felt justified in using AI-generated images maliciously, as it was a way to spite his wife whenever she picked a fight with him.

In situations like this, where someone has blatantly misused artificial intelligence for their own personal gain, it’s important for folks to take a stand against them. Cybersafety experts state that even though there might be many gray areas in the laws surrounding this matter, it’s important to report the situation to the authorities and share any evidence you may have.

It’s clear that the woman never expected this kind of thing to happen to her, which is why she didn’t collect any evidence of what her husband had done. Hopefully, she eventually takes a stand against him by leaving and exposing his vile actions to the friends whose photos he used.

What do you think the woman can do about her husband’s behavior, and how should she handle the AI-generated content he made? We’d be interested to know if you’ve ever had a scary run-in with artificial intelligence like this.

Folks were divided on the issue, with some advising the woman to get out of the relationship, and others feeling that she was toxic to have gone through his phone in the first place