Reddit user Vazouaquiacesso asked others on the platform to share the absolute fastest “yeah, we are definitely not going to be friends” moments they’ve ever experienced, and the responses prove that first impressions aren’t just important—they can be everything.

People in life come and go, and often it's impossible to predict whether a particular someone will become a significant part of it. However, every now and then, we meet a person who says or does something so weird or offensive that we instantly decide to keep our distance.

#1 My “friend” was traveling in the same country my family lives in. I was going at the same time because my dad is sick. She just wanted to party the whole time, and when I said I came there to spend time with my mom and dad she replied, “you just need to accept that your dad is going to [pass away].” Sent her packing from my parents home the next morning. We aren’t friends anymore and I’m happier for it.

#2 My husband and I did a couples date with another couple. We went to a café and played a board game since we all had that in common. She was nice but he was kind of abrasive. Towards the end of the game, my husband gets a winning set up against the other guy. But other guy said "if you take that move this friendship is over." We thought he was joking. He wasn't. The wife sighed. I felt so bad for her. I'm sure he does this frequently. My husband made his move and won the game. Other guy stormed out. Wife apologized. We told her it was very nice meeting her and we had a good time hanging out with her. Never contacted them again.

#3 Wife and I had recently moved to a new city. We helped one of her work colleague and spouse move. I think it was most of a Saturday, like 8AM - 4PM. Load the truck, follow the truck, unload the truck.



They said "thanks" and we left. They then had a housewarming party where they invited family *and other work friends*, but not us.



We were the *only* people that helped them move. Not their family. Not the other work friends. Just us.



It was 30 years ago. I don't remember all the details. They might have bought pizza for lunch, for instance.



They were part of a small group of people our age at her work that hung out together. We thought this might be a way to start participating. Turned out that they (the work group) had known each other for a few years and so qualified as "real friends"



My attitude about stuff like this is that a few hours of exercise is a small price to pay to learn that somebody isn't worth your time or effort.

#4 Coworker said something about liking to date married men. I'm just polite enough to believe she meant men who had previously been married. She clarified, no she meant actual currently married men. I'm a married woman so yeah...



She later complained that I never gave her a chance. What?! You had a chance, you opened your mouth and said the equivalent of I'm a terrible person and you can't trust me. Why the hell would I be friends with you after that? Boggles my mind.

#5 I worked with a guy for a couple of years. I helped him move, and other friendly things. Once I asked him for help on an office task and he refused. So I said I have helped you before and he said "but what have you done for me lately " so that was the end of that.

#6 Met up with friends at an area full of bars. They brought along a guy they knew from uni. I met him, shook his hand, all seemed fine. Then, as we were walking to a bar, he noticed a cute girl. As we walked by, he said something to the girl. The girl ignored him. The guy was incensed. He started shouting insults and calling the girl every nasty name he could muster. I told my friends that I would not be staying with them if he was there. Absolutely not. I walked away and went home. I got an apology text from the one guy who was friends with him. He never brought that guy around again.

#7 A buddy of mine introduced me to another friend of his and we went out to a couple of bars and thought we had a fun night. When we dropped him off at his house he sucker punched me and I ended up with a concussion. He misheard something I actually said for something else and had to punch me because "I disrespected him". My buddy tried defending him and ended up cutting ties with both of them. We were in our mid 30's/ early 40's by the way...



This was early 2011 after the financial crisis and the guy hadn't worked in a while and him and his wife were fighting about money and were close to losing their house etc. When it came time to pay the tab he was trying to figure out his portion and I said "I got you buddy, don't worry about" and tossed his card back to him (he was across the table) and paid the bill for everyone.



That was it, I apparently made him feel like so much less of a man in that moment that he was fuming in the 10 minute drive home in the back seat to the point that he sucker punched me as soon as we got out of the car.



I guess mistook is a better word than misheard.



I didn't press charges, didn't want to deal with it.

#8 This girl that kept telling me every time I saw her "I could totally beat you up if I wanted to." I was like, what the hell is wrong with this person?

#9 It was literally my best friend from 6th grade all the way up to our first year of college. Dude was like my brother and I can't believe I never knew it.



So he had the same girlfriend throughout highschool. And I'd say she was a good friend too. We all went to Indianapolis together for college. One night while he is at work, her and I are just chilling like we've done many times before. Then she lifts her shirt. Bruises all over her stomach. "He beats me."



I was immediately filled with rage to the point I punched the refrigerator. Turns out, she always thought I knew and that I'd hurt her too if she said anything. It broke my heart to hear that she was scared of me because I was his friend. Called a buddy from back home, bro drove 4 hours in the middle of the night.



I distracted my friend the following morning while she and my other buddy packed her things in his truck and he took off. She waits in a neighboring apartment and I pick her up and drive her straight to her mom's house.



One thing that I remember was that after maybe 6 months of being away from him, she was excited because she got her period. Apparently he was very controlling about her diet and she had some wild hormonal imbalance. But we hung out all the time for awhile and if her step-dad wasn't feeding her, me or my mom was.



This was 17 years ago. I've not been his friend since. She has been with the same new guy for over a decade now and they're married with a son. Ran into her and her mom a month ago at the grocery store and she's still doing good :).

#10 Told her what car I was driving at the time. "You better never pick me up with this car".

No, I won't, ever.

(Was a quite new, but more of an economy model).

#11 I met a girl on a friendship meet-up app and within 2 minutes of hanging out she started bragging about how much money her fiancé earns, how nice their cars are, how much money they have saved and how she recently bought a ‘cheap’ purse for £600…all whilst asking 0 questions about my life. She then sent me videos of her spraying her indoor cats with a hose and thought it was funny that they were hissing and scared. I already wasn’t feeling her friendship and then that solidified it for me!

#12 A mom at swim lessons talking about having a 3rd kid. She said her husband didn’t want one but she did and therefore it was going to happen. This was after she talked mad stuff about how difficult her other two kids are, especially her daughter with autism. Big no from me dawg.

#13 I was semi-seeing a girl in college. She REALLY hated her roommate because the roommate had a boyfriend, which was totally fair because well, yea it can be annoying.



THEN she told me 'yea so when she goes away for a weekend i clean the toilet with her toothbrush'



I slowly backed up, grabbed my toothbrush, and started distancing myself from her REAL quick.

#14 "We don't hire Europeans. They take time off. I should be able to talk to you at 2AM. Europeans will be gone for large periods of time. We're here to grind."





Something our director of consulting said at our Commercial Kick-Off. It was saying all the quiet parts out loud about how they use their American workers and contractors.

#15 First few days with my new office-mate, we were getting to know each other and she asked me if I wanted to have kids. I said "no" and she started crying. I immediately found a new job.

#16 One of my great friends' girlfriend.. There was multiple things that upset me but the final straw for me was when she came home from work (we all rented a house together) and started saying some creep scared the stuff out of her at work.



She starts going into this story how she is the only one in the office, she thought she was alone, there's a knock on the door and "this creepy looking man came in speaking Spanish." Saying she freaked out screamed and kicked them out of the building. She really went into detail on how creepy this guy was and how she was afraid she was going to be attacked and all this stuff.



After we asked more questions... Basically her companies janitor came into the offices and was trying to do his job and she freaked out calling him a creep and portraying him as some malicious weirdo... Just a simple hard working dude trying to do his job.

#17 They put on this sad song and kept making themself cry on purpose while looking out the car window as if it was a music video.

#18 Once my company was acquired by another company and my new boss, who had that Italian mob boss vibe about him, casually dropped in conversation something about how men should slap their wives around occasionally to keep them in line.

#19 I was getting to know someone in my neighborhood and we went on a walk. She started talking about how she and her husband were trying to adopt a baby and I commented about how I’ve heard it’s a pretty tough process.



She said, “Yeah, we actually had one for a little over two years before, but we found out they had given her vaccines in the hospital when she was born, so we had to give her back.”



Completely skirting by the fact that anyone who feels that way about vaccines is not someone whose judgment I trust, she had a daughter for TWO YEARS, and decided that her anti-vax nonsense was more important than any relationship, love, connection, or sense of responsibility she had built with this poor baby.



The really scary part was that she told me about it so casually. Like giving up a human child that had only ever known you as her mother was no different than returning a defective vacuum cleaner. Straight-up sociopathic behavior.

#20 When they asked me to join their pyramid scheme multiple times within the first 2 hours of us meeting.

#21 Met a girl in a college class. We seemed to get along, so we decided hey, why not hang out outside of class. We were walking to grab lunch at a spot that happened to be in my neighborhood. She looks at me and deadass asks me "Is this the ghetto?", then proceeds to spend the rest of the walk there talking bad about poor people and saying how she's glad she grew up in a better area.



Most awkward lunch of my life.

#22 When they make fun of me for not going to the bar every weekend.

#23 In hanging out with another new mom, she mentioned how she hated shopping for her baby (4 month) daughter because she looked so fat in everything.

#24 At my previous job I greeted a coworker with “Hey how’s it goin’?” Her response was “Why?”



She later reported me for asking personal questions.

#25 When he asked me to pay him back for my birthday gift.



Alright, alright, folks. So, I’m in college right now and I’ve been meeting a bunch of new people I kinda wanted to be friends with. But there was this one guy I really liked, let’s call him James. For months, we were chatting and I genuinely thought we could become good friends. And just recently, on my birthday, I was kinda sick but still celebrated it with my family. James actually got me a gift, a Steam game I’d been wanting for ages.



Fast forward about a month, we were talking like usual, and out of nowhere, he hits me up asking me to pay him back for the gift. Apparently, he blew all his pocket money. His exact words “I don’t even have money for cigarettes, but I feel like smoking.” And that was the reason he wanted the cash back. Honestly, I was super disappointed in him, and now I’m keeping my contact with him to a bare minimum.

#26 My kid made friends with another kid in school. They came over and had a play date. His Dad came to pick him up. Usually when our kids make friends, we tend to get along pretty well with the other parents. This guy immediately starts talking about how much he hates liberals and loves Trump, and it went downhill from there. I politely listened, emphasized I don't agree with all of his policies, but hey you're entitled to your opinion. The fact that I'm *very clearly an immigrant with an accent and everything* seemed to fly over his head.



Tried to steer the conversation away from politics but the guy just made everything about politics and how "liberals and immigrants are ruining America... not you though man you seem cool... anyway, freaking liberals...". Made more awkward small talk until he left.



Wonder how his kid is doing these days, my own kid and him ended up going to different schools not long after.

#27 He called the waiter ‘brokie’ because the restaurant didn’t have the wine he wanted.

#28 He knowingly and intentionally parked in a handicap reserved space. As if that wasn’t bad enough, then he made a disparaging remark about people with disabilities. Nope.

#29 Was at a bar having a drink and a guy sits down and starts talking to me. Turned out we had a lot in common. Both military veterans. Both into history. Both into motorcycles. Both into games. Both into freediving. Thought to myself, “Hey, this guy seems awesome!” The conversation had been going on for nearly two hours at that point.



Then the conversation shifted to family. He started talking about his wife and his kids. Then he started going on about how his teenage son recently came out to him as gay and how he couldn’t accept and wouldn’t talk to his own child anymore. Before I could say anything, he asked if I was married with a wife and kids. I told him that I am married but no wife and no kids.



He gave me the longest confused look anyone has ever given me. Then it clicked in his tiny mind and he huffed, got up from his stool, and left. Meanwhile I continued to finish off the glass of whiskey he bought me.

#30 When we went on a 2 day trip with my neighbors to a nearby city, they had a huge fight the night before and left their 3yr old with us for the whole day because they needed to “sort out their issues alone”.



We had to take care of their son (who’s basically a stranger?) all day on top of our toddler. Then my neighbors came back to dinner at 6pm like nothing happened.

#31 Our wives are friends, they thought we should be friends too… He baby talks to his kids… the youngest one was like 10 years old.

#32 I have the appearance of a regular white straight dude (not actually straight, the rest is correct) and the amount of white straight dudes who will try to instantly bond to you over "so women are annoying, huh" or "so we hate gay stuff, huh" or "so we love racism, huh" is pretty upsetting.

#33 Was at a rehearsal dinner for a wedding my husband was in. Got to talking to this girl I had never met before. Somehow we got on the topic of church. She should have realized my church was much less conservative than hers when I mentioned that we had a woman pastor. It took me about 5 seconds to clock that she was going to a fundie church.



At one point she turns to me and says, "I think if you're a Christian, you have to vote Republican. That's what Jesus would have wanted." I responded in a very mild tone a voice, "I don't necessarily agree with that." She immediately excused herself to go to the bathroom and wouldn't come near me for the rest of the night. I thought it was pretty funny. One mild comment totally scared her off. So I guess that's the moment she figured out she wasn't going to be friends with me.

#34 Me and my wife worked with a childhood friend she had. We all became really acquainted, we attended her baby shower, helped her out with covering shifts. Then she started sharing stuff on her social media essentially saying gay marriage should be overturned and it's unnatural. Mind you, me and my wife are lesbians and she had been nothing but nice to us to our face, but apparently thought our existence was disgusting 🤷‍♀️ took her off socials and haven't heard from her since.

#35 Husband and I were working our booth at the farmers market and a couple came by and chatted with us. They were about our same age, lived in the area, and were super enthusiastic about our interests and business (just a small side hustle with homemade cocktail mixers). We exchanged numbers and the wife called a couple days later. I thought we might be planning a hang, but she wanted me to get on the phone with her “mentor.” I realized immediately it was Amway lol. We noped right out of that situation. I was bummed because here I thought they wanted to start a friendship, but they probably cruise farmers markets looking for people who have side hustles thinking they’d be more receptive to their pitch. It’s super gross when I think about it.

#36 "My daddy told me I was a Klan princess!"



She was drunk at a funeral. I noped out of that situation so fast.

#37 He (with no experience) repeated what my colleague (with 2 years first hand experience) had perfectly articulated the first time.

#38 They ALWAYS try to get something free or discounted while out at a restaurant. This is prefaced by predictably complaining about things that really have nothing wrong with them, in preparation for getting offered something to shut them up.

#39 When I was younger friend and I were in a car accident it was very bad I was in a coma for 23+ days and broke a ton of bones.. the girl who was driving came to the hospital to see me and my parents were very upset and wouldn't let her see me, so she started telling them how much I hate them and she hopes I die so they never get to see me again... Then she came to see me when I got home and I was still in a wheelchair learning how to speak again, the first thing she said: I got the worst bruise on my knee I couldn't walk without it hurting for almost week, you got to take a nap and miss school. I looked in at her and took all my mental energy and through my surgically closed jaw I screamed get out. That was like 25 years ago I never spoke to her again.

#40 I was in Shanghai partying with some expats who were spouses of my Chinese coworkers and firmly in the LBH (losers back home) bucket. One guy and I were hitting it off, and he kept asking me how I liked being single in China as a white guy.



I kept deflecting and asked him about how he met his wife, Jing. He said yeah they were hooking up and he married her because she kept pressuring him, but said he “was thinking he’d divorce her because he missed boobs”



I told him that was horrible and we didn’t talk for the rest of the night.

#41 My wife and I did a couples date with a friend in college and her new boyfriend of like a week. We went out for sushi, me and my wife ordered 1 roll each and a roll to split and some waters (we prefer to drink water, not a cheap thing). She orders 1 roll and asks him if he wants to share one and he says he prefers to 'order on the spot'. Waiter comes around, he asks to go last. We all order, then he busts out an order of 2 rolls for him, 3 rolls to share with out friend and an alcoholic beverage for him and one for the friend. She insists it's too much, and he holds his hand up, smiles, and says "Don't worry about the cost, let's just have fun". So we eat, they end up so full they have like 2.5 rolls left over and he had 2 more beers over the course of the chatting and eating. Honestly he seemed pretty normal up to that point.



Then they brought us the receipt. The waiter asked the usual, "separate checks?". Dude holds his hand up and says "that's too much work, just split it evenly". I held up my hand and said, "actually do me and her together" (gesturing at my wife). Dude looks at me like a deer in headlights "are you sure? It's going to be pretty expensive if we do it that way". I looked at him and tried to not show the shock on my face, while I responded "Yeah, I would prefer to do it this way". There was no pre-discussion about how to pay, so maybe this is just a culture difference, but he didn't talk to us for the remainder of our event.

#42 My husband had a group of friends from high school that we still hangout with. One of the guys went to our high school, but none of us actually knew him then. He works with one of the other guys in the group so he became part of the group a few years ago. We went to his house for the first time for a football game, where I met his wife. She’s a few years younger than me, but she also went to our high school. Her and her husband are high school sweethearts, as are me and my husband. They got married right out of high school at 18 and had 3 kids over ten years, whereas me and my husband waited until we were 25-26 to get married and have no kids. When we were all talking, I said something about my husband was paying for something or having to split it, I can’t remember which. She immediately asked, “you two don’t share a bank account?” I said something along the lines of no, we each pay for half of our expenses but have our own accounts. She starts going on about how weird that was and then hugs her husband and says “thanks for being such a good provider for us” and really making a show of it. That’s when I knew we wouldn’t be friends. I don’t want to be friends with someone who is going to think we are in some kind of competition for ‘best couple’. I couldn’t care less what anyone’s financial situation is with their spouse.

#43 When on the third outing as female friends she still hadn’t picked up a tab, not even the 2 lemonades for 8$ one. Like foh not your atm or your lover. And then had the audacity to get upset at me when I mentioned reciprocity matters. Yeah bye 👻.

#44 Loaning money and not being paid back!

#45 Dude has a kid my kids age. We met at some shared hobby event and got the kids together to play while we hung out and played board games and whatnot.



He got divorced, and frankly we sided with his wife, but otherwise he was still cool about things, so we kept hanging out. They got split custody of the kid and there were no accusations of horribleness, they just grew apart. We hung out with them both separately for a good long while.



Then he meets this girl he was head over heels for in highschool, and they end up together. After a while they get an apartment together, and thats when it hits. We're planning a hangout and everything seems fine. About a half hour before we head out to go to his place I get the call, his girlfriend doesn't want women in her space. I can either bring my kid myself and leave my wife at home or we can make today a wildlife day and go for a hike in the nearby state park.



My wife got upset, and frankly I don't blame her. We didn't want to cancel our kids plan so I took our kid to the park and we met there as if my wife came, told him she stayed home at the last moment because she was upset sith the new rule that not even a married woman could visit their home.

#46 I watched a friend of a friend pop the nose of the home owners cat for something very innocuous, she was just sniffing something. It stunned me because I would never hit someone else's animals! I don't hit my OWN animals. I wasn't surprised to find out she was also mean and talks about people behind their backs. I made sure to not let her around my own cats, my cranky old lady Kali would bite her for that kind of stuff lol.

#47 Worked at a gender-equity nonprofit focused on women in tech, and one of the long-time volunteers made a comment about how women who use pads instead of tampons were gross.



The cognitive dissonance to want to volunteer at an org that helps women while making a disparaging comment about how some women choose to manage their periods was... weird.

#48 Had a mate invite me round to play FIFA. First game, I beat him 3-1. He accused me of using a cheap formation, restarted the match without asking, lost again, then said his controller was broken and asked me to leave. We had known each other maybe 45 minutes.

#49 I remember this dude at a bar kept telling me that hockey players are morally superior to basketball players. I kept asking why he thinks that





Out of nowhere he said "look im not saying it's a racial thing"





It absolutely was a racial thing.

#50 Went to dinner with a bunch of friends including someone I hadn’t met before but was part of the larger social circle.



It was a casual dinner, everyone had 2 courses and a soft drink so we decided to split the bill evenly (there was no alcohol or extra courses to make this unfair to anyone).



I dealt with the bill and told everyone they owed £18. This girl hands me £15 and I said she was £3 short and if she didn’t want to split the bill her actual total was £20. She *threw* the coins down the table at me.



I’ve refused to acknowledge she exists ever since.

#51 I was at a Renaissance Faire and talking with someone who was helping run the neighboring booth. Their dog was yapping and annoying them, while they were in the middle of writing something on a clipboard. **They used the clipboard to smack the dog in the face.** I stopped talking to them immediately and hope I don't see them again.

#52 Meet a doctor who said people sometimes come to them to get medical notes for sick days off from work, "but when they say it's stress or anxiety related I don't give them the note because they're always faking it".

#53 I met a girl at a bar and we ended up going to another bar a few blocks down a half hour later. At that spot we stepped outside for a smoke and she made a racist comment about someone who walked past us. I paid the tab and quickly vanished into the night.

#54 When someone says they hate books/reading.

#55 They refused to thank the waiters because "Why would I thank somebody for doing a job I'm paying them for?"

#56 I told her my cat was sick and couldn’t go out cus I was taking her to the emergency vet. She replied: it doesn’t seem like your cats in immediate danger of death so just take her tomorrow I wanna meet boys at the bar with you????? Yeah no. My babygirl (cat) is the most precious treasure to me. Nothing comes before her.

#57 When he or she doesn't allow you to talk.

#58 Went to a bridal brunch since I got picked as a Bridesmaid. Someone asked what are our hobbies. I said video games, been playing since Pokémon was in black and white on Gameboy.



Girl looks at me and goes "Oh. That's cute, you're trying to be "woke"." I think I blue screened there but when I asked her to clarify did the "Aren't you too old to play video games?"



The first Pokemon game I played was Red/Blue/Yellow. I played on the Gameboy the grey one!

Yeah. No.



Yeah. No.

#59 A guy i know told me he understands why Israel is bombing Gaza, he lives in a building with a lot of immigrants and their kids are rude and they frighten him and he would be okay with them being bombed.



Now, that would be enough of a “you 100% have no idea what the thing you just said means IRL and the only merciful way to deal with it is to never talk to you again” moment, all by itself, to end the conversation right there. But here’s the kicker.



He lives in the same building as me. He was talking about my neighbors.



My neighbors are sweet people. Our neighborhood is not rich, but it’s nice, peaceful.



More even than the hate, it was the delusion i just couldn’t respond to without some sort of medical professional to help me find words.

#60 College story.



Lived next to a nice woman in the dorm. She had an (attractive) friend over to visit. Thought the vibe was good. I went back to my room and she followed me.



She looked around at the 80s New Wave posters I had on my walls (Police, Squeeze, Duran Duran) and said “Wow, if you were my boyfriend, I’d never let you live like this.”



Vibe died right there. Too bad….

#61 My husband’s friend’s wife when we first met kept saying things like “Once my grandma dies and I get her life insurance” constantly. I couldn’t handle someone prioritizing money over a person. I was disgusted.

#62 When my co-worker accused me of taking her medications from her purse.