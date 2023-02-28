46 Green Flags In A Relationship To Look For In A Potential Candidate
When it comes to dating, we are all too quick to swipe left on anyone who has red flags flashing all over them. Are they a regular smoker? Yikes. More of a cat person? Double yikes. (But still, an animal-person, let's give them that.) Still lives with their mom? This goes without saying. The first things we pay attention to (besides funny Tinder bios) are deal breakers, icks, and all-around turn-offs that we can catch immediately. However, why are we always centered on the bad stuff? Why not swivel our attention to more positive attributes, the so-called green flags in a relationship?
The answer is simple. Signs of a toxic relationship are more obvious. Yet somehow not prominent enough to end a relationship *sigh*. Essentially, a green flag in a relationship is a personality or behavior trait of a person which matches your established boundaries. Looking for potential relationship green flags may be more beneficial in the long run than speculating whether the other person in their Tinder photos is their ex, sibling, or "just a friend." Sure, much like red flags, dating green flags can also be deceiving. However, green flags in relationships are a much better indicator of a potential candidate and someone you may try to build a future with. By keeping an eye out for green flags in dating, especially if it's just the beginning of your relationship, you can assess if someone has the potential to be a suitable long-term partner. And essentially, not waste each other's time.
Whether you dream of becoming an epitome of #relationshipgoals on Instagram or finding someone who respects your boundaries (this), below, we've compiled a list of green flags to look for in a relationship to ease your search. What are the green flags in a relationship mentioned in the list that you agree with? Let us know by giving those entries an upvote! Also, are there any other green flags in men or women that we should add or which have worked for you in building a successful relationship you are currently in? Let us know in the comments!
They Compliment You
And by complimenting you, we don’t mean saying how hot you are or how well that top fits your curves. Anytime later in the relationship — sure, but the beginning of it shouldn’t be overly sexualized or concentrated on the physical appearance. Although everyone loves to hear they look good or snatched, the best compliments go beyond looks.
They Make Time For You
First, it’s a green sign if they have a busy schedule because this means they are busting their arse off and working hard on their goals. Still, despite their hectic agenda, a person who is genuinely interested in you will always make time to spend one-on-one time with you. No one is too busy; it’s just not high on their priorities list.
They Stay Off Their Phone
Not just off to the side of the table but hidden away entirely in your pocket or handbag. According to research conducted by psychologists at the University of Essex, even having a cell phone visible but not in use can worsen interpersonal relationships. Also, it's simply disrespectful. First impressions are crucial, whether it's on a first date or an interview. Using your phone while out on a date shows that you are not 100% present with your date.
Anyone who is on a date, especially with someone new, if you have your phone out, you are an inconsiderate a$$hole
They Make You Feel Good About Yourself
When you're among them, their words, actions, and general attitude should make you feel admired, strong, and exalted. It might be time to seek elsewhere if you feel like you just played three rounds of Squid Game after a date. Anyone who makes you feel good about yourself, keep them. And be such a person for them.
They Talk You Up
When nice things happen to you, it is as though they have also transpired for them. They support your independence and achievement, are proud of you, and let you know when you’re being overly humble by shining a spotlight on you. Everyone needs a hype man/friend/someone who continually encourages them.
They Appreciate Your Differences
A relationship can fail miserably when people try to transfer their “ideal” partner’s qualities onto the person they are dating. Still, a potential partner is not a scientific project. Everyone has various histories, hobbies, and personalities, so it’s crucial to be with someone who takes the time to learn what makes you unique and embraces those qualities rather than trying to alter them.
The Conversation Flows
Still, a moment of silence is not something to fear. It's not necessarily a bad sign when there are awkward silences on a date. Actually, they often point to unfiltered sexual energy between two people. How exciting! Keep firm eye contact with the person at the other end of the table and simply allow yourself to experience those electrifying moments.
You Laugh A Lot Together
On dates with women, men often pretend to be stand-up comedians, with their dates serving as their receptive audience. Nevertheless, laughing should be a two-way conversation, not a broadcast. Also, laughter must be genuine; there should be no polite tittering at jokes that hit harder than your Uncle Bob after ten IPA beers.
They Are Willing To Try Stuff
Being curious is hawt. Even science agrees that being adventurous makes you more attractive. A study done by dating giants Match.com showed that a sense of adventure makes a potential date more attractive for 85% of singles. Another well-known dating site, RSVP.com, previously polled 882 Australian adults about their turn-ons and turn-offs. According to the respondents, the more adventurous a person is, the hotter they look. With all due respect, not "I love you" but "Let's do it!" are the three most romantic words.
The Little Things
They don't wait to demonstrate you some courtesy until they're in hot water. It's not about being ostentatious or achieving your goals. It either helps you or reflects their concern for you. Before a business presentation, a voice message wishing you luck, a text message congratulating you, a voice note letting you know they had a fantastic time last night. Little actions leave a lasting effect.
They Include You In Their Life, And Want To Be In Yours
They want to show you things, go on adventures with you, share things that make them happy, or perhaps keep them awake at night. They want you to meet their friends and family. They want to include you in their pursuits or create new hobbies you can do together. And, most importantly, they want to learn the same things about you.
They Are Self-Aware
A person with a strong sense of self-awareness will always be a better partner. They will be aware of how their actions and circumstances affect them, and they will react to conflict in a constructive and well-rounded manner.
They Remember Even The Smallest Things About You
A positive indication that someone wants to know you better is that they remember even the tiniest bits about your life. This demonstrates that they are interested in what you are saying enough to pay attention and try to remember it.
They Support You Having Your Own Social Life, Separate From Them
Of course, they should also have one. While it might be tempting to spend all of your time together initially, both partners need to be able to preserve their identities. You don’t want to spend your time with someone, especially long-term, who makes it hard for you to maintain your hobbies and other things in life that make you happy and content. Also, having that independence and space can help keep the fling alive once you’ve been together for a while.
They Are Genuinely Kind To Everyone
Let’s presume your new date is kind to you because you are the one they want to impress. (Oh, how nice they are when they’re trying to sleep with you!) But how do they behave with those they don’t want to become close to? Even more indicative of a person’s character is how they treat those around them, including the bartender, cab driver, and the people in the row behind you at the cinema.
They Have Goals For Themselves
Having goals is crucial, both individually and as partners in a relationship. A person can make both short-term and long-term commitments if they are driven to work for their goals and objectives, which is key for any affinity to work long-term.
They’re Not Afraid To Talk About The Future
Even if it's your first time seeing each other in person, get rid of the idea that discussing long-term goals isn't fitting for a first date. Long-term goals don't necessarily have to involve the person you are talking to. Do you plan to wed someday? Are you confident you don't want to have children in the future? Inform them! You're not asking them to sign a contract. It's a natural part of your dialogue, letting them know where you stand with them and helping you establish your boundaries. You know not to waste time on a second date if your goals don't match.
You Accept It’s All A Work-In-Progress
Not marble or stone, but flesh and bone. We're fixated on lightning-fast reactions, but a huge green flag signals that you won't do everything right the first time. Relationships are active projects. A successful relationship is one in which both partners experience love and support and can freely communicate their needs. The aim is to make progress toward these objectives as you go. It's never smooth as butter, yet it shouldn't be an uphill battle.
You Can Be Yourself With Them
Oh, the pleasure of being able to speak (and act) openly and without judgment! No walls or facades are standing between you. They genuinely want to get to know you as a person and view you as more than just a pretty face. And no, their opinion of you shouldn't change after you go swimming or when they see you with no makeup after your first time. As the saying goes (or something like it), if they don't value you at your worst, they don’t deserve you at your best!
They Have A Good Relationship With Their Friends And Family
It’s a good indicator if someone you are seeing has other people in their life who appreciate being around them. Thus, if your crush has a large group of close friends and family, it is a sign that they can uphold and cultivate wholesome connections. While there may be different situations, be wary of anyone who speaks poorly about their friends, family, coworkers, or ex-partners.
If every single one of their family members is “toxic”, your date is actually the toxic one
They Collaborate And Work Together
Even in the early phases of dating, there are many chances to cooperate and work together, such as choosing a time to meet up or picking a restaurant. Any potential suitor will demonstrate their ability to work with even you on the tiny, apparently trivial things first to prove they can work with you on the bigger, more significant issues later in life.
Their Words Match Their Actions
The flag doesn’t get greener than this if a person supports what they say with their actions. It is essential to have a very clear and visual mental process and follow through on plans and intent so that you are not left in the dark or forced to interpret things in your own ways, which will not always be correct.
They Vocalize Their Feelings Loud And Clear
Everything we do is roused by our emotions, which can occasionally lead to mistakes. In a new relationship, look for someone who can or at least tries to communicate their feelings. This emotional skill also helps one understand the feelings of others and makes you feel more connected to them.
They Respect Your Boundaries
They respect your personal boundaries. They know that “no” means no and not “try to convince me into it,” regardless of whether you are discussing sex, money, time, or anything else.
Meh, people play games sometimes, and that’s not always a bad thing
They’re Intentional With Their Words
The person who’s intentional with their words will not simply tell you that you look lovely because you’ve put on some dressier attire, but also because they recognize the significance and effect of expressing those feelings out loud. You will also witness them doing this not only with you but also with family, friends, and even complete strangers.
They Want To Impress You
Acting cool or unimpressed is seriously overdone. We are no longer teens. We want to wow each other. Effort is cool; effort is hawt. And honestly, when it comes to relationships, it's not cool not to care, but showing effort is.
There’s A Lack Of Drama
Too many couples like the drama, breaking up and getting back together or swooning over their ex-partners. Instead of continually rocketing between Everest and the Mariana Trench, the relationship should be drama-free. Perhaps with just the occasional dip and jump because that's how life is. An old cliché says you must work in a relationship, but that is nonsense if it implies straining yourself to make a relationship work. Maybe you're in the wrong relationship if you feel like you're about to work a double shift in the salt mines every morning.
They Admit When They’re Wrong
Admitting your own fault is by far the hottest thing someone can do. We are all imperfect because we are human, and there is no prize for always being right. Being able to confess when you made a mistake is a strength, not a weakness. Yet, this is not a justification for consistently making mistakes. Don't just keep making the same errors; learn from them.
You’re On A Similar Wavelength
It's boring to date individuals who are just like you. But, preventing conflict requires that you at least have shared values; it may also be beneficial if you share similar views on your finances, the demands your job places on your leisure time, and the number of hours you are willing to binge-watch Netflix.
They Don’t Mock The Things You Love
Whatever it is, watching anime, K-dramas, or let's plays on YouTube, no one should ever judge what you like and enjoy doing. If they mock the things you like — well, boo-hoo, I no longer like you; how do you like that?
Yeah, don’t know about adults being into anime, furries, etc
They Shoulder The Burden
If one of you is doing more than the other, including things like paying bills, cleaning, or doing grocery shopping, the other partner should be willing to shoulder the burden or at least offer to help. Princess treatment — hell yeah, yet humanness and respect for the partner’s efforts must come first.
They Put The Lid Back On The Toothpaste
It’s just simple decency, much like flushing the toilet, washing one’s hands, not going to bed stinky, or not touching your face after you have done your makeup.
They Call You Out On Your BS
We would all love to be occasionally spoiled, and, at first, having your every desire catered to may seem very alluring. Still, someone who truly values you will periodically give you a reality check. Choose a companion who serves as a gentle reminder that you are not the center of attention (although you very much wish you were).
They Ask You Questions
Instead of being self-absorbed or making assumptions, someone curious to learn more about you clearly indicates that they’re interested in you and want to know more about you as a whole person. Of course, as long as they are not asking you where in your house you keep your savings or what’s your social security number.
Dating Profile
Variety in a person’s dating profile is actually a worthy green flag. Images of them with friends, family, and pets (especially pets) can help you understand who they are and how (or whether) you can fit into their life. An open mind is a good indicator as well.
They’re Not Afraid To Look Silly
Staying true to yourself (even if you are still a child in an adult's body) while dating is one of the most crucial things to remember. Finding a perfect match and creating a long-lasting relationship is way easier when being genuine and true to yourself. Otherwise, your search for "your second half" may take more than a handful of first dates.
You Don’t Want The Date To End
It's a good sign if both you and your date don't want the date to end. This means you are both having a good time! Either you or they will make a valiant effort to continue the conversation. Which color Skittles is your favorite? Who's idea was it to name you X? You may even ask them a bunch of get-to-know-me questions or swivel to more personal questions to keep talking to them.
They Can Keep Houseplants Alive
HUGE green flag. Not simply your typical succulent that anyone can grow with a week's water supply. We're referring to azaleas, fiddle-leaf figs, and orchids. Choose someone who can raise a Boston fern to maturity. Yet, honestly, we can't blame them if they can’t. Taking care of a plant is much more difficult than a pet. Your pet will at least give you a verbal signal that the water bowl is empty, unlike the plant, which will wither away in silence.
They Sniff The Milk Before Pouring It Into Your Tea
As cave dwellers have used this precaution strategy for centuries, the person who does this genuinely cares about your welfare. Opening the door for you and hanging your coat is the bare minimum. Look for someone who sniffs the milk before serving it to you. (Even better if they also have non-dairy alternatives)
They're Not Afraid To Disagree
A perilous practice to develop is surrounding oneself with “yes men” and “yes women.” Why not square up and attempt to outwit each other or, even better, agree to differ as long as they accept your point of view (and it isn’t a terrible one)? Also, it’s impossible that two grown-ups will always agree with each other. Or else your life is a lie. You are not the truest version of yourself if you don’t communicate your viewpoint. You are not expressing your opinions, letting your partner know how you feel, or taking responsibility for your fair share of the relationship.
Good Argument Etiquette
Everyone occasionally has a barney, but does your partner allow you enough room to vent? Or, worse still, do they keep interrupting, act defensively, storm off, or tell you to calm down? Of course, nobody is flawless, so if they lose their cool or struggle to articulate themselves, they should be prepared to work on it.
They Never Tag You In Pics Without Permission
Could this be counted as the bare minimum? Still, it's more of a respect thing and shows that they value your opinion.
Dogs Like Them
If you don't trust your guts, trust your dog's sense of smell. In fact, many studies have tried to explore whether dogs can really "sense bad people." Dogs can indeed notice people who are unpleasant in any manner to their owner and will hold ill will toward them. In fact, researchers at Kyoto University in Japan discovered that dogs can tell whether or not a person should be trusted.
Others Talk Them Up
As soon as you can, arrange a meeting with their friends so you may hear what they are saying about them. How a person is described by close friends or relatives can give you a good indication of who they are.
You Both Share Things
Sense of humor, taste in wine, values in life, childhood trauma, saliva, whatever that is, sharing is caring. Unless it comes to food. You may be more vulnerable and open up to each other anytime you need to since your shared hobbies help you develop a strong relationship. Also, when you have similar interests, you may encourage one another while you strive toward your goals.
They Own Decent Utensils
A set of tongs for flipping bacon, hamburgers, or whatever is a must. The fact that someone has moved past relying solely on a spatula for everything is truly a sign of an advanced person who is in control of their life. Also, they should have at least a few cutlery sets; if not — run.