When it comes to dating, we are all too quick to swipe left on anyone who has red flags flashing all over them. Are they a regular smoker? Yikes. More of a cat person? Double yikes. (But still, an animal-person, let's give them that.) Still lives with their mom? This goes without saying. The first things we pay attention to (besides funny Tinder bios) are deal breakers, icks, and all-around turn-offs that we can catch immediately. However, why are we always centered on the bad stuff? Why not swivel our attention to more positive attributes, the so-called green flags in a relationship?

The answer is simple. Signs of a toxic relationship are more obvious. Yet somehow not prominent enough to end a relationship *sigh*. Essentially, a green flag in a relationship is a personality or behavior trait of a person which matches your established boundaries. Looking for potential relationship green flags may be more beneficial in the long run than speculating whether the other person in their Tinder photos is their ex, sibling, or "just a friend." Sure, much like red flags, dating green flags can also be deceiving. However, green flags in relationships are a much better indicator of a potential candidate and someone you may try to build a future with. By keeping an eye out for green flags in dating, especially if it's just the beginning of your relationship, you can assess if someone has the potential to be a suitable long-term partner. And essentially, not waste each other's time.

Whether you dream of becoming an epitome of #relationshipgoals on Instagram or finding someone who respects your boundaries (this), below, we've compiled a list of green flags to look for in a relationship to ease your search.