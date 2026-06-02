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“Love and marriage, love and marriage

They go together like a horse and carriage…”

Despite how romantic that song may be, the realities of married life aren’t always as smooth as Frank Sinatra’s beautiful voice. There might be financial stressors, crying children to take care of in the middle of the night, and drama with the in-laws.

So the best way to keep your sanity (and your spouse) is to maintain a healthy sense of humor. We took a trip to the Married Memes page on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these images that you might find painfully relatable, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to send your spouse!

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#1

Funny husband and wife meme about lost jeans in the dryer

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Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Possibly he doesn't know what a dryer looks like and checked the washing machine?

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    #2

    Funny husband and wife meme about marriage and driving annoyances

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    #3

    Funny husband and wife meme about newlyweds cuddling versus six years of marriage

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    Lots of people grow up dreaming about their wedding day. They look forward to it for years, as they can’t wait to share their life with another person. And according to USAFacts, nearly half of the households in the United States are headed by married couples. This is over 30% less than the marriage rate in 1949, but it’s still a significant percentage of the population.

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    Since the 1950s, the average age at which adults marry has steadily increased. Back then, women tended to marry around age 20, while many men would tie the knot at age 22. Today, however, men tend to get married at 30, and women, on average, get married around 28. Meanwhile, in the US, certain ethnicities are more likely to say “I do.” Statistically, Asian and White Americans are more likely than Hispanic and Black Americans to tie the knot.
    #4

    Funny husband and wife meme with exhausted woman asking about kids

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    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...they were perfect angels...

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    #5

    Text meme about two types of people in marriage at 10pm

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    #6

    Husband and wife meme featuring Baby Yoda staring to change his man's mind

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    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Still no, but I love you!"

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    Today, the average American wedding costs a whopping $36,000. So you might be wondering why in the world anyone wants to get married. Well, the Gottman Institute says the number one reason is that the couple has a deep emotional bond and commitment. If they feel strongly enough about their relationship, they may feel confident declaring it in front of all of their loved ones and committing to one another for life.

    Another, less romantic, reason why people choose to get married is for the financial advantages. Joint filing of taxes can often result in savings, and it’s nice to have automatic inheritance rights in the event of a tragedy. There are also Social Security survivor benefits, health insurance coverage options, and married couples jointly own property and assets.  
    #7

    Hilarious tweet about husband and wife negotiating movie choice while wife uses phone

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    #8

    Funny husband and wife meme about shopping and questioning needs

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    #9

    Funny husband and wife meme about dating vs marriage bed space

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    Married couples also often enjoy legal and health benefits. If your partner undergoes an unexpected health emergency, you’ll be entitled to hospital visits and medical decision-making rights. You’ll also be able to be added to your partner’s health insurance plan if you’re married. And in the United States, spouses receive Family and Medical Leave Act benefits. 
    #10

    Husband meme with dog reacting to car brakes in passenger seat

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    #11

    Funny husband meme about kids looking like their dad in group project

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    #12

    Husband and wife meme about kids delivering urgent messages from wife

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    Despite all of the benefits, marriage isn’t always a walk in the park. So before saying “I do,” it’s important to carefully consider whether or not the decision is right for you. It’s estimated that between 40% and 50% of first marriages end in divorce, which can be devastating emotionally and financially. So couples should do everything that they can to enter a marriage prepared for the unexpected and fully committed to one another. 
    #13

    Cartoon meme about wife suspicious when husband is unusually nice

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    #14

    Married life meme about repeating the same sentence to husband without being remembered

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    #15

    Funny husband and wife meme showing someone falling asleep despite promise to stay up

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    One of the best things husbands and wives can do to ensure they don’t lose their sanity (or their spouse) is to maintain a healthy sense of humor. Clinical psychologist Enrico Gnaulati says that evolutionarily, humans actually aren’t equipped to “navigate the kind of extremely long-term intimate partnerships that many people today aspire to.” So it’s perfectly normal if it doesn’t come naturally to you. But learning to laugh together can be the secret to a long, happy, and healthy marriage.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny husband and wife meme with Baby Yoda about cold feet under warm body

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    #17

    Funny husband and wife meme about quiet moments in marriage after ten years

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    #18

    Husband meme about sending husband to store and turning off phone for independence

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    Gnaulati explains that humor can be a wonderful way to diffuse tension in a marriage and avoid arguments. If your loving partner made a comment that rubbed you the wrong way, you don’t have to take it personally. Instead, deflecting it with humor might de-escalate the situation. It’s impossible for the two of you to be mad at one another while you’re laughing, and humor can be a great reminder not to take life too seriously.
    #19

    Cute baby receiving affection in funny husband and wife meme

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    #20

    Funny marriage meme comparing concise husband stories to wife's long storytelling

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    #21

    Husband and wife meme about kitchen mess and cleaning differences

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    “To survive marriage or any decades-long partnership, it’s imperative that each member of a couple adapt to what can be realistically obtained from the other,” Gnaulati writes. We all know that compromise is a crucial aspect of any relationship, and in marriage, compromise with a healthy dose of humor might be just what two people need to get along for a lifetime. And it might even help the two of you live longer, as laughing brings plenty of health benefits!     
    #22

    Heart-shaped cookie with funny marriage meme about AC temperature

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    #23

    Wife and husband meme about getting dressed up and smelling good

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    #24

    Funny husband and wife meme with Baby Yoda watching a movie with distracted expressions

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    Do these memes remind you of your significant other, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below how you manage to maintain a great sense of humor throughout all of the ups and downs of marriage. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar posts, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Funny husband and wife meme with Baby Yoda about overreacting and standing ground

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    #26

    Funny husband and wife meme with ultrasound photo about kids eating dinner without complaining

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    #27

    Funny meme of a cold person and annoyed partner represented by a wrapped cat

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    #28

    Humorous meme about boyfriend rushing and not wearing shoes when partner takes three hours

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    #29

    Funny husband and wife meme with statue in car seatbelt

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    #30

    Wife watching husband trip over clothes husband meme

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    #31

    Funny marriage meme with Baby Yoda reacting to last bite

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    #32

    Husband and wife meme about jealousy over partner's looks

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    #33

    Funny husband and wife meme about marriage and liking each other

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    #34

    Husband looking blindfolded for anything in the house meme

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    #35

    Funny marriage quote about a son learning what being married is like

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    #36

    Marriage meme about sharing nachos and competing for the cheesiest ones

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    #37

    Funny husband and wife meme showing cats humorously representing couples

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    #38

    Quote meme about humor being key to successful marriage with jokes between husband and wife

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    #39

    Cartoon character upset driving car after wife drove it humorous marriage meme

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    #40

    Cartoon mouse offering a heart showing love despite being mad meme relationship humor

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    #41

    Husband and wife meme about self-image contrasted with toddler's innocent compliment

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    #42

    Husband and wife meme about a dream causing real-life anger

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    #43

    Baby Yoda looking worried captioned about girlfriend running over a curb meme

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    #44

    Funny husband and wife meme about annoying married life habits shared on social media

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