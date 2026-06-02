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“Love and marriage, love and marriage

They go together like a horse and carriage…”

Despite how romantic that song may be, the realities of married life aren’t always as smooth as Frank Sinatra’s beautiful voice. There might be financial stressors, crying children to take care of in the middle of the night, and drama with the in-laws.

So the best way to keep your sanity (and your spouse) is to maintain a healthy sense of humor. We took a trip to the Married Memes page on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these images that you might find painfully relatable, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to send your spouse!