301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They’re Being Ridiculous
White cats are underrated, if you ask me. Orange cats are the internet's favorite because of their silly, goofy personalities. The voids — or black cats — have long been misunderstood, but they're finally getting the love they deserve.
But white kitties? Well, they're nowhere near as popular online, and I think it's time that changed. Yes, I'm biased — I have a white cat, and he's the goofiest little boy. But he's not the only one, so we've curated a list of the cutest, most majestic, and funniest white kitties that will make you want to head straight to your local shelter.
This post may include affiliate links.
Managed To Get A Nice Close Up Of His Eye
My art teacher (Hey, Mrs. Hänschel) would probably say something like: "Those eyes, this blue! You just want to dive in there!"
Myself And The Great White Chonker
My Cat Théo
It might be surprising to hear that white cats aren't as widely seen online, especially compared to tabbies or oranges, but there are actually scientific reasons for that. For starters, they're much rarer.
According to experts, pure solid-white cats make up only about 5% of the total cat population because they carry the dominant W allele, which suppresses all other pigment genes. Meanwhile, tabbies, calicos, and tortoiseshell cats are much more common, which is why you see so many of them online. But we're grateful for every kitty that comes our way.
My Cat’s Face When I Tell Him A Gossip
Cute Cat
Such A Curious Creature
There are other reasons, too. Pure white felines, and really, any other animal with a pure white coat, are more prone to certain medical conditions. They're most likely to be born deaf, and less commonly, even blind, say animal professionals.
The same gene that gives them their white coat is also linked to congenital deafness. If a cat is white and has blue eyes, there's a 60% to 80% chance it's deaf. That isn't a problem necessarily — after all, deaf cats make wonderful pets. But it does make them a little harder to record in TikTok videos that show their uniqueness.
Camouflage
Miss Luna Is Not Amused
Everyone told her to hang in there, they even made posters. Now she's grown up and she finally made it. Good for you, Miss Luna!
Hey You!
And while we've all heard that different cats have different personalities, there's actually no biological evidence that the genes controlling a cat's fur color directly influence its personality. However, numerous studies have shown that owners often perceive their cats' behavior differently depending on their coat color.
One study found that calicos and tortoiseshells are often described as feisty and even aggressive; orange cats are considered the friendliest, most affectionate, and maybe a little dumb, while black cats and tabbies tend to be seen as the least aggressive and most tolerant. And white cats, you ask? Well, they're usually described as shy, calm, and a little aloof. Such babies.
For All The Love And Support, Pinkus
"My Human, May I Have Another Treat?"
Adorable! In German, that kind of light cross-eye is called "Silberblick" (silver gaze). Is there a word for this in English?
Cat With Black Tail
While white kittens are often loved for their unique, beautiful coats, in Thailand, there's actually a long history behind the love for pure white cats. Historians say that, for centuries, Thai royalty kept a breed called the Khao Manee, which translates to "White Gem." They were considered royal cats, and only members of the royal family were allowed to own them.
Many Khao Manee cats also have heterochromia, meaning each eye is a different color. Stealing one from the royal palace was once a punishable offense, and honestly, I get it. If someone stole my cat, I'd probably commit a punishable offense too.
Very Cute White Cat
Milo's Reaction To Today's A&P Lecture
Cute Cat
In general, though, don't let the possibility of adopting a deaf cat stop you from finding your animal soulmate. White cats are wonderful companions, and in cultures like Japan, the UK, and parts of the Mediterranean, they're even considered symbols of good luck. Just don't forget to put some pet-safe sunscreen on their ears and nose!
We're really serious, though, because white cats are especially prone to sunburn. Just like us, sun exposure can increase their risk of developing skin cancer. That being said, do you have a pure white or partially white cat? Do they have any quirky personality traits? Let us know in the comments!
Very Cute Cats
Trying To Be An Octopus
Trying to? What do you mean? If that's not the archetype of an octopus, I don't know what is.
She Is Not Amused
She Heard About R/Antiwork
Very Cute White Cat
I Shall Now Sing You The Song Of My People
Will O' Wisp Had So Much Fun At Purride!
My Little Weirdo, Jack
Meet Our White Demon
Have You Ever Seen Eyes Like These Before? I Still Get Mesmerized Every Day
Mine And My Girlfriends Heterochromia Cat, Kitty
I Am Ready To Go
Monty Is As Cute As They Get!
New Kitten!
But I have a question, she hates being picked up. But loves being petted and sleeping close to me? What does this mean.
Mine is the same. I'd say it's the same with humans: You like what you like, and that's fine.
Does Anyone Have Any Tips On How To Get Your Cat To Eat Certain Foods?
Took her to the vet and he recommended that I stop feeding her wet food due to a dental/gum problem. She takes her meds with no issues but refuses to eat dry food.