But white kitties ? Well, they're nowhere near as popular online, and I think it's time that changed. Yes, I'm biased — I have a white cat, and he's the goofiest little boy. But he's not the only one, so we've curated a list of the cutest, most majestic, and funniest white kitties that will make you want to head straight to your local shelter.

White cats are underrated, if you ask me. Orange cats are the internet's favorite because of their silly, goofy personalities. The voids — or black cats — have long been misunderstood, but they're finally getting the love they deserve.

#1 Managed To Get A Nice Close Up Of His Eye

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#2 Myself And The Great White Chonker

#3 My Cat Théo

It might be surprising to hear that white cats aren't as widely seen online, especially compared to tabbies or oranges, but there are actually scientific reasons for that. For starters, they're much rarer. According to experts, pure solid-white cats make up only about 5% of the total cat population because they carry the dominant W allele, which suppresses all other pigment genes. Meanwhile, tabbies, calicos, and tortoiseshell cats are much more common, which is why you see so many of them online. But we're grateful for every kitty that comes our way. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Cat’s Face When I Tell Him A Gossip

#5 Cute Cat

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#6 Such A Curious Creature

There are other reasons, too. Pure white felines, and really, any other animal with a pure white coat, are more prone to certain medical conditions. They're most likely to be born deaf, and less commonly, even blind, say animal professionals. The same gene that gives them their white coat is also linked to congenital deafness. If a cat is white and has blue eyes, there's a 60% to 80% chance it's deaf. That isn't a problem necessarily — after all, deaf cats make wonderful pets. But it does make them a little harder to record in TikTok videos that show their uniqueness. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Camouflage

#8 Miss Luna Is Not Amused

#9 Hey You!

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And while we've all heard that different cats have different personalities, there's actually no biological evidence that the genes controlling a cat's fur color directly influence its personality. However, numerous studies have shown that owners often perceive their cats' behavior differently depending on their coat color. One study found that calicos and tortoiseshells are often described as feisty and even aggressive; orange cats are considered the friendliest, most affectionate, and maybe a little dumb, while black cats and tabbies tend to be seen as the least aggressive and most tolerant. And white cats, you ask? Well, they're usually described as shy, calm, and a little aloof. Such babies. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 For All The Love And Support, Pinkus

#11 "My Human, May I Have Another Treat?"

#12 Cat With Black Tail

While white kittens are often loved for their unique, beautiful coats, in Thailand, there's actually a long history behind the love for pure white cats. Historians say that, for centuries, Thai royalty kept a breed called the Khao Manee, which translates to "White Gem." They were considered royal cats, and only members of the royal family were allowed to own them. ADVERTISEMENT Many Khao Manee cats also have heterochromia, meaning each eye is a different color. Stealing one from the royal palace was once a punishable offense, and honestly, I get it. If someone stole my cat, I'd probably commit a punishable offense too.

#13 Very Cute White Cat

#14 Milo's Reaction To Today's A&P Lecture

#15 Cute Cat

In general, though, don't let the possibility of adopting a deaf cat stop you from finding your animal soulmate. White cats are wonderful companions, and in cultures like Japan, the UK, and parts of the Mediterranean, they're even considered symbols of good luck. Just don't forget to put some pet-safe sunscreen on their ears and nose! We're really serious, though, because white cats are especially prone to sunburn. Just like us, sun exposure can increase their risk of developing skin cancer. That being said, do you have a pure white or partially white cat? Do they have any quirky personality traits? Let us know in the comments!

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#16 Very Cute Cats

#17 Trying To Be An Octopus

#18 She Is Not Amused

#19 She Heard About R/Antiwork

#20 Very Cute White Cat

#21 I Shall Now Sing You The Song Of My People

#22 Will O' Wisp Had So Much Fun At Purride!

#23 My Little Weirdo, Jack

#24 Meet Our White Demon

#25 Have You Ever Seen Eyes Like These Before? I Still Get Mesmerized Every Day

#26 Mine And My Girlfriends Heterochromia Cat, Kitty

#27 I Am Ready To Go

#28 Monty Is As Cute As They Get!

#29 New Kitten! But I have a question, she hates being picked up. But loves being petted and sleeping close to me? What does this mean.



#30 Does Anyone Have Any Tips On How To Get Your Cat To Eat Certain Foods? Took her to the vet and he recommended that I stop feeding her wet food due to a dental/gum problem. She takes her meds with no issues but refuses to eat dry food.



#31 Cute Cat

#32 Just Me And My Moods

#33 Cute White Cat

#34 I Even Amaze Myself With How Many Places I Can Make Myself Comfortable!

#35 Very Cute Cats

#36 On A Treasure Hunt

#37 Umi Enjoys Her Time By The Window

#38 Sally Wants To Be A Pole Dancer When She's Older

#39 They Are Guarding The Black Kitten

#40 Milou Invites You To Play With Him

#41 This Is My New Rescue Kitten, Coconut. She’s A Persian Mix And She’s Super Energetic And Loves To Play

#42 Midnights First Time Seeing Snow!

#43 Cute White Cat

#44 Some More Gurt

#45 Gurtposting

#46 My Baby! Boogy Is Such A Handsome Loaf

#47 One Leggy Only

#48 Pure Elegance In A Single Frame

#49 Sugar She Might Look Grumpy But She's Sweet I Promise

#50 It's Been A Long Year But These Two Are Finally Bonding

#51 Kitten(S) From Wednesday 4/20/'22 At The Same Animal Shelter Where I Volunteer. My Mom Took The Photos, When She Had Permission To Visit

#52 Hello We Are Two Sacred Birman Fluff Bros. We Like To Sleep And Annoy, Uhm Love Our Peasants

#53 Ezekiel Is A Barn Cat Where My Daughter Takes Horseback Riding Lessons

#54 My Wife Got A Cute Smile From Goose Today!

#55 Prince Snowball Benedict Meowmeow The 1st A.k.A. Kimba The White Lion

#56 Happy Birthday Lord!

#57 Took This Perfect Of My 18 Year Old Cat Josie

#58 Daisy Is An All White Cat With Heterochromic Eyes (Two-Toned Eyes) And The Pinkest Nose You Could Imagine

#59 I Took A Picture Of My White Cat, But The Black One Wasn't Far Away

#60 Cute White Cat

#61 very cute cat

#62 What Do You Mean The Snacks Are Empty?

#63 Hello, Did I Charm You Yet?

#64 Welcome To The Bow-Tilicious World Of Tofu!

#65 Cute Cat With Toy

#66 Cute Cats

#67 Cute Cat

#68 Simba Cat

#69 Very Cute White Cat

#70 Is Cookie Welcome Here?

#71 Our Babies Turn 1 Today

#72 She’s Getting So Big I Wish They Stayed So Small Forever

#73 Very Cute Cat

#74 Cute Cats

#75 Very Cute Cat

#76 My Handsome Boy

#77 This Little Guy Wandered Onto My Porch

#78 Mozzie Just Hanging Out

#79 Romo Is The Cutest Boy Ever

#80 Bling Bling

#81 The Cat Is Judging You All

#82 White Little Kitty

#83 Cute Cats

#84 Cute Cat

#85 Cute White Cat

#86 You Need To Wash Your Pretty Face, Baby

#87 My Notorious Paper Shredder!

#88 If I Sleep On His Bag They Can't Leave Me Again

#89 Soft Boo Is A Heartbreaker

#90 After A Lifetime Of Black Cats, I Adopted This 7 Month Old White Boy With Diamond Eyes And Couldn't Be Happier!

#91 White Cat And Black Cat

#92 White Cats Look Fabulous, But Stay Away From Dark Clothes!

#93 He Always Does This Face When I Give Him A Treat

#94 Cute White Cat

#95 sleepy cat

#96 Very Cute Cat

#97 This Is My Cat Snowball

#98 Never Shared My Kitten Saffrone Here, She’s 6 Months Old Now

#99 Thando Demands Treats!!