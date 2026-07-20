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White cats are underrated, if you ask me. Orange cats are the internet's favorite because of their silly, goofy personalities. The voids — or black cats — have long been misunderstood, but they're finally getting the love they deserve.

But white kitties? Well, they're nowhere near as popular online, and I think it's time that changed. Yes, I'm biased — I have a white cat, and he's the goofiest little boy. But he's not the only one, so we've curated a list of the cutest, most majestic, and funniest white kitties that will make you want to head straight to your local shelter.

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#1

Managed To Get A Nice Close Up Of His Eye

Close-up of a majestic white cat with striking blue eyes.

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36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My art teacher (Hey, Mrs. Hänschel) would probably say something like: "Those eyes, this blue! You just want to dive in there!"

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    #2

    Myself And The Great White Chonker

    A man holding an adorable white cat on its back, the cat looks relaxed and majestic.

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    #3

    My Cat Théo

    Adorable white cat with golden eyes and long whiskers, looking majestic while being ridiculous.

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    It might be surprising to hear that white cats aren't as widely seen online, especially compared to tabbies or oranges, but there are actually scientific reasons for that. For starters, they're much rarer.

    According to experts, pure solid-white cats make up only about 5% of the total cat population because they carry the dominant W allele, which suppresses all other pigment genes. Meanwhile, tabbies, calicos, and tortoiseshell cats are much more common, which is why you see so many of them online. But we're grateful for every kitty that comes our way.

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    #4

    My Cat’s Face When I Tell Him A Gossip

    An adorable white cat with blue eyes looking up with its mouth open.

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    #5

    Cute Cat

    An adorable white cat sits beside beauty products, looking curiously at the camera.

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    #6

    Such A Curious Creature

    Adorable white cat with blue eyes, looking majestic while sitting in a soft, white pet bed.

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    There are other reasons, too. Pure white felines, and really, any other animal with a pure white coat, are more prone to certain medical conditions. They're most likely to be born deaf, and less commonly, even blind, say animal professionals.

    The same gene that gives them their white coat is also linked to congenital deafness. If a cat is white and has blue eyes, there's a 60% to 80% chance it's deaf. That isn't a problem necessarily — after all, deaf cats make wonderful pets. But it does make them a little harder to record in TikTok videos that show their uniqueness.

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    #7

    Camouflage

    Adorable white cat lying in a bathroom sink, looking majestic and a bit ridiculous.

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    #8

    Miss Luna Is Not Amused

    A majestic white cat relaxing on a wooden railing outdoors, looking adorable yet ridiculous.

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    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone told her to hang in there, they even made posters. Now she's grown up and she finally made it. Good for you, Miss Luna!

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    #9

    Hey You!

    A majestic white cat looking at the camera, its paw extended, from inside a grey cat tree.

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    And while we've all heard that different cats have different personalities, there's actually no biological evidence that the genes controlling a cat's fur color directly influence its personality. However, numerous studies have shown that owners often perceive their cats' behavior differently depending on their coat color.

    One study found that calicos and tortoiseshells are often described as feisty and even aggressive; orange cats are considered the friendliest, most affectionate, and maybe a little dumb, while black cats and tabbies tend to be seen as the least aggressive and most tolerant. And white cats, you ask? Well, they're usually described as shy, calm, and a little aloof. Such babies.

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    #10

    For All The Love And Support, Pinkus

    Adorable white cat wearing tiny sunglasses, looking majestic while being ridiculous.

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    #11

    "My Human, May I Have Another Treat?"

    An adorable white cat with ginger markings sitting on a blue blanket, looking directly at the camera.

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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adorable! In German, that kind of light cross-eye is called "Silberblick" (silver gaze). Is there a word for this in English?

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    #12

    Cat With Black Tail

    A majestic white cat with bright green eyes and a black tail sits adorably on a white stool against a blue wall.

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    While white kittens are often loved for their unique, beautiful coats, in Thailand, there's actually a long history behind the love for pure white cats. Historians say that, for centuries, Thai royalty kept a breed called the Khao Manee, which translates to "White Gem." They were considered royal cats, and only members of the royal family were allowed to own them.

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    Many Khao Manee cats also have heterochromia, meaning each eye is a different color. Stealing one from the royal palace was once a punishable offense, and honestly, I get it. If someone stole my cat, I'd probably commit a punishable offense too.
    #13

    Very Cute White Cat

    A majestic white cat wearing a cute pink bib sits on a table, looking regal and adorable.

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    #14

    Milo's Reaction To Today's A&P Lecture

    A ridiculous yet majestic white cat sitting on books next to a laptop, with another white cat in the background.

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    #15

    Cute Cat

    A majestic white cat sitting upright, looking dignified and slightly serious.

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    In general, though, don't let the possibility of adopting a deaf cat stop you from finding your animal soulmate. White cats are wonderful companions, and in cultures like Japan, the UK, and parts of the Mediterranean, they're even considered symbols of good luck. Just don't forget to put some pet-safe sunscreen on their ears and nose!

    We're really serious, though, because white cats are especially prone to sunburn. Just like us, sun exposure can increase their risk of developing skin cancer. That being said, do you have a pure white or partially white cat? Do they have any quirky personality traits? Let us know in the comments!

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    #16

    Very Cute Cats

    Two adorable white cats with golden eyes looking up from a wooden table, looking majestic.

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    #17

    Trying To Be An Octopus

    Adorable white cat in a ridiculous octopus costume, looking majestic and cute.

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    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to? What do you mean? If that's not the archetype of an octopus, I don't know what is.

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    #18

    She Is Not Amused

    Adorable white cat wearing a hat on a floral couch, looking majestic and utterly ridiculous.

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    #19

    She Heard About R/Antiwork

    An adorable white cat sitting on a laptop, looking ridiculous while being majestic.

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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And she gives a cat's äss about it

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    #20

    Very Cute White Cat

    Majestic white cat with brown patches and a sparkly bowtie, looking dignified.

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    #21

    I Shall Now Sing You The Song Of My People

    An adorable white cat in a cat tree, wide-mouthed and looking majestic while being ridiculous.

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    #22

    Will O' Wisp Had So Much Fun At Purride!

    An adorable white cat wearing a unicorn hat and a denim jacket, looking majestic in a stroller.

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    #23

    My Little Weirdo, Jack

    A majestic white cat with eyes closed, looking content while being ridiculous.

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    #24

    Meet Our White Demon

    Ridiculous white cat with yellow eyes wearing a red net over its head, looking to the side.

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    #25

    Have You Ever Seen Eyes Like These Before? I Still Get Mesmerized Every Day

    Adorable white cat with heterochromia, one yellow eye and one blue eye, staring forward.

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    #26

    Mine And My Girlfriends Heterochromia Cat, Kitty

    Adorable white cat with heterochromia hidden among green leaves, looking majestic.

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    #27

    I Am Ready To Go

    An adorable white cat with wide eyes peeking out from a pink and white pet carrier, looking curious.

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    #28

    Monty Is As Cute As They Get!

    Adorable white cat with blue eyes, looking majestic while being ridiculous.

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    #29

    New Kitten!

    A majestic white cat sleeping peacefully under a desk next to a keyboard, illuminated by purple light.

    But I have a question, she hates being picked up. But loves being petted and sleeping close to me? What does this mean.

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    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine is the same. I'd say it's the same with humans: You like what you like, and that's fine.

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    #30

    Does Anyone Have Any Tips On How To Get Your Cat To Eat Certain Foods?

    A majestic white cat with green eyes sitting next to a bag of cat food.

    Took her to the vet and he recommended that I stop feeding her wet food due to a dental/gum problem. She takes her meds with no issues but refuses to eat dry food.

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    #31

    Cute Cat

    Majestic white cat wearing a musical note tie, looking dapper and ridiculous.

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    #32

    Just Me And My Moods

    Majestic white cat with golden eyes, lounging in a sunbeam.

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    #33

    Cute White Cat

    Adorable white cat with bright blue eyes, looking majestic and sweet.

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    #34

    I Even Amaze Myself With How Many Places I Can Make Myself Comfortable!

    A majestic white cat with a patch of grey fur on its head lies comfortably on a fluffy grey blanket.

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    #35

    Very Cute Cats

    Two adorable cats, one white with heterochromia and one white and orange, sitting together, looking majestic.

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    #36

    On A Treasure Hunt

    A majestic white cat wearing a harness, exploring rocky terrain. The adorable cat looks curious.

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    #37

    Umi Enjoys Her Time By The Window

    Adorable white cat with blue eyes looking out a window, appearing majestic and thoughtful.

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    #38

    Sally Wants To Be A Pole Dancer When She's Older

    Adorable white cat looking majestic and ridiculous, playfully clinging to a scratching post.

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    #39

    They Are Guarding The Black Kitten

    Two adorable white cats looking majestic and ridiculous, snuggled together in a grey cat bed.

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    #40

    Milou Invites You To Play With Him

    Adorable white cat looking majestic and ridiculous with puffed fur, emerging from a spotted tunnel.

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    #41

    This Is My New Rescue Kitten, Coconut. She’s A Persian Mix And She’s Super Energetic And Loves To Play

    Adorable fluffy white cat with blue eyes sitting on carpet, looking majestic and ridiculous.

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    #42

    Midnights First Time Seeing Snow!

    Adorable white cat with blue eyes sitting majestically by a snowy window, looking ridiculous.

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    #43

    Cute White Cat

    Adorable white cat with light brown eyes and long whiskers, appearing majestic.

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    #44

    Some More Gurt

    An adorable white cat with big yellow eyes, looking majestic and curious.

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    #45

    Gurtposting

    A majestic white cat with green eyes lounging on a green armchair.

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    #46

    My Baby! Boogy Is Such A Handsome Loaf

    An adorable white cat with gold eyes, loafing on a blanket, looking majestic.

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    #47

    One Leggy Only

    An adorable white cat with amber eyes stretching on a brown carpet, looking majestic.

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    #48

    Pure Elegance In A Single Frame

    Close-up of a majestic white cat with striking blue eyes, looking at a pendant with a blue gem.

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    #49

    Sugar She Might Look Grumpy But She's Sweet I Promise

    Fluffy white cat with mesmerizing eyes, looking adorable and majestic.

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    #50

    It's Been A Long Year But These Two Are Finally Bonding

    An adorable white cat snuggled next to an orange cat, both sleeping peacefully on a grey blanket.

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    #51

    Kitten(S) From Wednesday 4/20/'22 At The Same Animal Shelter Where I Volunteer. My Mom Took The Photos, When She Had Permission To Visit

    A tiny adorable white kitten with green eyes and open mouth looking up at the camera.

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    #52

    Hello We Are Two Sacred Birman Fluff Bros. We Like To Sleep And Annoy, Uhm Love Our Peasants

    Two adorable white cats with blue eyes sitting on a wooden floor looking majestic.

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    #53

    Ezekiel Is A Barn Cat Where My Daughter Takes Horseback Riding Lessons

    A majestic white cat with orange markings sits on a car hood, looking adorable in nature.

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    #54

    My Wife Got A Cute Smile From Goose Today!

    An adorable white cat lies on a person's lap, looking majestic and relaxed.

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    #55

    Prince Snowball Benedict Meowmeow The 1st A.k.A. Kimba The White Lion

    A majestic white cat yawns widely while lounging in the sun, looking ridiculous.

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    #56

    Happy Birthday Lord!

    A majestic white cat with a purple bow tie sits on a table, looking adorable.

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    #57

    Took This Perfect Of My 18 Year Old Cat Josie

    A majestic white cat with black markings on its head, looking intensely at the camera.

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    #58

    Daisy Is An All White Cat With Heterochromic Eyes (Two-Toned Eyes) And The Pinkest Nose You Could Imagine

    An adorable white cat with striking heterochromia (one blue, one amber eye) looks majestic while lounging.

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    #59

    I Took A Picture Of My White Cat, But The Black One Wasn't Far Away

    An adorable fluffy white cat with blue eyes lies on its back, looking majestic and ridiculous, with a black cat in the background.

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    #60

    Cute White Cat

    An adorable long-haired white cat with beautiful blue eyes relaxing on a cat tree, looking majestic and curious.

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    #61

    very cute cat

    A majestic long-haired white cat with green eyes sitting upright on a plush grey tufted couch.

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    #62

    What Do You Mean The Snacks Are Empty?

    A majestic white cat with striking green eyes wearing a black and yellow collar, looking adorable and poised.

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    #63

    Hello, Did I Charm You Yet?

    A white cat with large, round green eyes and a small collar looks intently at the camera.

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    #64

    Welcome To The Bow-Tilicious World Of Tofu!

    A majestic white cat with bright green eyes and a red collar, looking adorable and elegant.

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    #65

    Cute Cat With Toy

    An adorable white cat with a toy mouse on its head, looking majestic even while being ridiculous.

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    #66

    Cute Cats

    An adorable white cat and a black and white cat sitting together, looking majestic.

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    #67

    Cute Cat

    A majestic white cat with long fur looking up, showcasing its adorable and elegant features.

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    #68

    Simba Cat

    An adorable white cat laying on a tiled floor in front of a painting of itself, looking majestic.

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    #69

    Very Cute White Cat

    An adorable white cat perching majestically on a tree branch, looking at the camera.

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    #70

    Is Cookie Welcome Here?

    Adorable white cat with yellow eyes and a black tail, looking majestic while sitting by a window.

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    #71

    Our Babies Turn 1 Today

    Two adorable white cats looking majestic and ridiculous, snuggled together on a cat tree.

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    #72

    She’s Getting So Big I Wish They Stayed So Small Forever

    Adorable white cat with heterochromia (one blue and one dark eye) looking majestic, even when ridiculous.

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    #73

    Very Cute Cat

    A close-up of an adorable white cat with stunning blue eyes, wearing a gold heart-shaped bell collar.

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    #74

    Cute Cats

    A majestic white cat with long fur and green eyes resting on a brown and white cat plush toy.

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    #75

    Very Cute Cat

    Majestic white cat with blue eyes and a colorful floral bowtie, looking elegant.

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    #76

    My Handsome Boy

    Fluffy, majestic white cat with big black eyes and long whiskers.

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    #77

    This Little Guy Wandered Onto My Porch

    Adorable white cat with wide eyes looking up, appearing majestic.

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    #78

    Mozzie Just Hanging Out

    An adorable white cat with blue eyes looking majestic while resting on a couch.

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    #79

    Romo Is The Cutest Boy Ever

    Adorable white cat with black markings and heterochromia, one yellow eye and one blue eye, sitting on a lap.

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    #80

    Bling Bling

    Majestic white cat with blue eyes wearing a sparkling gold chain collar, looking upwards from a pink surface.

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    #81

    The Cat Is Judging You All

    Adorable white cat with pink paw pads, looking majestic while being ridiculous.

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    #82

    White Little Kitty

    An adorable white kitten with blue eyes sits on a patterned floor, looking majestic.

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    #83

    Cute Cats

    Two adorable white cats with green eyes look majestic, one in the foreground and one in a basket behind it.

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    #84

    Cute Cat

    An adorable white cat with amber eyes looks majestic while standing on a patterned cushion and wooden surface.

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    #85

    Cute White Cat

    Adorable white cat sitting with tomatoes, looking both majestic and ridiculous.

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    #86

    You Need To Wash Your Pretty Face, Baby

    Adorable white cat with green eyes, looking attentive and graceful.

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    #87

    My Notorious Paper Shredder!

    Adorable white cat with blue eyes and a pink collar sitting on a wooden desk, looking majestic.

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    #88

    If I Sleep On His Bag They Can't Leave Me Again

    Adorable white cat, looking majestic even when ridiculously sleeping on a black backpack.

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    #89

    Soft Boo Is A Heartbreaker

    Adorable white cat with striking green eyes and a black patch, looking majestic while lounging on the floor.

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    #90

    After A Lifetime Of Black Cats, I Adopted This 7 Month Old White Boy With Diamond Eyes And Couldn't Be Happier!

    Adorable white cat with striking blue eyes looking majestic, resting on a blue blanket next to books.

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    #91

    White Cat And Black Cat

    Adorable white cat looking at a black kitten, looking majestic even when being ridiculous.

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    #92

    White Cats Look Fabulous, But Stay Away From Dark Clothes!

    Adorable white cat playing with a toy, looking majestic even when being ridiculous.

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    #93

    He Always Does This Face When I Give Him A Treat

    Adorable white cat with orange markings, looking majestic while being ridiculous.

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    #94

    Cute White Cat

    A majestic short-haired white cat with bright green eyes sitting on the back of a black couch with a decorative pillow.

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    #95

    sleepy cat

    An adorable white cat with fluffy fur lounging majestically on a patterned bed, looking relaxed.

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    #96

    Very Cute Cat

    A majestic white cat with bright green eyes looks directly at the camera while sitting on a wooden floor.

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    #97

    This Is My Cat Snowball

    Adorable white cat with striking blue eyes, resting majestically on a white quilted blanket.

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    #98

    Never Shared My Kitten Saffrone Here, She’s 6 Months Old Now

    Adorable white cat with fluffy fur and a big smile, looking majestic on a kitchen counter.

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    #99

    Thando Demands Treats!!

    An adorable white kitten wearing a collar, standing on a table, looking majestic.

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    #100

    He Really Loves Being Dressed Up For The Cold Winter

    An adorable white cat wearing a brown sweater, looking majestic and ridiculous at the same time.

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