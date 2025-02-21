47 Adorable Calico Kitty Pics That May Instantly Brighten Your Day And Even Steal Your Heart
We already know that while some people absolutely adore dogs, others feel the same way about cats. Since these animals are the most popular pets in the world, that means that the internet is also flooded with content related to them. In fact, cats are even considered to be "unofficial mascots of the Internet."
So, today we’ve decided to add another drop to this already full bucket of cat content by curating a list of calico cats that are beyond wholesome. After all, there might be a lot of cats online, but at the same time, there can never be too many of them, right?
Humans’ connection with cats goes back thousands of years. When we say thousands, we mean it – one of the earliest instances happened 9,500 years ago on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
The connection might have started being linked with agriculture, but over time it evolved into a bond of mutual appreciation. To this day cats remain amongst the most common types of pets people have, along with dogs, fish, birds, and others.
I love the combination and placements of colour on this cat. I've not seen this before on a calico.
But why are cats such a popular choice of pet? Well, it comes down to quite a few reasons. They are relatively low maintenance and cheaper to keep, in comparison, for instance, with dogs.
Others love cats because they can differentiate human emotions and react accordingly to them. For example, it was proven that a cat is more likely to exhibit affectionate behaviors (purring, rubbing against them) when a person is in a good mood and to avoid them when they aren’t. And, well, for some, having a pet that acknowledges their emotions is a big deal.
Besides all the other things about cats people find appealing, their cuteness is also a big one. Apparently, our human brain finds their squished-in, flat faces appealing, as it reminds us of the faces of babies, and finding babies cute is wired in our brain as a caregiving response.
What is even better about it, is that there are so many different breeds and types of cats that basically everyone is guaranteed to find one they find particularly cute. Depending on the organization, there are different numbers of recognized breeds, ranging from 45 to 73, which is quite a long list.
Then, within those breeds, there are additionally various types that can be limited only to the breed or be shared across several. As an example, we can take calico cats, the ones today’s list is made of. Cute, aren’t they?
All of the pictures you see in this list were shared in the dedicated online community r/CalicoKittys. They have 74K members who flood the feed every day with the most wholesome pics of these types of cats. So, we thought that curating a collection of the best pictures was a must for us.
If you didn’t know what a calico cat was before, you might have noticed it in this list, and if you didn’t, we’re here to tell you. Basically, this term describes any cat that has a tri-color coat, usually 25% to 75% white with large orange and black patches (although other combinations are also possible). They are often described as the world’s most colorful cats.
If you know the saying about there not being two identical snowflakes (which was kind of debunked when scientists did find identical ones), it is also true that it’s impossible to find two calico cats exactly alike. Well, maybe one day someone will pull the same thing as with snowflakes and find two identical ones, but that day hasn’t come yet.
Their appearance isn't the only thing that makes them, them. Calico cats are also known to be sassy, spunky, and independent but at the same time loving and loyal, making them perfect companions for cat-loving folks.
So, if you’re considering getting a cat, maybe think about a calico one. After all, what’s better than a nice-looking kitten with a loveable personality, right? And if you’re not here to get swayed into adopting a calico, we at least hope that the list made your day a little bit more wholesome, so don’t leave without an upvote!
And this is how kittens are born in different colors: thanks to the Calico mothers!
"Phew! What a day! It's exhausting to do nothing and just look beautiful..."
THANK YOU! You made my day! I have a calico cat and I love her! 😍🥰❤ Calico cats are said to be intelligent and opinionated. IT'S TRUE! Mine always says her opinion on everything! But what I especially like about them is that they all have different appearances: no duplicate! 😎
Gorgeous, delightful, and wonderful! Thank you, Ugnė Bulotaitė, these were marvelous!
