We already know that while some people absolutely adore dogs, others feel the same way about cats. Since these animals are the most popular pets in the world, that means that the internet is also flooded with content related to them. In fact, cats are even considered to be "unofficial mascots of the Internet." 

So, today we’ve decided to add another drop to this already full bucket of cat content by curating a list of calico cats that are beyond wholesome. After all, there might be a lot of cats online, but at the same time, there can never be too many of them, right?

#1

Three adorable calico kitties lounging on a matching patterned blanket, capturing hearts with their charming presence.

its_mertz Report

    #2

    Adorable calico kitty arching its back on a wooden floor, with a cozy room setting in the background.

    losthighway97 Report

    #3

    Three adorable calico kitties lounging together on a cozy sofa.

    TwitterlessChristy Report

    Humans’ connection with cats goes back thousands of years. When we say thousands, we mean it – one of the earliest instances happened 9,500 years ago on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus

    The connection might have started being linked with agriculture, but over time it evolved into a bond of mutual appreciation. To this day cats remain amongst the most common types of pets people have, along with dogs, fish, birds, and others. 
    #4

    Adorable calico kitty sitting on a couch in a cozy living room.

    KnownConsideration39 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I love the combination and placements of colour on this cat. I've not seen this before on a calico.

    #5

    Calico kitty and guinea pig lounging on a red chair.

    purrdinand Report

    #6

    Adorable calico kitty with striking green eyes and a unique fur pattern, sitting attentively.

    vagueisthenewplague Report

    But why are cats such a popular choice of pet? Well, it comes down to quite a few reasons. They are relatively low maintenance and cheaper to keep, in comparison, for instance, with dogs. 

    Others love cats because they can differentiate human emotions and react accordingly to them. For example, it was proven that a cat is more likely to exhibit affectionate behaviors (purring, rubbing against them) when a person is in a good mood and to avoid them when they aren’t. And, well, for some, having a pet that acknowledges their emotions is a big deal. 
    #7

    Calico kitty lounging on a brown blanket, exhibiting a cozy and adorable expression.

    Slow_Monitor488 Report

    #8

    Calico kitty on a blue blanket, standing playfully with a curious expression.

    Plus_Sheepherder7376 Report

    #9

    Sleeping calico kitten on a person's lap in a car, surrounded by a comforting hand.

    jvope Report

    Besides all the other things about cats people find appealing, their cuteness is also a big one. Apparently, our human brain finds their squished-in, flat faces appealing, as it reminds us of the faces of babies, and finding babies cute is wired in our brain as a caregiving response. 

    What is even better about it, is that there are so many different breeds and types of cats that basically everyone is guaranteed to find one they find particularly cute. Depending on the organization, there are different numbers of recognized breeds, ranging from 45 to 73, which is quite a long list. 

    Then, within those breeds, there are additionally various types that can be limited only to the breed or be shared across several. As an example, we can take calico cats, the ones today’s list is made of. Cute, aren’t they? 
    #10

    Adorable calico kitty lounging sleepily on a bed, sunlight streaming through a window.

    JJR_1794 Report

    #11

    Calico kitty sitting on carpet under a table, looking curiously.

    Corgi_Farmer Report

    #12

    Adorable calico kitty sitting with tongue out, showcasing fluffy fur and bright eyes.

    Ginger_Leopard Report

    All of the pictures you see in this list were shared in the dedicated online community r/CalicoKittys. They have 74K members who flood the feed every day with the most wholesome pics of these types of cats. So, we thought that curating a collection of the best pictures was a must for us. 

    If you didn’t know what a calico cat was before, you might have noticed it in this list, and if you didn’t, we’re here to tell you. Basically, this term describes any cat that has a tri-color coat, usually 25% to 75% white with large orange and black patches (although other combinations are also possible). They are often described as the world’s most colorful cats.
    #13

    Adorable calico kitty with striking fur patterns sitting indoors, gazing intently.

    courttdogg Report

    #14

    Adorable calico kitty peacefully sleeping on a cozy white blanket.

    leslie_knope_10 Report

    #15

    Calico kitty walking on a rooftop under a clear blue sky.

    No_Stay6745 Report

    If you know the saying about there not being two identical snowflakes (which was kind of debunked when scientists did find identical ones), it is also true that it’s impossible to find two calico cats exactly alike. Well, maybe one day someone will pull the same thing as with snowflakes and find two identical ones, but that day hasn’t come yet. 

    Their appearance isn't the only thing that makes them, them. Calico cats are also known to be sassy, spunky, and independent but at the same time loving and loyal, making them perfect companions for cat-loving folks. 

    So, if you’re considering getting a cat, maybe think about a calico one. After all, what’s better than a nice-looking kitten with a loveable personality, right? And if you’re not here to get swayed into adopting a calico, we at least hope that the list made your day a little bit more wholesome, so don’t leave without an upvote! 
    #16

    Calico kitty cuddled with kittens on wooden deck, showcasing adorable companionship.

    lori1119 Report

    france-bourassa avatar
    Frances Pitchoune
    Frances Pitchoune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And this is how kittens are born in different colors: thanks to the Calico mothers!

    #17

    Adorable calico kitty playfully nibbling on a person's finger, nestled in their arms.

    itsYaBoySosa Report

    #18

    Adorable calico kitty resting on a purple velvet blanket in sunlight.

    mrsmynxxx Report

    #19

    Adorable calico kitty lounging on a soft grey blanket, surrounded by cardboard boxes.

    jepppej Report

    #20

    Adorable calico kitty sitting on a counter, looking curious and charming, in a cozy indoor setting.

    thesheepthatwent_moo Report

    #21

    The Death Glare Of An 18 Year Old Calico On Seeing A New Kitten In The House

    zxcvbn113 Report

    #22

    Calico kitty with striking blue eyes sitting in a cozy living room setting.

    StickyWhenWet1 Report

    #23

    Calico kitty resting comfortably on a person's lap in a car, showcasing its adorable fur pattern.

    Responsible-Answer62 Report

    #24

    Adorable calico kitty sitting on dark wooden floor, looking curious and engaging.

    KitMacPhersonWrites Report

    #25

    Adorable calico kitty lounging on a windowsill, surrounded by houseplants, with sunlight filtering through blinds.

    Pr0bablyARobot Report

    #26

    Calico kitty wearing a cone collar, looking adorably curious and alert.

    MoneyEastern8351 Report

    #27

    Close-up of an adorable calico kitty with bright green eyes, capturing its curious and distinctive facial markings.

    Niborus_Rex Report

    #28

    Adorable calico kitty standing on grass with a red collar, looking curiously to the side.

    Beautific_Fun Report

    #29

    Adorable calico kitty with a pink collar, lying down and gazing directly at the camera.

    anon Report

    #30

    Calico kitty sitting by a window, its fluffy tail curled elegantly, with a curious gaze.

    skatervt Report

    #31

    Adorable calico kitten nestled in colorful blankets, looking curiously at the camera.

    JoyBoy100x Report

    #32

    Calico kitty lounging on a sunny windowsill, brightening the day with its adorable presence.

    happytobhere44 Report

    #33

    An adorable calico kitty being held inside a car at night.

    xXx-Persephone-xXx Report

    #34

    Adorable calico kitty resting on a chair surrounded by electronics.

    New-Listen-6197 Report

    #35

    Calico kitty yawning adorably on wooden floor, eyes closed.

    cyphervibes Report

    #36

    Calico kitty with green eyes lounging indoors.

    TiddysAkimbo Report

    #37

    Calico kitty with alert eyes and distinct fur color, standing on a patterned floor.

    ewa_marchewa Report

    #38

    Two adorable calico kittens cuddling on a colorful rug, one sleeping peacefully and the other awake.

    Emachinescat Report

    #39

    Adorable calico kitty looking up while holding onto a window ledge.

    FloofingWithFloofers Report

    #40

    Calico kitty with a fluffy coat sitting by a window, looking adorable and curious.

    colonelrichie Report

    #41

    Adorable calico kitty resting on a carpeted step, showcasing its striking tri-color fur and calm demeanor.

    OpalMoon0x Report

    #42

    Adorable calico kitty with big eyes sitting on a black surface, looking up with a curious expression.

    skatervt Report

    #43

    Adorable calico kitty lounging on a textured surface, showcasing its distinct markings in a cozy setting.

    ryanobrien Report

    #44

    Adorable calico kitty resting under a chair, with a content expression on its face.

    1991gts Report

    france-bourassa avatar
    Frances Pitchoune
    Frances Pitchoune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Phew! What a day! It's exhausting to do nothing and just look beautiful..."

    #45

    Adorable calico kitty sitting on a couch, gazing sweetly with wide eyes and fluffy fur.

    CCsince86 Report

    #46

    Adorable calico kitty curled up on a cozy gray blanket.

    juliawise72 Report

    #47

    Adorable calico kitty lying on a person's lap, snuggling their hand in a cozy room setting.

    Altruistic_Pianist_3 Report

