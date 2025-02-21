ADVERTISEMENT

We already know that while some people absolutely adore dogs, others feel the same way about cats. Since these animals are the most popular pets in the world, that means that the internet is also flooded with content related to them. In fact, cats are even considered to be "unofficial mascots of the Internet."

So, today we’ve decided to add another drop to this already full bucket of cat content by curating a list of calico cats that are beyond wholesome. After all, there might be a lot of cats online, but at the same time, there can never be too many of them, right?

More info: Reddit