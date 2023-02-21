I'm a French artist, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design." I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 that I developed my interest in the urban photography of heritage in disuse.

The photographs you are about to discover transport you back in time to a place that was once bustling with life and activity: Cyprus' largest amusement park. Now abandoned and in ruins, this once-bustling park is now frozen in time.

The images you manifest testify to the state of disrepair this park is in, with ruined rides, dilapidated buildings, and traces of vandalism. But despite everything, the beauty of these places remains, and the photos present a fascinating and mysterious universe.

Through these images, one can feel the atmosphere of a place abandoned for several years, as well as the history it contains. As you explore these images, you can discover the fascinating details of this abandoned amusement park and imagine the memories it left behind.

These photographs bear poignant testimony to a place that has seen better days and remains a symbol of abandonment and decay.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook