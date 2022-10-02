From introverted and gentle to extroverted and eccentric, the human personality is a complex and colorful thing. It describes our distinctive patterns of thinking, feeling, and behaving and derives from a mix of innate dispositions and inclinations along with environmental factors and experiences.

But sometimes, people give the impression that they have a very narrow definition of self. Interested in such cases, Reddit user StandardGenre45 made a post on the platform, asking everyone "What's something that people turn into their whole personality?" And it blew up—so far, the post has 28.3K comments. Here are some of the most interesting ones.

#1

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Loving Disney.

lindsaylindsay90 , Bo shou Report

18points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
1 hour ago

*flashbacks to "Disney Adults"*

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Mental Health issues that they don't actually have. Being "uncomfortable" because some papers aren't straight isn't OCD Stacy. And having high energy doesn't make you Manic. Stop turning people's disabilities into something "quirky".

jjking714 Report

18points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

And don't romanticize them.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

Being gay.

I'm myself gay but that's hardly something I communicate about unless being specifically asked about. Yet I've met a few who center their whole life and personality around that. They have to do ,"gay thing". All their behavior, taste and enjoyment and justified by "it's a gay thing".

Funny thing I've already been told something along the lines of "yeah it's pretty common among us gay people, you wouldn't know about it".

I don't understand, like if I were asked to describe myself it'd go along those lines
- french that grew up in Quebec Canada.
- love sciences and physics, studied that.
- into video games and phantasy
- big on family values n stuff
- I like languages, learned Japanese and German (although German is quite rusty now)
- my favorite food are sushi pizza and french sausage.
- I love beer 🍺 !

Then down down down the line
- I'm gay

But I dunno, I don't see people going around saying they're straight, I don't see why that should be something I say.

I just baffles me and I find it really sad... Are you so void of personality that "gay" is your number one trait ? The one thing describe you Is the type of hole you like to put your d@ck in?

Done with my rant xD

Cmagik Report

17points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tell me more about sushi pizza please.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers The generation they're born in

TheodoreBurgessL , Polina Tankilevitch Report

16points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Isn't this just an American trend though? In the UK people don't say what generation 'name' they belong to. I didn't even know I belonged to one until I looked this up 😊

0
0points
reply
#5

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Hair color. If I hear my co-worker talk about how ‘natural red heads’ are or how you shouldn’t mess with them use it as an excuse for a shitty character trait, I’m gonna lose it.

LmaoAsIf , Marcelo Chagas Report

15points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Personality traits have nothing to do with hair colour , blondes do not have more fun, red-heads are not hot tempered, brunettes are not brainy ...we are all different 😊

0
0points
reply
#6

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Being a youtuber

Tophatandgreen , AQVIEWS Report

14points
POST
CAT /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ QUEEN
CAT /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ QUEEN
Community Member
1 hour ago

here, enjoy a thumbnail i made for such a time YOUTUBEGOB...dcb913.png YOUTUBEGOBRRRRR-63390e5dcb913.png

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Harry Potter and I’m sick of pretending that a 45 year old woman running around saying she’s a f*****g Hufflepuff is normal.

Rusty_is_a_good_boy , Mikhail Nilov Report

14points
POST
Iconoclast He/Him
Iconoclast He/Him
Community Member
39 minutes ago

If it makes someone happy to do it, why poo on their parade? You do you.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Being LGBTQ, especially the whole gender thing. Like, I consider myself non-binary but I also consider this aspect of mine fairly unimportant to be honest. It's a "nice to know" type of thing for myself but I don't ever feel the need to discuss it with other people. Because what are they going to say about it? "Cool...?" Being non-cis or non-het is not nearly as interesting as some LGBTQ people believe it is. It's just ONE random aspect of someone's personality. There are many other aspects. For example I'm probably a HSP (highly sensitive person). But again, I don't see a point in mentioning this to other people because people who already know aren't going to treat me differently because of a label. They are know how I am/act/talk etc. And people who don't know me (yet) either don't matter or they'll find out about me over time.

Minister_of_Joy , Monstera Report

14points
POST
Iconoclast He/Him
Iconoclast He/Him
Community Member
14 minutes ago

LGBTQIA get harassed, beaten, murdered for being ourselves. This is why many repress that aspect of who they are.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Their Faith or lack of faith. I've seen Christians become hyper religious and force their beliefs on everyone around them and alternatively I've seen Atheists become toxic and anyone who deters from their worldview even slightly is a complete moron.


Let YOUR beliefs be just that YOURS and not everyone else's.

Xipos , nappy Report

14points
POST
Jesse Channing
Jesse Channing
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

Yes ! And stop knocking on my door on weekends and pushing your religion in my face.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Being bloody vegan.

Darkingsomesouls , Mikhail Nilov Report

14points
POST
Shaba Ding Dong
Shaba Ding Dong
Community Member
2 hours ago

It is fine if your sharing food and you tell them you can't eat it because your vegan. Right?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Hating the popular thing

One_Equipment , Shamia Casiano Report

13points
POST
#12

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Zodiac signs. Like please shut up about it.

YourLocalRedditDude , RODNAE Productions Report

12points
POST
Vector
Vector
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

Officer, I promise you my murder spree was caused by mercury being in gatorade

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Being a sports fan

Upper_Antelope_9951 , Joshua Hanson Report

12points
POST
Vector
Vector
Community Member
2 hours ago

"I will no longer treat you like a human because you support the Uranus Ticklers, my opposing team" the logic is just...impeccable..../s

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Being overworked and barely sleeping.

Edit: To clarify, this isn’t meant to be an insult. I know exactly how it feels to work an ungodly amount of hours with little to no reprieve. It’s a routine that’s become ingrained in us and I think it’s important to remember being overworked, under slept, and having little to no time to ourselves is not healthy.

mochaboo20 , cottonbro Report

12points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

Exactly! Why glorify this? It's just sad and unhealthy.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Having kids

Suspicious-Living951 , cottonbro Report

12points
POST
Lorraine R
Lorraine R
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, kids do take a lot of time and effort to bring up properly. But as a kidless person myself, I must admit to being irritated when people expect one to listen to endless stories about their kid or grandkid. I've gotten to the point where I start trading stories with them -- you tell me a story about your kid and you'll get one back about my cat.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Music, I know some people who are so snobby about their music choices.

CyaNydia , Clem Onojeghuo Report

12points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Me, an autistic whose special interest is music of all types: O_O

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Their job

CassiopeiaDwarf , Adeolu Eletu Report

11points
POST
Archer Harris
Archer Harris
Community Member
2 hours ago

I am one with the cows and the cows are with me.

0
0points
reply
#18

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Crypto

NatsuDragnee1 , Art Rachen Report

11points
POST
Vector
Vector
Community Member
2 hours ago

Not the best thing to base your personality on...

2
2points
reply
#19

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Their preferred American political party.

MF_Ghidra , David Todd McCarty Report

11points
POST
Whitefox
Whitefox
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I wish that all politicians had to wear shock collars that zap them every time they lie.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers You ever see a police officers wife? It's crazy but they turn their entire existence into being a police spouse, it's very odd. I have two neighbors that are police, they younger the wife the more intense the alternate reality they create for themselves. The husbands never mention their profession but the wifes cant shut up about it and try and prove how much they know about local law enforcement.

Avalanche2 , Kindel Media Report

11points
POST
LolaBrio
LolaBrio
Community Member
1 hour ago

Firefighter wives are just as bad if not worse.

1
1point
reply
#21

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Their own perceived persecution/ victimization.

"Being suppressed and personally attacked is who I am."

StanYelnats3 , JangJ Report

11points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

*cough cough* Amber Heard…lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Conspiracy theorist. "Open your eyes, do your own research"

fantastictangent , RODNAE Productions Report

11points
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
2 hours ago

"Do your own research." = "Listen to this one dissenting opinion from some guy tangentially related to the field in question."

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Born-again Evangelicals

Back2Bach , Worshae Report

11points
POST
#24

Being American. Put that flag away. No one gives a s**t.

The_Funkhouse Report

11points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

In my city, I can't drive 6 houses without seeing a freaking flag. And I don't really get the pledge of allegiance either. "Liberty and justice for all" sadly just isn't happening here.

3
3points
reply
#25

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Here in the Netherlands people who live in Amsterdam base their personality on Amsterdam

kood_gid , Red Morley Hewitt Report

10points
POST
Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
1 hour ago

Like how?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Faking Mental Disorders. Ideally DID and such.

I can understand those who do have these disorders and just want to spread awareness and the struggle in their lives. But be aware that not everybody tells the truth, especially internet influencers. Whether it's for views, money, popularity, or attention.

DevilsDebt4Becky , Christopher Ott Report

10points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

SO many morons on TikTok faking DID, anxiety, and more. One of the reasons I deleted the app.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

I’m in recovery and there are some people who make their entire personality being in the program. It’s their entire life. I understand it for people who are new because some have literally had to change everything and they NEED recovery to be their life for a while in order to stay clean and stay alive. That’s perfectly fine, but when you have 25 years clean and you still go to 6 meetings a week, go to every single event and your life entirely revolves around it, it might be time to maybe branch out a little.


I’ve distanced myself from these people in the last few years. I stick to the few small meetings that these people don’t frequent, call my sponsor when I need too and have a handful of close friends. Other than that, I have an entire life outside of recovery. I have other friends, hobbies and goals to achieve and don’t really talk about recovery unless I’m asked about
It. I feel this is healthier.

DisappearHereXx Report

10points
POST
Elio
Elio
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I think those people just replaced their substance addiction with a meeting addiction.

2
2points
reply
#28

Being a fan Elon musk

elegantloba Report

10points
POST
Atreïdes
Atreïdes
Community Member
1 hour ago

The guy's a douche anyway

3
3points
reply
#29

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Being a “boy mom”

ThnksFrThMemeries , Ivan Samkov Report

9points
POST
C C
C C
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unless you're a mom that has only boys, you just can't understand.

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Guns

anon Report

9points
POST
#31

I’m Bisexual. No one in my life that hasn’t *asked* knows I’m bisexual, because it’s not my f*****g personality. Most friends I have in the LGBTQ+ community are first and foremost, queer. They’re not introduced to me as doctors, teachers, Germans, Americans, activists, introverts…no, they’re introduced as Queer and often that will be the only thing I know about them for some time.

This is a present issue in the community.

Mauricethett Report

9points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I am also bi and yeah, this is true.

1
1point
reply
#32

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers ‘Girl bosses’/MLM cult engagers

And social media.

wanesandwaves , Moose Photos Report

8points
POST
#33

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Being in the military.

Ok-Butterscotch4486 , RODNAE Productions Report

8points
POST
#34

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Sex. I don't even mean sexuality I mean the coomers and the guys who stalk this sub and ask 11 NSFW questions a day about "Hey ladies what do men get wrong about your bods" and "Ladies, what's your sexiest sex sexual experience where sex was had and it was sexy?"


Lust controls some of these people man. They gotta go outside.

DominosQualityCheck , Pixabay Report

8points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
39 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#35

Politicians they follow

mrivkees Report

8points
POST
#36

Tiktok

Low-Judgment-6036 Report

8points
POST
#37

Driving a Tesla

Tertarix Report

8points
POST
#38

This will get buried, but some of these things become a person's entire personality because it consumes a majority of their life. Typically at a young age.
Kids that saw active duty in Afghanistan, living that 24 hours a day, yeah, probably has a large influence on your personality.
Woman with 3 small kids, raising them while her partner is absent (could be a deadbeat, could be working 18 hrs a day to support them), is gonna have a lot of anecdotes about motherhood.
Point being, some individuals choose not to grow. Some just don't get the opportunity to.
Edit: Thanks for the awards.

OilAdministrative681 Report

8points
POST
#39

Alcohol. It’s so annoying. Constant posts of drink in their hand, every selfie is a drink in their hand. Or a random day during the week “I’m home from work, some one stop me from drinking 🤪”

TheMexicanStig Report

8points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Must be really hard for alcoholics to see that stuff too

1
1point
reply
#40

Smoking weed

Dire-Dog Report

8points
POST
#41

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Harley Davidson should be much higher.

SchwiftyMpls , almani Report

7points
POST
#42

Anime

I enjoy watching anime. But then I see other folks who spend a ton of money cosplaying Random characters. Going to conventions in those multilayered cosplays. They buy a f**k ton of figurines, posters, swords, flags, etc.

I don't really find that annoying at all. Cause I have a bunch of jerseys, go to professional sporting events and I have like three posters. And I also play Fantasy football in like 4 leagues. A league I've been in for a decade. Two money leagues and a charity league..... I'm sure Fantasy football will be listed here....so I get the passion

What I do find annoying is how they confuse their anime fanhood and convert it to Japan fanhood. Some go as far as thinking Japan is the greatest country and they want to move there. Like look man. Sushi, Ramen, and Tempura is great but Japan is as flawed as most countries and maybe even more flawed than others. Their Work Life Balance is stupid. You often hear about how people work 20 hr days sometimes and die of exhaustion. It's adding on to a declining population. Japan's population declined from 128 mil in early 2010s to 120 mil. There's also High rates of depression and a lack of mental health care in Japan. People aren't as opening as you think they are to. Not saying this is specific to Japan I'm just saying that in Japan isn't as open as you think it is like enjoy the anime

downtimeredditor Report

7points
POST
#43

Scientologists

DaisyFayeLove Report

7points
POST
#44

CrossFit

Panther81277 Report

7points
POST
#45

Being a mom

pseudonymmed Report

7points
POST
#46

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Pickup trucks. There are people that happen to own pickup trucks, then there are people who's pickup truck owns them.

We all know the type, flood lights, muddn tires, grill racks, lifted, spotless paint with a wax, and optionally a diesel stack coming out of the bed, truck muts, and a snorkel.

I get it, printing out business cards that tell people that you're a douche would be difficult to distribute on the highway at 70mph, but it might be more cost effective than your $100K Raptor.

edthach , Vivek MV Report

6points
POST
Elio
Elio
Community Member
34 minutes ago

There's a lot of people like that where I live to the point that I'm surprised when a pickup truck owner uses proper rurn signals and doesn't tailgate me.

0
0points
reply
#47

Someone Asks "What's Something That People Turn Into Their Whole Personality?" And 69 People Give Honest Answers Their beard. As a guy with a beard it’s annoying. Although it’s not quite as bad as it was 5 years ago or so. We get it. You have a beard

jimbopalooza , Allef Vinicius Report

6points
POST
#48

Spending too much time on the Internet. There's some people that every joke, every turn of phrase, every reference is just a f*****g meme. They're the equivalent of people that would quote lines from TV shows/movies but it's more widespread. Yes, I'm talking to most of you. Sorry.

PhatPhlaps Report

6points
POST
#49

Being from the country ! Like ok, we get it !

CJroo18 Report

6points
POST
#50

The thing/people/group/idea they hate. When people really don’t like something they center their dislike of it in their life. See e.g. skinheads, republicans, nimby neighbors, luddites, activists of almost any type (they fight what they are against more then they promote what they support because you don’t need to be an activist for the status quo), gangs, etc.

Davidicus12 Report

6points
POST
#51

Being confidently incorrect.

Old-Significance4921 Report

6points
POST
#52

A tv show.😐

Complex_Drop_6152 Report

6points
POST
#53

Horses.

Reddilert Report

5points
POST
#54

being a 'dog mom' or having a 'fur baby'

fucking_cute Report

5points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Now I love my pets but I try not to base my whole personality around it

0
0points
reply
#55

Not "giving a f**k" I don't know why but in recently it's started to annoy me the number of people who seem to take "not giving a f**k" as a massive personality trait.

Spirited-Ad-8061 Report

5points
POST
#56

Wokeism

YungEv08 Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Counterpoint: using the word "woke" to mean anything you're having a hissy fit about at the time.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

The word “introvert”

Hey guys, did you know I’m an introvert? Because yep, I sure am an introvert. Yep. Big time introvert right here. Hey, who has two thumbs and is an introvert? This guy! Oh boy, I sure am an introvert. Did I tell you I’m an introvert? Yep. Introvert here. Absolute introvert. Oh, and as a reminder, I am an introvert

How do you know when you meet an introvert? Same way you know when you meet a New Yorker. Don’t worry, they’ll tell you

TheGhostOfTadDunbar Report

5points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

A real introvert wouldn’t tell you. They would not speak to you.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#58

Depression, unfortunately. I’m not shaming anyone who does. It’s easy to fall into and hard to get out of because it feels so “normal” that you don’t know how to be happy anymore and the thought of change is kinda scary, if that makes sense? I’ve been there and it sucks.

MyFace_UrAss_LetsGo Report

5points
POST
#59

Their child’s extracurricular sports

yasm76 Report

5points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I WILL KILL YOU IF YOU LOSE THE BASEBALL GAME W***Y-

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

coffee

mister-fancypants- Report

4points
POST
#61

Being "child-free"

Also being a "mama bear"

Stunning_Attention82 Report

4points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I see a lot of people on BP basing their personality around being "child free" and it is actually annoying sometimes

0
0points
reply
#62

Liking The Office

CptZack01 Report

4points
POST
Ana-Louise Reinders
Ana-Louise Reinders
Community Member
50 minutes ago

it's an awesome show! But yeah some people do this as well with like ST and Friends, I like both those shows, but it's gets really annoying

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#63

Being an SJW, we get it you view yourself as morally superior

DonegalRonan Report

4points
POST
Emanual Henry
Emanual Henry
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I feel old again, what is SJW?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#64

Their partners

notyourlocalguide Report

4points
POST
#65

Computers, and they're weirdly elitist about it

1_more_cheomosome Report

4points
POST
#66

Visiting Europe for more than a week

simply_0range Report

3points
POST
#67

Being petite

CarpenterFar5139 Report

3points
POST
rose_colored_husky717
rose_colored_husky717
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I am petite, but I sure don't act like it. It annoys me when people point it out because I'm just trying to get by

0
0points
reply
#68

Not drinking/being an ex alcoholic

Lifting

Liking mainstream childish s**t like those horrid Disney women, Harry Potter fans, like it's cute you never evolved from age 6

_Norman_Bates Report

3points
POST
#69

Being pregnant

I_Need_Username_ Report

3points
POST

