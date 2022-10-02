But sometimes, people give the impression that they have a very narrow definition of self. Interested in such cases, Reddit user StandardGenre45 made a post on the platform, asking everyone "What's something that people turn into their whole personality?" And it blew up—so far, the post has 28.3K comments. Here are some of the most interesting ones.

From introverted and gentle to extroverted and eccentric, the human personality is a complex and colorful thing. It describes our distinctive patterns of thinking, feeling, and behaving and derives from a mix of innate dispositions and inclinations along with environmental factors and experiences.

#1 Loving Disney.

#2 Mental Health issues that they don't actually have. Being "uncomfortable" because some papers aren't straight isn't OCD Stacy. And having high energy doesn't make you Manic. Stop turning people's disabilities into something "quirky".

#3 Being gay.



I'm myself gay but that's hardly something I communicate about unless being specifically asked about. Yet I've met a few who center their whole life and personality around that. They have to do ,"gay thing". All their behavior, taste and enjoyment and justified by "it's a gay thing".



Funny thing I've already been told something along the lines of "yeah it's pretty common among us gay people, you wouldn't know about it".



I don't understand, like if I were asked to describe myself it'd go along those lines

- french that grew up in Quebec Canada.

- love sciences and physics, studied that.

- into video games and phantasy

- big on family values n stuff

- I like languages, learned Japanese and German (although German is quite rusty now)

- my favorite food are sushi pizza and french sausage.

- I love beer 🍺 !



Then down down down the line

- I'm gay



But I dunno, I don't see people going around saying they're straight, I don't see why that should be something I say.



I just baffles me and I find it really sad... Are you so void of personality that "gay" is your number one trait ? The one thing describe you Is the type of hole you like to put your d@ck in?



Done with my rant xD

#4 The generation they're born in

#5 Hair color. If I hear my co-worker talk about how ‘natural red heads’ are or how you shouldn’t mess with them use it as an excuse for a shitty character trait, I’m gonna lose it.

#6 Being a youtuber

#7 Harry Potter and I’m sick of pretending that a 45 year old woman running around saying she’s a f*****g Hufflepuff is normal.

#8 Being LGBTQ, especially the whole gender thing. Like, I consider myself non-binary but I also consider this aspect of mine fairly unimportant to be honest. It's a "nice to know" type of thing for myself but I don't ever feel the need to discuss it with other people. Because what are they going to say about it? "Cool...?" Being non-cis or non-het is not nearly as interesting as some LGBTQ people believe it is. It's just ONE random aspect of someone's personality. There are many other aspects. For example I'm probably a HSP (highly sensitive person). But again, I don't see a point in mentioning this to other people because people who already know aren't going to treat me differently because of a label. They are know how I am/act/talk etc. And people who don't know me (yet) either don't matter or they'll find out about me over time.

#9 Their Faith or lack of faith. I've seen Christians become hyper religious and force their beliefs on everyone around them and alternatively I've seen Atheists become toxic and anyone who deters from their worldview even slightly is a complete moron.





Let YOUR beliefs be just that YOURS and not everyone else's.

#10 Being bloody vegan.

#11 Hating the popular thing

#12 Zodiac signs. Like please shut up about it.

#13 Being a sports fan

#14 Being overworked and barely sleeping.



Edit: To clarify, this isn’t meant to be an insult. I know exactly how it feels to work an ungodly amount of hours with little to no reprieve. It’s a routine that’s become ingrained in us and I think it’s important to remember being overworked, under slept, and having little to no time to ourselves is not healthy.

#15 Having kids

#16 Music, I know some people who are so snobby about their music choices.

#17 Their job

#18 Crypto

#19 Their preferred American political party.

#20 You ever see a police officers wife? It's crazy but they turn their entire existence into being a police spouse, it's very odd. I have two neighbors that are police, they younger the wife the more intense the alternate reality they create for themselves. The husbands never mention their profession but the wifes cant shut up about it and try and prove how much they know about local law enforcement.

#21 Their own perceived persecution/ victimization.



"Being suppressed and personally attacked is who I am."

#22 Conspiracy theorist. "Open your eyes, do your own research"

#23 Born-again Evangelicals

#24 Being American. Put that flag away. No one gives a s**t.

#25 Here in the Netherlands people who live in Amsterdam base their personality on Amsterdam

#26 Faking Mental Disorders. Ideally DID and such.



I can understand those who do have these disorders and just want to spread awareness and the struggle in their lives. But be aware that not everybody tells the truth, especially internet influencers. Whether it's for views, money, popularity, or attention.

#27 I’m in recovery and there are some people who make their entire personality being in the program. It’s their entire life. I understand it for people who are new because some have literally had to change everything and they NEED recovery to be their life for a while in order to stay clean and stay alive. That’s perfectly fine, but when you have 25 years clean and you still go to 6 meetings a week, go to every single event and your life entirely revolves around it, it might be time to maybe branch out a little.





I’ve distanced myself from these people in the last few years. I stick to the few small meetings that these people don’t frequent, call my sponsor when I need too and have a handful of close friends. Other than that, I have an entire life outside of recovery. I have other friends, hobbies and goals to achieve and don’t really talk about recovery unless I’m asked about

It. I feel this is healthier.

#28 Being a fan Elon musk

#29 Being a “boy mom”

#30 Guns

#31 I’m Bisexual. No one in my life that hasn’t *asked* knows I’m bisexual, because it’s not my f*****g personality. Most friends I have in the LGBTQ+ community are first and foremost, queer. They’re not introduced to me as doctors, teachers, Germans, Americans, activists, introverts…no, they’re introduced as Queer and often that will be the only thing I know about them for some time.



This is a present issue in the community.

#32 ‘Girl bosses’/MLM cult engagers



And social media.

#33 Being in the military.

#34 Sex. I don't even mean sexuality I mean the coomers and the guys who stalk this sub and ask 11 NSFW questions a day about "Hey ladies what do men get wrong about your bods" and "Ladies, what's your sexiest sex sexual experience where sex was had and it was sexy?"





Lust controls some of these people man. They gotta go outside.

#35 Politicians they follow

#36 Tiktok

#37 Driving a Tesla

#38 This will get buried, but some of these things become a person's entire personality because it consumes a majority of their life. Typically at a young age.

Kids that saw active duty in Afghanistan, living that 24 hours a day, yeah, probably has a large influence on your personality.

Woman with 3 small kids, raising them while her partner is absent (could be a deadbeat, could be working 18 hrs a day to support them), is gonna have a lot of anecdotes about motherhood.

Point being, some individuals choose not to grow. Some just don't get the opportunity to.

#39 Alcohol. It’s so annoying. Constant posts of drink in their hand, every selfie is a drink in their hand. Or a random day during the week “I’m home from work, some one stop me from drinking 🤪”

#40 Smoking weed

#41 Harley Davidson should be much higher.

#42 Anime



I enjoy watching anime. But then I see other folks who spend a ton of money cosplaying Random characters. Going to conventions in those multilayered cosplays. They buy a f**k ton of figurines, posters, swords, flags, etc.



I don't really find that annoying at all. Cause I have a bunch of jerseys, go to professional sporting events and I have like three posters. And I also play Fantasy football in like 4 leagues. A league I've been in for a decade. Two money leagues and a charity league..... I'm sure Fantasy football will be listed here....so I get the passion



What I do find annoying is how they confuse their anime fanhood and convert it to Japan fanhood. Some go as far as thinking Japan is the greatest country and they want to move there. Like look man. Sushi, Ramen, and Tempura is great but Japan is as flawed as most countries and maybe even more flawed than others. Their Work Life Balance is stupid. You often hear about how people work 20 hr days sometimes and die of exhaustion. It's adding on to a declining population. Japan's population declined from 128 mil in early 2010s to 120 mil. There's also High rates of depression and a lack of mental health care in Japan. People aren't as opening as you think they are to. Not saying this is specific to Japan I'm just saying that in Japan isn't as open as you think it is like enjoy the anime

#43 Scientologists

#44 CrossFit

#45 Being a mom

#46 Pickup trucks. There are people that happen to own pickup trucks, then there are people who's pickup truck owns them.



We all know the type, flood lights, muddn tires, grill racks, lifted, spotless paint with a wax, and optionally a diesel stack coming out of the bed, truck muts, and a snorkel.



I get it, printing out business cards that tell people that you're a douche would be difficult to distribute on the highway at 70mph, but it might be more cost effective than your $100K Raptor.

#47 Their beard. As a guy with a beard it’s annoying. Although it’s not quite as bad as it was 5 years ago or so. We get it. You have a beard

#48 Spending too much time on the Internet. There's some people that every joke, every turn of phrase, every reference is just a f*****g meme. They're the equivalent of people that would quote lines from TV shows/movies but it's more widespread. Yes, I'm talking to most of you. Sorry.

#49 Being from the country ! Like ok, we get it !

#50 The thing/people/group/idea they hate. When people really don’t like something they center their dislike of it in their life. See e.g. skinheads, republicans, nimby neighbors, luddites, activists of almost any type (they fight what they are against more then they promote what they support because you don’t need to be an activist for the status quo), gangs, etc.

#51 Being confidently incorrect.

#52 A tv show.😐

#53 Horses.

#54 being a 'dog mom' or having a 'fur baby'

#55 Not "giving a f**k" I don't know why but in recently it's started to annoy me the number of people who seem to take "not giving a f**k" as a massive personality trait.

#56 Wokeism

#57 The word “introvert”



Hey guys, did you know I’m an introvert? Because yep, I sure am an introvert. Yep. Big time introvert right here. Hey, who has two thumbs and is an introvert? This guy! Oh boy, I sure am an introvert. Did I tell you I’m an introvert? Yep. Introvert here. Absolute introvert. Oh, and as a reminder, I am an introvert



How do you know when you meet an introvert? Same way you know when you meet a New Yorker. Don’t worry, they’ll tell you

#58 Depression, unfortunately. I’m not shaming anyone who does. It’s easy to fall into and hard to get out of because it feels so “normal” that you don’t know how to be happy anymore and the thought of change is kinda scary, if that makes sense? I’ve been there and it sucks.

#59 Their child’s extracurricular sports

#60 coffee

#61 Being "child-free"



Also being a "mama bear"

#62 Liking The Office

#63 Being an SJW, we get it you view yourself as morally superior

#64 Their partners

#65 Computers, and they're weirdly elitist about it

#66 Visiting Europe for more than a week

#67 Being petite

#68 Not drinking/being an ex alcoholic



Lifting



Liking mainstream childish s**t like those horrid Disney women, Harry Potter fans, like it's cute you never evolved from age 6