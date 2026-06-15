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I got my first cat four years ago, and if you had told me then that I would one day understand cats like the back of my hand, I would have laughed in your face as a dog owner.

But some experiences are universal, and it turns out that all it takes is sharing your life with a furry, meowing friend to realize just how special these little creatures are. And yes, by "special," I also mean weird, quirky, and downright hilarious. That's why we've selected the funniest cat memes that perfectly show their odd little nature.

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#1

Tiny kitten next to an egg showing funny cat size meme

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    #2

    Cat in grass with text about doing best funny cat meme

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    #3

    Small dog protecting kitten reflecting funny cat meme

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    We all probably think the internet started memes. After all, we always think of memes as the pixelated images of something or someone with text on top that makes them even funnier or more relatable, right? Well, I have some information that may shock you: the first cat memes didn't actually start on the screens right in front of us.

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    In fact, historians actually trace what we'd consider the first cat memes back to the 1870s, when a British photographer named Harry Pointer decided to photograph his cats. He then realized the photos would be even more successful if he posed them mimicking human behavior, doing things like riding tricycles, roller skating, posing with cameras, or resting in tiny beds.
    #4

    Orange cat sitting at table with popcorn and drinks dating cat meme

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    #5

    Funny cat looks suspiciously at guinea pig with similar coloring

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    Kya Ajiira
    Kya Ajiira
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All good, I have a cat who thinks she is a rabbit haha!

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    #6

    Cat sitting alone at a table with older men, caption about work meetings for under 30

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    Pointer also realized that adding text to the photographs would make them even funnier, and he was right. And so, the first cat memes were born. In fact, these photos were pioneers of the "image macro," which later became the staple of our modern idea of memes — images with funny text on top.

    However, experts argue that while cats pioneered the image macro, the first meme we would claim as a true meme was actually a comic strip published in a 1921 satirical magazine called The Judge. It was a side-by-side comparison of "how you think you look" versus "how you actually look" in flash photographs. Needless to say, they were ahead of their time.
    #7

    Cat wrapped in towel in bathroom with funny shower cat meme

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    #8

    Close-up of orange cat with sleepy expression and funny cat meme text

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    #9

    Cat wearing banana peel hat sitting on pavement in funny cat meme

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    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...you will be sooo sorry for this, Sharon. Watch out for your ankles!

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    But for cat memes in the modern sense, we can give credit to old forums like 4chan. That’s right, researchers actually trace these digital memes back to forums, and 4chan in particular used Saturdays (or “Caturdays,” as they called them) as the day when people would share only cat photos as their daily dose of jokes.

    This slowly became a phenomenon among cat lovers and animal lovers alike, since we all enjoy seeing funny and cute pictures of our furry friends while browsing the depths of the internet. And it’s no wonder that we now have “catfluencers” we’ve come to know and love, who keep creating even more memes and jokes as time goes on.
    #10

    Cat peeking over a box with humorous cat meme about boxes

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    Kya Ajiira
    Kya Ajiira
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish that was written on my boxes.

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    #11

    Close-up funny cat meme about liking fries

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    #12

    Text conversation with cat dodging flying tomatoes meme

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    To our surprise, this phenomenon is actually on many people’s minds. In fact, researchers have conducted studies to understand why we, as humans, seem to seek out cat and dog content online, since it appears to be one of the largest collective online behaviors. And to be honest, their conclusions weren’t all that surprising.

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    According to media researcher Dr. Jessica Gall Myrick, there are two main reasons people are drawn specifically to cat content: the emotional payoff it brings (boosted energy and reduced feelings of anxiety and sadness) and, of course, the “procrastination paradox,” where people seek out cat content and actually end up becoming more productive afterward. Interesting.

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    #13

    Tabby cat sitting inside ice cream container with scoop nearby

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    #14

    Cat in class with text about not understanding as a funny cat meme

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    #15

    Cute kitten in a car meme captioned take Pedro with you

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    It also goes without saying that looking at these funny memes is an unofficial source of digital therapy. If we’re feeling sad, nervous, or even bored, very few things in life cheer us up quite like our own furry friends that we share our space with, so it’s no surprise we feel just as content seeing them online as well.

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    And obviously, this extends to all animals in the kingdom — birds, amphibians, turtles, elephants, you name it. But we may be a little biased when it comes to cat memes. With that in mind, which one was your favorite cat meme in this list? Let us know!

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    #16

    Cream bun next to fat cat lying on gray blanket

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    #17

    Funny cat sitting on a statue's shoulder reading a book outdoors

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    #18

    Black cat wearing ty tag costume looks adorable and funny

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    #19

    Black cat biting paper with funny cat drawing meme

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    #20

    Cat blending with stuffed bears in bed meme

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    #21

    Orange kitten stealing popcorn in cozy setting meme

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    #22

    Person taking photo of cat sitting on pillar at night

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    #23

    Cat with face poking through a hole in soft gray fabric

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    #24

    Sleeping kitten in pajamas on bed in cute cat meme

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    #25

    Funny cat meme showing cat with a fat food bowl and text about feeling rejected

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    #26

    Funny cat meme with distorted legs from panoramic photo showing cat moving

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    #27

    Black and white cat sitting inside a red slipper looking cozy

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    #28

    Person holding a fluffy white and orange cat upright

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    #29

    Puppy and cat wearing matching pink shoes sitting on floor

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    #30

    Funny cat paw print in dumpling dough with cat looking on in kitchen scene

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    #31

    Three cats napping in a row on fence under sunlight

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    #32

    Cute black and white kitten sleeping in hands

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    #33

    Weird cat lying on wooden floor with surprised expression

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    #34

    Two orange cats sitting inside a broken fan basket

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    #35

    Funny cat hiding behind water bottles on floor

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    #36

    Cat holding a small plush fish toy in its mouth

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    #37

    Cat meme comparing negative and positive movie reviews with cats

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    #38

    Ginger cat sipping coffee in funny meme with caption

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    #39

    Cat winking next to a hand drawing of a cat in a notebook

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    #40

    Funny cat wearing glasses held by person on bed

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    #41

    Curious striped cat sniffing food on chopsticks

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    #42

    Cat lying sideways on stairs with legs stretched

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    #43

    Orange cat peeking through street storm drain grate

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    #44

    Cat sitting relaxed on broken outdoor bench

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    #45

    Wet black and white cats with rubber ducks on heads meme

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    #46

    Two cats looking out of a car window with a park background

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    #47

    Funny cat meme with drooling cat looking at computer screen

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    #48

    Funny cat sitting next to video game controller on carpet floor

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    #49

    Cat with a green grape balanced on its forehead

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    #50

    Cat standing on car dashboard near traffic sign

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