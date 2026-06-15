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I got my first cat four years ago, and if you had told me then that I would one day understand cats like the back of my hand, I would have laughed in your face as a dog owner.

But some experiences are universal, and it turns out that all it takes is sharing your life with a furry, meowing friend to realize just how special these little creatures are. And yes, by "special," I also mean weird, quirky, and downright hilarious. That's why we've selected the funniest cat memes that perfectly show their odd little nature.