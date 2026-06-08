This Artist Continues His Giant-Cat Takeover With 30 New Surreal Digital Collages
Most cat owners would agree that cats already behave as though the world belongs to them. Digital artist Matt McCarthy simply decided to take that idea literally. Through a long-running series of digital collages, the American artist imagines a reality where these self-appointed rulers are no longer household pets but towering giants capable of dwarfing buildings, beaches, roads, and entire city blocks.
A lifelong cat lover, McCarthy often uses familiar feline behavior as the foundation for his work. Many of the images are inspired by traits that anyone sharing a home with a cat will instantly recognize: endless curiosity, stubborn independence, strategic laziness, and the irresistible urge to investigate absolutely everything. Scaled up to monumental proportions, these everyday habits become wonderfully absurd. A curious feline peering over a city skyline suddenly resembles a creature from a blockbuster movie, while an afternoon nap transforms into an event capable of bringing an entire neighborhood to a standstill.
Scroll down to explore McCarthy's newest creations, a proof that the world might be a far more entertaining place if cats were the size of skyscrapers.
More info: Instagram | mrmattmccarthy.com | Etsy
This post may include affiliate links.