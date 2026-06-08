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Most cat owners would agree that cats already behave as though the world belongs to them. Digital artist Matt McCarthy simply decided to take that idea literally. Through a long-running series of digital collages, the American artist imagines a reality where these self-appointed rulers are no longer household pets but towering giants capable of dwarfing buildings, beaches, roads, and entire city blocks.

A lifelong cat lover, McCarthy often uses familiar feline behavior as the foundation for his work. Many of the images are inspired by traits that anyone sharing a home with a cat will instantly recognize: endless curiosity, stubborn independence, strategic laziness, and the irresistible urge to investigate absolutely everything. Scaled up to monumental proportions, these everyday habits become wonderfully absurd. A curious feline peering over a city skyline suddenly resembles a creature from a blockbuster movie, while an afternoon nap transforms into an event capable of bringing an entire neighborhood to a standstill.

Scroll down to explore McCarthy's newest creations, a proof that the world might be a far more entertaining place if cats were the size of skyscrapers.

More info: Instagram | mrmattmccarthy.com | Etsy