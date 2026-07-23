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The first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday promised an epic collision between the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. But one character redesign quickly stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Rebecca Romijn’s return as Mystique was meant to be a major draw, yet her new look became an unexpected source of ridicule online. Unfortunately, the MCU's latest style misfire may not be a one-off.

Image credits: Marvel Entertainment

From questionable costumes to drastic visual makeovers, the upcoming blockbuster appears to have several character redesigns that could leave fans wondering what went wrong.

Here are five other MCU redesigns that are just as hard to defend.