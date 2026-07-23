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Street photography invites us to notice the details we'd normally miss. A chance alignment, an unexpected expression, or a split-second interaction can completely transform an ordinary scene. California-based photographer Eric Davidove has an exceptional eye for these fleeting visual stories, creating images that are clever, surprising, and often unintentionally funny.

Davidove focuses on the small moments unfolding all around us. His photographs reveal amusing coincidences, striking compositions, and the natural theater of life on the streets, proving that some of the best scenes can't be planned, they simply happen.

Scroll down to explore another collection of his captivating street photographs, and let us know which one caught your eye first.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | edovephotos.myportfolio.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photographer captures humor and chaos: a child in a toy car next to a classic convertible.

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    #2

    A photographer captures humor and chaos: a woman carrying a large snake on her shoulders walks alongside another woman.

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    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
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    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's her Emotional Support snake, Larry.

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    #3

    A photographer captures humor and chaos: two baseball players, CATCHER and PITCHER, urinating against a wall.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the story on the back of the pants?

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    #4

    A street photographer finds humor in everyday life; a person holding an American flag obscuring their face on a city street.

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    #5

    Humor in everyday life by a photographer; a person in a colorful, feathered mask stands against a bright pink wall.

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    #6

    Photographer captures everyday life humor: a man walks with a small dog on his head, against a colorful mural.

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    #7

    A photographer captures humor and chaos: a person in a shark costume stands in a parking lot.

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    7points
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    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man tries to get fish deported. Film at 11:00.

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    #8

    Photographer captures humor and chaos: a man and his dog sit on a bench with three panda figures.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's us BPs having lunch with a friend.

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    #9

    A photographer captures humor and chaos of a man sitting on a bench next to a striped pole in everyday life.

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    #10

    Everyday life humor captured by a photographer; a person in a monster mask bends over a stroller on a city sidewalk.

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    #11

    A photographer's shot of humor in everyday life; a young boy in a Mexico shirt holds a slingshot in his mouth on a street.

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    #12

    A photographer captures humor and chaos: a man in a long coat walks past a wall with multiple posters.

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    #13

    A photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life: a person in a large, feathered costume on a littered sidewalk.

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    5points
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    #14

    Photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life, with a person reflecting face paint in a handheld mirror.

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    5points
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    #15

    A photographer captures humor and chaos with people holding religious icons in everyday life.

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    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life: a man wearing an elephant mask.

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    #17

    A photographer captures humor in everyday life: a man in a blue and orange helmet facing a dark doorway.

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    #18

    Young men help a girl in a large blue gown navigate a public space, illustrating humor and chaos in everyday life.

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    #19

    Three nuns walk past a statue of a saint on a city street, capturing humor and chaos in everyday life.

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    #20

    Photographer captures everyday life humor: two men transporting a large religious statue on a scooter in a parking lot.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is where the saying "Jesus Christ on a bicycle!" came from.

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    #21

    Photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life, showing a man in gold pants with onlookers at a bar window.

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    #22

    A photographer captures humor in everyday life: a man in a public restroom holding a bouquet of flowers.

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    3points
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    #23

    Photographer captures humor and chaos: a man in a strange pose next to a large dog on a street.

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    3points
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    #24

    Photographer captures humor and chaos: a small dog looking out the window of a parked police car.

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    #25

    Photographer captures humor and chaos: a man with a yellow bandana carrying a giant teddy bear.

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    3points
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    #26

    A photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life, featuring three men in black and white.

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    #27

    A photographer captures humor and chaos of two men facing each other, with a third man in the background in everyday life.

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    3points
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    #28

    A photographer captures humor in everyday life; an elderly person on the phone peeks from a doorway in dramatic light.

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    3points
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    #29

    A photographer captures humor in everyday life: a man sits behind a blue tarp, his shadow visible.

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    #30

    A photographer captures humor and chaos of people in costumes and an older woman in everyday life.

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    3points
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    #31

    Photographer captures everyday life humor: a woman in pink platform shoes walks past bubbles on a city sidewalk.

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    3points
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    #32

    A man drinks from a bottle next to a statue of a saint on a sidewalk, showcasing humor and chaos in everyday life.

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    #33

    A man with tattoos poses in front of a mirror at an outdoor market, reflecting humor and chaos in everyday life.

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    #34

    Photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life, showing a person in red heels next to an inflatable Baymax costume.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I had legs like that I would wear short skirts all the time as well!

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    #35

    Photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life, with a man pushing a child in a toy car.

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    #36

    Photographer captures humor and chaos in everyday life, showing a man in a suit carrying a small stuffed dog.

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    #37

    Photographer captures everyday life humor: a small child on a leash walking on a blue line in a busy market.

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    3points
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    Jessica Cooney
    Jessica Cooney
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know people hate to see kids on a leash, but in today's world, I feel like its necessary to prevent child trafficking.

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    #38

    A photographer captures humor and chaos: a woman in a San Francisco jacket looks at the camera while others pass by.

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    #39

    A woman doing a yoga pose on a city sidewalk next to a man with a cane, depicting humor and chaos in everyday life.

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    #40

    Photographer captures everyday life humor: a man with a chihuahua in a backpack, another in a Bad Dog Gym shirt.

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