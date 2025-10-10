ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to highlight the work of Eric Davidove – an American street photographer known for capturing the chaos, humor, and humanity of everyday life. Since 2016, the photographer has been roaming city streets with a sharp eye and quick reflexes, chasing those fleeting moments most people overlook.

What helps Eric read people’s movements and anticipate the unexpected is his unique background as a street mime. That experience now shines through in his photography, which often blends quirky timing, offbeat characters, and a dash of dry humor.

Scroll down and explore a collection of Davidove’s images we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | edovephotos.myportfolio.com