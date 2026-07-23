Trump Rally Member Brutally Mocks Him Right Behind His Back In Hilarious Viral Video

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Donald Trump suited up, stood behind a podium, and blurted his signature ramblings for a crowd of many. But this time, somebody else managed to steal the spotlight away from him.

The American president took the stage and addressed rally attendees who had gathered at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 22.

As he spoke to the crowd, a mystery man went viral for mimicking the president’s signature gestures in full view of the cameras.

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Highlights Donald Trump addressed a crowd in Georgia on Wednesday, July 22.

A rally attendee managed to steal the spotlight while he gave his speech.

The mystery man went viral for mimicking the president’s gestures from behind the podium.

“Give that man the award he did better job in entertaining us,” read one comment online.

A Trump rally attendee went viral after mimicking the president’s signature gestures from behind the podium

Image credits: The White House

Donald Trump delivered a sprawling 74-minute speech that touched on familiar themes, such as his sky-high tensions with Iran and attacks on his Democratic rivals.

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He also gave warnings about supposed “communists” within the United States plotting to “blow up” Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills region of South Dakota.

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As the president spoke, a suited rally attendee staged a performance of his own while sitting directly behind Trump.

Wearing a red tie and maintaining a straight face, the mystery man began mimicking Trump’s unmistakable mannerisms in real time.

He was seen making an exaggerated O-shape with his mouth, and he waved his hands around, almost flawlessly mirroring Trump’s gestures.

The suited man copied Trump’s hand movements, facial expressions, and head motions as cameras rolled

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All of this unfolded within full view of the cameras.

“We have more jobs today than we’ve ever had and it’s not even close,” Trump was heard saying as the viral man enjoyed his moment to shine.

“More people are working now than at any time in the history of our country,” the president continued.

🚨￼OMG: An audience member behind Trump is going viral for MAKING FUN of Trump and impersonating his movements during his boring speech. This is absolutely humiliating. pic.twitter.com/BHyuuMHrEv — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 22, 2026

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Viewers were both stunned and amused by the parody act unfolding just a few feet away from the president.

“An audience member behind Trump is going viral for MAKING FUN of Trump and impersonating his movements during his boring speech,” one commented online. “This is absolutely humiliating.”

Another said, “He deserves an Oscar. It’s not easy to imitate the movements of a clown.”

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“Trump gave a speech. The guy behind him gave a performance. One had a microphone. The other had an audience. And somehow the guy in the background was the most entertaining person in the room. That’s got to hurt,” said another.

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Trump loyalists, however, took a different tone in the comments section.

“Give that man the award he did better job in entertaining us,” read one comment online

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“You guys still don’t get it?!?! We Trump voters think this is AWESOME! The left has no sense of humor. The right does,” one claimed.

“If people want to emulate him its a compliment right?” another asked.

“Imitation is the sincerist form of flattery,” another wrote. “So there’s that! He was dancing the Trump dance. He seems more like a fan.”

Trump recently became the butt of jokes after hogging the spotlight at the World Cup trophy presentation on Sunday

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The man’s viral mimicking, in some way, gave Trump a taste of his own medicine.

The president recently became the butt of jokes for hogging the spotlight during the World Cup trophy ceremony following the Spain vs. Argentina final on Sunday.

The president was seen lingering onstage until FIFA President Gianni Infantino tried to usher him away.

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The rally on Wednesday was held in the wake of Trump’s appearance at a dignified transfer ceremony for four U.S. service members at Dover Air Force Base earlier the same day.

The four soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing war with Iran, and Trump recognized the family of one of them during his afternoon speech in Marietta, Georgia.

Trump attended the dignified transfer ceremony for four U.S. service members at Dover Air Force Base earlier that day

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Trump thanked the mother, father, and uncle of fallen 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, in his speech.

“This is a son who was like a flawless, perfect person — beautiful, beautiful son, handsome in every way, brilliant, respected by everybody,” he said.

“We will carry Tyler’s memory in our hearts forever. And I just want to thank you. It’s an honor to have you here today,” he added.

Netizens found it hilarious to see a rally attendee mock Trump in front of cameras

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