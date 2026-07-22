Donald Trump Body Double Conspiracy Theory Gains Ground After People Spot Detail In Background Of Interview

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“Oh no! There’s two of them.”

The internet exclaimed with horror when speculation about Donald Trump using a body double picked up steam.

Claims about a Trump doppelganger surfaced when a man looking eerily similar to the U.S. president was spotted looming in the background near Air Force One this week.

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“Oh no! There’s two of them,” the internet exclaimed when speculation about Donald Trump using a body double picked up steam

Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Highlights Speculation about Donald Trump using a body double picked up steam this week.

A man looking eerily similar to the U.S. president was spotted looming in the background near Air Force One after the world cup.

“Oh no! There’s two of them,” the internet exclaimed.

Netizens continued piling on after the identity of the mystery man was revealed.

Riding on the high of the World Cup fever, Donald Trump addressed reporters at Joint Base Andrews in New Jersey after Spain served a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in the final match on Sunday.

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Netizens quickly spotted a man looking just like Trump in the background, wandering near the presidential aircraft.

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The doppelganger seemed like he was around the same age as the president, had the same build and frame, and was even wearing a navy blue suit.

“Is this supposed to be Trump’s body double?” one asked. “Things that make you Ummm!”

“Yuck,” another said. “There are two of them!!??”

Comedian Jon Stewart did a double-take when he saw the same suit-clad man in the background

Image credits: Brian Krassenstein / X

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“Trump needs a body double so one version can hog the World Cup spotlight while the other practices golf swings and ‘You’re fired’ faces for the cameras. Man’s ego requires backup singers now,” wrote another.

Comedian Jon Stewart played the clip on The Daily Show and did a double take when he saw the same suit-clad man in the background.

Image credits: Brian Krassenstein / X

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“What’s up with the guy behind Trump? Can we see that again? Can you bring that out?” he said.

“Who the f*** is this guy?” said the stunned comedian. “Who in the world is it? Oh my God! Is that a backup Trump?”

“HAHAHAHAHA, Melania practically married her own dad,” one commented online

Does Trump have a body double? Serious question. pic.twitter.com/9r5hRJdFmG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 21, 2026

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Turns out the “backup Trump” was none other than Viktor Knavs, the father of Trump’s wife and first lady Melania Trump.

“HAHAHAHAHA, Melania practically married her own dad,” one commented online.

“Ah, no wonder Melania married Trump,” wrote another.

Image credits: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

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Both Melania and her father were with Trump during the tense football final on Sunday.

“I thought it was incredible,” Trump said about the World Cup, hosted by Mexico, U.S., and Canada.

“It was four times greater than any FIFA ever held. It’s probably about five times, actually, they’re telling me today,” the president said after Spain’s victory.

Stewart roasted Trump for his comments on the World Cup being “four-times greater than any FIFA ever held”

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Stewart had comments about Trump’s remarks and sarcastically asked, “What’s a FIFA? How do you hold a FIFA, how can our FIFA be ‘four-times greater’ than any other FIFA?”

He claimed “everyone around Trump” was probably telling him “lies” to convince him the World Cup was a success.

“Because you’re a little baby,” he added.

Melania and her father attended the FIFA World Cup final with Donald Trump on Sunday

Image credits: The White House / flickr

Stewart even roasted Trump for seemingly hogging the spotlight when he refused to leave the stage after the Spanish football team was presented with the World Cup trophy.

“What the f*** are you doing on the stage? It’s for the players!” yelled the uninhibited comedian.

“Goddamn! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why? Why?” he questioned.

A White House spokesperson called Stewart a “talentless hack” with a “disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle sharply criticized Stewart for his red-hot statements about Trump following the final match.

“Jon Stewart is a talentless hack who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain and ruined his life to the point he has to compensate for his embarrassing inadequacies,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

Trump and Stewart have thrown punches against each other for years now, even before the former reality TV star became president of the United States.

“Little Jon Stewart is a p**sy, he would be hopeless in a debate with me!” Trump wrote in a 2013 tweet.

The string of attacks was directed at the comedian’s usage of the stage name Jon Stewart and not his birth name Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz.

Melanie’s father has the exact same body build (ie fat) as Trump. pic.twitter.com/98DQG6qAbK — Gary Skye (@skye_gary) July 21, 2026

“If Jon Stewart is so above it all & legit, why did he change his name from Jonathan Leibowitz? He should be proud of his heritage!” he said online.

In another tweet, the MAGA architect said, “I promise you that I’m much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz – I mean Jon Stewart.”

Stewart hit back at the time and said, “Many people don’t know this, but Donald Trump’s real name is F***face Von Clownstick. I wish he would embrace the Von Clownstick heritage.”

“Both are disoriented slobs,” one commented after body double claims about Trump went viral

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