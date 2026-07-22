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Donald Trump Body Double Conspiracy Theory Gains Ground After People Spot Detail In Background Of Interview
Donald Trump in a suit and red tie speaking to a microphone, with a plane and military personnel in the background. Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Donald Trump Body Double Conspiracy Theory Gains Ground After People Spot Detail In Background Of Interview

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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“Oh no! There’s two of them.”

The internet exclaimed with horror when speculation about Donald Trump using a body double picked up steam.

Claims about a Trump doppelganger surfaced when a man looking eerily similar to the U.S. president was spotted looming in the background near Air Force One this week.

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    “Oh no! There’s two of them,” the internet exclaimed when speculation about Donald Trump using a body double picked up steam

    Donald Trump speaking in front of Air Force One, sparking a body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Speculation about Donald Trump using a body double picked up steam this week.
    • A man looking eerily similar to the U.S. president was spotted looming in the background near Air Force One after the world cup.
    • “Oh no! There’s two of them,” the internet exclaimed.
    • Netizens continued piling on after the identity of the mystery man was revealed.

    Riding on the high of the World Cup fever, Donald Trump addressed reporters at Joint Base Andrews in New Jersey after Spain served a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in the final match on Sunday.

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    Netizens quickly spotted a man looking just like Trump in the background, wandering near the presidential aircraft.

    Donald Trump with Melania and others, fueling a body double conspiracy theory due to a background detail.

    Image credits: The White House / flickr

    A tweet about a Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory, mentioning 'not a twin'.

    Image credits: larsnie94891539

    The doppelganger seemed like he was around the same age as the president, had the same build and frame, and was even wearing a navy blue suit.

    “Is this supposed to be Trump’s body double?” one asked. “Things that make you Ummm!”

    “Yuck,” another said. “There are two of them!!??”

    Comedian Jon Stewart did a double-take when he saw the same suit-clad man in the background

    Donald Trump speaking while another man walks away, raising a body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: Brian Krassenstein / X

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    A tweet commenting on the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory, mentioning 'wandering aimlessly'.

    Image credits: TexasSundog

    Tweet by Matthew on a Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: GodOvercomes63

    “Trump needs a body double so one version can hog the World Cup spotlight while the other practices golf swings and ‘You’re fired’ faces for the cameras. Man’s ego requires backup singers now,” wrote another.

    Comedian Jon Stewart played the clip on The Daily Show and did a double take when he saw the same suit-clad man in the background.

    Image of Donald Trump and a speculated body double on an airfield, highlighting the conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: Brian Krassenstein / X

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    Tweet by bitingback questioning the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: bitingnewsback

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    Tweet by Breviloquacious about the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory, stating it makes no difference.

    Image credits: KSfirefly24

    “What’s up with the guy behind Trump? Can we see that again? Can you bring that out?” he said.

    “Who the f*** is this guy?” said the stunned comedian. “Who in the world is it? Oh my God! Is that a backup Trump?”

    “HAHAHAHAHA, Melania practically married her own dad,” one commented online

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    Turns out the “backup Trump” was none other than Viktor Knavs, the father of Trump’s wife and first lady Melania Trump.

    “HAHAHAHAHA, Melania practically married her own dad,” one commented online.

    “Ah, no wonder Melania married Trump,” wrote another.

    Donald Trump walking alongside another man, fueling body double conspiracy theory discussions.

    Image credits: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    A tweet about Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: hannagility

    Both Melania and her father were with Trump during the tense football final on Sunday.

    “I thought it was incredible,” Trump said about the World Cup, hosted by Mexico, U.S., and Canada.

    “It was four times greater than any FIFA ever held. It’s probably about five times, actually, they’re telling me today,” the president said after Spain’s victory.

    Stewart roasted Trump for his comments on the World Cup being “four-times greater than any FIFA ever held”

    Jon Stewart discussing the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: The Daily Show

    Stewart had comments about Trump’s remarks and sarcastically asked, “What’s a FIFA? How do you hold a FIFA, how can our FIFA be ‘four-times greater’ than any other FIFA?”

    He claimed “everyone around Trump” was probably telling him “lies” to convince him the World Cup was a success.

    “Because you’re a little baby,” he added.

    Melania and her father attended the FIFA World Cup final with Donald Trump on Sunday

    Melania Trump, her father, and Gianni Infantino at a FIFA event, fueling Donald Trump body double claims.

    Image credits: The White House / flickr

    Stewart even roasted Trump for seemingly hogging the spotlight when he refused to leave the stage after the Spanish football team was presented with the World Cup trophy.

    “What the f*** are you doing on the stage? It’s for the players!” yelled the uninhibited comedian.

    “Goddamn! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why? Why?” he questioned.

    A White House spokesperson called Stewart a “talentless hack” with a “disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome” 

    White House spokesperson Davis Ingle sharply criticized Stewart for his red-hot statements about Trump following the final match.

    “Jon Stewart is a talentless hack who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain and ruined his life to the point he has to compensate for his embarrassing inadequacies,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

    Trump and Stewart have thrown punches against each other for years now, even before the former reality TV star became president of the United States.

    “Little Jon Stewart is a p**sy, he would be hopeless in a debate with me!” Trump wrote in a 2013 tweet.

    The string of attacks was directed at the comedian’s usage of the stage name Jon Stewart and not his birth name Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz.

    “If Jon Stewart is so above it all & legit, why did he change his name from Jonathan Leibowitz? He should be proud of his heritage!” he said online.

    In another tweet, the MAGA architect said, “I promise you that I’m much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz – I mean Jon Stewart.”

    Stewart hit back at the time and said, “Many people don’t know this, but Donald Trump’s real name is F***face Von Clownstick. I wish he would embrace the Von Clownstick heritage.”

    “Both are disoriented slobs,” one commented after body double claims about Trump went viral

    A tweet speculating on the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: maragitado

    A tweet by Foxbite2 discussing the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: Foxbite2

    A tweet by Bleedin' Quadrophenic commenting on the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: BQuadrophenic

    A tweet by MJJ speculating about the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: MarthaJ1954

    A tweet by Jill Baker reacting to the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: JBakerMarketing

    A tweet by beyondthedistraction humorously questioning the Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: Nomodistraction

    A tweet by Steve Julian with the text It's the Donaldganger! discussing Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: MarkBelfry77

    A tweet by Silvester Ad Astra saying both sure looks alike discussing Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: KenalKripto

    A tweet by WPX78A with the text Ah, no wonder Melania married Trump discussing Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: WPX78A

    A tweet by Kyle.Moon with the text whhhat lol dude they say a women memories there father that is crazy. discussing Donald Trump body double conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: GanseKyle

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    Bored Silly
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binitha Jacob strikes again. Another post that looks like it came out of the mind of a 12 year old.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binitha Jacob strikes again. Another post that looks like it came out of the mind of a 12 year old.

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