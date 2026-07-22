“Grapefruit-Sized Lady Bits”: Louisiana Woman’s “Catastrophic” Cruise Injury Results In $50K Medical Bill

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What was supposed to be a dream vacation aboard a Carnival cruise quickly turned into a medical nightmare for one Louisiana woman after a split-second accident.

While trying a popular rope swing in Roatán, Honduras, 28-year-old Kirsten Lindsey was left fighting through excruciating pain and eventually facing more than $50,000 in emergency medical costs.

Highlights A dream Carnival cruise turned into a medical nightmare after a rope swing accident left a Louisiana woman with devastating injuries.

The 28-year-old required emergency surgeries and a $50,000 medical airlift after a catastrophic excursion mishap.

Her family has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for support as the terrifying ordeal has raised questions about excursion safety.

Within hours, her condition had become so severe that she required emergency surgery and a private medical airlift back to the United States.

As details of the accident spread online, one person wrote, “That should be on the instructor for not paying attention to what was going on before she went.”

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A Louisiana woman’s first cruise turned into a nightmare after a rope swing suddenly tightened between her legs

Image credits: GoFundMe

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Kirsten Lindsey’s first-ever cruise vacation took a devastating turn on the third day of her Carnival trip during a shore excursion at Little French Key in Roatán, Honduras.

According to her boyfriend, Blake Ford, Lindsey was preparing to swing over the water when a retrieval line appeared to have been improperly attached to the rope swing.

Rather than releasing normally, the line suddenly tightened between her legs just before she dropped into the water.

Image credits: Blake Ford

“Based on what we witnessed, a retrieval/tag line appears to have been improperly connected to the swing. As she swung out, the line tightened between her legs just before she dropped, causing a catastrophic injury,” Blake wrote online.

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At first, Lindsey believed she had escaped with only a small scrape.

Her boyfriend recalled that she even laughed through the pain and walked back toward their transportation, assuming the injury was minor.

However, within hours, Kirsten’s condition worsened dramatically.

NEW: Louisiana woman suffers a catastrophic genital injury in Honduras, forced to spend $50,000 on an emergency air evacuation back to the U.S. Kirsten Lindsey was injured during a daytime excursion on day three of a Carnival cruise. When she tried to release herself from a… pic.twitter.com/EPmYoqTbof — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2026

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The swelling rapidly grew to roughly the size of a baseball, and the pain became so unbearable that she required a wheelchair simply to return to the couple’s cabin aboard the cruise ship.

Blake called 911 from the vessel, and Lindsey was then rushed to the ship’s medical center, where she remained for approximately 26 hours while doctors monitored her condition.

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According to Ford, medical expenses aboard the cruise alone reached around $3,500 to $4,000, excluding physician services, medications and additional procedures.

As the swelling continued to worsen, Lindsey’s body began going into shock.

“Kirsten’s first cruise turned into the worst experience of our lives,” her boyfriend, Blake Ford, wrote in a statement

Image credits: GoFundMe

Blake revealed that medical staff repeatedly tried to keep her awake because every time she drifted off under heavy pain medication, she would stop breathing.

Doctors eventually presented the couple with three difficult choices: arrange an emergency medical evacuation back to the United States, be transported to a hospital in Cozumel and find their own way home afterward, or remain in the cruise ship’s medical facility for the rest of the voyage.

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Fearing permanent complications, they chose the emergency evacuation, which came with an enormous financial burden.

Image credits: GoFundMe

The couple was informed they needed to pay $20,000 upfront for the private medical flight, with another $30,000 due upon arrival in the United States.

After being transported through severe weather by ambulance to a nearby airport, Lindsey was flown aboard a private medical jet to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where surgeons at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital performed emergency surgery.

Because doctors determined her injuries were too severe for commercial air travel afterward, Blake later drove her back to Louisiana, where she underwent a second surgery at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center to help prevent permanent tissue and nerve damage.

Lindsey’s family has turned to the public for support after setting up a GoFundMe to help cover the mounting medical expenses

Image credits: GoFundMe

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Describing the severity of the injury in a social media post, Blake wrote, “Everyone that’s seen the injury has never seen anything like it, but they are doing everything they can to prevent permanent damage to her… grapefruit-sized lady bits.”

Reportedly, doctors have described Kirsten’s injuries as a catastrophic saddle injury, also known medically as a straddle injury.

Such trauma occurs when a person experiences significant force directly to the groin and genital region, often from objects like bicycle crossbars, gymnastic equipment or high-impact rope and cable accidents.

Image credits: GoFundMe

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Medical experts explain that these injuries can become life-threatening because the area contains an extensive network of blood vessels and nerves.

Severe trauma can cause massive internal bleeding, extreme swelling, urinary complications, and permanent nerve damage if emergency surgical intervention is delayed.

As Lindsey continues recovering, her mother, Tara McKinney, shared an emotional Facebook post describing the devastating impact the accident has had on the family.

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Image credits: Kirsten Dena Lindsey

“It has been an incredibly difficult week for our family,” she said. “While we are beyond grateful that she’s here with us, the financial burden of emergency medical care, travel, lodging, lost income, and the many unexpected expenses that come with a traumatic accident has been overwhelming.”

McKinney also praised Blake for remaining by Lindsey’s side throughout the ordeal.

“Blake has been by her side every step of the way, and together they’re doing everything they can to focus on healing instead of worrying about finances.”

Lindsey’s family said the catastrophic injury caused swelling that left her with “grapefruit-sized lady bits”

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Image credits: Georgia de Lotz/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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The couple has since launched a GoFundMe campaign titled Help Bring Kirsten Home After a Devastating Cruise Accident.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser had raised more than $15,500 toward its $16,000 goal, helping offset mounting medical bills, emergency transportation costs, and travel expenses.

Part of the GoFundMe read, “…Keeping Kirsten in your thoughts and prayers means just as much to us.”

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, and prayers during one of the hardest times we’ve ever faced.”

Image credits: Kirsten Dena Lindsey

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Although Lindsey has now returned to Louisiana to be with her family, her recovery is far from over.

Her rehabilitation is expected to take time as she heals from multiple surgeries and continues receiving specialist treatment following the severe saddle injury.

Her family says the focus now remains on healing physically while managing the financial consequences left behind by the accident.

“I’m so sorry that you’re going through this, but so grateful that you’re on a path to recovery,” one netizen sympathized

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