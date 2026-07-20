“Middle Aged Mother”: Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s World Cup Appearance Mercilessly Mocked

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The internet just can’t seem to associate Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet with the words “power couple.”

The pair was among the numerous A-list celebrities seated at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch Spain and Argentina fight hard in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match on Sunday, July 19.

“It’s like he’s being forced to kiss his mother on the lips,” one commented online.

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Highlights Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were among the many A-listers who watched Spain take down Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday.

The internet just can’t seem to crown Chalamet and Jenner with the title of “power couple.”

Fans claimed they were giving “mommy and son” vibes.

Many questioned her presence at the game just days after her grandmother passed away.

The internet just can’t seem to crown Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet with the title of “power couple”

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Surrounded by celebrities and A-listers, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seated in a star-studded section of the stadium during Sunday’s match.

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Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Julia Garner, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Adrien Brody, and Winnie Harlow were among the celebrities who watched Spain clinch a 1-0 victory against their Argentine rivals.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Prior to kickoff, it was none other than Chalamet who delivered the game ball for the World Cup final.

The Dune star, 30, was later seen enjoying the tense match with his 28-year-old girlfriend of three years.

“Lowkey it looks like a divorced middle-aged mother being proud of her son,” one snarked online

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Fans claimed he and the reality TV star were giving “mommy and son” vibes, claiming Jenner “looks like his mother.”

“She is always hanging all over him while he’s just trying to watch the game,” another said. “She knows the cameras are on them.”

Lowkey it looks like a divorced middle aged mother being proud of her son 😭 pic.twitter.com/UcGmGrryLo — Shrija (@plot_twistttt) July 19, 2026

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Many shared their two cents on their body language, claiming, “He always has his eyes open when the kiss. How romantic.”

“He’s literally gained negative aura since being with her lol it’s actually wild how unattractive he’s become,” another said.

Many pointed out that Jenner lost her grandmother days before the hard-fought match between Spain and Argentina

wait… is she not supposed to be mourning? https://t.co/5qcc2GLwBe — insizwa nsi (@AdvKindness) July 19, 2026

Some noted how Jenner’s appearance at the match came days after her mother, Kris Jenner, announced the passing of her own mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, at the age of 91.

“Shouldn’t she be mourning her grandmother??” one asked after Jenner was seen at the football final with her boyfriend.

“And her nan just di*d this family is full of bull sh**,” another critic said.

Kylie Jenner made her first public appearance with Timothée Chalamet at the World Cup final after the passing of her grandmother. Everyone grieves differently, but going straight back into the spotlight seems off . 👀 pic.twitter.com/ywgnUMSh6s — OTF (@otfskinnyy) July 20, 2026

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“To be fair her grandmother di*d this week/recently. But clearly that doesn’t stop her from attending a very public event with lots of cameras cause work is work,” one Reddit user wrote on the platform.

“Who cares that her grandmother di*d and her mother most likely needs emotional support she smiles and attends in black,” they continued.

“Ask yourself why would anyone attend an event if they are grieving or lost a relative – only if your ‘compassionate leave’ has run out and you need to return to work.”

Chalamet is known to have a penchant for living sporting events and often enjoys courtside dates with Jenner

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Jenner had shared a tribute to her grandmother by sharing a throwback picture from her childhood, featuring herself with MJ and her sister Kendall Jenner in the 2000s.

She also shared another black-and-white portrait of a young MJ in a halter-style dress.

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Chalamet is known to have a penchant for live sporting events.

He is often seen enjoying courtside dates with Jenner while his favorite NBA basketball team, the New York Knicks, is playing.

“Way rather this than the Oscars! Come on, baby!” Chalamet said courtside after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs and claimed the NBA title in a 4-1 series last month.

watching football with his dad and going to plays with their moms 🥰 pic.twitter.com/QfAxrwIIdy — jess (@des179854) July 19, 2026

“Knicks are champions, baby!” Chalamet exclaimed.

The three-time Oscar nominee even made his way inside the locker room to celebrate his hometown team’s victory.

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In a video of him celebrating with the Kicks, a voice off-camera was heard asking the Hollywood star if he wanted goggles to protect his eyes from the champagne showers.

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“I don’t deserve them. I’m not an athlete,” he replied. “Usually, I have a stunt double do that.”

Netizens unabashedly shared their two cents about Chalamet and Jenner’s demeanor at the game

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