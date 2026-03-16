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Hollywood already brought plenty of drama to the big screen this year. But apparently, the 98th Academy Awards red carpet didn’t want to be left out.

There were feathers everywhere. There were gowns sparkly enough to make the paparazzi blind. And there was a particularly strange black veil that made viewers wonder whether the celebrity was on her way to a funeral

These were the worst-dressed stars on the 2026 Oscars red carpet, whose outfits were so hard that the internet couldn't stop roasting and judging hard.