Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Acting Legend Becomes Latest To Blast Timothée Chalamet With Brutal Insult Over Ballet And Opera Remark
Acting legend in glasses and dark coat posing at event, linked to insult about ballet and opera remark controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Acting Legend Becomes Latest To Blast Timothée Chalamet With Brutal Insult Over Ballet And Opera Remark

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

26

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Lane shared his not-so-subtle thoughts about Timothée Chalamet, who was recently roasted online for giving fellow artists some shade.

The older and more experienced actor, aged 70, described Chalamet as “a schmuck” amid the backlash he has been receiving.

“Nathan Lane was so funny, he really nailed it!” a fan commented.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Nathan Lane was the latest celebrity to slam Timothée Chalamet amid the recent controversy.
    • The 70-year-old actor called Chalamet “a schmuck” for his comments about ballet and opera.
    • Several celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Doja Cat, had also criticized the Oscar nominee.

    Nathan Lane shared his not-so-subtle thoughts about Timothée Chalamet, who was recently roasted online for his shade at fellow artists

    Timothée Chalamet in a white suit during an interview as an acting legend criticizes his ballet and opera remarks.

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun /Getty Images

    Timothée Chalamet dug his own grave when he recently shared his thoughts on opera and ballet.

    “No one cares” about it anymore, the 30-year-old Oscar nominee said while speaking to Matthew McConaughey during a Variety and CNN town hall.

    His comments were widely criticized online, with Nathan Lane being the latest public figure to diss him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Acting legend in a dark suit speaking into a microphone during a 92NY event on stage with a black backdrop.

    Image credits: The 92nd Street Y, New York

    “Oh, what a schmuck,” Lane groaned during a Thursday morning appearance on The View after host Whoopi Goldberg asked him about the controversy involving Chalamet.

    “He opened his mouth. Poor guy. Leave him alone!” comedian Joy Behar said, promoting Lane to go on a rant about the Wonka actor.

    The legendary Broadway actor called Chalamet a “schmuck” for his recent comments

    Acting legend wearing glasses and dark suit at a red carpet event reacting to ballet and opera remark controversy.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    “It was kind of kaleidoscopic in its stupidity and insensitivity, and yet strangely telling about where we are in this country,” Lane said.

    The acclaimed theater actor said he believed audiences would continue watching the ballet Swan Lake and the opera La Traviata “long after” someone at a dinner party asks, “Who was Timothée Chalamet?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s the show business circle of life,” he added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lane went on to say that the “bigger question” that should have been addressed was why people found it “necessary” for McConaughey and Chalamet to have such a town hall discussion in the first place.

    Taking a dig at the US president, the Broadway veteran said he would have preferred seeing “Democrats discussing how to get this lunatic out of the White House.”

    McConaughey and Chalamet may have smoked some w**d, Lane said while trying to explain the controversial remarks

    Ballet dancers in white tutus performing on stage, illustrating the controversy involving Timothée Chalamet and ballet.

    Image credits: Michael Afonso/Unsplash

    Comment from Anthony Hadley criticizing a Hollywood celebrity's opinion on ballet and opera preferences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lane still had more to say about the Chalamet controversy and roasted the young actor’s Oscar-nominated movie Marty Supreme, which tells the story of a hustling ping pong player Marty Mauser (inspired by Marty Reisman).

    “I’ve got news for Timmy. If you think nobody cares about opera and ballet, I can’t tell you how much we don’t care about ping-pong,” Lane said on the show.

    “In his defense, he was doing it with Matthew McConaughey, so I’m thinking some w**d was smoked and this may just be a tragic case,” he added.

    Older male actor with glasses and mustache speaking passionately about Timothée Chalamet ballet and opera remark controversy.

    Image credits: The View

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alfonso Diaz criticizing opera fans, relating to the acting legend blasting Timothée Chalamet over ballet and opera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The widely discussed Variety and CNN town hall, which saw the Dune star having a chat with McConaughey, took place on February 24.

    Chalamet made his dismissive remarks while talking about how the entertainment landscape was changing and how people no longer visited theaters as they did before.

    “I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, who go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive,” he told the Interstellar actor.

    “I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason,” the Dune star said, realizing his cancel-worthy statements

    Timothée Chalamet in a seated interview, wearing an orange shirt, amidst a discussion about ballet and opera remarks.

    Image credits: Variety

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet over ballet and opera remarks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The A Complete Unknown actor still acknowledged how some movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer would make viewers go “out of their way” to see them on the big screen and be “loud and proud about it.”

    “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore,” he continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As he quickly realized the cancel-worthiness of his statements, he added, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.”

    Young man playing table tennis indoors, illustrating acting legend’s harsh insult over ballet and opera remark.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    Comment by John Schneider criticizing the acting legend blasting Timothée Chalamet over ballet and opera remark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite his comments, it is known that Chalamet grew up watching multiple family members dancing ballet, including his mother, sister, and grandmother.

    He said he was often backstage and “dreaming big” at New York’s Koch Theater because they were all ballerinas.

    “I’m like a Venn diagram of the best cultural influences of the 21st century and 20th century,” he said in a past interview.

    Several celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Doja Cat, criticized the Oscar nominee

    Actor delivering a harsh insult towards Timothée Chalamet over ballet and opera remarks in an interview setting.

    Image credits: The View

    Celebrities have been vocal about their disappointment over Chalamet’s remarks, with legendary classical artist Andrea Bocelli inviting the actor to one of his concerts.

    “I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothée, who understands the power of emotions, may one day discover that opera and dance draw from that very same source,” he told People.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jamie Lee Curtis called Chalamet’s comments “silly” and felt sorry that this would be part of “his legacy now.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m sure he regrets the comment because you can’t throw those art forms under a bus,” she said. “You can’t do it. They’re too important.”

    Doja Cat also criticized him in a TikTok video, talking about “the nerve to say, on camera, that nobody cares about.”

    “It doesn’t matter if the industry is having a tough time at any time, which a lot of industries have a tough time. Your industry has a tough time; my industry has a tough time. Doesn’t mean people don’t care about it,” she said in a since-deleted TikTok video.

    “People care,” she added. “The dancers care, the singers care, the audience cares. There’s still an audience.”

    “Chalamet is an immature clown,” a critic said, while another said, “he’s essentially a Jenner Kardashian billionaire”

    Commenter Will Bryan reacting strongly to Timothée Chalamet’s ballet and opera remarks with a brutal insult.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet's ballet and opera remark with a brutal insult from an acting legend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment saying He got timowned in response to a controversy involving Timothée Chalamet.

    Comment from Gaspar Marino agreeing with Mr. Lane, referencing Timothée Chalamet ballet and opera remark controversy.

    Comment by Sharon Slocum Greer calling Timothée Chalamet an immature clown amid ballet and opera remarks controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Melissa Conlin criticizing Timothée Chalamet as ignorant, linked to ballet and opera remarks controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jean Morie criticizing Timothée Chalamet's ballet and opera remarks, highlighting acting legend insult debate.

    Comment from Tamara Barschak praising Nathan Lane for his response related to Timothée Chalamet ballet and opera remark.

    Acting legend Randy Rosenthal criticizes Timothée Chalamet’s ballet and opera remarks in a blunt online comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mw Hicks praising Nathan Lane as a national treasure, expressing admiration for the acting legend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet with brutal insult over ballet and opera remark.

    Commenter Wm Delgado discussing Timothée Chalamet and actor’s criticism over ballet and opera remarks.

    Comment by Bryan K. Macklowe discussing a controversial ballet and opera remark involving Timothée Chalamet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet’s ballet and opera remark with a brutal insult.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kenneth Crater explaining Timothée Chalamet’s remark on ballet and opera as dying arts with audience laughter.

    Comment by Karen Reale Mealha criticizing negative reactions to opinions in online discussions about Timothée Chalamet.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    26

    0

    26

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT