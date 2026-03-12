Academy Insider Claims Timothée Chalamet Blew His Oscar Chances With ‘Arrogant’ Streak

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet, nominated in the Best Actor category at the upcoming Academy Awards, may have damaged his chances of winning after attracting negative public attention in recent months, according to a source.

Chalamet, notably, got into hot water with the opera and ballet community in early March as he called the art forms irrelevant when speaking about efforts to preserve cinema.

Highlights An Academy insider claims Timothée Chalamet may have hurt his Best Actor chances at the Oscars after recent controversies.

The source suggested Timothée Chalamet’s high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner also shifted the narrative surrounding him during awards season.

Chalamet has already secured major precursor wins at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'

Before this, Chalamet’s speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards drew headlines, with some perceiving it as arrogant after the star admitted he aspires to “be one of the greats” in the industry.

“He’s a d**chebag well encrusted into the Hollywood game. He should just shut up and be humble, but no, his ego won’t allow it,” a Redditor observed about the actor.

Timothee Chalamet will have to wait longer for an Oscar Award, according to a source

Image credits: Getty/Tommaso Boddi

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,’” Chalamet said when speaking to Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas in February, with the comment going viral only this month.

Image credits: Getty/Elisabetta A. Villa

Moreover, speaking to journalist Margaret Gardiner in December, Chalamet called his performance in Marty Supreme his “best,” adding that he has been “handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances” for the past seven to eight years.

“I don’t want people to take it for granted. This is really some top-level shi*t,” he further said.

Image credits: MrCSG75

Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

“As someone who defended his SAG speech last year, this is where he loses me,” a netizen commented about Chalamet’s interview.

“I’ve been a member of the Academy for 12 years, and I’ve never seen someone throw away their chances of winning as brazenly as Timothée,” the anonymous insider told The US Sun on Tuesday, March 11.

“It’s not just a few people talking about it. Most of the voters are hyper-aware of his antics, which is never a good thing,” they added, explaining: “You don’t want people talking about you during awards season for anything other than your performance.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chalamet plays the titular table tennis prodigy in Marty Supreme, for which he is nominated. The role is loosely inspired by the real-life American legend of the sport, Marty Reisman.

Besides the 30-year-old, the Best Actor category features Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Wagner Moura.

Image credits: dollymad1812

Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive

Addressing Chalamet’s conversation-sparking moments, the insider said, “What first seemed to be a genuine passion for the arts has rubbed people the wrong way and almost makes it seem as though he’s making a mockery of them.

“I’m sure that’s not his intention, but that’s how it comes across.”

The source also claimed Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner has influenced how some Oscar voters perceive him

Timothée Chalamet losing the Oscar over a pointless controversy would be absurd. Voters should judge only what matters: his phenomenal performance in Marty Supreme.pic.twitter.com/2Vcxw2gXnMhttps://t.co/IiKUTo2wW5 — Best Movie Moments 🍿 (@BestMovieMom) March 11, 2026

“While I certainly would not place any blame on her — she’s done nothing wrong — it does shift the narrative when a leading Oscar nominee brings a Kardashian as their date,” the insider said.

“Many people have preconceived notions of what that means.”

His closeness to her “does impact his reputation,” and, by extension, his “chances of winning,” the voter voiced.

Image credits: A24

The reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics has accompanied the actor to several high-profile awards events this season.

The source added that they personally voted for Michael B. Jordan, who stars as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners, the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, for Best Actor.

Image credits: Tg_Moscow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

“Michael standing on that stage holding the Oscar would be something I’d be proud of,” they said.

Timothée Chalamet, notably, won the Best Actor award at two ceremonies considered major precursors to the Oscars

Image credits: damoclesscale

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur/VF25

He first picked up the Best Actor honor for Marty Supreme at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 4.

Accepting the trophy, Chalamet admitted he was “more nervous” than he expected.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank. I don’t know if I’ll be up here again, so give me a second,” he said before acknowledging his fellow nominees — especially Michael B. Jordan, whose work in Sinners he called “unbelievable” — as well as his film’s director, Josh Safdie, for telling a story about “the relatable dream.”

However, it was his tribute to his “partner of three years,” Kylie Jenner, that stood out the most.

“Thank you for our foundation,” he said, adding, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

Timothee chalamet lose the #Oscars After taking singing lessons for five years, after gaining weight, he did everything he could to deliver the best character possible, only to lose to Adrien Brody, who used AI. pic.twitter.com/puLmETswPu — milli (@ultravisk) March 3, 2025

Chalamet’s second Best Actor win came at the Golden Globe Awards on January 11. It marked his fifth nomination at the ceremony but his first win.

During his acceptance speech, he gave a shout-out to his father, saying, “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

“It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here,” he added.

He again acknowledged Jenner from the stage, sending an “I love you so much” her way.

The Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, with Conan O’Brien returning as host for the second consecutive year.

“The Oscars are so late this year. He peaked early,” a netizen remarked about Chalamet

