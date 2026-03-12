Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Academy Insider Claims Timothée Chalamet Blew His Oscar Chances With ‘Arrogant’ Streak
Timothu00e9e Chalamet at an awards event with a white suit, related to claims about his Oscar chances and arrogance.
seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Timothée Chalamet, nominated in the Best Actor category at the upcoming Academy Awards, may have damaged his chances of winning after attracting negative public attention in recent months, according to a source. 

Chalamet, notably, got into hot water with the opera and ballet community in early March as he called the art forms irrelevant when speaking about efforts to preserve cinema.

Highlights
  • An Academy insider claims Timothée Chalamet may have hurt his Best Actor chances at the Oscars after recent controversies.
  • The source suggested Timothée Chalamet’s high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner also shifted the narrative surrounding him during awards season.
  • Chalamet has already secured major precursor wins at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'

Before this, Chalamet’s speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards drew headlines, with some perceiving it as arrogant after the star admitted he aspires to “be one of the greats” in the industry.

“He’s a d**chebag well encrusted into the Hollywood game. He should just shut up and be humble, but no, his ego won’t allow it,” a Redditor observed about the actor. 

RELATED:

    Timothee Chalamet will have to wait longer for an Oscar Award, according to a source 

    Timothée Chalamet at a SAG Awards event wearing a white suit with a serious expression discussing Oscar chances.

    Image credits: Getty/Tommaso Boddi

    “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,’” Chalamet said when speaking to Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas in February, with the comment going viral only this month.

    Timothée Chalamet and female companion at a film event, highlighting academy insider claims about his Oscar chances.

    Image credits: Getty/Elisabetta A. Villa

    Moreover, speaking to journalist Margaret Gardiner in December, Chalamet called his performance in Marty Supreme his “best,” adding that he has been “handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances” for the past seven to eight years.

    “I don’t want people to take it for granted. This is really some top-level shi*t,” he further said.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Timothée Chalamet’s behavior as arrogant, impacting his Oscar chances.

    Image credits: MrCSG75

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing an artist’s arrogance, related to Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar chances according to Academy insiders.

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

    “As someone who defended his SAG speech last year, this is where he loses me,” a netizen commented about Chalamet’s interview. 

    “I’ve been a member of the Academy for 12 years, and I’ve never seen someone throw away their chances of winning as brazenly as Timothée,” the anonymous insider told The US Sun on Tuesday, March 11. 

    “It’s not just a few people talking about it. Most of the voters are hyper-aware of his antics, which is never a good thing,” they added, explaining: “You don’t want people talking about you during awards season for anything other than your performance.”

    Chalamet plays the titular table tennis prodigy in Marty Supreme, for which he is nominated. The role is loosely inspired by the real-life American legend of the sport, Marty Reisman.

    Besides the 30-year-old, the Best Actor category features Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Wagner Moura.

    Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar chances and alleged arrogant streak.

    Image credits: dollymad1812

    Timothée Chalamet sharing a close moment at a formal event, reflecting on claims about his Oscar chances and attitude.

    Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive

    Addressing Chalamet’s conversation-sparking moments, the insider said, “What first seemed to be a genuine passion for the arts has rubbed people the wrong way and almost makes it seem as though he’s making a mockery of them.

    “I’m sure that’s not his intention, but that’s how it comes across.”

    The source also claimed Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner has influenced how some Oscar voters perceive him

    “While I certainly would not place any blame on her — she’s done nothing wrong — it does shift the narrative when a leading Oscar nominee brings a Kardashian as their date,” the insider said. 

    “Many people have preconceived notions of what that means.”

    His closeness to her “does impact his reputation,” and, by extension, his “chances of winning,” the voter voiced. 

    Timothée Chalamet in dark outfit playing table tennis, highlighting Academy insider claims on his Oscar chances.

    Image credits: A24

    The reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics has accompanied the actor to several high-profile awards events this season.

    The source added that they personally voted for Michael B. Jordan, who stars as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners, the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, for Best Actor. 

    Tweet from user TG Moscow discussing Timothée Chalamet's alleged arrogant streak affecting his Oscar chances.

    Image credits: Tg_Moscow

    “Michael standing on that stage holding the Oscar would be something I’d be proud of,” they said.

    Timothée Chalamet, notably, won the Best Actor award at two ceremonies considered major precursors to the Oscars 

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Timothée Chalamet’s arrogant streak affecting his Oscar chances, posted in 2025.

    Image credits: damoclesscale

    Timothée Chalamet at an event with a guest, dressed in a black tuxedo jacket and white shirt, posing for a photo.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur/VF25

    He first picked up the Best Actor honor for Marty Supreme at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 4.

    Accepting the trophy, Chalamet admitted he was “more nervous” than he expected.

    “I’ve got a lot of people to thank. I don’t know if I’ll be up here again, so give me a second,” he said before acknowledging his fellow nominees — especially Michael B. Jordan, whose work in Sinners he called “unbelievable” — as well as his film’s director, Josh Safdie, for telling a story about “the relatable dream.”

    However, it was his tribute to his “partner of three years,” Kylie Jenner, that stood out the most.

    “Thank you for our foundation,” he said, adding, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

    Chalamet’s second Best Actor win came at the Golden Globe Awards on January 11. It marked his fifth nomination at the ceremony but his first win.

    During his acceptance speech, he gave a shout-out to his father, saying, “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up.” 

    “It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here,” he added.

    He again acknowledged Jenner from the stage, sending an “I love you so much” her way.

    The Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, with Conan O’Brien returning as host for the second consecutive year.

    “The Oscars are so late this year. He peaked early,” a netizen remarked about Chalamet

    Screenshot of a social media comment debating Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar chances and the impact of his alleged arrogant streak.

    Comment on social media mentioning 1 million followers gained in 2 days, related to Timothée Chalamet Oscar chances controversy.

    Comment on social media with a crying emoji expressing disappointment, related to Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar chances and arrogant streak.

    Comment reading Holy overreaction by Olivia with heart and scissors emojis, discussing Timothée Chalamet Oscar chances and arrogance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Oscar chances, referencing an arrogant streak affecting Timothée Chalamet’s awards prospects.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Toptalent Agency user drippy_ewok9 reacting to Timothée Chalamet's alleged arrogant streak impacting Oscar chances.

    Comment on social media by user adriannakotasinska saying Kardashians effect with 715 likes, related to Academy Insider claims Timothée Chalamet Oscar chances.

    Comment on social media expressing a negative opinion about Timothée Chalamet's Oscar chances due to an arrogant streak.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to claims about Timothée Chalamet’s alleged arrogant streak affecting Oscar chances.

    User comment on social media arguing Timothée Chalamet could still win Oscar despite controversial remarks.

    Comment by suzyqall on social media, discussing Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar chances and perceived arrogant streak.

    Comment discussing niche art forms and opinions on Timothée Chalamet's acting and Oscar chances from an academy insider.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing opinions related to Timothée Chalamet's alleged arrogant streak affecting Oscar chances.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Timothée Chalamet never had a chance to win the Oscar due to arrogance.

    Comment on social media saying people when people have opinions with skull emoji, related to Timothée Chalamet Oscar chances controversy.

    User comment about marketing and promo for Marty supreme ruining it in a brief clip shared on social media.

    Social media comment by user lara saying Everyone needs to touch grass in a casual conversation.

    Comment on social media showing user Chad criticizing Timothée Chalamet's Oscar chances due to an arrogant streak.

    User comment stating he is an average actor and his speech was terrible, related to Timothée Chalamet's Oscar chances.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the success and reception of a movie related to Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar chances.

    User comment reading He the best in the game at his age, referencing Timothée Chalamet's Oscar chances and arrogant streak.

    Comment from Craig McD praising Timothée Chalamet as best actor under 35 and amazing for 15 years, on a social media post.

    Comment from Mark Monkey Watson praising Timothée Chalamet's performance and Oscar chances amid arrogant streak claims.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing Timothée Chalamet and his impact on Oscar chances with an arrogant streak.

    Alt text: Social media comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet, suggesting he blew Oscar chances due to arrogant streak.

    Commenter Josh expressing frustration about the impact of an early campaign on Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar chances.

    User comment on social media about A24's highest grossing movie and Hollywood friendships, related to Timothée Chalamet Oscar chances.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Timothée Chalamet’s perceived arrogance affecting his Oscar chances.

    Comment on social media reading I think Timmy is just so arrogant, related to Timothée Chalamet's Oscar chances and arrogance.

    Comment from user Chloe - Anais reading He really needs too, with 52,309 likes on social media platform discussing Timothée Chalamet Oscar chances.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
