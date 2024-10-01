“Unrecognizable”: Timothée Chalamet Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation For Ping Pong Biopic

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet has fully transformed himself for his new film Marty Supreme.

Footage of the actor on set in New York City shows him sporting a mustache, with his hair slicked back, and round wire-framed glasses.

The Dune star wore a light green shirt topped with a navy blue sweater vest, baggy brown pants, and brown dress shoes.

The actor portrays professional ping pong player Marty Reisman, a champion who was known as "the wizard of table tennis."

Timothée recently completed shooting A Complete Unknown, where he portrays legendary musician Bob Dylan.

In his new film, Timothée portrays the professional ping pong player Marty Reisman, who won the US Men’s Singles Championship in 1958 and 1960.

Image credits: James Devaney/GC Image

Marty, known as “the wizard of table tennis,” became the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport when he competed in the United States National Hardbat Championship at 67.

Throughout his career, the late player won five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships.



Marty began his career as a hustler in Depression-era downtown Manhattan, playing ping pong for money at the age of 12.

He walked away with 22 major titles, which he won from 1946 to 2002.

Written and directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary, and Abel Ferrara. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.

Image credits: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Image credits: backgrid

Timothée previously expressed his admiration for the Safdie brothers, who directed the Adam Sandler crime thriller Uncut Gems, in an essay published in Variety in 2019.

“The New York directing duo have taken it upon themselves to keep alive the mantle of gritty and raucously interior inner-city films built by spiritual kin like Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee,” the Academy Award nominee wrote.

“The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness.”

After Uncut Gems, the directing duo split up to pursue solo careers, though they still work together via the independent film production company Elera Pictures.

Image credits: Mark Von Holden/Getty

The Call Me by Your Name star recently finished shooting a project that saw him undergo another transformation: portraying the legendary musician Bob Dylan for the biopic A Complete Unknown.

In March, fans saw him for the first time rocking the singer’s signature hairstyle, a brown suede jacket, and Ray-Ban sunglasses as he walked the streets of New York City.

The film will specifically focus on Dylan’s transformation of the folk landscape by switching to electrically amplified instrumentation.

Timothée recently wrapped up the biopic A Complete Unknown about the iconic musician Bob Dylan

Image credits: Searchlight Pictures

Image credits: Bob Dylan

Image credits: Timothée Chalamet

The James Mangold-directed drama is set to be released in the United States on December 25, 2024.

In addition to Timothée, who also served as producer, the film stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro.



During an interview with Vogue Philippines last year, the 28-year-old described the career of an actor as sitting at a table with dozens of people who are simultaneously trying to catch your attention.

“As an actor, you sort of live at a dining room table in your head,” he explained.

“You have about 30 personalities at the table, and you’re trying to attend to them, without going crazy.”

