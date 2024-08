The start of the 60s was a turbulent time. Nuclear annihilation was a very real possibility for many around the world, especially for Americans, who were dealing with the Cuban missile crisis.



For Dylan’s generation, it was an oppressive atmosphere, but it was also one that led to creativity and the search for meaning.



With these thoughts, he sat down at an old Remington typewriter and pounded out an apocalyptic poem titled A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall, set to the melody of Lord Randall, a folk ballad.



“People sat around wondering if it was the end, and so did I. It was a song of desperation. What could we do? Could we control the men on the verge of wiping us out? The words came fast – very fast. It was a song of terror,” Dylan said in his 1965 recollections.