“He Was Forced”: Publicist Makes Disturbing Claim About Timothée Chalamet In Epstein Files
After the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files was released last week, Timothée Chalamet was at the center of some uncomfortable revelations.
The 30-year-old actor emerged as the latest Hollywood star to be pulled into the 3.5 million Epstein files, released by the US Department of Justice.
Among the files is an email involving Chalamet that suggests the young actor was caught in some behind-the-scenes pressure.
- Timothée Chalamet emerged as the latest Hollywood star to be pulled into the sprawling Jeffrey Epstein files, released by the US Department of Justice.
- Emails sent to Epstein talk about Chalamet's involvement with director Woody Allen, who was accused of beign s*xually ab*sive to his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.
- Allen's wife Soon-Yi Previn called the 'Dune' star a “prick” in one of her emails to the convicted offender.
Timothée Chalamet was at the center of some uncomfortable revelations after the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files
In 2017, when the #MeToo movement gained global prominence, the s*xual ab*se allegations against director Woody Allen returned to the spotlight.
The claims made by Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, once again received public attention, and the controversy forced actors, studios, and audiences to confront their associations with the filmmaker.
The controversy also led to Allen’s 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York, starring Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, not being released in the US.
Chalamet was in the middle of an Oscar campaign for his role in Call Me By Your Name during the controversy.
As the scrutiny around Allen intensified, Chalamet was also criticized for working with the filmmaker.
The Dune star responded at the time by announcing that he was donating his entire salary from the movie to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the R*pe, Ab*se & Inc*st National Network].
The issue was mentioned in an email sent by publicist Peggy Seigel to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Allen’s film A Rainy Day in New York, starring Chalamet and Elle Fanning, was shelved in the US amid the controversy
“I am sick about Woody. This ‘#Me Too’ witch hunt is out to destroy an 80 year old global cinematic treasure and it makes me so sad,” Peggy wrote in the email.
“I saw literary agent Lynn Nesbit at Billy Rayner’s funeral and she said Woody is guilty. Of course she is the agent for Ronan and Dylan,” she continued.
The publicist called Chalamet her “friend” and claimed he was “forced” into donating his money.
“Even my friend Timothy Chalemet [sic], who donated his salary from Woody’s last film to THREE political agencies was sick about being forced into any action by the press,” she wrote.
In an email to the convicted offender, the publicist claimed Chalamet was “forced” into donating his money
Peggy claimed Chalamet was being scrutinized by the press for his involvement with the accused filmmaker and called him a “pawn in a bigger game.”
“He could not go anyplace on his ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Oscar campaign with out the press hounding him about working with Woody,” she went on to say. “His agents made him give his money away, supposedly not as a sign of Woody’s guilt, but support of hysterical woman and media.”
Back when Chalamet announced his donation to the three charities, he released a statement about how he learned that a “good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job.”
“That has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence,” he said.
“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations,” he continued.
The Dune star announced that he donated his entire salary from the Allen-directed film to three charities
The Marty Supreme star went on to say that he didn’t want to “profit from [his] work” on the Allen-directed film and declared that he was donating his “entire salary” to the afore-mentioned charities.
“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all the people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” he added.
Among the sprawling Epstein files released last week, there were also emails sent by Allen’s wife Soon-Yi Previn to Epstein.
She called Chalamet a “pr*ck” in what appeared to be casual exchanges about Chalamet’s 2018 film Hot Summer Nights.
“I’m glad that pr*ck Chalamet’s movie did not get a good review,” Previn wrote in her email. “No I’m not vindictive. :-)”
Allen’s wife Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his previous partner, called Chalemt a “pr*ck” in one of her emails to Epstein
Before Allen got married to Previn, the director was in a relationship with Mia Farrow and shared one biological son Ronan with her.
Farrow had adopted Previn with her then-husband André Previn in 1978.
After her divorce in 1979, Farrow and Allen became romantically involved, but their 12-year-relationship came to an end after Allen’s affair with her adopted daughter Previn came to light.
In 1997, Allen and Previn got married, and the couple with a 35-year age gap went on to become parents to two daughters, Bechet and Manzie.
Previn’s emails to Epstein also see her thanking the convicted s*x offender for helping their daughter Bechet gain admission to Bard College in New York.
The admission was reportedly the outcome of Epstein’s connection with the school president Leon Botstein.
“I think it’s best that Bechet struggles and doesn’t know ahead of time that she got in so that when she gets into Bard she will have sweated it out a bit and will really want to go. Thank you for coming through for us,” she wrote to Epstein.
“I can’t tell you how much this means to me. Woody said when Bechet sets fire to the school they’ll have you to thank,” she added.
“They try to drag them all in, it’s a cult, not many escape,” one commented online
Epstein was they guy who had a massive network of people he knew and used this clout to make things happen. He was "the friend" who made things happen. Most of thoe people in his influence network likely had no idea about the a***e allegations until much later and probably s******g themselves with every file release. Then there are people in his network who knew about the a***e and participated in it. It's smoke and mirrors until the abusers are differentiated from his influence network. We're going to see the names of clueless people while the real abusers are hidden. Trump is still gaming us. Trump's people will make sure we never see that evidence.
Focus on the President of the United States and quit being sidelined by silly stuff like this.
