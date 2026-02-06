ADVERTISEMENT

After the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files was released last week, Timothée Chalamet was at the center of some uncomfortable revelations.

The 30-year-old actor emerged as the latest Hollywood star to be pulled into the 3.5 million Epstein files, released by the US Department of Justice.

Among the files is an email involving Chalamet that suggests the young actor was caught in some behind-the-scenes pressure.

RELATED: Highlights Timothée Chalamet emerged as the latest Hollywood star to be pulled into the sprawling Jeffrey Epstein files, released by the US Department of Justice.

Emails sent to Epstein talk about Chalamet's involvement with director Woody Allen, who was accused of beign s*xually ab*sive to his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen's wife Soon-Yi Previn called the 'Dune' star a “prick” in one of her emails to the convicted offender.

Timothée Chalamet was at the center of some uncomfortable revelations after the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files

Timothée Chalamet posing in a brown suit at a premiere event, linked to Epstein files publicist claims.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

In 2017, when the #MeToo movement gained global prominence, the s*xual ab*se allegations against director Woody Allen returned to the spotlight.

The claims made by Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, once again received public attention, and the controversy forced actors, studios, and audiences to confront their associations with the filmmaker.

The controversy also led to Allen’s 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York, starring Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, not being released in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man with gray hair and navy polo shirt smiling indoors, related to Timothée Chalamet Epstein files publicist claims topic

Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

Chalamet was in the middle of an Oscar campaign for his role in Call Me By Your Name during the controversy.

As the scrutiny around Allen intensified, Chalamet was also criticized for working with the filmmaker.

The Dune star responded at the time by announcing that he was donating his entire salary from the movie to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the R*pe, Ab*se & Inc*st National Network].

The issue was mentioned in an email sent by publicist Peggy Seigel to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Allen’s film A Rainy Day in New York, starring Chalamet and Elle Fanning, was shelved in the US amid the controversy

Timothée Chalamet speaking on phone under clear umbrella in rainy urban setting, publicist claim referenced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Woody Allen

Comment by Lisa Marie Ross mentioning Epstein, the Allens, and Timothée Chalamet in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am sick about Woody. This ‘#Me Too’ witch hunt is out to destroy an 80 year old global cinematic treasure and it makes me so sad,” Peggy wrote in the email.

“I saw literary agent Lynn Nesbit at Billy Rayner’s funeral and she said Woody is guilty. Of course she is the agent for Ronan and Dylan,” she continued.

Email exchange revealing publicist's shocking claim about Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files controversy

Image credits: Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

The publicist called Chalamet her “friend” and claimed he was “forced” into donating his money.

“Even my friend Timothy Chalemet [sic], who donated his salary from Woody’s last film to THREE political agencies was sick about being forced into any action by the press,” she wrote.

In an email to the convicted offender, the publicist claimed Chalamet was “forced” into donating his money

Timothée Chalamet in an outdoor scene wearing a brown jacket, standing with two others near a green fence.

Image credits: Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images

Screenshot of social media comment discussing Timothée Chalamet’s claimed forced actions in Epstein files controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Peggy claimed Chalamet was being scrutinized by the press for his involvement with the accused filmmaker and called him a “pawn in a bigger game.”

“He could not go anyplace on his ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Oscar campaign with out the press hounding him about working with Woody,” she went on to say. “His agents made him give his money away, supposedly not as a sign of Woody’s guilt, but support of hysterical woman and media.”

Timothée Chalamet wearing a magenta suit and chain necklace at a red carpet event, looking directly at the camera

Image credits: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Comment by Kat Marie Browning discussing Timothée Chalamet’s movies and reactions in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back when Chalamet announced his donation to the three charities, he released a statement about how he learned that a “good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job.”

“That has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence,” he said.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations,” he continued.

The Dune star announced that he donated his entire salary from the Allen-directed film to three charities

Image credits: THR News

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marty Supreme star went on to say that he didn’t want to “profit from [his] work” on the Allen-directed film and declared that he was donating his “entire salary” to the afore-mentioned charities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all the people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” he added.

An elderly man with glasses and a woman sitting side by side in an auditorium, related to Timothée Chalamet Epstein files.

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Timothée Chalamet in relation to Epstein files allegations.

Among the sprawling Epstein files released last week, there were also emails sent by Allen’s wife Soon-Yi Previn to Epstein.

She called Chalamet a “pr*ck” in what appeared to be casual exchanges about Chalamet’s 2018 film Hot Summer Nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m glad that pr*ck Chalamet’s movie did not get a good review,” Previn wrote in her email. “No I’m not vindictive. :-)”

Allen’s wife Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his previous partner, called Chalemt a “pr*ck” in one of her emails to Epstein

Email screenshot showing a forwarded message mentioning Timothée Chalamet and Epstein files in a text format.

Image credits: Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Allen got married to Previn, the director was in a relationship with Mia Farrow and shared one biological son Ronan with her.

Farrow had adopted Previn with her then-husband André Previn in 1978.

After her divorce in 1979, Farrow and Allen became romantically involved, but their 12-year-relationship came to an end after Allen’s affair with her adopted daughter Previn came to light.

In 1997, Allen and Previn got married, and the couple with a 35-year age gap went on to become parents to two daughters, Bechet and Manzie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older man in glasses on red carpet with two women, capturing a publicist claim about Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files topic.

Image credits: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Previn’s emails to Epstein also see her thanking the convicted s*x offender for helping their daughter Bechet gain admission to Bard College in New York.

The admission was reportedly the outcome of Epstein’s connection with the school president Leon Botstein.

“I think it’s best that Bechet struggles and doesn’t know ahead of time that she got in so that when she gets into Bard she will have sweated it out a bit and will really want to go. Thank you for coming through for us,” she wrote to Epstein.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to me. Woody said when Bechet sets fire to the school they’ll have you to thank,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They try to drag them all in, it’s a cult, not many escape,” one commented online

Comment about the Epstein files mentioning Timothée Chalamet, displayed in a social media-style message box.

Comment discussing movie proceeds donations, with mention of charity and actor Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing Epstein files with mention of Timothée Chalamet and shocking publicist claims in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by Velvel Lazer expressing discomfort about adults discussing their nephew’s achievements in a dismissive way.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the claim involving Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files.

Comment on social media discussing Timothée Chalamet and celebrity names in Epstein files controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Justin Brown saying making Timothée even better with 76 likes on a light blue background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jennifer Scott reading The TC diss is hilarious So strange with a dog profile picture and 9 likes

Man wearing glasses and headphones, talking during a virtual meeting about Timothée Chalamet Epstein files claims.

Comment about Timothée Chalamet’s acting abilities by Ildy Nagy, discussing publicist’s claim in Epstein files context.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Michelle Susanne expressing views about a cult and mention of Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files discussion.

Comment from Julian Ajello discussing damage control and earning respect, related to Timothée Chalamet Epstein files claim.

Comment by Mary Moriarty criticizing claims about Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files, calling him easy prey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing Epstein files and a shocking claim involving Timothée Chalamet and a publicist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about credibility of a claim related to Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files, posted on social media.

Facebook comment by Craig Andem mentioning Woody Allen with 83 likes, related to Timothée Chalamet Epstein files claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media expressing mixed feelings about Timothée Chalamet in Epstein files controversy.