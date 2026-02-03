J.K. Rowling Breaks Her Silence On Jeffrey Epstein Accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling pushed back after being linked, on paper, to Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversial author was among the latest high-profile figures’ names to emerge from the newest batch of Jeffrey Epstein–related documents released by the US Department of Justice.

“Lawyer up. You’ll need a good one,” a social media user suggested to Rowling after the latest revelations.

Viral images captured the email communication Epstein allegedly had with someone, who asked the disgraced businessman to introduce them to the Harry Potter author.

Rowling addressed the speculation in a recent message.

J.K. Rowling sitting outdoors in a white lace top and black pants, addressing Jeffrey Epstein accusations in a serious tone.

Image credits: Debra Hurford Brown

J.K. Rowling responded to speculation about how closely she knew high-profile offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The author’s name appeared in documents tied to the deceased billionaire, released by the US Justice Department on Friday, January 30.

Millions of pages were released in the latest batch, and they included evidence of communication that mentioned Rowling’s name.

Man with gray hair wearing a light blue shirt standing in front of a blackboard with diagrams, related to Jeffrey Epstein accusations.

Image credits: Rick Friedman/Corbis

Viral images captured Epstein’s email correspondence with someone who allegedly asked the disgraced businessman to introduce them to the Harry Potter author.

“As you always know the top people in every fiels [sic], maybe you could help me: i want to meet JK Rowling,” read the request to Epstein. “Could you help me?”

The US Department of Justice released documents that appeared to show a friend asking Epstein to introduce them to the British author

J.K. Rowling with red hair, wearing brown top and earrings, sitting indoors in a softly lit room discussing Epstein accusations.

Image credits: jk_rowling

Subsequent claims alleged that Rowling’s team had personally invited Epstein to the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2018.

The invitation also included a private dinner for two between the two parts of the shows, according to reports.

Email screenshot showing a 2016 message from Jeffrey Epstein seeking help to meet J.K. Rowling amid accusations context.

Image credits: Department of Justice

“Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, and J.K. Rowling invite you and a guest to the Official Broadway Opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two… Please join us for supper between parts and a party following Part Two, details to follow…”

The date of the Broadway show was April 22, 2018, which meant Epstein was already convicted when he allegedly received the invite.

The invite was for a show in April, 2018, by which time the billionaire was already a convicted offender

Invitation scroll for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play by J.K. Rowling, unrelated to Jeffrey Epstein accusations.

Image credits: Department of Justice

J.K. Rowling in a navy blazer speaking with a man during a public event amid Epstein accusations discussion.

Image credits: Le Monsieur de le Coin Bureau/Flickr

Rowling responded to the speculation, calling it “silly” and denying ever meeting the predatory financier.

The British author reshared a tweet that said, “jk rowling sending invitations to epstein 10 years after he was convicted.”

Her retweet included her own message that said, “This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything.”

Rowling shared a message addressing the speculation about her connection with the deceased financier

J.K. Rowling posing with colleagues at a Harry Potter event, relating to Jeffrey Epstein accusations discussion.

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Netizens had mixed reactions online to the mention of Rowling’s name in the newly released documents.

“Something very very weird about those books….could never figure it out. It all makes sense now,” one commented online.

“JK Rowling: ✅ H***caust denier ✅ Epstein supporter ✅ Ped***ilia defender,” read another comment.

Another said, “Rowling really is a bad person.”

“Doesn’t shock me,” one commented on the mention of Rowling’s name in the documents

J.K. Rowling responds on social media denying any connection to Jeffrey Epstein amid Epstein accusations.

Image credits: jk_rowling

J.K. Rowling with long red hair, wearing a black blazer, standing beside a large silver Laver Cup trophy.

Image credits: Luke Walker/Getty Images

In the trove of documents released by the Justice Department, the email correspondence included a response that appeared to be written by Epstein to his point-of-contact for the invitation to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Broadway premiere.

Epstein’s email, addressed to a publicist named Peggy Siegal, claimed he hadn’t received the right tickets as per his request.

Email screenshot showing forwarded messages about a Jeffrey Epstein and Harry Potter dinner event with J.K. Rowling connections.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Other emails between different parties also suggested that there was a mix-up, where Epstein only received one ticket to the show and one ticket to the dinner, instead of two tickets to each.

“My name ws [sic] not on the list. they only sent one ticket for supper and one for party so couldnt get in with my friend . no biggy but thought you should know,” the offender wrote in his email.

Further emails suggested that there was a major “scr*w up” that resulted in Epstein not getting the tickets he had asked for

Email exchange involving Jeffrey Epstein discussing travel plans, featured in J.K. Rowling Epstein accusations context.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Peggy’s response addressed the “scr*w up” and included a message in which she lambasted her team.

“I was very explicit with my staff and you about TWO tickets for the DINNER for Jeffrey Epstein. What genius filled the ticket order? Why wasn’t his name on the DINNER list at the door?” the publicist said.

“What genius thought my friend would not have a plus one when we ordered TWO tickets. What robot at the door would not let him in?” she continued.

Jeffrey Epstein in a close-up portrait with gray hair and beard against a plain background.

Image credits: Kypros/Getty Images

Images of the emails sparked widespread discussion online, with netizens pointing out that none of the documents, except for the invite, explicitly or directly mentioned Rowling’s name.

Thus, as of now, there is no evidence of a personal relationship or any form of direct communication between Rowling and Epstein.

“There is nothing in the Epstein files that indicates JKR invited him,” a social media user said.

“That would be quite strange if you crossed paths,” one commented online

