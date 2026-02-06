Disturbing Theory Links Justin Bieber To Epstein After Fans Connect ‘Yummy’ Music Video To Email
Justin Bieber’s song Yummy is being reanalyzed in light of the newly released Epstein documents.
The US Justice Department’s latest release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein court files has sparked theories suggesting that the Canadian pop star may have been one of the financier’s victims.
Released in 2020, Yummy was initially considered a bizarre pop hit, featuring repetitive lyrics of the song title and unsettling imagery in its music video.
Justin Bieber’s music video for his 2020 song Yummy is gaining traction again, as fans believe it’s connected to the Epstein files
It was also believed to be a love song for his wife, model Hailey Bieber.
Now, fans are speculating that the single may have a hidden meaning connected to Bieber’s alleged traumatic experiences with Epstein at the beginning of his career.
At the center of the theory lies an email allegedly sent to Epstein’s staff, thanking them for their “pizza” and describing it as “Yummy, yummy.”
In the world of conspiracy theories, “pizza” is believed to be a code for child exploitation.
The conspiracy known as “Pizzagate,” which emerged in 2016 during the US presidential elections, alleged the existence of child exploitation networks connected to high-profile figures in politics and entertainment.
The Yummy music video features several elements that have led fans to be convinced that the song was actually a cry for help all along.
An newly unsealed email allegedly sent to Epstein’s staff mentions “yummy pizza”
It shows Bieber at a lavish party, having dinner with wealthy older guests who change with each frame.
The video also includes suggestive shots of guests stuffing their faces.
While the older guests eat, a string quartet of children plays music in the background.
One of the children is a young girl in a red dress playing the violin. The girl later disappears, leaving only her red dress behind on a chair.
Image credits: TheSCIF
The music video ends with Bieber looking into the camera while sitting alone at a table, as an older man continues to eat at a different table.
The frame then cuts to a slice of cake being removed from a plate, revealing a photo of young Bieber beneath it, along with the text “Yummy.”
The music video shows Bieber at a lavish dinner party with older guests
In the comments, fans expressed concern over what they believe is a song reflecting Bieber’s experience of ab*se at the hands of convicted s*x offender Epstein.
“Justin, I’m so very sorry. I hope your soul finds peace and justice comes,” one viewer wrote.
“I hate the fact that we’re too late,” echoed another.
“People made fun of him for begging to get this song to #1 but he was just warning us all along,” another comment read.
“The last shot with him being alone with that old gentleman tells all we need to know,” commented one viewer.
A behind-the-scenes video for Yummy shows the 31-year-old singer covering his face and crying.
“It was just a lot…a lot of people, a lot of dynamic, a lot of stuff. I was in my head a lot. It was really hard for me to enjoy it, but I know some days are just gonna be like that,” he said.
Bieber broke down while filming the 2020 music video
I’ll forever be terrified over what Justin tried to tell us through such dark hidden messages in the yummy music video. The young picture of him in the plate with yummy written at the end speaks volumes pic.twitter.com/80PinCK1Ko
— 𓆩♡𓆪 ❀⋆࿔*࿐ (@biebsdevotions) February 2, 2026
Some have also interpreted the music video as referencing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous white parties, as it features a dance sequence with several performers dressed in white clothing—the strict dress code for the disgraced rapper’s events.
The white parties, some of which Bieber reportedly attended as a teen, became a focal point of criminal investigations against Combs in 2024, with guests accusing him of coercing them into s*xual acts.
Last year, Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in pr*stitution and sentenced to 50 months in prison.
The Canadian star reportedly promoted the single using baby photos
When he was starting his career, Justin saw the hip-hop mogul as a mentor. A 2009 video shows Combs talking about the activities he and the then-teenager had planned for the day.
“Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” Combs said.
Amid online commentary suggesting that the Baby hitmaker was exposed to illegal acts, a representative for the star released a statement last May clarifying that he was not one of Combs’ victims and expressing support for those who were harmed by the rapper.
Conspiracy theorists believe “pizza” is a code word for child exploitation
In his 2020 YouTube documentary, Seasons, Bieber spoke about pop star Billie Eilish, saying he wanted to “protect” her so that she didn’t “go through anything I went through.”
His comments about the 24-year-old singer have also resurfaced, with fans believing he may have indirectly referenced the exploitation he allegedly suffered as a teen.
Beyond the theories, international organizations agree that child exploitation is a documented global issue estimated to generate billions of dollars annually and to disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, such as migrant children.
Epstein, who took his own life in his jail cell in 2019, was convicted of procuring a child for pr*stitution in 2008.
He was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges related to the s*x trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.
@macyraydearing Comment your thoughts #epstein#epsteinfiles#justinbieber♬ original sound – Macy Ray
His associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who recruited underage girls for him, was found guilty of child s*x trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
The unsealed documents related to the case have drawn attention due to the late criminal’s social circle, which included public figures such as politicians and celebrities.
Some of the individuals mentioned in the files include Stephen Hawking, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Elon Musk.
Fans remain convinced that the Yummy song was Bieber’s cry for help
