Justin Bieber Finally Breaks Silence On Rumors He Was Diddy’s “Victim” As Trial Enters Day 5

Justin Bieber has finally decided to speak up about his connection to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, whose trial began this week after a series of disturbing allegations rocked the entertainment world.

As the Diddy scandal unraveled last year, one of the names that repeatedly popped up all over social media was Justin Bieber.

Fans speculated whether the Baby singer, 31, was exploited by the music mogul when he was young, and they found Diddy’s interactions with Justin to be “creepy” and “disturbing.”

Days after Diddy’s trial began on Monday, May 12, Justin released a statement addressing the firestorm of speculation about him and the Bad Boy Records founder.

He firmly denied ever being harmed by Diddy, but expressed solidarity with the alleged victims who were.

The pop star’s statement also said it was important to keep the focus on the victims amid the ongoing trial.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” a representative for Justin told E! News on Thursday, May 15.

“Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” the statement added.

The pop singer expressed solidarity with the rapper’s alleged victims

When Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, Justin remained focused on his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” a source told People last September.

“It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” they added.

Diddy’s resurfaced interactions with Justin were called “creepy” and “disturbing”

The main figures that helped Justin break into the industry were Usher and his former manager, Scooter Braun. But Diddy was part of the larger celebrity circle that Justin was absorbed into.

When the barrage of allegations against Diddy emerged, videos of the disgraced rapper interacting with a teenage Justin resurfaced.

Diddy once said he was going to “go buck full crazy” with Justin for 48 hours back in 2009, when the Peaches singer was just 15 years old.

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose,” Diddy said in a past video. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” he added. “We gonna go full buck full crazy.”

Despite how the videos appear, a source told TMZ that these instances were simply “performative” and that Justin was more friendly with the rapper’s sons, Quincy and Justin Combs, than with Diddy.

The disgraced rapper was part of the larger celebrity circle that Justin was absorbed into

Another Diddy-Justin interaction that raised eyebrows online was their 2011 appearance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Justin “knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television,” Diddy said on the show.

The resurfaced videos triggered concern among fans, with one saying, “Diddy’s weird obsession with a young Justin Bieber was always disturbing.”

“Look how uncomfortable Justin Bieber is,” another commented.

“This video of P Diddy & Justin Bieber will forever be creepy,” read another comment on one of the videos.

Sources said Justin was focusing on his wife and baby when the Diddy scandal unraveled last year

Last year, sources claimed Justin was “so disturbed” by the news of Diddy’s racketeering and trafficking charges.

He “is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy, and it has completely thrown him,” the source added. “Justin hasn’t been responding on this since the home raids. He’s not going to.”

The insider said Justin “had a long break” from the accused rapper and believes “most of this” occurred while he was “distanced” from him.

Justin is said to have regretted lending his vocals for the accused rapper’s 2023 album The Love Album: Off The Grid.

“He was featured on Diddy’s most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it,” the source added.

Some netizens claimed Justin was “lying” after his latest statement

Fans had mixed reactions to Justin’s statement, in which he asserted he wasn’t a victim. Some believed him, and some claimed he was “lying.”

“Lying will not help you sleep at night, and it looks like you really need some sleep,” one commented online.

Another said, “I’m just glad the young man was okay.”

“Likely that he doesn’t want to testify and have to relive the past. This poor boy has suffered,” said another.

Several netizens refused to believe Justin isn’t a victim. “Everything will be exposed,” one said

