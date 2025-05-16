Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Justin Bieber Finally Breaks Silence On Rumors He Was Diddy’s “Victim” As Trial Enters Day 5
Diddy with a bottle and Justin Bieber wearing chains and a cap at an indoor party, linked to victim rumors in trial.
Celebrities, News

Justin Bieber Finally Breaks Silence On Rumors He Was Diddy’s “Victim” As Trial Enters Day 5

Justin Bieber has finally decided to speak up about his connection to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, whose trial began this week after a series of disturbing allegations rocked the entertainment world.

As the Diddy scandal unraveled last year, one of the names that repeatedly popped up all over social media was Justin Bieber.

Fans speculated whether the Baby singer, 31, was exploited by the music mogul when he was young, and they found Diddy’s interactions with Justin to be “creepy” and “disturbing.”

  • Justin Bieber addressed the firestorm of speculation about him and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
  • He expressed solidarity with the rapper’s alleged victims.
  • Diddy’s resurfaced interactions with Justin were called “creepy” and “disturbing”
  • The rapper's trial began on Monday, May 12.
    Justin Bieber has finally decided to speak up about his connection to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

    Justin Bieber wearing a bright pink beanie and black sunglasses, addressing rumors during trial day five.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Days after Diddy’s trial began on Monday, May 12, Justin released a statement addressing the firestorm of speculation about him and the Bad Boy Records founder.

    He firmly denied ever being harmed by Diddy, but expressed solidarity with the alleged victims who were.

    The pop star’s statement also said it was important to keep the focus on the victims amid the ongoing trial.

    Black and white photo of a man adjusting his tie, related to Justin Bieber and Diddy victim trial rumors.

    Image credits: Diddy

    “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” a representative for Justin told E! News on Thursday, May 15.

    “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” the statement added.

    The pop singer expressed solidarity with the rapper’s alleged victims

    Justin Bieber and another man in a studio setting, highlighting Bieber finally breaking silence on Diddy victim rumors.

    Image credits: Diddy

    When Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, Justin remained focused on his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.

    “He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” a source told People last September.

    “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” they added.

    Diddy’s resurfaced interactions with Justin were called “creepy” and “disturbing”

    Justin Bieber and Diddy pictured together outdoors, linked to rumors discussed during trial day five developments.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    The main figures that helped Justin break into the industry were Usher and his former manager, Scooter Braun. But Diddy was part of the larger celebrity circle that Justin was absorbed into.

    When the barrage of allegations against Diddy emerged, videos of the disgraced rapper interacting with a teenage Justin resurfaced.

    Diddy once said he was going to “go buck full crazy” with Justin for 48 hours back in 2009, when the Peaches singer was just 15 years old.

    Justin Bieber shirtless wearing chains and sunglasses with Diddy holding a bottle at a dimly lit party.

    Image credits: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

    “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose,” Diddy said in a past video. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

    “I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” he added. “We gonna go full buck full crazy.”

    Despite how the videos appear, a source told TMZ that these instances were simply “performative” and that Justin was more friendly with the rapper’s sons, Quincy and Justin Combs, than with Diddy.

    The disgraced rapper was part of the larger celebrity circle that Justin was absorbed into

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    Another Diddy-Justin interaction that raised eyebrows online was their 2011 appearance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Justin “knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television,” Diddy said on the show.

    Two men posing together in a recording studio, highlighting Justin Bieber and Diddy amid trial rumors discussion.

    Image credits: Diddy

    The resurfaced videos triggered concern among fans, with one saying, “Diddy’s weird obsession with a young Justin Bieber was always disturbing.”

    “Look how uncomfortable Justin Bieber is,” another commented.

    “This video of P Diddy & Justin Bieber will forever be creepy,” read another comment on one of the videos.

    Sources said Justin was focusing on his wife and baby when the Diddy scandal unraveled last year

    Justin Bieber showing affection in a kitchen setting amid rumors and ongoing trial discussions.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Last year, sources claimed Justin was “so disturbed” by the news of Diddy’s racketeering and trafficking charges.

    He “is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off,” a source told the Daily Mail.

    “So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy, and it has completely thrown him,” the source added. “Justin hasn’t been responding on this since the home raids. He’s not going to.”

    Justin Bieber sitting shirtless with tattoos, breaking silence on rumors as Diddy's trial enters day 5.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    The insider said Justin “had a long break” from the accused rapper and believes “most of this” occurred while he was “distanced” from him.

    Justin is said to have regretted lending his vocals for the accused rapper’s 2023 album The Love Album: Off The Grid.

    “He was featured on Diddy’s most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it,” the source added.

    Some netizens claimed Justin was “lying” after his latest statement

    Image credits: Diddy

    Fans had mixed reactions to Justin’s statement, in which he asserted he wasn’t a victim. Some believed him, and some claimed he was “lying.”

    “Lying will not help you sleep at night, and it looks like you really need some sleep,” one commented online.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Another said, “I’m just glad the young man was okay.”

    “Likely that he doesn’t want to testify and have to relive the past. This poor boy has suffered,” said another.

    Several netizens refused to believe Justin isn’t a victim. “Everything will be exposed,” one said

    Comment from Cynthia Garza about Justin Bieber speaking out to help him heal amid rumors during trial day 5.

    Comment by Rachell Beals discussing Justin Bieber’s personal trauma and public scrutiny amid rumors during trial day 5.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Justin Bieber amid rumors involving Diddy during trial day 5, with a broken heart emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment urging Justin Bieber to speak out amid rumors during Diddy's trial day 5.

    Alt text: Facebook comment discussing Justin Bieber’s changed behavior amid rumors and trial involving Diddy as day 5 proceeds

    Comment from Lesley Malchan criticizing a mother for handing her 15-year-old son to a complete stranger amid Justin Bieber Diddy trial.

    Comment from Natasha Koehl Houston expressing doubt about Justin Bieber testifying, mentioning he has suffered amid trial rumors.

    Comment saying Justin Bieber is a victim, responding to rumors amid trial discussions online.

    Comment by Tommy Anderson expressing skepticism about Justin Bieber’s behavior in Diddy’s presence during trial discussions.

    Comment stating signs point to Justin Bieber involving The Didler or another high roller in the music business amid trial rumors.

    Comment from Ryan Troskoski discussing grooming allegations involving Justin Bieber amid Diddy trial.

    Comment on social media about Justin Bieber breaking silence on rumors involving Diddy during ongoing trial day 5.

    Comment from Johnny Baugh discussing Justin Bieber related to rumors amid trial entering day 5.

    Comment by Lindsay Crichton discussing Justin Bieber's experience and rumors involving Diddy during ongoing trial.

    Comment from Portia Grant saying Everything will be exposed in a social media post about Justin Bieber and Diddy trial rumors.

    Comment by Samuel Johns discussing the need for sleep and lying, related to Justin Bieber and Diddy trial rumors.

    Comment highlighting controversy around Justin Bieber and Diddy rumors amid ongoing trial on social media platform.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Justin Bieber amid rumors involving Diddy during the trial.

    Facebook comment by Da'Juan Moore discussing public disbelief and hate in the Justin Bieber and Diddy victim rumors trial.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

