Diddy Trial Jury Stunned After Seeing Graphic Photos From “Freak Off” Parties With Cassie Ventura
Diddy and Cassie Ventura posing together at a formal event, related to trial jury and freak off parties news.
Celebrities, News

Diddy Trial Jury Stunned After Seeing Graphic Photos From “Freak Off” Parties With Cassie Ventura

An entire courtroom fell silent as photos from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious freak offs were shown to the jury.

Diddy reportedly peered over his lawyer to take a look at the photos, which included still images taken from videos of the freak offs, during which Casandra “Cassie” Ventura was allegedly coerced into performing heinous acts with male escorts.

Highlights
  • Photos from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious freak offs were presented to jury members on day three of the ongoing trial.
  • Cassie told the court about Diddy forcing himself on her without consent on the floor of her apartment in a 2018 incident.
  • “I just remember crying and saying ‘no,’ but it was very fast,” she said.

Members of the jury showed visible signs of shock as they laid eyes on the photos.

    Jury members showed signs of shock while photos from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious freak offs were presented

    Diddy and Cassie Ventura posing together at an event, related to graphic photos from freak off parties.

    Image credits: Jason LaVeris/ Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation, mistreatment, and physical violence that may be distressing to some.

    A heavily pregnant Cassie took the stand once again on Wednesday, May 14, for day three of Diddy’s trial.

    She broke down in court as she recalled a 2018 incident, where the rap mogul forced himself upon her and had intercourse without her consent.

    Cassie told the court about Diddy forcing himself on her without consent on the floor of her apartment 

    Diddy and Cassie Ventura posing together at an event during the trial involving graphic photos from Freak Off parties.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/ Getty Images

    As she recalled the violating incident, Cassie said she and Diddy had met to have a “closure conversation” at a restaurant.

    At the time, she was seeing Alex Fine, her now-husband and father of her children.

    Diddy raising a glass with Cassie Ventura at a party, linked to freak off parties in the ongoing trial.

    Image credits: Denise Truscello / Getty Images

    Group of people posing at a party, linked to Diddy trial jury stunned by graphic photos from freak off parties with Cassie Ventura.

    Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

    After having dinner with a playful and romantic Diddy, he drove her home.

    “And then he rap*d me in my living room,” she said. “ … I just remember crying and saying ‘no,’ but it was very fast.”

    Cassie wasn’t even sure if he noticed her tears during the alleged incident.

    The singer revealed that she and Diddy had consensual intercourse on one more occasion after the alleged incident before finally ending things in 2018.

    The heavily pregnant singer took the stand and identified 13 male escorts she was coerced into being physical with

    On day three of the trial, Cassie was shown 13 photographs of male escorts that Diddy paid to have intercourse with her while he watched.

    These sessions, now infamously known as “freak offs”, took place “hundreds of times,” said the Me & U singer.

    It was “hell on my body,” she testified, noting that some of them would go on for four days.

    Members of the jury were visibly affected by still images from the videos of the freak offs

    Diddy with two people posing for a photo at a party, related to the Diddy trial jury and Cassie Ventura events.

    Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

    The court reportedly fell silent when still images from the videos, capturing the freak offs, were shown to the jury.

    One male juror’s eyebrows shot up when he saw the images, while another put his hand on his mouth.

    Cassie Ventura posing outdoors with wavy hair and a white blazer, related to Diddy trial jury and freak off parties.

    Image credits: cassie / Instagram

    Another male juror did a double-take, while one female juror shook her head from side to side as she saw the images.

    Cassie revealed in court that Diddy, whom she dated on and off from 2007 for roughly a decade, would often blackmail her using videos from the “freak-offs”.

    Diddy often threatened to release the videos if he was angry or upset with Cassie

    Diddy sitting on a couch holding a cocktail, related to the trial jury stunned by graphic photos from freak off parties.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    The videos included “things that made me look not great,” she testified.

    “It was a common thing” for Diddy to “remind” her about the videos if he was angry or upset.

    Image credits: Glock_Topickz / X

    “It is embarrassing, it is horrible and disgusting, no one should do that to anyone,” she said.

    “It could ruin everything I worked for, make me look like a sl*t. I wasn’t supposed to be on those videos, I didn’t want to be in them.”

    The disgraced rapper played a freak off video on a flight despite being surrounded by passengers

    Surveillance image shows a physical altercation during a disturbance at a party, related to Diddy trial jury evidence.

    Image credits: Glock_Topickz / X

    The Long Way 2 Go singer recalled several instances where Diddy was physically violent towards her, leaving her with injuries and bruises.

    On one occasion, they were staying on his friend’s boat while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

    After an argument, Diddy “kicked me off the boat with no shoes early one morning and I walked over to his staff’s hotel and I stayed in somebody’s room,” Cassie said in court.

    Surveillance image showing a shirtless man in towel and another person lying on the floor during Diddy trial graphic party photos.

    Image credits: Glock_Topickz / X

    During the festival, he gave “evil glares” and “would grab my leg and like squeeze my thighs tight as he could, and I was wearing a beaded dress, so it was really painful,” she recalled.

    As they traveled back home, Diddy allegedly played videos of their “freak-offs” on the flight despite being surrounded by other passengers.

    He threatened to “embarrass me and release them,” she said.

    Image credits: Glock_Topickz / X

    Upon landing in New York, they went to have dinner, and then Diddy allegedly wanted to have a freak off.

    “So we had a ‘freak-off,’” the singer said on the witness stand.

    Cassie first took the witness stand on Tuesday, may 12, and detailed the backstory behind the infamous hotel footage, which captured Diddy violently hitting her and dragging her back to their hotel room.

    She said she was trying to leave a freak off when the hotel surveillance cameras captured her running out of the room and trying to escape.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing upsetting experiences related to the Diddy trial jury and graphic party photos.

    Image credits: Victori98500419

    “I just knew I had to get out. I grabbed my stuff and ran out as fast as I could,” she said on the second day of trail about the hotel incident.

    “I made it to the elevators, got my sneakers on. The next thing I was just thrown to the ground,” she added. “Sean grabbed me by the back of my neck and threw me to the ground.”

    Cassie admitted to doing things just to “make him not be angry” or be “threatening” her

    The singer admitted to doing whatever she could not to be “scared” of him.

    “Whatever was going to make him not be angry at me and threatening me, I was willing to do,” she testified on Wednesday. “I just didn’t want to feel scared anymore. And it was the one thing he made me feel like I was good at.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

    Judge Arun Subramanian said footage from the freak offs would not be released to the public or be viewed by journalists so that Cassie and another alleged victim, identified as “Jane,” would not be retraumatized.

    Photos of big stars partying with Diddy have resurfaced in the wake of the trial

    Group of people at a party, related to Diddy trial jury stunned by graphic photos from freak off parties with Cassie Ventura.

    Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

    In the wake of the trial, photos of Diddy with his celebrities resurfaced, capturing him with Cassie and other stars like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and a 20-year-old Justin Bieber, Zac Efron and Jared Leto.

    Models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Kendall Jenner were also seen with Diddy at some of his high-profile parties in the past.

    Group of people at a party, with Diddy and Cassie Ventura among them, in a lively social setting.

    Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

    Usher once said 2004 interview with Rolling Stone that he had a “pretty wild” experience while living with Diddy at the age of 13.

    “You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an *rgy. You never knew what was going to happen,” he said.

    The internet called Diddy a “modern day slave master” and “one of the grimiest scumbags on earth”

    Comment by Selwyn Appo expressing satisfaction as the Diddy trial jury is stunned after graphic photos from freak off parties with Cassie Ventura.

    Comment by Carl Stanley criticizing a person involved in the Diddy trial jury over graphic photos from freak off parties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Diddy, related to the trial and graphic photos from freak off parties.

    Facebook comment by Bjørn Helge Svenskerud saying give him the electric chair with no pain killers in a criminal case discussion.

    Comment expressing strong negative opinion about Diddy Combs, related to the Diddy trial jury stunned by graphic party photos.

    Comment by Carl Coleman expressing opinions on control and money, related to Diddy trial jury stunned by graphic photos from freak off parties.

    Facebook comment from Carol Ann discussing freak off parties related to Diddy trial jury and Cassie Ventura.

    Jury reacting with shock during Diddy trial after viewing graphic photos from freak off parties with Cassie Ventura.

    Comment on social media discussing Diddy trial jury reaction after graphic photos from Freak Off parties with Cassie Ventura.

    Comment stating Diddy is a certified psychopath who sabotages his community for power in a social media post.

    Comment on social media claiming Diddy is a modern day slave master in bold text.

    Comment from Reginald Lane discussing his perspective on a domestic violence case amidst the Diddy trial jury reaction.

    Comment from social media user Fatíma T C Fran çoso criticizing a sexual predator, related to Diddy trial jury shocking photos.

    Screenshot of Jess Coburn’s comment discussing distractions in the Diddy trial jury about graphic photos from freak off parties.

    Comment from Sheik Melvin discussing a relationship involving dark desires and accusations of abuse.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

