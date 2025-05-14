“Lock Them All Up”: Photos Diddy Deleted Of Wild Star-Studded Party In Ibiza Revealed Amid Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of photos showing Sean “Diddy” Combs posing with various celebrity friends has resurfaced, just a day after the trial against the hip-hop mogul began.

Trigger warning: assault, crime. The images show Combs with various A-listers at a party in August 2014 in Ibiza, Spain, celebrating Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday.

Highlights Sean "Diddy" Combs deleted a series of photos featuring celebrity friends after attending designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party.

The party, held in 2014, included photos of the now-jailed rapper posing with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and others.

Combs is currently facing trial for s*x trafficking by force and racketeering.

The photos were reportedly deleted from social media shortly after the rapper posted them.

Among the stars who attended the event were Combs and his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, as well as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and a 20-year-old Justin Bieber.

In 2014, Sean “Diddy” Combs posted and quickly deleted a series of photos of himself with his celebrity friends at a birthday party

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Kendall Jenner were also present at the party, along with Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Paris Hilton.

Actors Zac Efron and Jared Leto also attended the birthday celebration.

Combs was charged with s*x trafficking by force and racketeering in September 2024. He has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail three times.

The rapper, who is facing trial for trafficking and racketeering, attended Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza

Image credits: Diddy

Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, accused him of r*pe and years of domestic violence in a 2023 lawsuit that was quickly settled out of court.

Her lawsuit inspired many people to come forward and accuse the 55-year-old of s*xual misconduct.

The plaintiffs are both male and female, and more than two dozen were minors at the time of the alleged crimes.

Image credits: riccardotisci17

After police raided several of the rapper’s properties in March 2024, he was arrested and indicted in September. He is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Conspiracy theories have been running rampant on social media, suggesting that musicians and actors who were presumably close to Combs are scrambling in the wake of his arrest and trial due to their alleged ties to his criminal activity.

Some have accused Pink and Usher of quickly deleting incriminating tweets following the news. They have both denied this claim.

Combs posed with Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and other A-list guests

Image credits: Diddy

Meanwhile, Usher claimed he had been hacked. Addressing the allegations, he wrote: “Account got hacked and da*n y’all ran with it!”

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, Usher spoke about his “pretty wild” experience living with Combs when he was 13, mentioning that the Bad Boy record producer introduced him to “a totally different set of sh*t – s*x, specifically.”

“You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an *rgy. You never knew what was going to happen.”

One photo shows him with his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and Kanye West

Image credits: Diddy

Others have speculated that Justin Bieber’s erratic behavior may be connected to the September arrest, as the Canadian star was known to have attended some of the rapper’s infamous parties.

In an old video that has sparked concern among fans, the two musicians discuss spending a “crazy” 48 hours together.

To the camera, Combs says: “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.

“I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher when he did his first album. I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go buck fool crazy.”

Image credits: riccardotisci17

In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian references Combs and Bieber when recounting her attendance at one of the former’s “n*ked parties.”

She said: “I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well, this party…I think half the people there were butt n*ked.”

Khloé told her sister Kourtney that she was hanging out with “a bunch of friends,” including “Diddy, Quincy, and Justin Bieber.”

Combs claimed he had “surreal nights” with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in 2015

Image credits: katemoss

It has been reported that the British supermodel, who was rumored to have dated Combs in the past, deleted photos from the event following Ventura’s accusations.

In addition to the 2014 Ibiza event, Kate Moss was pictured with Combs at talent agent Paul Rowland’s birthday party in New York City in 1999.

The disgraced musician appeared in a video with Justin Bieber, then aged 15, and said they’d be “hanging out” and “what we’re doing we can’t really disclose”

Image credits: kimkardashian

Combs claimed he spent “surreal nights” with Moss and Campbell during a 2015 interview.

“Sometimes I’ll be in the studio until 3am – or I’ll be out in Paris at the fashion shows and, you know, just hanging out until morning with Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Those times are always surreal,” he said.

“We went and had champagne at the Eiffel Tower… someone had brought music, and we had a little party up there, just the three of us.”

Image credits: Diddy

In the September indictment, Combs was accused of using “force, threats of force, and coercion” to make victims engage with male s*x workers during what he called “freak offs.”

Accusers claim these acts also involved the consumption of illegal substances.

The document also states that Combs carried out his criminal activity with the “assistance of members and associates” and that he “transported commercial s*x workers across state lines and internationally.”

West continues to express his support for Combs on social media, despite multiple reports of non-consensual encounters known as “freak offs”

Image credits: katemoss

On Tuesday (May 13), Cassie Ventura testified that Combs forced her to participate in the “freak offs” for hours. She said she did not end her relationship with the rapper because she was fearful he would share intimate videos of her.

Choking back tears, the mom of two testified that the “freak offs” made her feel “disgusting” and “humiliated.”

“I hope he gets at least 20 years,” one user said after the start of the Combs trial

