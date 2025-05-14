Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Lock Them All Up”: Photos Diddy Deleted Of Wild Star-Studded Party In Ibiza Revealed Amid Trial
Wild star-studded party in Ibiza with celebrities including Diddy, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West captured in deleted photos.
Celebrities, News

“Lock Them All Up”: Photos Diddy Deleted Of Wild Star-Studded Party In Ibiza Revealed Amid Trial

A series of photos showing Sean “Diddy” Combs posing with various celebrity friends has resurfaced, just a day after the trial against the hip-hop mogul began.

Trigger warning: assault, crime. The images show Combs with various A-listers at a party in August 2014 in Ibiza, Spain, celebrating Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday.

Highlights
  • Sean "Diddy" Combs deleted a series of photos featuring celebrity friends after attending designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party.
  • The party, held in 2014, included photos of the now-jailed rapper posing with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and others.
  • Combs is currently facing trial for s*x trafficking by force and racketeering.

The photos were reportedly deleted from social media shortly after the rapper posted them.

Among the stars who attended the event were Combs and his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, as well as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and a 20-year-old Justin Bieber.

    In 2014, Sean “Diddy” Combs posted and quickly deleted a series of photos of himself with his celebrity friends at a birthday party

    Diddy wearing sunglasses and a black leather outfit at a star-studded party in Ibiza amid trial revelations.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Kendall Jenner were also present at the party, along with Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Paris Hilton.

    Actors Zac Efron and Jared Leto also attended the birthday celebration.

    Combs was charged with s*x trafficking by force and racketeering in September 2024. He has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail three times.

    The rapper, who is facing trial for trafficking and racketeering, attended Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza

    Group of friends enjoying a wild star-studded party in Ibiza with drinks and vibrant outfits at night.

    Image credits: Diddy

    Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, accused him of r*pe and years of domestic violence in a 2023 lawsuit that was quickly settled out of court.

    Her lawsuit inspired many people to come forward and accuse the 55-year-old of s*xual misconduct. 

    The plaintiffs are both male and female, and more than two dozen were minors at the time of the alleged crimes.

    Diddy and friend posing at wild star-studded party in Ibiza, with photos recently revealed amid trial controversy.

    Image credits: riccardotisci17

    After police raided several of the rapper’s properties in March 2024, he was arrested and indicted in September. He is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

    Conspiracy theories have been running rampant on social media, suggesting that musicians and actors who were presumably close to Combs are scrambling in the wake of his arrest and trial due to their alleged ties to his criminal activity.

    Some have accused Pink and Usher of quickly deleting incriminating tweets following the news. They have both denied this claim.

    Combs posed with Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and other A-list guests

    Group of celebrities at a wild star-studded party in Ibiza, linked to photos deleted amid Diddy's trial controversy.

    Image credits: Diddy

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment mentioning Kanye and Kim related to a star-studded Ibiza party amid trial discussion.
    The So What singer said she deleted her tweets in February 2024. “There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned,” she stated.

    Meanwhile, Usher claimed he had been hacked. Addressing the allegations, he wrote: “Account got hacked and da*n y’all ran with it!”

    In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, Usher spoke about his “pretty wild” experience living with Combs when he was 13, mentioning that the Bad Boy record producer introduced him to “a totally different set of sh*t – s*x, specifically.”

    “You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an *rgy. You never knew what was going to happen.”

    One photo shows him with his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and Kanye West

    Diddy and guests at a wild star-studded party in Ibiza, with photos deleted amid trial revealed.

    Image credits: Diddy

    Others have speculated that Justin Bieber’s erratic behavior may be connected to the September arrest, as the Canadian star was known to have attended some of the rapper’s infamous parties.

    In an old video that has sparked concern among fans, the two musicians discuss spending a “crazy” 48 hours together.

    To the camera, Combs says: “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.

    “I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher when he did his first album. I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go buck fool crazy.”

    Group of people at a wild star-studded party in Ibiza, captured in photos deleted by Diddy amid trial.

    Image credits: riccardotisci17

    Comment from Alejandra Flores questioning who stayed and kept attending parties amid trial involving star-studded Ibiza event.

    In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian references Combs and Bieber when recounting her attendance at one of  the former’s “n*ked parties.”

    She said: “I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well, this party…I think half the people there were butt n*ked.”

    Khloé told her sister Kourtney that she was hanging out with “a bunch of friends,” including “Diddy, Quincy, and Justin Bieber.”

    Combs claimed he had “surreal nights” with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in 2015

    Diddy and a woman posing at a wild star-studded party in Ibiza, photos deleted amid trial revealed.

    Image credits: katemoss

    Comment on social media questioning if celebrities sometimes take pictures together at star-studded parties amid trial discussions.
    In November 2023, a year before the arrest, Naomi Campbell reportedly threw Combs a lavish party for his 53rd birthday at the upscale LAVO restaurant in London. Guests included Janet Jackson and Idris Elba.

    It has been reported that the British supermodel, who was rumored to have dated Combs in the past, deleted photos from the event following Ventura’s accusations.

    In addition to the 2014 Ibiza event, Kate Moss was pictured with Combs at talent agent Paul Rowland’s birthday party in New York City in 1999.

    The disgraced musician appeared in a video with Justin Bieber, then aged 15, and said they’d be “hanging out” and “what we’re doing we can’t really disclose”

    Star-studded party in Ibiza with celebrities including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Justin Bieber at a wild event.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Combs claimed he spent “surreal nights” with Moss and Campbell during a 2015 interview.

    “Sometimes I’ll be in the studio until 3am – or I’ll be out in Paris at the fashion shows and, you know, just hanging out until morning with Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Those times are always surreal,” he said.

    “We went and had champagne at the Eiffel Tower… someone had brought music, and we had a little party up there, just the three of us.”

    Star-studded party in Ibiza with celebrities including Diddy, posing closely in a lively, black-and-white photo.

    Image credits: Diddy

    Comment comparing star-studded party photos deleted by Diddy to Hugh Hefner playboy mansion events.
    As for Kanye West, he continues to defend the jailed rapper on social media.

    In the September indictment, Combs was accused of using “force, threats of force, and coercion” to make victims engage with male s*x workers during what he called “freak offs.”

    Accusers claim these acts also involved the consumption of illegal substances.

    The document also states that Combs carried out his criminal activity with the “assistance of members and associates” and that he “transported commercial s*x workers across state lines and internationally.”

    West continues to express his support for Combs on social media, despite multiple reports of non-consensual encounters known as “freak offs”

    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and two women posing together at a wild star-studded party in Ibiza during trial coverage.

    Image credits: katemoss

    On Tuesday (May 13), Cassie Ventura testified that Combs forced her to participate in the “freak offs” for hours. She said she did not end her relationship with the rapper because she was fearful he would share intimate videos of her.

    Choking back tears, the mom of two testified that the “freak offs” made her feel “disgusting” and “humiliated.”

    “I hope he gets at least 20 years,” one user said after the start of the Combs trial

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying lock them all up amid a wild star-studded Ibiza party discussion.

    Comment by Michael Coleman expressing hope for a 20-year sentence amid trial discussions.

    Comment on social media by Dianne Price expressing anger and calling for locking criminals up amid a star-studded party trial.

    Comment saying Give him the electric chair, related to Lock Them All Up photos Diddy deleted from wild star-studded Ibiza party amid trial.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the wild star-studded party and trial related to Diddy in Ibiza.

    Comment about star-studded party in Ibiza, discussing the context of photos deleted amid trial controversy.

    Comment by Pascale Farrow saying he just looks evil with a Top Fan badge visible in the social media post.

    Comment on social media about Diddy reflecting on past wild star-studded party moments amid trial.

    Facebook comment by Dede E Emmanuel expressing opinion about exposing others to avoid sinking alone during trial.

    Comment from Chrisna Kitty Collard discussing lawyers profiting from celebrity clients amid Lock Them All Up trial.

    Comment from James Sonto Nhlapo questioning if it is wrong to party despite disliking Diddy, related to star-studded Ibiza party.

    Comment saying let me stay out of rich folk business as everyone was friends with Diddy on social media post about star-studded party in Ibiza

    Comment on social media post discussing photos of a wild star-studded party involving Diddy in Ibiza amid trial.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
