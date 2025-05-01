ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West has endorsed a message describing him as the “master” of his wife, Bianca Censori, and stating that submissive women make ideal partners for men.

After the couple got back together, the controversial rapper reposted a message on X (formerly Twitter) in which a fan praised the controlling dynamic of his relationship with the architect.

“Every man needs himself a Bianca,” the fan began.

    Kanye endorsed a fan post calling Bianca Censori his "extension" who does everything he tells her to

    Kanye West wearing a dark outfit standing in smoky lighting, related to post about being subservient Bianca Censori master.

    Image credits: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

    “She is a good woman that does whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master.”

    The user shared the tweet alongside a photo of Bianca wearing a sheer tube top, tights, and a piece of fabric over her privates.

    The 47-year-old musician endorsed the message on Thursday (May 1) by reposting it with a black heart emoji.

    Kanye West wearing black and holding hands with Bianca Censori in a fur coat at an event.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    In February, Ye admitted to having “dominion over [his] wife” in a since-deleted post after Bianca stripped down to acompletely see-through dress at the Grammys.

    “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWN,” he wrote.

    He suggested that Bianca didn’t question her actions and accepted Kanye’s orders due to the financial disparity between them.

    “THIS AIN’T NO WOKE AS [sic] FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*TCHES.”

    Kanye first claimed “dominion” over Bianca after her sheer Grammys dress

    Bianca Censori posing in a distressed, sleeveless brown dress against a plain light background.

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    Kanye West shares post referencing being subservient to Bianca Censori and her role as master in a social media screenshot.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Similarly, a representative for the Gold Digger rapper toldThe Hollywood Reporter that Bianca is “the guiding creative intelligence and impetus” behind her outfits, but her husband remains the “final boss.”

    In April, Kanye released a song titledBIANCAin which he revealed that the 30-year-old had left him after having a panic attack following one of his aggressive social media rants.

    “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” he raps.

    “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

    In his new song BIANCA, Ye reveals she left him after a panic attack following his aggressive tweets

    He further confessed totracking his wife’s location through his phone.

    “I’m tracking my b*tch through an app / I’m tracking my b*tch through the city,” he raps. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b*tch just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori posing together, highlighting Kanye West's post about being subservient to Bianca Censori

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Additionally, he mentions Bianca’s family, saying that they “want [him] locked up.”

    Ye also rapped that he and Bianca are the “new Diddy and Cassie,” referring to music producerSean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie Ventura, who dated from 2007 to 2018.

    In 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs, who is currently detained on charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering, accusing him of r*pe and domestic violence.

    Kanye concluded his track with a cry to thearchitect. “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

    Kanye pleaded for Bianca to “come back” in his track, rapping, “I know what I did to make you mad”

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori sitting together in a dimly lit venue, highlighting Kanye West subservient post.

    Image credits: renzorosso

    Among the controversial messages Ye has shared are references to the Klan, antisemitic remarks, and derogatory comments, referring to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s young children as “retarded.”

    Furthermore, according to a report by TMZ, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian,intervened to prevent a meeting he had arranged between their 11-year-old daughter, North, and 38-year-old internet personality Andrew Tate, who was charged in 2023 with r*pe and human trafficking.

    Bianca has decided to giveKanye another chance, and the couple was pictured last month going on a dinner date in Spain and to a s*x shop.

    She was also seen when she unintentionally appeared in the frame of one of the rapper’s livestreams on Twitch.

    During the livestream, he spoke degradingly aboutKim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, saying he should have had children with Paris Hilton instead.

    “Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!” the Carnival singer said. 

    A representative for the Carnival singer has said that Bianca is the “creative force” of her looks, but Kanye is still the “final boss”

    Kanye West sitting next to Bianca Censori in a red outfit, sharing a post about being subservient to her master.

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    “Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? Think about that. The Hilton.

    “If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids.

    “So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f**king assistant, bro.”

    Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori posing together indoors with reflective and floral decor in the background.

    Image credits: renzorosso

    In December 2022, he wedBianca, who was reportedly the architectural designer of his company, Yeezy.

    After accusing the Kardashian family of running a child trafficking ring last Month, Ye announced that he would seek custody of his children.

    He claimed he hadn’t seen his 9-year-old son Saint in 6 weeks and wrote: “Black dads get taken out of their kids’ lives every day on purpose.”

    Kim is said to be considering going to court and seeking full custody of their four children.

    Ye’s social media message sparked concern about the couple’s unhealthy relationship dynamic

