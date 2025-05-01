ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West has endorsed a message describing him as the “master” of his wife, Bianca Censori, and stating that submissive women make ideal partners for men.

After the couple got back together, the controversial rapper reposted a message on X (formerly Twitter) in which a fan praised the controlling dynamic of his relationship with the architect.

“Every man needs himself a Bianca,” the fan began.

Kanye endorsed a fan post calling Bianca Censori his “extension” who does everything he tells her to

Image credits: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“She is a good woman that does whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master.”

The user shared the tweet alongside a photo of Bianca wearing a sheer tube top, tights, and a piece of fabric over her privates.

The 47-year-old musician endorsed the message on Thursday (May 1) by reposting it with a black heart emoji.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In February, Ye admitted to having “dominion over [his] wife” in a since-deleted post after Bianca stripped down to acompletely see-through dress at the Grammys.

“PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWN,” he wrote.

He suggested that Bianca didn’t question her actions and accepted Kanye’s orders due to the financial disparity between them.

“THIS AIN’T NO WOKE AS [sic] FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*TCHES.”

Kanye first claimed “dominion” over Bianca after her sheer Grammys dress

Image credits: angelinacensori

Image credits: kanyewest

Similarly, a representative for the Gold Digger rapper toldThe Hollywood Reporter that Bianca is “the guiding creative intelligence and impetus” behind her outfits, but her husband remains the “final boss.”

In April, Kanye released a song titledBIANCAin which he revealed that the 30-year-old had left him after having a panic attack following one of his aggressive social media rants.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” he raps.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

In his new song BIANCA, Ye reveals she left him after a panic attack following his aggressive tweets

He further confessed totracking his wife’s location through his phone.

“I’m tracking my b*tch through an app / I’m tracking my b*tch through the city,” he raps. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b*tch just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

Image credits: kanyewest

Additionally, he mentions Bianca’s family, saying that they “want [him] locked up.”

Ye also rapped that he and Bianca are the “new Diddy and Cassie,” referring to music producerSean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie Ventura, who dated from 2007 to 2018.

In 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs, who is currently detained on charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering, accusing him of r*pe and domestic violence.

Kanye concluded his track with a cry to thearchitect. “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

Kanye pleaded for Bianca to “come back” in his track, rapping, “I know what I did to make you mad”

Image credits: renzorosso

Among the controversial messages Ye has shared are references to the Klan, antisemitic remarks, and derogatory comments, referring to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s young children as “retarded.”

Furthermore, according to a report by TMZ, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian,intervened to prevent a meeting he had arranged between their 11-year-old daughter, North, and 38-year-old internet personality Andrew Tate, who was charged in 2023 with r*pe and human trafficking.

Bianca has decided to giveKanye another chance, and the couple was pictured last month going on a dinner date in Spain and to a s*x shop.

She was also seen when she unintentionally appeared in the frame of one of the rapper’s livestreams on Twitch.

During the livestream, he spoke degradingly aboutKim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, saying he should have had children with Paris Hilton instead.

“Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!” the Carnival singer said.

A representative for the Carnival singer has said that Bianca is the “creative force” of her looks, but Kanye is still the “final boss”

Image credits: angelinacensori

“Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? Think about that. The Hilton.

“If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids.

“So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f**king assistant, bro.”

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Image credits: renzorosso

In December 2022, he wedBianca, who was reportedly the architectural designer of his company, Yeezy.

After accusing the Kardashian family of running a child trafficking ring last Month, Ye announced that he would seek custody of his children.

He claimed he hadn’t seen his 9-year-old son Saint in 6 weeks and wrote: “Black dads get taken out of their kids’ lives every day on purpose.”

Kim is said to be considering going to court and seeking full custody of their four children.

Ye’s social media message sparked concern about the couple’s unhealthy relationship dynamic

Image credits: SasakiTomt

Image credits: want_jordan

Image credits: uselexical

Image credits: MbusoDlamini01

Image credits: ImKelvo

Image credits: lalaparis06

Image credits: georgejrchipara

Image credits: sennonmacc

Image credits: prewitt_22

Image credits: hiphopsince19__

Image credits: Tuesday44753242

Image credits: kibochi_1

Image credits: 0honrado

Image credits: westgxldie

Image credits: JackLightBeam

Image credits: Skati_guru

Image credits: drxenos

Image credits: BokettoInferno

Image credits: ycla02jgdi

Image credits: lfc__magic