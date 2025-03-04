ADVERTISEMENT

Just a month after the 2025 Grammy’s stunt that left little to the imagination, Bianca Censori once again made headlines by sharing a nude photo on social media.

In the snap that was posted on Instagram on March 3, Censori is seen wearing nothing but a blonde wig and heels.

RELATED:

Bianca Censori shared a new nude snap on Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: ye

Going completely bare in the Polaroid photo posted on Instagram, Censori caused a stir on the social media platform.

Under a blonde wig, the 30-year-old model was seen in stiletto heels while she posed with her face hidden. The pose shows the model holding one of her legs up, carefully covering up any cleavage that might break Instagram’s community guidelines.

Bianca Censori didn’t include a caption for her post, leaving it to her followers to speculate any possible meaning behind the Polaroid.

Wearing nothing but a wig and stiletto heels, Censori caused a stir on social media

Share icon

Image credits: biancacensorigram

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: biancacensori

This marked Censori’s second post on her profile so far. The recent post came on Monday, March 3, while the first post was uploaded on February 23; both her posts expose the model’s body completely.

The first post, which Kanye West also shared on his account, is a poster image from the film the infamous couple has been reportedly working on, starring Bianca herself. The poster features a fully bare Censori, exposing her entire backside.



​​Censori reportedly made her film debut in the project, which is said to explore the topics of nudity and the female body. Shot in Japan, the film is directed by Vanessa Beecroft and produced by Ye.

Bianca Censori and Ye’s 2025 Grammys appearance broke the internet

Share icon

Image credits: biancacensorigram

Share icon

Image credits: Suffragent_

Just last month, the couple had the entertainment industry in a chokehold with their red-carpet appearance for the Grammy Awards on February 2. The Yeezy designer walked on the red carpet with Ye by her side, who was nominated for two Grammys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Censori was photographed wearing a black fluffy coat, while Ye donned a simple all-black look featuring a t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and dark sunglasses. However, the couple broke the internet after Censori dropped her coat to reveal her fully sheer, skin-tight slip dress over her bare body.

Bianca Censori is rightfully nicknamed “Bianca Censored” by the internet due to her recurring appearances wearing little clothing.

Fans are worried about Censori’s well-being amid her marriage to Ye



Share icon

Image credits: kanyewest

Share icon

Image credits: biancacensorigram

ADVERTISEMENT

Since West married Censori in 2022, many fans have expressed concern over her well-being, with the Australian Yeezy designer regularly seen in little to no clothes. After the couple’s Grammy stunt, which made global headlines, many accused Ye of being abusive and controlling over his wife’s body.

Taking to X to unleash a series of antisemitic, misogynistic, homophobic, and narcissistic posts, Ye explained, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*****S.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An insider claimed that Censori decided to divorce Ye

Share icon

Image credits: angelinacensori

Ye also mentioned that “[Bianca Censori has] been dressing nak-d for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b***h on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression.” He later called the sheer dress the “best Grammys outfit of all time.”

Just recently, a source told Page Six that Censori decided to divorce Ye over his highly offensive posts on X and the recent decision to sell “Swast-ka” t-shirts on his website. However, Ye and a completely veiled woman in black, who was thought to be Censori, attended Censori’s debut film premiere hand-in-hand on February 22.



Censori’s followers were quick to rush to the comments

ADVERTISEMENT