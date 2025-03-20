Kanye Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Human Trafficking After She Won’t Let Daughter Meet Andrew Tate

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family of running a child trafficking ring in a series of explosive tweets.

The controversial rapper’s claims follow reports that Kim interrupted a meeting Kanye had arranged with Andrew and Tristan Tate—both of whom are facing se*ual assault lawsuits—and his daughter, North.

On Wednesday (March 19), Kanye took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse the Kardashians of “strategically producing” Black children to traffic them.

However, it was Kim who first expressed concern about the safety of her and Ye’s eldest child, 11-year-old North West.

Image credits: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to a TMZ report, the reality star abruptly ended North’s visit with her father last week after learning from security guards that Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to the location.

The brothers were arrested in 2022 and formally indicted under charges of participating in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were then se*ually exploited. Andrew has been charged with r*pe in that country. They’re also facing se*ual assault lawsuits in the UK and the US.

Image credits: Alex Nicodim/Anadolu Agency

On social media, the Gold Digger rapper attempted to shift the narrative, alleging that the Kardashians were the ones engaging in illegal conduct and exposing their children to criminals.

“I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A S*X TRAFFICKING RING. THE GRANDMOTHER SIGNED FOR THE S*X TAPE,” he wrote, referring to Kris Jenner.

He accompanied the post with a photo of his and Kim’s 7-year-old daughter, Chicago. Ye alleged that he had “no right” to raise Chicago and was not allowed to see her.

Image credits: kimkardashian

“THE KARDASHIANS ARE S*X WORKERS AND THEY S*X TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE,” reads another message.

He further commented on North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs song and an accompanying TikTok video.

“KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN.

“I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS ITS FU**K ALL YOU NI**AS MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY.”

Kanye compared the Kardashians to the Klan

Image credits: kanyewest

Image credits: Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter

In another message, he compared the Kardashians to the Klan, one of the oldest hate groups in the United States that targets African Americans. He said he had to “dissociate” from everything he “heard and [was] getting bullied every day by the real modern day [Klan] of white women controlling my Black kids.”

Another message reads: “HOW MANY TIMES YOU HEARD PEOPLE SAY KANYE IS WRONG FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP ANSWER IS A LOT HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU HEARD PEOPLE SAY KIM’S WRONG FOR HOW SHE PLAYING WITH THAT MANS KIDS NEVER.”

Ye said he’s planning to seek full custody of his four children

Image credits: kanyewest

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kanye also shared a screenshot of a YouTube video titled Celebrity ‘Yachting,’ which featured a photo of Hailey Bieber. He added the “suspicious eyes” emoji, suggesting this is where the alleged trafficking took place.

In another post, he directed a message to rapper Playboi Carti, who collaborated with him on his 2024 single Carnival. Cardi allegedly snubbed Kanye on his latest album and then asked Kim if North could send some vocals for a potential collaboration.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” Ye wrote.

“CARTI IF NORTH WAS YOUR NIECE YOU WOULDNT LET HER GET TRAFFICKED.”

The controversial rapper also expressed fears of being harmed for “calling out” the alleged human trafficking ring

Image credits: kanyewest

Image credits: kanyewest

Then, the 47-year-old rapper claimed that he was being persecuted for his accusations and announced that he would seek full custody of his children.

“IT’S TIME NOW THEY REALLY HAVE TO KI** ME.

“AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN.

“ITS TIME GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY WHICH WILL ME TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA KRISS WHO SIGNED FOR THE S*X TAPE.

“IM NOT THE CRAZY ONE HERE. IM THEY FATHER.”

Kanye said he had “no right” to raise his youngest daughter Chicago and was not allowed to see her

Image credits: kanyewest

Image credits: kanyewest

After writing that he wanted to control what their children “watch, wear, and where they go to school,” Ye posted about locking his door to avoid being harmed or taken to a mental institution.

“I’VE BEEN ASKED TO GO THE HOSPITAL SO LET ME GET THIS RIGHT IM NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK OUT LOUD AND WHY WOULD I BE ASKED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER WHAT IVE SAID TODAY.”

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

Image credits: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“I haven’t checked,” reads a screenshot of a text exchange between him and an unknown person. “I got the knock on the door after I called out the s*x trafficking.”

The receiver then advises him to “go to a hotel” he doesn’t normally stay at and “be careful for a couple nights,” adding, “There are people all over the city who get a check one way or another from that family.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

In another message, he suggested another rapper might come to get him. “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DA*N I HAVE TO KI** KANYE,” reads a since-deleted message. “I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KI** ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT.”

In a previous social media rant, Kanye targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, referring to them as “ret*rded.”

“This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having ret*rded children is a choice,” he shared with his 33 million followers on X. Ye later deleted the message, clarifying that he had done so “because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled, not because I’m a good person.”

Kanye claimed he hadn’t seen his 9-year-old son Saint in 6 weeks and wrote: “Black dads get taken out of their kids’ lives every day on purpose”

Image credits: kanyewest

Image credits: kanyewest

Kanye also expressed his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering last September and is currently in jail awaiting trial.

“I RIDE WITH DIDDY CAUSE THATS EXACTLY WHAT ADIDAS TRIED TO DO TO ME,” he wrote. “THEY FROZE MY ACCOUNTS RIGHT BEFORE TAX TIME. WHEN YOU DONT PAY 60 MILLION IN TAXES YOU GO TO JAIL GET IT.”

In his lengthy rant, he also said he had locked his door, as he feared that someone was coming to get him

Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Image credits: kanyewest

Kim and Kanye had reportedly met with their lawyers on Friday (March 14) to discuss North rapping on her father’s song LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, which also features Combs. Kim opposed the collaboration.

Though the hearing ended with Kanye promising he wouldn’t release the song with North on it, he still posted it on X over the weekend.

During the meeting, Kim also raised concerns about North being exposed to the Tate brothers.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to TMZ, Kim is considering going to court and seeking full custody of their children.

“This man is going to ruin his kids’ lives,” a Facebook user wrote