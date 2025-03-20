Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kanye Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Human Trafficking After She Won’t Let Daughter Meet Andrew Tate
Celebrities, News

Kanye Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Human Trafficking After She Won't Let Daughter Meet Andrew Tate

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family of running a child trafficking ring in a series of explosive tweets.

The controversial rapper’s claims follow reports that Kim interrupted a meeting Kanye had arranged with Andrew and Tristan Tate—both of whom are facing se*ual assault lawsuits—and his daughter, North.

Highlights
  • Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian and her family of running a criminal organization that traffics Black children.
  • The rapper had allegedly planned a meeting between himself, his 11-year-old daughter North, and the Tate brothers, which Kim interrupted.
  • Both Kim and Kanye are reportedly seeking full custody of their four children following the scandal.

On Wednesday (March 19), Kanye took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse the Kardashians of “strategically producing” Black children to traffic them.

However, it was Kim who first expressed concern about the safety of her and Ye’s eldest child, 11-year-old North West.

    Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian and her family of running a child trafficking ring, claiming they “strategically produce” Black children to traffic

    A man in a dark jacket walking outdoors, looking serious. Possible context of human trafficking accusation discussed.

    Image credits: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    According to a TMZ report, the reality star abruptly ended North’s visit with her father last week after learning from security guards that Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to the location.

    The brothers were arrested in 2022 and formally indicted under charges of participating in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were then se*ually exploited. Andrew has been charged with r*pe in that country. They’re also facing se*ual assault lawsuits in the UK and the US.

    His rant came after Kim reportedly ended North’s visit with Kanye after learning that he had invited Andrew and Tristan Tate

    Two men, one in a black sweater and one in a black coat, walking while handcuffed together.

    Image credits: Alex Nicodim/Anadolu Agency

    On social media, the Gold Digger rapper attempted to shift the narrative, alleging that the Kardashians were the ones engaging in illegal conduct and exposing their children to criminals.

    “I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A S*X TRAFFICKING RING. THE GRANDMOTHER SIGNED FOR THE S*X TAPE,” he wrote, referring to Kris Jenner.

    He accompanied the post with a photo of his and Kim’s 7-year-old daughter, Chicago. Ye alleged that he had “no right” to raise Chicago and was not allowed to see her.

    Woman in a yellow top and child in hat, indoors. They appear to be having a cheerful interaction.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “THE KARDASHIANS ARE S*X WORKERS AND THEY S*X TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE,” reads another message.

    He further commented on North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs song and an accompanying TikTok video.

    “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN.

    “I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS ITS FU**K ALL YOU NI**AS MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY.”

    Kanye compared the Kardashians to the Klan

    Kanye West alleging Kim Kardashian of trafficking in social media post.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Kim Kardashian at an event in a white dress, posing for photos.

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter

    In another message, he compared the Kardashians to the Klan, one of the oldest hate groups in the United States that targets African Americans. He said he had to “dissociate” from everything he “heard and [was] getting bullied every day by the real modern day [Klan] of white women controlling my Black kids.”

    Another message reads: “HOW MANY TIMES YOU HEARD PEOPLE SAY KANYE IS WRONG FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP ANSWER IS A LOT HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU HEARD PEOPLE SAY KIM’S WRONG FOR HOW SHE PLAYING WITH THAT MANS KIDS NEVER.”

    Ye said he’s planning to seek full custody of his four children

    Kanye accuses Kardashians of trafficking, mentions daughter.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Kim Kardashian poses with her children in front of a festive tree, amid allegations from Kanye.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kanye also shared a screenshot of a YouTube video titled Celebrity ‘Yachting,’ which featured a photo of Hailey Bieber. He added the “suspicious eyes” emoji, suggesting this is where the alleged trafficking took place.

    In another post, he directed a message to rapper Playboi Carti, who collaborated with him on his 2024 single Carnival. Cardi allegedly snubbed Kanye on his latest album and then asked Kim if North could send some vocals for a potential collaboration.

    “I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” Ye wrote.

    “CARTI IF NORTH WAS YOUR NIECE YOU WOULDNT LET HER GET TRAFFICKED.”

    The controversial rapper also expressed fears of being harmed for “calling out” the alleged human trafficking ring

    Kanye claims Kim restricts daughter’s meeting with Andrew Tate, tweets about control and bullying.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Man lying down, wearing a black shirt, looking thoughtful against a dark background.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Then, the 47-year-old rapper claimed that he was being persecuted for his accusations and announced that he would seek full custody of his children.

    “IT’S TIME NOW THEY REALLY HAVE TO KI** ME. 

    “AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN. 

    “ITS TIME GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY WHICH WILL ME TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON  PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA KRISS WHO SIGNED FOR THE S*X TAPE.

    “IM NOT THE CRAZY ONE HERE. IM THEY FATHER.”

    Kanye said he had “no right” to raise his youngest daughter Chicago and was not allowed to see her

    Child in pajamas on tablet screen with pink case, held outdoors.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Kanye West shares a social media post expressing frustration over daughter custody issues.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    After writing that he wanted to control what their children “watch, wear, and where they go to school,” Ye posted about locking his door to avoid being harmed or taken to a mental institution.

    “I’VE BEEN ASKED TO GO THE HOSPITAL SO LET ME GET THIS RIGHT IM NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK  OUT LOUD AND WHY WOULD I BE ASKED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER WHAT IVE SAID TODAY.”

    Kim and Kanye share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye walking with their children in stylish outfits.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

    “I haven’t checked,” reads a screenshot of a text exchange between him and an unknown person. “I got the knock on the door after I called out the s*x trafficking.”

    The receiver then advises him to “go to a hotel” he doesn’t normally stay at and “be careful for a couple nights,” adding, “There are people all over the city who get a check one way or another from that family.”

    Children posing outdoors in casual and school attire, smiling in front of greenery.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    In another message, he suggested another rapper might come to get him. “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DA*N I HAVE TO KI** KANYE,” reads a since-deleted message. “I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KI** ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT.”

    In a previous social media rant, Kanye targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, referring to them as “ret*rded.”

    “This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having ret*rded children is a choice,” he shared with his 33 million followers on X. Ye later deleted the message, clarifying that he had done so “because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled, not because I’m a good person.”

    Kanye claimed he hadn’t seen his 9-year-old son Saint in 6 weeks and wrote: “Black dads get taken out of their kids’ lives every day on purpose”

    Kanye West tweet expressing distress over not seeing his son Saint in six weeks.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Kanye West tweet discussing involvement with his kids and issues faced by black fathers.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Kanye also expressed his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering last September and is currently in jail awaiting trial.

    “I RIDE WITH DIDDY CAUSE THATS EXACTLY WHAT ADIDAS TRIED TO DO TO ME,” he wrote. “THEY FROZE MY ACCOUNTS RIGHT BEFORE TAX TIME. WHEN YOU DONT PAY 60 MILLION IN TAXES YOU GO TO JAIL GET IT.”

    In his lengthy rant, he also said he had locked his door, as he feared that someone was coming to get him

    Man in black coat smiling near car, associated with human trafficking accusation news.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Kim and Kanye had reportedly met with their lawyers on Friday (March 14) to discuss North rapping on her father’s song LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, which also features Combs. Kim opposed the collaboration.

    Though the hearing ended with Kanye promising he wouldn’t release the song with North on it, he still posted it on X over the weekend.

    During the meeting, Kim also raised concerns about North being exposed to the Tate brothers.

    Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to TMZ, Kim is considering going to court and seeking full custody of their children.

    “This man is going to ruin his kids’ lives,” a Facebook user wrote

    Jessica Rivera's comment in response to Kanye's accusation against Kim Kardashian involving human trafficking.

    Comments on Kanye and Kim's parenting styles in social media post.

    Text message discusses need for gag order and supervised visitations amid accusations related to Kim Kardashian.

    Heather MacDonald expressing sympathy for Kim Kardashian in a social media comment.

    Social media comment discussing Kanye, Kim, and legal issues related to defamation and parental rights.

    Comment criticizing Kanye amid human trafficking allegations against Kim.

    Text conversation commenting on Kanye, Kim, and their children's situation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing human trafficking accusations.

    Amber Rochelle comments on Kanye's situation, predicting conservatorship as he needs help.

    Comment discussing Kanye, Kim Kardashian, and daughter's childhood protection.

    Comment about Kanye, parenting, and relationship issues shared by Jenn Fiems with reactions shown.

    Comment discussing Kanye, Kim Kardashian, and daughter's involvement in their feud.

    Comment on Wendy Williams’ guardianship, reflecting Kanye and Kim Kardashian situation.

    Text comment discussing accusations involving Kanye and trafficking claims.

    Text screenshot discussing Kanye and Kim Kardashian's past relationship difficulties.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
