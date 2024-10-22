Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day
Celebrities, News

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

An A for effort.

North West gifted her mother, Kim Kardashian, a beautiful diamond necklace in celebration of her 44th birthday—with a bit of an unusual message engraved on it.

The media personality posted a video of the golden necklace to her Instagram story on October 21 and zoomed in to give a closer look at the customized engraving.

Highlights
  • North West gifted Kim a diamond necklace with 'Skibidi Toilet' engraved for her 44th birthday.
  • The necklace's flip side read 'Love, North' along with Kim's birthday date.
  • 'Skibidi Toilet' is a viral YouTube series popular with Gen Alpha.
You May Also Like:

North West gave her mother, Kim Kardashian, a diamond necklace for her birthday with the words “Skibidi Toilet” engraved on it

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

Image credits: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

In her video, the media personality said, “North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet,’ wow.”

Her daughter added that it read “Love, North” on the flip side, along with the date of her mother’s birthday. She said she got her the custom necklace “because [she loves] Skibidi Toilet.”

“I do?” Kim asked, shocked. “I do?”

Skibidi Toilet refers to a viral YouTube web series featuring a man’s face popping out of things like toilets and urinals to sing. It follows a fictional war between human-headed toilets and camera-headed men. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also slang that’s largely meaningless but popular with Gen Alpha—those born in 2010 and onwards.

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

Image credits: kimkardashian

Earlier in the day, Kim posted a few videos showing the other birthday surprises she received.

Her children—North and Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5—had set up a balloon display with messages and photos of the family attached. 

“Look what Chi Chi and the kids made for me. They made me balloons but with hanging messages and pictures of each of us,” Kim said, as she filmed her dining room filled with dozens of pink and white balloons.

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

Image credits: kimkardashian

In another video, Kim showed a few balloons with her face stuck to their surfaces. 

When she asked her daughter, “North, did you make these balloons?” the 6-year-old replied, “I didn’t make them… but I bought them for you!”

A few other presents from Kim’s special day were featured, mostly from her children and friends

ADVERTISEMENT

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

Image credits: kimkardashian 

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kim was given a plethora of flowers and said, “My kitchen smells like a flower shop! It’s so beautiful, with the most beautiful flowers. Thank you guys so much for sending them to me.”

Her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson also gifted her three giant black balloons that spelled out her name, along with a figure of Kim in a bikini.

“I just walked into my house. This is a body pillow,” she said, laughing in the video posted to her story. “You guys are insane.”

North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

Image credits: kimkardashian

The day before, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a skintight nude dress, which she referred to as her “birthday suit,” when she attended an early celebration. She had on the Diesel D-Rooney slip dress that sold for $2081.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda