Kim Kardashian Poses In A Daring Latex Bodysuit And See-Through Skirt For Her 44th Birthday
News

Kim Kardashian Poses In A Daring Latex Bodysuit And See-Through Skirt For Her 44th Birthday

Kim Kardashian delighted her fans today (October 21) by posing in a daring nude-colored outfit that generously showcased her iconic curves.

The selfie was taken in front of a mirror to commemorate her 44th birthday. The media mogul wore what seemed to be a latex plunging bodysuit beneath a see-through skirt, completing the look with a sparkling diamond cross necklace.

Highlights
  • Kim wore a nude latex bodysuit and sheer skirt for 44th birthday.
  • Her birthday cake featured a 2024 calendar with the date circled.
  • SKKN offered 44% discount on products for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Kim!” read the frosting on a bespoke cake made for the occasion. The cake included a 2024 calendar with her birthday, the 21st, circled in icing. Danielle Levi, the celebrity’s longtime stylist, also shared behind-the-scenes photos of the party.

The photo comes just a day before Kim and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian surprised her fans by posting a selfie wearing a skin-tight, braless, cream-colored suit for her 44th birthday celebration

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Several personalities sent her compliments via Instagram and other platforms, including Lauren Sanchez, Ivanka Trump, her mother, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kimberly! You are such a light to everyone who meets you,” Kris Jenner said in a lengthy post on her profile. She complimented the media mogul for being “an amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

The heartwarming post featured a childhood photo of baby Kim alongside her mother, playfully posing for the camera while eating a piece of candy, followed by many images of the model’s childhood at various ages.

Image credits: kimkardashian

The birthday picture was set to Sabrina Carpenter’s hit Bad Chem, which unveiled its video clip on August 23 a month ago. “I was in a sheer dress the day we met,” the song lyrics say, perfectly matching the selfie.

True to her provocative style, Kim’s photo included a well-illuminated, close-up shot of her breasts, with the skin-tight suit leaving little to the imagination.

Aside from managing several projects, the media mogul is focusing on her blossoming acting career, collaborating with Ryan Murphy for an upcoming series in 2025

Image credits: kimkardashian

In honor of her birthday, Kim Kardashian’s skincare company, SKKN, offered a cheeky 44% discount on her favorite products, announcing the limited-time offer via a post featuring the mogul modeling in a sports bra with minimal makeup.

Image credits: superrrdani

Aside from modeling, the celebrity is preparing to debut a series alongside TV producer and director Ryan Murphy. The two announced her collaboration shortly after their first rodeo on American Horror Story, which featured Kardashian in its twelfth season, subtitled Delicate, and aired in September 2023.

Image credits: superrrdani

The upcoming production, All’s Fair, is a legal drama centered around an all-female team of divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. It is set to star Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Ed O’Neill.

All’s Fair is expected to premiere in early 2025, though a definitive date has yet to be announced.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

