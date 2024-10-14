Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Backlash For X-Rated Scenes Onstage, Fans Slam Sabrina Carpenter For Inviting Kids To Shows
Celebrities, News

After Backlash For X-Rated Scenes Onstage, Fans Slam Sabrina Carpenter For Inviting Kids To Shows

Sabrina Carpenter is facing some criticism over her x-rated stage pictures and choreography featured in her international Short n’ Sweet tour. With explicitly themed lyrics and dance moves being a notable part of the pop star’s shows, people have been questioning why Sabrina is seemingly welcoming children at her concerts.

Clips of Sabrina performing her Juno song at the Centre Bell in Montréal, Canada on Friday (October 11) have gone viral.

In one video, shared on TikTok, the 25-year-old singer was filmed executing the popular song about a woman’s desiring to become pregnant, simply due to the way her partner makes her feel, “Juno.”

Juno cheekily references the 2007 movie of the same name, with the protagonist, played by Elliot Page, also being pregnant

Sabrina Carpenter is facing some criticism over her x-rated stage pictures and choreography 

Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

While sporting a sparkly pink and white ensemble with her signature platform boots, Sabrina sang the sensual anthem which includes the lyrics: “Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs? Oh, I hear you knockin’, baby, come on up.”

At one point, the songstress could be seen dropping to all fours, igniting wild cheers from the crowd. Still on her knees, Sabrina was filmed turning to the thousands of ecstatic concertgoers and playfully quipped: “Have you ever tried this?”

Another angle shared on TikTok of the same moment exposed a closer look of the suggestive pose, this time clearly displaying Sabrina’s shiny white underwear and her derriere.

Sabrina is currently on her international Short n' Sweet tour

Image credits: Popmvsics

While a slew of fans praised the musician, others wasted no time airing their grievances, as an X user (formerly known as Twitter) commented: “I’m sorry but am i the only one offended? Like why is she being disgusting sexually in front of children…”

The backlash follows a TikTok video Sabrina shared on Wednesday (October 9), where she her own version of the viral trend “In da clurb we all fam” sound from the Comedy Central sitcom Broad City.

In the video, the Girl Meets World alumnus is seen lipsynching to Ilana Glazer’s popular dialogue, as a text overlaying the clip reads: “My 30 year old fans trying to talk to my 12 year old fans.”

Explicitly themed lyrics and dance moves are a notable part of the pop star's shows

@foundsheyou I simply cant believe this, I am supposed to be seeing her in Chicago on the 13th … but idk anymore. @Team Sabrina @Sabrina Carpenter #sabrinacarpenter #sabrinacarpenteredit #shortnsweet #shortnsweettour #juno #taste #edit #news #fyp #foryoupage ♬ She Knows – J. Cole


Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

Once again, a handful of admirers expressed their amusement while other viewers shared their concerns.

“Before y’all say ‘why are kids even going’ she’s encouraging them,” a person commented on social media.

Sabrina already came under fire earlier this month over one particularly racy scene during her Short n’ Sweet tour’s Bed Chem segment.

People have been questioning why Sabrina is seemingly welcoming children at her concerts

@sabrinacarpenterany fan of mine is a fan of mine ♥️♬ original sound – Maggie Winters


Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

The Espresso hitmaker was captured performing the track on a plush, swanky-looking bed.

As she wrapped up the song, a curtain fell, revealing Sabrina performing a sexual act in front of screaming fans.

Amid her risqué shows sparking controversy, she previously told Time: “My fans online are like, I can’t believe she’s bending over in front of her grandparents!

Clips of Sabrina performing her Juno song at the Centre Bell in Montréal, Canada on Friday (October 11) have gone viral

Image credits: livie_sza

“I’m like, girl, they are not paying attention to that. They’re just like, I can’t believe all these people are here.”

Sabrina further explained: “To that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”

She continued: “If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

The Short n’ Sweet tour is framed as a 1970s-era variety show complete with on-screen notices such as “filmed in front of a live studio audience” and, before the flirtatious Bed Chem, “parental discretion is advised,” USA Today reported on October 6.

Sabrina was filmed turning to the thousands of ecstatic concertgoers and playfully quipped: "Have you ever tried this?"

@sabrinatourinfo Sabrina Carpenter performing Bed Chem at opening night of the #ShortnSweetTour — via ro.fantini on Instagram #ColumbusShortnSweet #bedchem #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweet ♬ original sound – Sabrina Carpenter Tour Info

Her “penthouse,” as Sabrina reportedly called it, sports lacquered white staircases, a sheer-curtained alcove for her four-piece band and a bathroom with a heart-shaped mirror.

The show’s final third act reportedly spotlights the Pennsylvania native’ current trove of hits, as well as the Short n’ Sweet album track Juno.

Moreover, its “have you ever tried this one?” lyric has prompted new positions from Sabrina at each show, USA Today reported.

Bored Panda has contacted Sabrina’s representatives for comment.

"She is being so dirty and vulgar," a person countered

Image credits: Popmvsics

Image credits: khiariana_yuh

Image credits: grifxtruly

Image credits: Popmvsics

Image credits: Popmvsics

Image credits: TaylorSChartsFr

Image credits: talli_approved

Image credits: gianniREM

Image credits: worshipkeilani

Image credits: endofanerajc

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a journalist who works for Bored Panda's News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light".

Read less »
