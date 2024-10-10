“Disgusting”: Sabrina Carpenter Called Out By Fans For Acting Out X-Rated Scene Onstage

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Carpenter is hitting stage after stage and making her way through her international ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour. But one particularly racy scene at a recent concert had naysayers saying, “tsk-tsk.”

A video shared online featured the award-winning singer enacting a racy scene onstage while performing Bed Chem.

“EVERYONE WAKE UP A NEW BED CHEM OUTRO IS HERE AND ITS INSANE. #PhillyShortnSweet #SabrinaCarpenter,” the X user said while sharing the video.

Sabrina Carpenter was captured reenacting a racy scene during one of her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour shows

The Espresso singer was captured performing the track on a plush, swanky-looking bed.

As she wrapped up the song, a curtain fell, revealing the songstress performing a sexual act in front of screaming fans.

The video sparked praises like “Lovely” and “Impressive performance by Sabrina carpenter” in the comments section.

“MY JAW DROPPED,” one fan exclaimed, while another said, “she’s totally unhinged for this, I’m cryinggg.”

The 25-year-old hitmaker reenacted a sexual act behind the curtain in front of screaming fans

But others weren’t too happy about it, with one saying, “Oh this is disgusting.”

“Omggg she’s vile,” another wrote.

Several people also joked about watching the show with their family members.

“IM SUPPOSED TO GO WITH MY MOM,” one fan said.

Another said, “My mom side eyed me during this part.”

It is unclear which show the video shared on X is from.

“A moment of silence for anyone who has to go with their parents,” a social media user joked about the concert

a moment of silence for anyone who has to go with their parents 💀pic.twitter.com/bB2814BVrH — liviesza (@livie_sza) October 9, 2024

Another video uploaded on TikTok from a September show on the ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour also captured Sabrina performing a racy act behind a curtain.

For those wondering whether the Please Please Please singer’s own family members give her the side-eye during her show, Sabrina recently spoke about how her loved ones were simply proud of her worldwide success.

“My fans online are like, I can’t believe she’s bending over in front of her grandparents!” she told Time in an interview this month. “I’m like, girl, they are not paying attention to that. They’re just like, I can’t believe all these people are here.”

A video uploaded on TikTok last month featured a similar moment onstage

As she brings elements of sensuality to her concerts, she said she receives criticism every now and then about elements like her clothing.

“To that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK,” she told the outlet. “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”

“If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do,” she added.

Fans had mixed reactions to the little makeshift-bedroom scene

Share icon

