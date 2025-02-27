ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, who have both been charged with human trafficking in Romania, have landed in the U.S. on Thursday, February 27, after authorities lifted imposed travel restrictions.

The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the influencer brothers, Mateea Petrescu. The two landed around noon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As reported by AP News, the pair were first arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted under charges of participating in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were then sexually exploited.

Andrew Tate was also charged with rape, but all these allegations were denied by the siblings.

Image credits: cobratatealiveofficial

In March of last year, a Romanian court ruled that the brothers may be extradited from the UK in order to face these allegations of rape and human trafficking, once their trial in Romania had concluded.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be meeting with President Donald Trump later today in Washington, DC.

The Conservatives, the UK’s opposition party, have made their thoughts clear on how they believe the U.S. should handle this case.

“We have an extradition treaty with them and they need to cooperate fully,” said shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick via X.

Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

According to the outlet, the Tate brothers are still required to appear before judicial authorities, if summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure,” read the statement.

The two brothers landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, around noon ET

Image credits: www.instagram.com

JUST IN: Andrew and Tristan Tate are seen landing in Florida pic.twitter.com/GdQ3zTWgn3 — The Real World (@trwmain_) February 27, 2025

Dani Pinter, senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, also gave some insight on the siblings’ presence in America, and cited the American woman who was one of the key alleged victims in the Romanian criminal case against Andrew Tate.

“It seems clear the U.S. intervented in Romania to assist the Tate brothers who are being prosecuted for sex trafficking over 35 women including minors,” he said. “This is a slap in the face to all the victims of the Tate brothers especially the U.S. victim who is not being protected by her country.”

But it seems as though Florida is not particularly fond of the brothers, when asked by BBC regarding their arrival. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s office made it clear they were not involved in any processes.

Image credits: cobratatealiveofficial

“The reality is, Florida is not a place where you are welcome, with that type of conduct in the air,” DeSantis shared. “I don’t know how it came to this.”

He added, “I found out through the media that this was something that was happening.”

Andrew Tate, the more well-known of the pair, is a former professional kickboxer and a self-proclaimed misogynist, who has also garnered more than 10 million followers on X.

The two have both been charged with human trafficking in Romania

Image credits: cobratatealiveofficial

He has repeatedly claimed that this entire case is a political conspiracy to silence him, especially seeing that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence to bring forward.

But the charges against both brothers still remain, and they are expected to return to Romania for court appearances, as stated by Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, also known as DIICOT.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly.

