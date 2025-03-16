Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Disgusting”: Kim Kardashian Furious As Kanye West Uses North In His New Diddy Song
Celebrities, News

“Disgusting”: Kim Kardashian Furious As Kanye West Uses North In His New Diddy Song

Kanye West has dragged his 11-year-old daughter North, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian, into the ongoing Diddy scandal. And unsurprisingly, the mother of four is upset.

On Saturday, March 15, the rapper posted a new song on X titled LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE that allegedly featured Diddy, Diddy’s son Christian ‘King’ Combs, and North.

Highlights
  • Kanye West involved his daughter North in the ongoing Diddy scandal with a newly released song.
  • North's voice was briefly heard during the song.
  • Kim Kardashian was upset about North's involvement and plans to take legal action against her ex-husband.
  • Kanye and Kim reportedly exchanged heated messages over their daughter's participation.

In the intro, the song opens with a voice that seems to be Diddy thanking Kanye for all his support, especially since no one has reached out to him during the time he’s been in jail, waiting for his trial on charges including sex trafficking.

    Kim Kardashian was left distraught after Kanye West dragged their daughter North into the Diddy scandal

    Kim and Kanye seated together at an event, generating attention related to their family dynamics and music involvement.

    Image credits: Pierre Suu / Getty

    As reported by Daily Mail, Kanye responded by saying Diddy was a father figure, long before they became friends. Later on, North’s voice could be heard briefly rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.” Christian Combs then comes in to deliver his own verse.

    Clearly distraught, Kim has now decided to take legal action in order to prevent the song’s release, a source told the outlet, now “working to get the song down off of X,” concerned about her daughter’s involvement with a man who is facing repeated accusations of sexual misconduct for incidents dating from 1990 to 2023.

    Kim Kardashian poses with daughter North, both stylishly dressed, in a bathroom mirror selfie.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kanye West holding North while dressed in dark attire, standing near a car at night.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty

    Insiders first informed TMZ that North had recently spent time with her father in the studio, where she recorded vocals for the track, after Kanye said the song would spur the release of his upcoming Sunday Service.

    Once learning of this news and before the song dropped, Kim reportedly sent cease-and-desist letters to make sure the song never gets made public. An emergency hearing seemingly took place—one the rapper did not attend—but he agreed to hold off the track’s release.

    Kanye dropped a song featuring Diddy, Diddy’s son, and North — appearing as a brief cameo

    Text messages between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West about trademarking their kids' names and a Diddy song dispute.

    Later on, Kanye posted, then deleted, a couple of screenshots of a conversation between him and his ex-wife, the bitterness evident in their way of speaking.

    It appears as if Kim holds the copyright to North’s name and used that information to prevent her daughter from being included in the track.

    Kanye didn’t have the most level-headed reaction in response.

    Kanye West and Diddy at an event, amidst "Disgusting" controversy involving Kim Kardashian and North West.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

    Kanye West tweet expressing frustration over parenting and Kardashian influence.

    He wrote, “I’m never speaking with you again,” after a picture of what seemed to be a legal document, with the words “participation in this project”—perhaps alluding to the song North was a part of.

    Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, replied, “I asked u at the time if i can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song To protect her.”

    She continued, “One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born i would get all of our kids names and trademarks. So no one else would take them.”

    Kanye then made it clear he wasn’t playing around.

    Kim Kardashian has taken legal action against her former spouse

    Kim Kardashian poses with children in festive attire, standing before a white Christmas tree, capturing a joyful moment.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout,” he stated before eerily saying, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

    With the song now out in public, a source told Daily Mail that Kim is set to “do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time,” adding that she “has requested through a judge to now allow the kids to be around that type of behavior.”

    Family enjoying time together outdoors, highlighting key relationships and expressions.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Just today, Kanye once again targeted the ‘Kardashian mob,’ saying his inability to see his kids as often as he liked was similar to being in prison.

    “I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM,” he ranted on social media. “I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WHERE THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOSE HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WHETHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUM [sic].”

    He complained that “all these rights” were taken from him by “the Kardashian mob,” Hulu, and Disney.

    Comments were very clearly on Kim’s side

    Tweet discussing ongoing drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

    Image credits: CryptoShaibiX

    Tweet reaction to Kanye West using North in new Diddy song.

    Image credits: QueenByBlood

    Tweet criticizing Kanye West's actions, related to Kim Kardashian and North in a song.

    Image credits: WWEUKSTAN

    Tweet expressing anger over Kanye West’s use of North's name in a Diddy song, calling it "disgusting.

    Image credits: Musclemidgett

    A tweet reacts to Kanye West's new song featuring North, calling it "off his meds.

    Image credits: beauinurquiver

    Tweet expressing concern for Kim Kardashian over Kanye West's actions involving their kids.

    Image credits: taylamay222

    Tweet criticizing Kanye West, mentioning his collaboration with rappers, labeled as needing psychiatric help.

    Image credits: SweetCarmel77

    Tweet criticizing Kanye West's actions involving North, mentioning Kim Kardashian and business strategy.

    Image credits: sophiebbx_

    Tweet discussing Kim Kardashian's disapproval of Kanye West's use of North in new Diddy song, calling it disgusting.

    Image credits: ArtsRayne

    Tweet supporting Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kanye West's use of North in a song, expressing agreement.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Tweet commenting on Kim Kardashian's co-parenting issues amid Kanye West's new song involving North.

    Image credits: robtswthrayguns

    A tweet responding to trademark issues with surprise and humor.

    Image credits: Nolundi_M

    Tweet criticizing the use of North West in Kanye's Diddy song, saying, "Let me exploit our kids or I will destroy you.

    Image credits: MrsMayhem13

    Tweet criticizing Kanye's parenting, highlighting Kim Kardashian's anger.

    Image credits: heavensmansion

    Tweet criticizing Kanye West's use of North in a Diddy song, calling it "disgusting.

    Image credits: sethspov

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Terry rex
    Terry rex
    Terry rex
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Kim put out a s*x tape to become famous and now she is worried about her kids?

