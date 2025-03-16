“Disgusting”: Kim Kardashian Furious As Kanye West Uses North In His New Diddy Song

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West has dragged his 11-year-old daughter North, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian, into the ongoing Diddy scandal. And unsurprisingly, the mother of four is upset.

On Saturday, March 15, the rapper posted a new song on X titled LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE that allegedly featured Diddy, Diddy’s son Christian ‘King’ Combs, and North.

In the intro, the song opens with a voice that seems to be Diddy thanking Kanye for all his support, especially since no one has reached out to him during the time he’s been in jail, waiting for his trial on charges including sex trafficking.

Kim Kardashian was left distraught after Kanye West dragged their daughter North into the Diddy scandal

Image credits: Pierre Suu / Getty

As reported by Daily Mail, Kanye responded by saying Diddy was a father figure, long before they became friends. Later on, North’s voice could be heard briefly rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.” Christian Combs then comes in to deliver his own verse.

Clearly distraught, Kim has now decided to take legal action in order to prevent the song’s release, a source told the outlet, now “working to get the song down off of X,” concerned about her daughter’s involvement with a man who is facing repeated accusations of sexual misconduct for incidents dating from 1990 to 2023.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Insiders first informed TMZ that North had recently spent time with her father in the studio, where she recorded vocals for the track, after Kanye said the song would spur the release of his upcoming Sunday Service.

Once learning of this news and before the song dropped, Kim reportedly sent cease-and-desist letters to make sure the song never gets made public. An emergency hearing seemingly took place—one the rapper did not attend—but he agreed to hold off the track’s release.

Kanye dropped a song featuring Diddy, Diddy’s son, and North — appearing as a brief cameo

Later on, Kanye posted, then deleted, a couple of screenshots of a conversation between him and his ex-wife, the bitterness evident in their way of speaking.

It appears as if Kim holds the copyright to North’s name and used that information to prevent her daughter from being included in the track.

Kanye didn’t have the most level-headed reaction in response.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

He wrote, “I’m never speaking with you again,” after a picture of what seemed to be a legal document, with the words “participation in this project”—perhaps alluding to the song North was a part of.

Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, replied, “I asked u at the time if i can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song To protect her.”

She continued, “One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born i would get all of our kids names and trademarks. So no one else would take them.”

Kanye then made it clear he wasn’t playing around.

Kim Kardashian has taken legal action against her former spouse

Image credits: kimkardashian

“Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout,” he stated before eerily saying, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

With the song now out in public, a source told Daily Mail that Kim is set to “do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time,” adding that she “has requested through a judge to now allow the kids to be around that type of behavior.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

Just today, Kanye once again targeted the ‘Kardashian mob,’ saying his inability to see his kids as often as he liked was similar to being in prison.

“I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM,” he ranted on social media. “I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WHERE THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOSE HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WHETHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUM [sic].”

He complained that “all these rights” were taken from him by “the Kardashian mob,” Hulu, and Disney.

Comments were very clearly on Kim’s side

Image credits: CryptoShaibiX

Image credits: QueenByBlood

Image credits: WWEUKSTAN

Image credits: Musclemidgett

Image credits: beauinurquiver

Image credits: taylamay222

Image credits: SweetCarmel77

Image credits: sophiebbx_

Image credits: ArtsRayne

Image credits: whotfisjovana

Image credits: robtswthrayguns

Image credits: Nolundi_M

Image credits: MrsMayhem13

Image credits: heavensmansion

Image credits: sethspov

