Diddy Breaks Silence From Jail With First Instagram Post Since Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be behind bars, but that didn’t stop him from breaking his social media silence to honor his daughter’s birthday.

As he remains in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a spokesperson for the music mogul told Bored Panda via email that he is currently “strong” and “healthy.”

The arrested rapper’s Instagram grid lit up this week with a message dedicated to his daughter, Love Sean Combs.

“Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” read the caption.

The embattled artist remains "strong" and "healthy" in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, a spokesperson said.

Despite being behind bars, Sean “Diddy” Combs made an emotional Instagram post to celebrate his daughter’s birthday

Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

The toddler, who is his youngest child, turned two years old on Tuesday, October 15.

“Happy Birthday to you!

Happy Birthday to you!

Happy Birthday baby Love!

Happy Birthday to you!!” read the caption.

“Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” the message continued.

Love Sean Combs, whom he shares with Dana Tran, turned two years old on Tuesday, October 15

Image credits: Diddy

Image credits: Diddy

The embattled artist had announced the birth of his seventh child, whom he shares with Dana Tran, in December, 2022.

In total, he has seven children—Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie and Love Sean—with four different mothers.

Diddy was arrested in New York on September 16 on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and was repeatedly denied bail.

It is unclear how the post went up as the embattled rapper remains locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center

He is expected to remain locked up until his trial begins in May, 2025.

A spokesperson for the Bad Boy Records founder said he is “committed” to fighting his case.

“Mr. Combs is strong, healthy, and focused on his defense,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Bored Panda and others.

“He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth,” the statement added.

Last week, the legal team for the three-time Grammy winner accused the U.S. government of leaking information and evidence of the case to the media, including a 2016 video that captured him physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a hotel.

His attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed “there has been ‘a series of unlawful government leaks, which have led to damaging, highly prejudicial pre-trial publicity that can only taint the jury pool and deprive Mr. Combs of his right to a fair trial,” according to an October 9 court filing.

As they accused federal authorities of misconduct, the rapper’s legal time demanded an investigation into whether evidence was leaked to the media.