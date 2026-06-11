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Puppies occupy a unique place on the internet. In an online world dominated by breaking news, endless debates, and an overwhelming stream of content competing for attention, photos of young dogs continue to attract millions of views for a remarkably simple reason: people never seem to get tired of them. Scientists have even suggested that features commonly associated with puppies—large eyes, round faces, and small proportions—naturally trigger nurturing responses in humans, helping explain their universal appeal.

Few accounts understand this better than Puppy Of The Day, an Instagram page dedicated entirely to celebrating dogs at their most curious, clumsy, and endearing stage of life. The account has built a loyal following by sharing photographs and videos that document those fleeting early months when everything is new. Whether it's a puppy encountering stairs for the first time, proudly carrying an oversized toy, or falling asleep in an impossibly awkward position, the content captures the everyday moments that make living with a young dog both chaotic and endlessly entertaining.

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#1

White fluffy puppy sitting indoors puppies

murphy.thesamoyed Report

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Many of the posts showcase spontaneous moments submitted by dog owners around the world. Together, they create a lighthearted portrait of puppyhood in all its forms, from energetic adventurers and mischievous troublemakers to sleepy companions still figuring out how the world works.

Below, we've gathered some of the cutest featured puppies. Scroll down and see which one wins you over first.
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    #2

    Wrinkled bulldog puppy on car seat puppies

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    #3

    Fluffy puppy looking out airplane window at sunset

    louiethecream Report

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    #4

    Fluffy black chow chow puppy being held outdoors

    josenuriachows Report

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    #5

    Two poodle puppies cuddling and sleeping together

    momochan.rinchan Report

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    #6

    Fluffy brown Chow Chow puppy sitting on door mat

    hersheythechocolatechow Report

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    #7

    Small dachshund puppy beside large tennis ball puppies

    andreaardendogtraining Report

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    #8

    Sweet bulldog puppy wearing striped shirt looking up

    beverlythebully Report

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    #9

    Cute white puppy cuddling a teddy bear on a soft white blanket

    puppyofday Report

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    #10

    Fluffy puppy with black and white fur sitting on yellow cushion puppies

    maltipoo_pringles Report

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    #11

    Close-up of dachshund puppy with wet ears looking at camera

    puppyofday Report

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    #12

    Happy corgi puppy held up in colorful flower field

    maethecorgi Report

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    #13

    Cute dachshund puppy wearing blue sweater indoors

    puppyofday Report

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    #14

    Black puppy with shiny coat and big eyes sitting inside

    puppyofday Report

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    #15

    Adorable brown Cocker Spaniel puppy lying on wooden floor indoors

    buddythedappleddachshund Report

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    #16

    Australian shepherd puppy with blue eyes amidst autumn leaves

    puppyofday Report

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    #17

    Golden retriever puppy with butterfly on nose in green grass

    chloehachiko Report

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    #18

    Cute corgi puppy sitting on wooden table outdoors

    cooperandbaby_corgi Report

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    #19

    Dalmatian puppy sitting on soft blanket indoors

    aloe_the_dalmatian Report

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    #20

    Smiling black and white dog with unique grin sitting outside a house

    chevysmiles Report

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    #21

    Two Bernese Mountain Dog puppies with ribbons standing in snow

    olatheberner Report

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    #22

    Cute French Bulldog puppy with big ears sitting indoors on a white blanket

    puppyofday Report

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    #23

    Fluffy Australian Shepherd puppy sitting outside with tongue out and happy expression

    aussiemilow Report

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    #24

    Golden retriever holding multiple colorful tennis balls in its mouth

    finnyboymolloy Report

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    #25

    Chocolate labrador puppy wearing yellow bow tie on grass

    chocolatelab_bailey Report

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    #26

    Pug puppy wrapped snugly in bright red blanket on carpet

    pugloulou Report

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    #27

    Dalmatian puppy with black spots sitting on sidewalk puppies

    major.spottedqt Report

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    #28

    Chocolate labrador puppy with blue eyes sitting on grass

    bruunthelabrador Report

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    #29

    Bernese mountain dog holding a yellow flower in its mouth outdoors

    thebernerbunch Report

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    #30

    Adorable brown puppy sitting near colorful toys indoors

    whiskey_ontheblocks Report

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    #31

    Dalmatian puppy with blue eyes chewing on a toy indoors

    moxiethedal Report

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    #32

    Adorable beagle puppy gently biting a person's arm while resting

    chloehachiko Report

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    #33

    Small brown dachshund puppy being held in a person's hand indoors

    daisysausage Report

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    #34

    Pug wearing winter hat and scarf sitting at table with Starbucks cup

    itsdougthepug Report

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    #35

    Cute puppy sitting inside a car looking up with big brown eyes

    fannyasfresh Report

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    #36

    German shepherd puppy lying on dog bed with toys

    chief.gsd.nj Report

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    #37

    Adorable brown and white speckled puppy sitting outside

    eevee_cockapoo Report

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    #38

    Brown puppy with heterochromia walking on wooden deck

    aussie.fever Report

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    #39

    Small dachshund puppy licking whipped cream in car

    twig_the_sausage Report

    2points
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    #40

    Fluffy puppy with blue eyes standing on white blanket

    wigglebuttpoppy Report

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