Those are all “other” people, though. Not the ones we’ve deliberately chosen to be a part of our lives. And that’s what makes the stories we’re going to share with you today sting: These weren’t rude strangers, whom you could perhaps simply write off and move on from. These were friends. And their audacity was so astounding that it was enough to permanently alter, if not end, their friendships.

We’ve all, unfortunately, encountered entitled people in the wild: the person who thinks they can cut in line because they’re in a hurry, the family who insists you switch seats with them so they can sit together, the group-project slacker who thinks they deserve the “A.”

#1 My Friend Said I Owe Her Half My Inheritance Because Her Family “Didn’t Have That” So my great-aunt passed away and left me a decent inheritance. Nothing wild, but enough to pay off my student loans and set aside a little savings. I told my friend , we’ll call her Rachel, over lunch.



She got quiet. Then she said, “Wow. Must be nice. I bet you’ll help out your friends who weren’t so lucky growing up.”



I laughed and said something like, “I mean, I’ll probably treat my friends to dinner more often.”



She stared at me and said very serious:



“No, like, actually help. We’ve known each other forever. I think it’d be fair if you split it.”



I thought she was joking. She was not. She then brought up all the times she “covered my coffee” in college and said, “This is just the universe evening the score.”



Needless to say, I didn’t share a dime. She blocked me on Instagram and told our mutual friends I “ghosted her after I got rich.”



Sorry, Rachel. The only thing I’m splitting is the check, with people who actually support me.

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Writing for Psychology Today, Forrest Talley, Ph.D., confirms something most of us blessed with a great circle of friends probably already know: healthy friendships make our lives better. We can have fun with them, share our worries with them, depend on them—and they do the same for us. But great friends do more than just bring joy into our lives. As Talley explains further, healthy friendships also boost our immune systems and may even help us live longer. However, as some of us might also be painfully aware, not every friendship is healthy. And if healthy relationships improve our health and aging, some researchers have posited that the opposite may also be true for our “negative social ties.” And, honestly, we don’t even need to analyze this research to draw the same conclusion: there are simply some people we might have once considered friends that we’d be far better off without. The ones who are constantly creating drama, the ones who drain our energy, the ones who make us feel bad about ourselves and leave us feeling anxious. And entitled friends are often guilty of all of this—and perhaps more.

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#2 My Friend Is Mad Because A Random Guy Didn't 'Serve' Her Few days ago I went to a dinner party with my friend. It's a Chinese restaurant with big round tables. We sat around a table with about 10 people, she found one guy there attractive (it's a friend's friend, so they didn't know each other), she wanted his attention.



The guy was chatting with his friend, my friend waved and stopped their conversation, asked him to get some extra tableware for her. The guy called a waitress, said 'Please get some tableware for that lady'. Then he told my friend 'I ordered the waitress to bring it for you.' After that, he continued chatting with his friend.



Then my friend started her endless complaint, he said the guy was ridiculously impolite. I asked her why?? She said the guy was too rude to not serving her, he did not go to get the tableware for her, but only sitting there and ordered the waitress. She is also angry that the guy kept chatting to his friend, as if she's not important.



My friend always think she's very beautiful... but clearly not every man finds her attractive.

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#3 Refusing To Pay More After Already Spending $200 To Clean My Friend’s Sofa A good friend of mine invited me to her birthday party, and kids were also coming. My daughter wore a red dress, and she sat with the other kids on a white sofa to watch a movie. The next day, I received a message from my friend stating that my daughter's dress had left a reddish mark on it, and she wanted me to fix it. I hired a sofa cleaner and paid $200 for the service, but my friend was still not happy with the results, and she could still see a pinkish tone somewhere. Now she wants to contact the manufacturer and obtain a solution for the issue, and if it's not under warranty, she wants me to cover the cost. I told her that if she was inviting people and kids to her party, she should protect her furniture. She disagreed by saying that her kids never make a mess.

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Verywell Mind defines entitlement as a personality trait where someone is convinced that they are owed special treatment or recognition despite not having earned either. Entitled people often believe that the world owes them something, but they do not put in any effort in return. That imbalance, of taking without giving back, is what makes entitlement so corrosive in a friendship specifically. In most healthy relationships, there is an unspoken understanding that both parties will show up for each other. Sometimes you show up for me, and sometimes I show up for you. The help is reciprocal, and it’s given freely and without expectation. So there’s no need to keep score—there’s simply trust that it’ll even out eventually. But entitled friends go against this unspoken standard. Instead of viewing friendship as a two-way street built on mutual care, they often treat it as a source of endless favors, attention, and support, and they don’t feel obligated to return the same kindness.

#4 'Friend' Tells Me I'm A Horrible Person, Then Asks If They Can Swim In My Pool Long story short, the person who was once my best friend and I had a huge falling out. Mostly over her boyfriend, who is not well liked amongst our former friend group. He is 'laid off' more often than he actually has a job, but refuses to look for a new one. He chain smokes, and is drunk before noon when left home alone. He also embarrasses her in public by talking about their s*x life.



She knows none of us can stand him, and has even made comments to the extent that his friends and family have written him off as a lost cause.



However I am the only one she told was a horrible friend/person when she was considering breaking up with him, and ALL of use told her she should. To be fair, I may have been a bit more blunt than the rest.



Now I have a pool, and normally we would all meet up to swim fairly regularly, but hadn't that year due to the fall out.



So, after 4 months of 0 contact, she texts me 'Let me know if you go swimming today.'



The nerve of some people.



Edit: Yes, I already realized she might be trying to reach out, but I think we can all agree that after 4 months a text that only says 'Let me know if go swimming today' and nothing else is a pretty lame attempt.

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#5 Oh, My Rich Friends. We Can't Be Friends Anymore.. So, tonight, an acquaintance I haven't spoken to in at least 5 years calls me. "Marcus", I'll call him. Marcus did make a little chit chat, then they ask me what I'm doing for work. I say I am between full time stuff right now, but looking.



They agree that the job market is hard, and how they are divesting themselves of a business that they've had for decades as 'the suckers aren't buying anything anymore.' I give a little laugh, because that's a weird way to refer to clients, but maybe Marcus is a little down.



They then mention about their home in New England, and their home in the west coast in a 'highly desirable area on the beach' that they want to split the entire summer between the two locations because it's so hot in the south in the summer. I say something along the lines of "That's a heck of a problem to have" and we laugh again. That's when they drop their entitled request on me. The want someone to care for their extremely obese, nearly bed bound elderly auntie that lives with them. 7 days a week, no days off, for 3 months.



The best part? This home is not air conditioned. They want to offer a fellow human $200.00 per week since it's 'light duty', but, they say I'd have my own room. (I own a home, so that isn't of interest to me.)



I explained that I was going to have to pass on this amazing offer, and Marcus got really insulted. He whined and said they didn't know anyone as nice as me, and since I was a flight attendant before this, I know "the first aid and serving food stuff". Again, I declined and he was confused. I said " Would you work for $200.00 a week? Because I won't." He said he would call in a week to see if I changed my mind. Blocked him as soon as the call ended.

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And this isn’t an accident or just a misunderstanding. It’s more than that. Because entitled friends think they are inherently owed something, they don’t believe this standard should apply to them at all. So they’re the type of friends who expect you to drop everything when they need you but don’t offer you the same favor when the tables turn. And when you go out of your way to help them, they also show you no gratitude. This isn’t because they didn’t notice the effort you put into doing so. It’s because, whether they realize it or not, they didn’t believe they needed to. To them, your help wasn’t a gift—it was simply what was due to them. That’s also why they can react with frustration or even anger when they’re told “no.” Since they genuinely believe they’re owed something from you, setting a perfectly reasonable boundary can lead to them feeling like you’ve wronged them.

#6 Friend Tried To Invite Random People To My House To Sit In The Hot Tub This has been a little while ago, so I don't remember all the little details.



Anyway, I have a hot tub. It sits outside, so it really only gets used when the weather allows.



I also have a friend who thinks everyone should just do whatever she wants.



We were out and about one day when she said something about possibly coming over to sit in the hot tub one evening. Which I have no problem with my friends coming over, as long as I'm home and they ask ahead of time.



So I told her that's fine, just let me know.



Well it turns out she had told other people, none of whom I had ever met, that I would be okay with them coming over too.



I let her know that I definitely wasn't okay with that, and that she had no business inviting people I don't know to my house. I think she tried to say something after that, but I just told her that I wasn't going to let random people into my house.



She seemed a bit taken aback that I wasn't on board with all of that. But seriously? What was she expecting?

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#7 Friend Thought I Was Funding Her Whole Party’s Drinks. I’m a bartender, a girl I’m friends with just turned 30. She invited me out but i was working and then she’s like we might swing by lol and I say cool! I’ll give you a free birthday drink maybe a few. I’m thinking she took that as i was doing that for her and her alone maybe some of her girls, depending on the group size.



She shows up with a group of like 20 people and then expects me to hook them allll up and give them a table that needs to be reserved in advance. I was like girl what i can’t do that and she says “it’s not like I’m asking you to pay” whaaaa? Then who’s paying? My boss? You think that would go over well?



These folks were drankinnnnn too, I’m talking a tab of like $3000 ish all together. And she thought It would be free because we are friendly.



Also i made $75 in tips from the whole group.



Girl bye.

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#8 Friend Wanted Me To Cancel My Kid’s Party To Attend Her Kid’s Party So me and my two friends (all 33f) have been a trio since middle school. Ironically, all three of our oldest children have the same exact birthday but different years. Me and Tonya have boys aged 8 and 10. Lauren has a 2 year old daughter.



A few months ago, Tonya and I decided to plan a bowling/laser tag birthday party for our boys. We told Lauren about the party and invited her. She said she would try to make it. Cool. The party was on a weekend, not the day of their actual birthday.



A few days before the party, Lauren FaceTimed Tonya and I to invite us to her daughter’s birthday party. It was for the same day as our boy’s party. No big deal. It’s the weekend after their birthdays so we knew the parties would eventually clash. We told her we wouldn’t be able to make it and we thought that was that.



The day after the party, Tonya and I FaceTimed Lauren to ask how her daughter’s party went. We saw pictures online and thought the decorations came out beautifully. We were all ears just waiting on the details of baby girl’s 2nd birthday. Instead, we were met with anger. Lauren starts asking why we didn’t show up. Ummm we were at our boy’s party and she knew this. She then tells us we were supposed to cancel their party and come to her daughter’s. When I asked her why she would think we would even consider doing that she said a 2nd birthday party was more important than 8 and 10 and we should have just picked a different day.



I’m not one to argue so I tell Lauren she’s tripping and hang up the video call. The next day I noticed she logged me out and changed the password to a streaming account we shared. Is it that serious? I guess to her it was. I haven’t talked to Lauren since.

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And that’s the rub that makes the actions of an entitled friend sting in a way no rude stranger ever could. There’s a big difference between a stranger who cuts you off in line and a friend who treats a boundary as an affront and your time, energy, and loyalty as something they’re entitled to. The stranger doesn’t know you and doesn’t owe you much more than human decency—they may have failed to notice you, but there’s no real betrayal in it. A “friend,” on the other hand, may have noticed exactly how much you give and decided that was simply the baseline. ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Friend Of A Friend Wanted To Exclude Me From My Friend’s Birthday Trip Over My Hair Color I saw an ask reddit and it reminded me of a funny story from a little while ago.



I have a friend group that consists of me and three other girls, all of them have dark hair. We were planning a little trip for my friend who we’ll call Gina’s birthday, so it was us and then three of her other friends. Two of her friends also had dark hair except for who I’ll call Sheila.



So I’m a natural blonde, and Sheila dyes her hair blonde. Sheila told Gina she didn’t want me coming on Gina’s birthday trip because “being blonde is my thing” I’m not even kidding, this girl legit actually disliked me for being blonde.



And here’s the best part, the trip was to go see a Sabrina carpenter concert lol.

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#10 Letting Old Friends Crash At Your House - Never Again! A friend I've known since 1995 or so was in town and asked if he and his wife could stay with me from Sunday thru Thursday morning. I agreed because I know them, we get along, and my two children like them. From the beginning, it was very uncomfortable; the friend(Don, to make it easier) kept making s*xual innuendos in front of my kids and his wife(Clara). Example: saying he thought he'd be sleeping in my bed. Absolutely not, and I told him more than once I didn't like him speaking like that in front of my children. Yesterday, clara went out with a friend of theirs(Alex). I work remotely and don just slept all day. When he finally got up, he asked me if Alex could spend the night at my house too! I have never met this man before and was shocked he would ask that. I immediately said no. I was thinking of my kids, who are 6m and 3f. Hell no would a stranger be allowed to spend the night! I guess they expected that I would say yes, because they began pushing, saying they know Alex and he isn't a creep or one of 'those' people, how he just needs to get away from his extremely crowded home, etc. I still said no. Don tried saying I know him and he'd never bring anyone dangerous around my kids. At that point I was ready to ask them to cut their visit short, since they couldn't respect my very solid no. Shortly after this, Don said they had decided to get a hotel for the rest of their visit. I was relieved and they left last night. Lesson- even old friends can be jerks about respecting boundaries. I've decided to cut them both off after this and feel happier for it.

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#11 Friend Forgot My Birthday But Expects Me To Splurge For Hers. My friend forgot my birthday this year, and it was the second time she's done this. For some context, we are in our early 20s, not married and no kids yet. I'm not a big birthday person and it wasn't a milestone year, so I asked a week before my birthday if she wanted to just grab lunch as it was a Sunday. She said she had a trip planned which was understandable. I ended up having dinner with another friend. The day rolled around and not even a 'happy birthday', but she did text me numerous times to send me pictures of her getting her nails done, her drink order, etc.



Fast forward to her birthday which is in January. She wants to go to a really fancy restaurant where prices are between $100-150 per person. And since it's a birthday, I will be required to buy a gift, too. Firstly, this took me by surprise because we never planned to celebrate together. Honestly, I'd never spend that much on one meal anyway as I just think it's kind of absurd. Especially, in this current economic climate where groceries are $$$. I also mentionedi to her a while ago that I'm on a tight budget as I'm saving towards a big purchase, alongside paying the usual bills. Not to mention, Christmas has just passed so it's been a period of spending on gifts and food.



Here's the thing, she just recently got a raise at work. So, she's been on kind of a spending spree as a reward. Am I justified in feeling a little ticked off that she just expects me to do the same and spend an absurd amount of money in celebrating her?

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Your friendship no doubt didn’t start this way. Sure, every friendship has its rough patches, but somewhere along the way, small favors slowly became expectations. A last-minute request meant you were now always available. Covering brunch once meant you would always be the one to pay. In other words, those “rough patches” turned into a pattern, where somehow you were constantly expected to give, while your so-called friend simply continued to take. The trouble is, this happens so gradually, you often don’t notice the imbalance at first. Not until you’ve reached the point where you’re exhausted and resentful.

#12 Family Friend Demanded To Borrow My Car For A Week Because Of A Very Important Trip A family friend called me out of the blue, all sweet at first, asking how I was. Then she casually drops, So I need your car for about a week. I have this really important trip and I figured since you barely drive yours anyway, it would not be a big deal.



I told her very politely that I do not lend my car to anyone. She instantly flipped telling me I was being selfish and not thinking about how important this is for her.



For the record my barely driven car is how I get to work, run errands, and live my life. And this very important trip? A beach vacation with her boyfriend.

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#13 Entitled Boss Fires Me, Still Wants To "Be Friends". It's even worse than the title tbh. I've been this family's nanny for 3+ years. Youngest child is only 6. I took 6 days off (at their insistance) because I was having a miscarriage. The day before I was due to return, I got told "We've actually managed without you so could you just work tomorrow then we don't need you any more. But we can still be friends and meet up".



I worked that day. Picked up my stuff. Dropped off their keys. By the time I'd driven home she'd blown up my phone with messages saying "I'm upset TOO, you know!" I blocked her number. Now she's harassing my husband.



Sorry honey. You don't get to fire someone during one of the most traumatic moments of their lives and expect them to stay friends with you. Nor will I come running back when you realise you now have no childcare.

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#14 Friend Wants To Use Me As Her Backup ATM Next month I (F) am going away on vacation with a long time friend (F). We are going to the Caribbean for five nights. It is not all inclusive so we will be responsible for paying for food, drinks and any activities.



She asked me how much was I bringing in cash, I said $300 cash plus debit and credit cards. She told me she is going to bring $300 cash but no debit or credit cards. She said she is on a budget and $300 is her limit. I explained that comes around to only $60 per day, this is not one of the cheaper Caribbean islands so food and drink alone won’t leave her with much left over. I reminded her that she needs to factor in cabs, incidentals or any activities we may decide to do. And you never know if an emergency will come up where she will need money. She says to me “that is why I have you” and started to laugh.



That pissed me off to no end. I tell her that we are both adults who are responsible for our own selves. It would be one thing if she lost her purse and needed money, I would float her money before she even had time to ask. But to purposely use me as her back up ATM is not going to work. I told her now that I know what she is up to, I’m not going to go along with it. If she runs out of money, she will just be out and hungry. She needs to bring her cards with her for her own good.



She is now telling me I am too harsh and she will bring extra money but no cards. I told her to do what she wants but if there is an emergency she is on her own.

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So what do experts suggest when it comes to dealing with such entitled people? Once you can recognize the signs, clinical psychologist Dr. Monica Johnson recommends meeting entitled behavior with a mix of firmness and empathy. Firmness starts with being assertive about your needs rather than staying quiet to keep the peace. It also entails setting boundaries you’re actually willing to enforce with real consequences. Johnson also advises validating the person’s feelings without caving to their demands. Acknowledging their frustration while still holding your ground keeps the conversation from tipping into a power struggle over who’s “right.”

#15 Friend Got Angry When I Didn't Answer Her Message While I Was At Work I was working today from 9am to 2pm. My friend, who knew I was at work, messaged me. When I didnt respond she started getting funny. Sending messages blaming parents, me and then being petty enough to say "you know what, Im not going near that food truck ever, take a hint. I've got my own stuff to deal with on top of this." (the take a hint was without context). Why should I stop working and risk getting fired to message her back because she's going through something. So when I was eventually off work I messaged back "no, how about YOU take a hint. I'm at work, I can't message back when. I'm. Working".

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#16 My Friend Slept With My Crush And Then Got Mad That I Still Liked Him EDIT: We are NOT friends anymore, haven’t been for at least a year. I called her my friend because that’s what she was at the time. I did eventually grow a spine lol



We met him at the same time and she kept calling him gross and ugly. I thought he was cute but I was too shy to do anything. We all hung out a few times and literally the same night I started flirting with him she suddenly didn’t think he was gross anymore.



He asked her about me and told her that he thought I was cute. She told him to not even bother with me cause I thought he was ugly. No I didn’t???



Then they slept together a few times but she kept calling him gross and ugly for some reason?



A little while later I went to his house to watch a movie and it felt like we were just meant to be tbh.



We started a relationship and she got MAD. She had two other guys she actually seemed to like but she needed him to like her as well. After 2ish months she got into a relationship and said we could all finally be friends since she wasn’t available anymore. That I could finally feel safe in my relationship since he had to let her go.



THEN she told me he tried to cheat on me with her. I normally trust friends first, but the day he “cheated” he was with me lol

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#17 I Paid For Everything On Vacation And Now They’re Acting Like I’m The One Who Ruined It I covered the Airbnb, gas, groceries, and even two dinners out — all because everyone said “we’ll pay you back when we get home.” Not a single one of them has paid me back. When I brought it up, one friend said, “You seemed cool with it at the time.” Like I was happy to spend $5.000 while everyone else lived rent-free? Now they’re acting weird, saying I’m “being dramatic” about money. But if you can’t afford the trip, don’t go. And if someone fronts the cost, the bare minimum is paying them back. I feel used.

That’s also where the empathy comes in. Johnson notes that entitlement often stems from insecurity rather than genuine ill intent, and understanding that can soften how you approach the conversation. But empathy only works alongside those boundaries, not instead of them—it should change your tone, not your limits. ADVERTISEMENT Finally, Johnson points out that managing this dynamic is genuinely draining, which is why she stresses the importance of self-care and leaning on others for support along the way. That could be a friend, a family member, or a therapist. But if you’d rather commiserate with strangers on the internet who get it, perhaps all you need is a subreddit like r/EntitledPeople.

#18 Coworker Told Hr I Was Being Exclusive… For Not Inviting Her To My Wedding This was honestly one of the weirdest work things I’ve ever dealt with.



There’s a woman in my office I’m friendly with, but not close to. We’ve had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection.



She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight up asked if she was invited.



I kinda laughed and said, “Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.” I didn’t think anything of it.



She got quiet and a little cold after that, but I figured okay, maybe awkward moment, whatever.



Fast forward a few days later, I get a meeting invite from HR.



Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being “exclusive” and “creating a hostile environment by leaving people out.”



Because I didn’t invite her. To my wedding. That I’m paying for. That isn’t even work-related.



So I had to sit in this HR meeting and explain that I’m not required to invite coworkers I barely know to my literal wedding. That it’s a personal event. That it has nothing to do with work or who’s in the office.



HR honestly looked just as confused as I was. They basically said, “Yep, okay, thanks,” and closed the case.



But now she acts super passive-aggressive toward me. Like side-eyes, little digs when I walk by. Still bringing it up in these weird sarcastic comments like, “Some people are so inclusive these days.”



I can’t believe she actually thought HR could… what, make me invite her?



Some people really do think they’re the main character.

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#19 Friend Excitedly Invited Myself And 8 Other Friends Over For Dinner Only To Ask For Us To Pay Her Back The Next Day… I have a new friend from my grad school who has been constantly mentioning how she wants us over for dinner so she can “cook for us” so she finally set a date. Her menu of food was pretty lackluster and most of us contributed to her hosting by bringing nice wine and tequila while leaving her one bottle as a hostess gift. The next day she sends us all a message asking if we can pitch in $10 each to cover some of the food cost and to cover the cost of her roommate’s tequila which we didn’t even know was opened.



I reluctantly sent her the $10 as did some of my other friends even though I had a few friends think if was absolutely ridiculous to do so they completely avoided sending her anything.



Since then I have sent her a message requesting her to let us know if she expects compensation especially if she is PURPOSEFULLY inviting us and to also let us know if we are using her roommates items which we are expected to pay for.



I got a lukewarm response from her and now I can’t help but think she is tacky and has bad etiquette.

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#20 Entitled Friend Thinks I Should Put Off Losing Weight Since I'm Making Her Look Bad Hi So I (F20) am on a weight loss journey and have lost about 18 kg so far and for the first time in a long time, I actually like how I look in photos. I had not seen my friends for some time due to school and work past few months to lose weight but recently my friends and i decided to have a girls day out nothing crazy. Anyway...day off I kind of get stick in traffic and make it to the restaurant a few minutes later than everyone. Everyone was so happy and excited to see me happy and healthier except Gia(22F). Gia and I have been friends since primary school. She’s always been a bit self-centered, but I didn’t realize just how deep it went until that day.She spent the entire day being so passive aggressive saying i was trying too hard and making her feel like the fat friend now... girl, what?? Later in the night.. she pulled me aside and asked if I could slow down on the weight loss until after her birthday trip in July because I’m apparently making her look bad and that she doesn’t want to be the ugly one in the group photos. I laughed because I genuinely thought she was joking. She wasn’t. She then said that I was changing the vibe between us and that now people were paying more attention to me than her, and it made her feel some type of way She also said I used to be the relatable one and now I’m just trying too hard to be hot. I told her very calmly that I’m doing this to better myself, not to compete with her or anyone else. She got upset and yelled at me saying I was being selfish and putting looks over loyalty....I don't even know what that means. Anyway I haven’t responded to her texts since. Isn't this out of line or am I being sensitive?

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#21 Friend Invites Herself To My Romantic Getaways I was dating a flight attendant, Steve, who was based near a very touristic city. We had been meeting halfway and traveled to other places together for long weekends. He visited me on his time off as well. One time I visited him at his hometown and had a great time. I met his friends and liked them a lot and they seemed to like me as well. Like myself he lived very frugally with a goal to retire in a few years. He had a 2 bedroom condo and rented the guest room on Airbnb for extra income.



When I got back my friend Savannah calls to see how my trip went. I fill her in on how much I enjoyed his town and friends and that we became much closer during my visit. I only knew Savannah in group situations and never hung out with her long enough to get a sense of her personality. My initial thought was that she was being a supportive friend.



The next night she calls again and tells me she wants to come along with me the next time I see Steve. I tell her no, that we like our privacy. She asks about when the guest room is vacant. I tell her the only time it’s not rented out is when his kids visit.



This is when I learn she doesn’t like taking no for an answer. She calls me a third night and asks if I can ask him to ask his friends if she can stay with them. I tell I feel like that would be a major imposition and that I won’t ask him. I did a reality check with a few coworkers to see if I was off base. They suggested she was out of bounds and not to further the friendship.



She calls me a day or so after asking if she can stay at his friend’s places with a new angle. She starts by asking if Steve plans to visit me soon. I tell her yes and she says I should have a party so our friends can get to know him. I tell her that I might do that but don’t have definitive plans for the visit. She doubles down and tells me I should think more seriously about a party. I tell her I’ll think about it. Then she tells me that she wants the opportunity to ask him if she can visit him with me and ask him if he can ask his friends if she can stay with them. I felt she was suggesting that if I don’t ask him privately she will ask him publicly when it would be awkward for him to say no to her. I didn’t talk to her for a year after that. If she hadn’t been in my friend group I would have ended the ‘friendship’.

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#22 “Friend” Gets Mad I Don’t Want To Deal With Her Broken Monitor I had a “friend” renting a room in my house for a few months. Many things did not go well. At one point she asked me if I’d like a free computer monitor, but it was broken. I politely declined, but also asked why would I want a broken monitor? She just said she thought she would offer. What?? I just let it go after that, but she was really just trying to dump a broken monitor on to me so she didn’t have to deal with it.



When she was moving out the monitor was sitting on the floor in the middle of her room and I kept waiting for her to take it, but she just kept walking past it. She announced she was taking her last load of belongings out to her car and I just knew she was going to leave the broken monitor. I just played dumb and was like, “Oh, don’t forget your monitor!”



She said Oh it’s broken. I said, ok, but we can’t put electronics in the garbage here so you’ll have to recycle it. Then she says there’s not enough room in her car for it. There was. So I just grabbed it and said I think we can get it in your car.



Then she completely snapped at me and said, “Ya know you can just drop these off at Best Buy!” Ok, then you can do it! How is your broken monitor my responsibility??

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#23 Entitled Friend Drops Me Because I Didn’t Give Her My Disney Plus Login So this happened a few years ago and I never clocked it as entitled behaviour rip. To start out, yes I know I was naive but please go easy on a lonely girl doing online university.



I had a friend in university (during COVID) and we would chat all the time and totally would not do our online tests together or anything (😉🫣). For the most part the friendship was equal with give and take until it came to when she mentioned a show she wanted to watch on Amazon prime video, I had an account and she didn’t have an account but I did, so I have her my login to use for that show. After a bit we didn’t talk as much as before since she graduated earlier than I did and we didn’t have classes together anymore. But after a few months of not talking much at all she asked if I still had my Disney plus account and said yes and she proceeded to ask for my login, which I said no, I already gave you my amazon prime video login for free. She said that didn’t have the show she wanted to watch and really wanted me Disney plus login, to which I said I wasn’t comfortable giving that out for free and even offered to split the cost of the account with her because mine was going to expire and I didn’t know if I wanted to renew it. Well anyways, she ghosted me completely after I didn’t giver my login rip.

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#24 Whole New Level Of Entitled From A Friend Received a text saying I am not a good enough friend because I can't give them as much emotional support as they need. After eleven calls in one day alone. What blew my mind was the "I'm not talking about the times you have been there for me, I'm talking about the times you haven't " referring to when I needed space to deal with the loss of a loved one. Still showed up to decorate for an entire party they planned and brought the food the day after the loss. That wasn't enough. I have never in all my adult years encountered this level of entitled from someone I knew. Dumped a friend. I'm still in shock. Thought I could pick them better!

#25 Friend Asked Me To Watch Her Cat For A Week, She’s Across Town No Compensation And Then Laughs When I Ask To Use Her Washer I think I just want to vent cus I feel a little Upset but anyways y’all tell me



So my friend, Mika and I have been friends, though not close friends, for about tow years. We met at the gym and really get along, however She often disappears when she’s in a new relationship and hence why we aren’t super close.



Well recently she came back into my Life and hung out. During this time she asked me to come watch her cat who is 19 years old while she is out of town and to move her car. Mind you, she lives across town and I am just a recent graduate and pretty broke as I am looking for a job. Mika, has a job and is currently living on her own in a nice apartment, though I think struggling with money to pay a high rent.



I say sure because her cat is sweet and old and I don’t want her to be alone. First she just asks about her cat and then all Of a sudden as it gets closer she then mentions she also needs to move her car during street cleaning. I get it, don’t want a ticket. Mind you, no compensation or pay, not even an offer for some gas $ to do all this and I’m like okay maybe it’s cuz she’s broke.



She tells me to make myself at home but clean up after myself- which I am very clean. But she does say do not eat any of her food I’m like okay? Lol. I only go over for a few hours each day because I’m pretty busy myself with job searching, friends and my own cat. I also have like on call jobs. She



I go over and see she has a washing machine and I’m like Oo it’s expensive to wash and my unit doesn’t have one so I have to take ir somewhere. So we FaceTime so she can see her cat and I say hey! Can I bring my laundry here? And she straight up laughs and says “girl I pay the water bill so no. That’s funny”. Tbh I didn’t think it was too much to ask,



Needless to say I probably won’t ever offer to do anything like this for her ever again. If it was me, I’d offer someone gas, or food or my laundry machine if i could, guess we’re just different.

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#26 Friend Wants Me To Make Her A Wedding Dress For The Cost Of Materials So I have a Degree in Fashion which some people think means I can be their personal seamstress, i'm used to this problem and I don't mind helping people out but I never work for free.



My pregnant friend recently reached out to me and asked me if I could make her, her wedding dress and sent me pictures of the idea she had in mind, it isn't exactly a simple dress but also not the most complex i've ever done either, I told her I could for sure do that for her and it'd cost £600, she was shocked at this and told me she thought i'd do it for free and she'd just pay for materials, I pointed out how many hours this would take me to do and all the hand embroidery needed, then I explained I was doing this for a quarter of the price i'd charge other people because she's my friend.



At this point she started to get very upset telling me I have no idea how much stress she's under with the wedding and the fact she's pregnant and how money is tight and how this should be my wedding gift to her and how great it'd look in my portfolio, I don't think i'm being unreasonable to want some money for this...but other friends are telling me it's horrible how i'm wanting to charge her for this and it's not like i'm a high end bridal shop

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#27 My Fling From 5 Years Ago Is Mad At Me I, 28F have been with my current boyfriend John (name changed) for the past three years. He has been my rock, and I hope to marry him.



5 years ago, I had a fling with a former college mate. Funnily, he shares the same name as my current boyfriend. We went out on two dates, but he never called me after that so I assumed it fizzled. Tbh I'm very glad now that he made no attempt to contact me after the two dates.



John the fling and I have little to no contact, however we have a few mutual friends. I recently ran into him at a wedding, and was catching up with him. He asked me if I was seeing someone, and I told him I was dating a guy with the same name as his.



For some godforsaken reason, John the fling was highly offended by this. He said 'if you wanted to end up with a John, I was right there'. (Like people with the same name are interchangeable). I politely reminded him that he never called me back. He said that he was waiting for me to call him, and I never did, so he gave up. I could have called him, but honestly I wasn't feeling it.



He made a few unwarranted taunts over text after that, and to protect my peace I simply blocked him. No more of that in 2026.



My boyfriend simply found it amusing and while he has made a joke about it, we've both taken it in a positive spirit.



PS: not that it matters, but I should clarify that the name is an extremely common name here in India.

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#28 Entitled Friend Feels She Deserves To Be Invited To My Birthday As Our Other Friends Are Going For my birthday I planned to go to a driving range with some friends.



The driving range in question allows 6 people to play in a bay but 8 people can attend.



As a result, I invited 4 of my closest friends and my girlfriend. While out with 2 of these friends I invited our other friend to tag along and explained the couldn’t play. He was fine with this as he isn’t the sporty type but I didn’t plan on inviting an 8 person as I’d feel bad explaining that they could come but wouldn’t be able to play.



However, when one of my friends I hardly speak to found out about the driving range she got one of my friends invited to message me saying she doesn’t mind not playing.



I don’t talk to this friend often. The last time we spoke was her asking me for car help then getting annoyed when I wouldn’t get ready at 10pm to come try to sort an issue with her car when I’m not a mechanic and was working the next day.



Anytime we are out she feels entitled to an invite and will message us privately asking why she wasn’t invited. She has even messaged me when I’ve been out with family asking who I was with and told me she was going to argue with me if I had said some of our friends.

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#29 My Friend Won’t Get License And Won’t Ever Give Me Gas Money I’ve had my license for a little over a year now, i got it right after i turned 16. My friend has all her drive times finished, all the practice hours and meets every requirement but WILL NOT take the test for some reason… so for the past year i’ve driven us everywhere and she never helps with gas or anything and obviously we can’t take turns driving to even it out. Whenever i mention her getting her license she gets mad, whenever i mention her helping paying for gas she gets mad. She’s my best friend so i don’t wanna stop driving us places but idk what to do because it’s expensive and annoying. Recommendations please!

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#30 I’m Banned From My Friends House For Asking To Sit Next To Their Roomate On The Couch I live in (drum roll for stereotypes pls) Portland Oregon



I’d come to find out that mutuals had blocked me and because nothing happened between me and these individuals I decided to ask their roomate what occurred and here’s the story



*ahem*



they blocked me because on one occasion, months ago, i had been in the same room as these individuals and a couple others. we were all in the living room. I had walked into the living room and noticed there was only a spot on a couch, next to an acquaintance i’d talked to a couple of times. I didn’t immediately sit down and instead asked “Hey can i sit there?”

i was told “No” and i was pretty shocked but i just said okay and sat on the floor instead. No pushback, i didn’t make a fuss of any sort. Just sat on the floor and talked to all these people. Conversation was sweet and nothing out of the ordinary.



Come to find out two people in that room are extremely angry that i “Didn’t respect the acquaintances boundaries” (??) and have now declared im never allowed over and i’m blocked on everything. Not being allowed over is insane because im best friends with their roomate which is why i was there in the first place. I was never ever told about this persons boundaries nor did they ever tell me about them themselves. When told “no” i sat away from this person on the hard ground while they had an entire couch to themselves. A similar incident has never happened after the fact nor was this “incident” ever brought up to me.

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#31 Friend Forgot My Bday Two Years In A Row But Expects Me To Remember & Acknowledge Hers She is in her late 20’s, single & child free. I am in my early 30’s, married & have 1 toddler. We rarely hang out in person but we do text each other almost every single day and I would consider her a close friend, but after yet another forgotten birthday I’m starting to rethink my friendship with her.



To be clear I don’t expect anything big for my birthday from any of my friends. A text message is all I’d ask, and I don’t even ask for that. I have had several friends send belated birthday texts and apologies for forgetting because they were so busy and honestly I get that and I appreciate the honesty.



The reason why this bothers me with this friend in particular is because she expects everyone in her life to go all out for her birthday with a week long planned vacation trip, wish lists for gifts with links that she sends people, and obnoxious social media posts, and yet she can’t be bothered to send me a simply happy birthday text??



She is the type of person to throw a housewarming party every time she moves into a new apartment, which is twice per year. She also didn’t attend my baby shower because she wanted to attend her brothers football game instead, and when I bought a house she didn’t say anything to me. Be so for real right now…. I’m so over it.

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#32 My Friend Got Mad At Me For Telling Her A Tool She Hasn’t Tried Yet Is Actually Terrible I (26F) work in a small office and often get stuck testing new tools my boss wants to implement in our workplace. Last week, he told me tets this AI-ish demo tool to see if it could work for our setup. I spent hours using it and it was… bad. Slow, glitchy, barely any customization, and the analytics were basically useless. I honestly can’t imagine anyone thinking it’s amazing.



My friend, also a (26F), is a freelance designer who’s recently been obsessed with productivity tools and reels about “life-changing AI.” She came across this same tool and immediately decided it could be used to transform her workflow without trying it herself. She told me she planned to use it everywhere: her portfolio, client demos, even her CV link. I suggested she test it once before fully committing, based on my experience.



And then she lost it. She accused me of being negative, of “crushing her motivation,” and said I always “bring down her ideas.” She acted like I personally attacked her career because I gave an honest opinion about a tool she hadn’t even used. She started giving me the silent treatment.



So I called her to talk and sort things out. Instead of listening, she said something really mean about a recent client project I had handled. I told her she was being unfair, but she continued to escalate, bringing more people into the argument over messages and trying to shame me in front of them. At that point, I cut the call, blocked her everywhere, and shut her off.



Now I have over 50 missed blocked calls from her.



I still want to fix this because I don’t want to lose a friendship over something like this, but it’s exhausting to deal with something like this.

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#33 Entitled "Friends" Asking Us To Sell My Husband's Car So this story happened around 7 years ago, my husband (DH - 35M) and I (31F) were dating for a year. He was invited to a wedding of his two friends from uni (for the story they will be EG-34M and EB- 33F). EG was actually my husband's roommate for a year and from what he told me they were very close and friends with his parents too. So DH asked me to be plus 1 to wedding.



We went and it was a wedding where no money was saved. It was in the garden of an expensive hotel (like Hilton) and with full course meal, lots of drinks etc.



We were seated to a table far away from the bride& groom,not close to family and friends tables also. DH also didn't know anyone on the table. I was a bit irked but DH is a bit naive, so we gave our gifts and danced, had over all good time.



After wedding we learned that couple went to Maldives for a month for honeymoon.



2 weeks after the honeymoon, EG calls my husband and asks for a loan. He tells that his father's company is not going well and due to some tax reasons his father named EG as the owner so he is a lot of debt. His wife also doesn't have any savings, they just bought her a car.



DH tells him that he doesn't have much also, he can only spare 1000 euro but not more. EG tells him to sell his car and give them the money 😅🙃



DH comes and asks my opinion, he says they are in bad place etc. I'm like "audacity they have 😳" and ofc explained him they shouldn't have so expensive wedding, if they have money problems. And why don't they sell their own car??



At the end, he didn't give any money and we never heard from them again. Still puzzles me though, how can you be so entitled to ask someone to sell your car to pay your debt??

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#34 My “Friend” Won’t Pay Me Back For Drinks Because She Has Bills To Pay So I was recently with a good friend of mine and one of her friends from college for the weekend. We went out to bars the first night and each took turns buying rounds for everybody, but the next morning we spent forever trying to figure out who owed what to who so I announced that we should handle our own drinks for the following night, which everyone agreed with. That went mostly to plan except one place towards the end of the night where we all ordered our drinks and then they (drunkenly) went to the bathroom right after ordering. When the bartender came up to me with the drinks and asked for payment, that was when I noticed they were gone, so I just put my card down for all of the drinks not thinking it would be a big deal. Well I spent the next few days reminding them over and over again that they each owed me $15 for these drinks, to which I was met with “yeah ok” but no actual money was sent. For context, these girls are freshly graduated from college paid for by their parents and have been paying rent for the first time in their lives for only a couple of months, while I have handled my own rent/bills for 5 years but currently am living nomadically in my van. So after about a week of hounding them for this money they finally tell me that they won’t be paying me back because they are “broke” and have to save up to pay bills at the end of the month. I try to remind them that all adults have bills to pay and that is not an excuse to not pay me back to which they remind me that I don’t have to pay rent unlike them. Right, because I live in a van they need that $30 wayyy more than me I guess

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#35 Friend Expected Me To Pay For His New GF Holiday A friend and I had booked a holiday, he found a GF just before and insisted she came as well. Then after I had asked about re-spliting the accommodation costs, he informed me that he expected that I would still split the entire holiday costs 50/50 as I originally agreed - which now included his GFs costs - because he wasn't going to let her pay for anything. He expected me to fork out half of his new GFs activities, food, accommodation etc and I'd never met her.



I ended up pulling out, told him I was cancelling the accommodation (it was booked in my name only) and he got angry and told me since I was 'changing the rules' I had to still pay for half the accommodation as it was already paid for.



The fall out was ...... interesting. I cancelled, told him that the accommodation woukd be held for him for 72 hours. He tried to get cheaper accommodation, and failed - but didn't ensure the hotel knew he was still interested. He lost the hold, I returned his money, but he had booked non-refundable flights and failed to get travel insurance (I have told him to), do was out $3200 - which he has demanded I pay him for "ruining his and his GFs holiday".

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#36 My Entitled Friend Calls Me Creepy For Helping My Sister When She Broke Her Arm I(21f) live alone with my sister(15f) and she broke her arm and needs help doing certain things



The other day when I was helping my sister bathe my friend who lives right next to me shows up to return a movie she borrowed from me. I answered the door and she started asking what I was up to. When I told her that I had been helping my sister bathe since she broke her arm she flipped out. She started calling me a creep and said that I shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near my sister.



She stormed off and my sister asks if she was doing anything wrong since she heard the conversation. I assured her that she wasn’t. When I arrive at work the next day everyone was giving me dirty looks while talking to my friend(she also works there).

#37 Friend Told Me I Shouldn't Get Married Where I Wanted To If Not Everyone Could Attend I was planning my wedding years ago and talking to a friend about how we wanted to do it on a boat. Due to it being potentially on a boat, we were limited to the number of guests. She immediately said we were being selfish and should do it in a place that could accommodate everyone; however, it was my dream to have it on a boat and since my fiancé and I were paying for the entire thing we were fixed in our budget.



Granted, nothing was set in stone because we were only in the beginning planning stages and we were still looking at options, but it rubbed me the wrong way because it was supposed to be about what we wanted and not her, so I ended up ghosting her as a friend.



We ended up having the wedding on a boat, had a great time with the party going on until the sun came up the next day. So was ITAH, or was she entitled? Still annoys me 20+ years later.



UPDATE: I do not think of this all the time or harp on it. This was actually the first time I thought of it in years. I think scrolling through posts from Entitled People made me think of it.

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#38 Friend Acting Weird Because I Don’t Want To Drive For A 4 Hour Round Trip So I have friend A and friend B. Friend B lives in a city 2 hours away and she is having a leaving party as she’s moving abroad and she invited me and A.



Me and A usually hang out and would be going to visit our friend together. Now I drive but A does not. The thing is I want to enjoy myself that day so decided not to drive to the city. I’ve been the designated driver for me and A and she never offers gas which I didn’t mind In the beginning but for long trips I have to ask her directly. She never offers.



As I want to drink, have fun and genuinely not dread focusing on the road for 2 hours there and 2 hours back she keeps questioning why I don’t want to drive. I’ve reiterated above and now she’s being weird as if she doesn’t want to go.



We literally could and I was hoping to take the train there. It’s not that serious. I feel like she doesn’t want to pay for a ticket and was banking on me driving there for free.



Also another thing A is unemployed. She has been for a few months and has made it her whole personality. She’s on government assistance till she finds a job. I know it’s not enough but it’s not like she’s starving. Plus she likes to brag to me that her friend likes to buy her random things off her Amazon wish list and gushes about it to me which just disgusts me in a way because the friend seems like lovely girl who clearly feels sorry for my friend.



What shall I do if she says she’s not going anymore? Shall I let B know? The thing is A introduced me to B so I don’t want it to be awkward

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#39 Stopped Being Friends With Someone And They Won’t Leave My House I found out one of my friends is fake and talks about me behind my back. I asked her for space and told her she made me uncomfortable, she agreed to this. Less than 24 hours later she showed up at my house and has been hanging out with my younger sister day and night non stop for a week now. I have anxiety leaving my room to use the bathroom or go to the kitchen because I end up running into her.



I feel uncomfortable in my own home and I don’t know what to do. I asked my parents to ask her to leave but they said they didn’t want to make my sister angry and “you have no right to feel comfortable since you don’t pay rent”. I’ve asked her to leave multiple times but it doesn’t work. I don’t know what sane person would feel comfortable being in someone’s house when they know they aren’t wanted and just ended a friendship with them. I really don’t know where to go from here. I’m having trouble sleeping and doing my homework. Also she has a home and other friends she can be at, she chooses to pretty much live here.

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#40 My Entitled Friend Volunteered Me To Dog Sit For Him On New Years Eve And Day Hello, I just need to vent and need some feedback about this situation.



My friend messaged me yesterday asking if I could dog sit for Saturday night and Sunday night (New Years Eve), until Monday as he goes out of town to celebrate. I told him I couldn’t because I had just watched his dog for 2.5 weeks earlier in December and didn’t want my landlord to have a problem with it but I could make just one night work. He said no worries and that he definitely needs someone to watch his dog for 2 nights. I later messaged him and said “I’m sorry I couldn’t help out. I hope you found someone to watch him. Have fun this weekend!” He replied back saying “Thanks!”



This morning, I got a text from his friend that I barely know asking what time he could drop off the dog to me. Apparently my friend had planned with him that he would watch the dog on Saturday night and I would watch Sunday night.



Anyways, I felt stressed out after calling him and not hearing from him for 4 hours and then snapped and sent a text letting my friend know that he is selfish for assuming I could just watch his dog, misleading his friend and that he’s screwing around with plans that both his friend and I had made and leaving his responsibilities with us. I decided to end the friendship because this isn’t the first time this has happened where my friend just assumes and volunteers me to help out with things without checking with me. He replied back with letting me know he found someone else to watch the dog for tonight and totally gaslit me about how I felt.



Was I wrong to snap and end the friendship? I don’t think I am because I don’t want someone like him in my life. He makes me feel like I’m being used and like I’m his assistant (not his friend). He asks me to help clean his house and a bunch of other odd jobs. I think he takes advantage of my helpful and kind personality. I snapped at him because my anger was building up for a while. We have had multiple conversations before about how I feel used.



What are your thoughts? Needless to say, he kind of ruined today for me as I spent the day in conflict with him. It just ruined my mood completely.

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#41 Friend Wants Me To Illustrate For Free A friend I took and art class with for a year or two had this colourful Idea one day to write a book and for me to be the illustrator, at the time I was not really all that busy but still gave him a strong maybe. Eventually he is at a writers block and just gives up. I assume that he wasn't all that serious about it and forgot all about it.



Sixish months had passed since school ended when I get a text from him asking if I would like to illustrate for his book for free. Since then I had gotten into an online college course and a job, I am pretty swamped. Naturally I say "I don't know man, I am hella swamped and just do not have time for this." I really do not like saying no, so I was trying to let them off easy whilst not seeming completely uninterested in his project. He gives me a run down and I am just terribly uninterested I tell him It is a cool idea but again I am really busy.



The next day there is a new message, it describes the character to me, like commisioning an OC to be drawn, and the most hysterical part is he expects this character to be designed, finalised, sketched, and done in two motherloving days. Which is ofc impossible. I confirm this with him, but atlas now he just wants the heads to be drawn, still very impossible and definitely not worth the price of being completely free. I explain the situation one last time yet he holds out hope.



TLDR: Friend wants me to draw for his book for free with the idealistic budget of paying me nothing and with the deadline of two days, despite being told my life is pretty busy.

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#42 She Borrowed My Laptop To Get A Job , Now She Acts Like It’s Hers A couple months ago, my roommate’s laptop broke right before she started a remote job. She was freaking out, so she asked to borrow mine for just a few weeks until she could afford her own. I wasn’t using it much at the time, so I said sure. Just trying to help. it’s been over two months she’s been using my laptop every day to work, make money, hold meetings, everything. I finally told her I needed it back for my own stuff. And she hits me with, You’re not even using it for work, so why can’t I keep using it? Like what the hell? She’s literally been making money off something she borrowed, and now she’s acting like I’m wrong for wanting my own shit back. No signs of buying hers. No thank you. Just attitude. Now she’s being cold and passive aggressive like I did something to her.

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#43 My Entitled Friends My wife and I have friends (also neighbors) that have recently started to act so very entitled.



The most recent example happened yesterday. We live in a Midwest state but our little village has an amazing fresh fish shop. It’s very well known in our larger city and constantly recognized with awards. The shop is always closed on Mondays.



Well, last Monday we planned on fish for dinner. Completely forget the day of the week (I’m retired, it happens) and so I pull into the small parking lot for the fish shop. Big sign - CLOSED. Then I realize it’s a Monday. Ok, no big deal, we’ll do fish on Tuesday.



At that moment our friends walk out of the store with their package of fish. I’m confused and ask “how?” The neighbor wife tells me, “we knew they were closed on Mondays but we pulled in, walked up and saw the owner inside so we knocked and walked in.”



These people knew the business was closed, pulled into the parking lot anyway, walked up to the front door and saw the owner inside. They walked in to empty refrigerated display cases and assumed they’d be taken care of.



When I wondered aloud if the owner would do the same for me (we shop there frequently), the neighbor wife tells me, “they’re closed.”



Apparently not for the entitled people.

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#44 Entitled Friend Claims Me Getting Physically Fit Makes Her Depression Worst Hi guys, I've been a lurker in reddit for so long and I finally have the courage to post something.



I (17,F) am unfit. Though I'm not fat (49 kg), my body is not toned and firm. I admit, I do lack the exercise and so that is why I decided that I'd work out.



I decided to work out on late January and I could see the little progress that I made. My friend (let's call her A) noticed it too when I posted some pictures of me working out on facebook.



A is a little on the heavier side. She's a good friend and I've known her since 6th grade. She always tried to exercise and have a healthier diet but usually, she gives up in a week or two.



A messaged me and here it goes: (I translated the conversation we have in english .)



A: Hey, I see you're working out. Why would you do that?



Me: I just wanna get toned lol.



A: Stop it.



Me: Stop what?



A: Stop working out!! You're making my depression worst.



Me: I'm sorry? How is me working out make you depress?



A: Don't act like you don't know. Stop flaunting your body and stop exercing you bitch!! If you're really my friend, you'd quit. Stop contributing to my anxiety and depression!!



Before I could respond, she already blocked me. Well, okay then.



Edit: So A decided to tell our mutual friends about this and now some of them had been calling me to just give her what she wants and to stop being so insensitive. I don't know what to do anymore.



Edit 2: So I finally was able to talk to her and she told me that she no longer wants to be friends with someone like me. I apologised that I offended her and even invited her to work out with me but she said her words are final. I'm devastated to think that 5 years of friendship was gone. Thank you so much for your kind words everyone.

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#45 I Was Sick At Home, And My Friend Still Expected Me To Help Her Move I came down with a fever and chest congestion — the full viral cocktail. I let my friend know a few days ahead that I wouldn’t be able to help her move anymore. She didn’t respond. The morning of her move, I woke up to five missed calls and a text that said, “If you cared about me at all, you’d be here.” Mind you, I couldn’t even walk to the kitchen without coughing my lungs out. When I called to explain again, she said I was “making excuses” and accused me of always flaking. I’ve helped her with everything in the past — birthdays, breakups, errands, drama. The one time I can’t show up, suddenly I’m a bad friend? That told me everything I needed to know.

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#46 Friend Tried To Trick Me Into Babysitting This happened long ago, but even after 25 years I can't wrap my head around it. My husband and I were graduate students and we, like most of our friends, lived on a low budget. One of our classmates was engaged to a guy with a lot of money--think hot-shot stockbroker in the late 1990s. He was clearly training her in The Ways of the Entitled. They had a little boy together.



We didn't see them much because we couldn't afford most of the restaurants or events they suggested. My friend, however, acted like we were just avoiding her no matter how much we reminded her the costs were out of reach for us.



One Saturday evening, she called and started out with: "We haven't hung out in so long. How about you two come over and we'll get a pizza or something." I said we'd love to come. Then she said, "Great. And after you put [3 yr old] to bed, you can just watch a movie or something."



I was confused and asked why we would put her son to bed. Weren't we going to hang out? She replied, "Oh, fiancé and I are going to a party in the neighborhood. We'd invite you to come along but the hosts don't even know you and that would be awkward. But we should have time to chat before we leave."



I said I didn't want to be her free babysitter. She got annoyed and said it wasn't free because they'd get us a pizza. I said 'no thanks' and she was so shocked--"WHAT?! Now you're not coming? What are we supposed to do now?" Keep in mind it had been only about 40 seconds since I figured out she expected us to babysit.



I imagine she spent the party complaining about the friends who were supposed to watch her kid but bailed on the the last minute.