“Not A Boundary Vs Proper Boundary”: Personal Coach Explains How To Get Better At Setting Boundaries

We have all been in a situation where we felt like we were losing control of things and letting ourselves be dragged by others. This is where boundaries become crucial.

Not only do healthy boundaries in relationships create mutual respect between people, they are also a form of self-care. They honor your needs and wishes by letting others know what is and what is not okay for you. This applies to both your personal and professional lives, so knowing how to and what is the right time to set your boundary is extremely valuable.

However, not many people know how to do it properly. Olivia Vizachero, a lawyer and personal life coach who helps people live lives with less stress and far more fulfillment, shared an illuminating thread on her Instagram where she explained how a proper boundary differs from what most people think of as a boundary, which is not.

“You’re bad at setting boundaries because you never learned. That changes now,” Vizachero wrote in a caption. So I invite you to have your notes ready and pull your seats closer!

Life coach Olivia Vizachero explained how to set proper boundaries

