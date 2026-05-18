“He Should Be In Jail”: Fans Drag Alec Baldwin After He Fires Back At ‘The Odyssey’ Casting Remark By Elon Musk

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Alec Baldwin has sparked fresh backlash after clashing with Elon Musk over casting in The Odyssey.

The online feud erupted after Musk criticized one of the film’s actresses, prompting Baldwin to fire back with a sharp response on social media. But instead of rallying support, the actor faced intense trolling as social media users revived controversy surrounding a tragic incident.

Highlights Elon Musk sparked backlash over Lupita Nyong’o’s reported casting in The Odyssey.

Alec Baldwin responded to Elon Musk’s criticism of Nyong’o’s casting on social media.

Baldwin faced renewed trolling as users referenced his past legal controversy.

The heated exchange has since gone viral, with fans flooding X with reactions and harsh comments aimed at Baldwin.

One user advised the actor: “Sit down, shut up, and worry about your own legal fees.”

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Elon Musk slammed The Odyssey over a controversial casting choice

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Since the first trailer for The Odyssey dropped earlier this month, Lupita Nyong’o’s reported casting as Helen of Troy has drawn criticism.

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On X, conservative commentator Matt Walsh also criticized the decision, accusing Nolan of casting a Black actress to avoid potential racist backlash.

“Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is the most beautiful woman in the world,” he wrote.

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Musk echoed the sentiment, replying “True” under the post. He also accused Nolan of race-swapping white characters in order to win more awards.

Musk’s statement received mixed reactions online, with several observers criticizing him for implying that Nyong’o wasn’t beautiful enough to portray Helen of Troy.

Alec Baldwin responded to Elon Musk’s comments on The Odyssey casting

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On Saturday, Baldwin responded to Musk via an Instagram post, sharing a picture of Nyong’o with the following caption:

“Dear Elon…but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world…Alec.”

Baldwin’s response quickly gained traction, garnering more than 3 million views on X.

However, many users criticized the 68-year-old actor, arguing that their issue wasn’t Nyong’o’s appearance but the casting decision.

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“It isn’t about beauty. Unless they are willing for a white man to play Malcolm X, they shouldn’t have a black woman playing Helen of Troy,” one user noted.

Musk also responded to Baldwin’s post, clarifying that he did not intend to suggest Nyong’o was unfit for the role based on her looks.

“I agree that she is beautiful, but casting a Black woman to play a White woman in a foundational work of European literature is no more right than casting a White man to play Shaka Zulu!” he said.

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Alec Baldwin’s legal history resurfaces after his reply to Elon Musk

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Amid the online exchanges between Baldwin and Musk, some users criticized Baldwin over the 2021 incident on the set of Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured with a prop firearm.

“Alec Baldwin tweets are the ultimate act of a washed-up celebrity begging for scraps of attention,” one user wrote.

A second person said, “As far as I am concerned, all his talking rights have been removed from him. He should be in jail, and we all know it.”

“Alec Baldwin should be grateful he isn’t in prison and really should take his half-assed innocuous comment and shrink into the shadows,” a third added.

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Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful de*th lawsuit against Baldwin. In October 2022, he reached an undisclosed settlement with them to end the case.

He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023. Baldwin was later indicted on one count, and the trial began in July 2024.

However, the case was dismissed with prejudice in July 2024 after the prosecution was found to have withheld evidence from the defense.

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The Odyssey is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2026.