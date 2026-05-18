Investigators Give Up On Missing Child Case 35 Years Later, Furious Mom Breaks Silence On “Devastating” Update

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On a hot summer afternoon in 1991, beneath the blinding white sun of the Greek island of Kos, 21-month-old Ben Needham disappeared in broad daylight, quite literally, and was never seen again.

One moment, the English toddler was playing near his grandparents’ farmhouse in the village of Iraklis, near Kos town, and the next, he was gone. For the next 35 years, both Greek and English authorities worked on the case, including excavating the area around his last known location.

Highlights 21-month-old Ben Needham disappeared from near his grandparents’ farm on Greece’s Kos Island in 1991.

Over the last 35 years, several sighting reports, witness claims, excavations, and DNA tests have led to no concrete proof of what happened to Ben.

Recently, Ben’s Mother, Kerry Needham, received a “devastating” update on the case from the British police.

Several private investigators and true-crime enthusiasts have also dug through the evidence, and there have been more than 300 reported sightings — all unfounded — over the past three and a half decades.

All of it has been in vain, so far, much to the heartbreak of Ben’s mother, Kerry Needham.

On May 17, Kerry, 55, who has held on to the hope of finding her son all these years, received a “devastating” update: the major crimes unit at South Yorkshire Police has decided to drop the investigation due to a lack of time and resources.

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Ben Needham vanished from near his grandparents’ farm 35 years ago

Image credits: HelpFindBenNeedham/YouTube

Defined by a disappointingly large number of unfruitful leads, Ben’s case remains one of the most haunting unsolved child disappearances in the history of America, where more than 800,000 minors are reported missing every year.

Ben Needham was born on October 29, 1989, in Boston, Lincolnshire, to Kerry Needham and Simon Ward, who were engaged at the time but had a strained relationship. They were both in their late teens when they had Ben.

Kerry eventually moved to Kos to live with her parents and got a job at a local hotel.

Image credits: HelpFindBenNeedham/YouTube

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On July 24, 1991, Kerry was at work while her parents, Eddie and Christine Needham, and her brother, Stephen, were watching Ben. He was playing in front of the family’s farmhouse, which was under renovation.

Around 2:30 p.m., his grandparents noticed he was missing.

After initially searching the area themselves, the Needhams informed the Greek police. Their first course of action was to question the family as the immediate suspects, as is the norm in the early stages of any child disappearance investigation.

Image credits: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

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Kerry later claimed that the initial focus on the family caused a critical delay in alerting the island’s airports and docks. Over the next 11 days, Hellenic police, fire brigade, and army personnel combed Iraklis, but could not find any trace of Ben.

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On August 4, the island’s chief of police at the time, Nikolaos Dakouras, declared, “We now believe we have searched every possible part of that area, and the boy is not there. It leaves us with a great mystery. We have no theories. We have no solutions.”

Over the next two years, reported sightings of a boy child matching Ben’s descriptions flooded in, but none led to him

Image credits: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The family described Ben as having short, sandy-blonde hair, blue-hazel eyes, and a fair complexion, with two birthmarks: a “coffee stain”-looking mark above his right knee and a strawberry-red mark on his nape.

In 1992, South Yorkshire Police helped produce an age-progressed image of what Ben should have looked like at that time, as a three-year-old. The same technology was used to release new age-progressed images in March 2000, June 2003, October 2007, and September 2016.

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Greek police initiated a more extensive search in January 1993 at the request of then-UK Prime Minister John Major.

Image credits: HelpFindBenNeedham/YouTube

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Soon, the family sought help from private investigators, who found potential leads that proved fruitless. One that seemed hopeful was a six-year-old blond boy living with a Romani couple in Salonika, Greece, but he was found to be someone else whose father had left him with the family before starting his prison sentence.

DNAs of two other boys matching Ben’s appearance, one found by a British man named John Cookson in 1998 and the other by a private investigator named Ian Crosby in 2003, were tested, but led nowhere.

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The first potential breakthrough in the case occurred in October 2012, more than twenty years after Ben’s disappearance, as South Yorkshire Police officially began investigating and traveled to Kos to pursue a new line of inquiry with the Hellenic Police.

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A team of forensic archeologists, human remains detection dogs, and geophysical survey advisors conducted an excavation of the land near the Needham farmhouse to check if Ben had been accidentally buried under the rubble of construction work.

They could not find any trace of the child.

In January 2013, Ben’s father, Simon Ward, told The Mirror that he secretly visited the site during the dig wearing clothes similar to a police uniform. He said that it was “traumatic” to be there, especially after he had to learn of Ben’s disappearance from the media instead of the police or Kerry.

A construction worker previously admitted to burying a child near the Needham farmhouse

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Image credits: Help Find Ben Needham/Facebook

The dig site was revisited a few years later after the police learned of the alleged confession of a man called Konstantinos “Dino” Barkas, who was working as a digger operator at the reconstruction site near the farmhouse the day Ben disappeared.

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In September 2016, a witness came forward and told the authorities that Barkas, who had already passed away in 2015 due to stomach cancer, claimed before his demise that he accidentally took Ben’s life while running the excavator and hid the child’s body under the building waste.

This time, the police went back and dug an even more extensive area. Over 800 tonnes of soil were excavated, according to reports.

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The police eventually found a yellow Dinky toy car and a sandal, which the Needhams identified as Ben’s.

After the excavation ended in October 2016, Detective Inspector Jon Cousins, the lead investigator, offered his formal conclusion of the case:

“It is my professional belief that Ben Needham d**d as a result of an accident near the farmhouse in Iraklis where he was last seen playing. The recovery of this item, and its location, further adds to my belief that material was removed from the farmhouse on or shortly after the day that Ben disappeared.”

New theories have complicated attempts to close the case

Image credits: Missing People

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In July 2017, South Yorkshire Police announced that they could recover old traces of blood from both the toy car and the sandal. But that too went nowhere. In November 2018, it was revealed that the blood on the objects did not match Ben’s.

Detective Cousins maintained his stance that Ben’s demise was the result of a tragic construction accident, even though critics of the digger theory have pointed out that Ben had already been missing for around 2.5 hours before Barkas arrived at the site.

In 2023, an unidentified boy whose remains were found in the River Danube in Bavaria, Germany, was suspected to be Ben, but it was ruled out.

Image credits: Find Ben Needham

Kerry and the Needham family have long claimed that the boy had been kidnapped and trafficked, and dismissed Cousins’ conclusion as the end of the matter. She still believes that Ben is alive.

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On March 21, weeks before the British police dropped the case, Kerry took to social media to dismiss AI-generated false reports that claimed she had reunited with her long-lost son.

Kerry Needham was “horrified and in total shock” over British police dropping the case

Image credits: Help Find Ben Needham/Facebook

On May 17, Kerry Needham broke down in tears as she spoke with The Mirror after the South Yorkshire Police informed her of the “devastating news” that they were handing the case back to their Greek counterpart.

“I was horrified and in total shock and didn’t know what to say,” Kerry said about her immediate reaction to the decision. “I sat there with my hand over my mouth, shaking my head and saying, ‘This is so wrong.’ It was sheer and utter shock.”

“Then it was devastation, I ranted, I cried. I just couldn’t hold myself together. I was shaking. I just cried and cried and cried. This can’t happen; why is this happening to me?”

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Image credits: Help Find Ben Needham/Facebook

“The case will now fall solely to the Greek authorities. If this happens, I feel like I may as well give up the search for Ben because the Greek police have only ever wanted this case to go away,” she continued, reiterating her past frustrations with the Hellenic police and later adding that she felt “abandoned.”

“South Yorkshire Police are the only ones I can rely on to make sure that information goes to the right place. It will stop me from getting to the truth… I will never get to know anything if the Greek police are in charge of it, because they won’t do anything. They won’t organize DNA tests. They’ll just put it in a file and move on.”

Kerry compared her son’s case to that of Madeleine McCann, calling for similar treatment

Image credits: Madeleine Search

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Over the years, Kerry has accused the Greek police of inconsistent witness statements, failure to seal off the island of Kos immediately after Ben vanished, and alleged attempts to discredit her family.

“For nearly 35 years, we have fought every single day to keep Ben’s case alive, to search for answers, and to make sure he is never forgotten. We believe there are still avenues to explore. This feels like a devastating step backward,” Kerry added.

The South Yorkshire Police indeed had more plans to pursue the case, including re-interviewing witnesses whose statements had proven inconsistent and meeting with a Greek public prosecutor to form a collective investigative team, which would now be scrapped.

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“[Dropping the case] was not the decision of my senior investigating officer (SOI),” Kerry added. “I feel sorry for him, too. He had some brilliant plans.”

In a desperate attempt to keep Ben’s case going with the British police, Kerry has written to the UK’s current Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, pointing out the “stark difference” in the funding for her son’s case and that of Madeleine McCann:

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“Both are missing British children. Both families have endured unimaginable suffering. Yet the level of continued investigative support, media attention, Government backing, and financial resources provided to Madeleine McCann’s case has been vastly different from what has been afforded to Ben.”

The investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has reportedly cost the British police more than $17 million

Image credits: Netflix

The case of McCann, the three-year-old girl who vanished from bed while on holiday in Portugal in 2007, recently received an additional £108,000 ($144,540) funding, taking the total cost of Operation Grange led by the Metropolitan Police to £13 million (over $17 million). Ben’s case, meanwhile, has received less than £2 million ($2.6 million) over double the amount of time.

South Yorkshire Police has promised to “remain committed to support Kerry” within their capacity, despite the recent developments, as the bereaved mother continues to look for her son and raise awareness on online platforms.

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Image credits: Help Find Ben Needham/Facebook

Kerry, her daughter Leighanna, and other family members run a Facebook page titled “Help Find Ben Needham,” where users can help raise awareness and find the contact details for any potential leads or donations.

The family is currently waiting for the DNA results of a man who has similarities with Ben’s age-progressed photo and was adopted by parents whose accounts of his early childhood “don’t add up,” according to Kerry.

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“His poor mother.” Netizens showered empathy and support on Kerry Needham as British police dropped Ben’s case

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