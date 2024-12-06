ADVERTISEMENT

The dairy company "Piracanjuba," in partnership with the Missing Persons Organization "Mães da Sé," an institution that has been helping families search for their loved ones since 1996, is launching the "Missing" campaign. This initiative, developed by Ampfy, combines Artificial Intelligence with my expertise in creating images that depict how people who disappeared decades ago might look today.

According to data from the 2024 Public Security Yearbook, 80,317 missing persons cases were recorded in Brazil last year, representing a 3.2% increase from 2022. The campaign reimagines a movement from the 1980s that featured photos of missing people on milk cartons in the United States, now brought to life through modern technology.

More info: projeto.piracanjuba.com.br | Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Spreading Hope: Proudly holding milk cartons featuring the AI-aged images of missing individuals, a campaign bringing awareness and touching lives across Brazil