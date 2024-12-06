ADVERTISEMENT

The dairy company "Piracanjuba," in partnership with the Missing Persons Organization "Mães da Sé," an institution that has been helping families search for their loved ones since 1996, is launching the "Missing" campaign. This initiative, developed by Ampfy, combines Artificial Intelligence with my expertise in creating images that depict how people who disappeared decades ago might look today.

According to data from the 2024 Public Security Yearbook, 80,317 missing persons cases were recorded in Brazil last year, representing a 3.2% increase from 2022. The campaign reimagines a movement from the 1980s that featured photos of missing people on milk cartons in the United States, now brought to life through modern technology.

More info: projeto.piracanjuba.com.br | Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Spreading Hope: Proudly holding milk cartons featuring the AI-aged images of missing individuals, a campaign bringing awareness and touching lives across Brazil

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fabiana Esperidião

Aged photo transformation of missing person to assist in finding them, featuring a comparison of young and aged likeness.

Age Today: 42 years.
City: Pirituba - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: December 23, 1995, in Pirituba - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST

With the use of AI tools and my collaboration—honed over the past two years, during which I have gained expertise in age-projection techniques and even assisted the police—the campaign leverages the wide reach and distribution of "Piracanjuba," the ninth most chosen brand in households across Brazil.

At piracanjuba.com.br, the public can learn more about the initiative and access detailed information about each individual featured in the campaign. The "Mães da Sé" Instagram profile will also share several photos and videos created by me, all crafted from a single old portrait.
#2

Gilson Barros

Aged image of a missing person created with a milk company's initiative to help find missing people.

Age Today: 36 years.
City: Barueri - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: February 10, 2010, in Barueri - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Paulo Farias

Aged photo of missing person with current likeness for increased chances of finding missing individuals.

Age Today: 57 years.
City: Fortaleza - Ceará, Brazil.
Last Seen: February 4, 1996, in Fortaleza - Ceará, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Priscila Vieira

"Comparison of aged missing person photo to enhance search effectiveness."

Age Today: 48 years.
City: Rio de Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Last Seen: January 9, 2004, in Centro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Elaine Cristina

Aged photo comparison of a missing person to increase finding chances.

Age Today: 49 years.
City: Santo André - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: October 14, 1988, in Santo André - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Nicolas Fuzaro

Teenager's aged photo next to childhood picture to help locate missing person.

Age Today: 17 years.
City: Catiguá - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: May 28, 2011, in Catiguá - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Ana Julia Tomas

Child's aged photo transformation to aid in finding missing people.

Age Today: 14 years.
City: Carapicuíba - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: October 23, 2013, in Carapicuíba - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Samuel Victor

Young boy's photo aged to aid in finding missing children, collaboration with milk company.

- From: Rondonópolis, Mato Grosso, Brazil.
-Age Today: 11 years.
- Last Seen: October 20, 2019, in Rondonópolis, Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Graciane Da Silva

Aged woman next to her younger photo, highlighting missing people campaign with a milk company.

-From: Paiçandu, Paraná, Brazil.
- Age Today: 37 years.
- Last Seen: October 10, 2005, in Paiçandu, Paraná, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Douglas De Oliveira

Aged photo comparison of a missing person to increase finding chances.

-From: Itupeva, São Paulo, Brazil.
- Age Today: 36 years.
- Last Seen: April 17, 2003, in Itupeva, São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Edson Dos Santos

Aging progression image of a missing person, from child to young adult.

Age Today: 30 years.
City: Osasco - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: November 16, 2006, in Osasco - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Samuel Gustavo

"Digitally aged image of a missing person to aid in their search and identification efforts."

Age Today: 26 years.
City: São Paulo - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: December 9, 2012, in South Zone - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Arthur Emanuel

"Age-progressed photo of missing person in collaboration with milk company, enhancing chances of being found."

Age Today: 25 years.
City: Guarulhos - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: February 21, 2013, in Guarulhos - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#14

Luan Bonfim

Aged photo of missing person from milk company initiative to increase finding chances.

Age Today: 26 years.
City: Caieiras - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: November 26, 2014, in Caieiras - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Jamesson Romeo

Aged photo comparison of missing person to enhance search efforts.

Age Today: 42 years.
City: Osasco - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: November 2, 2010, in Osasco - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Marcelo Fortes

Aged photo comparison of missing person using technology to enhance chances of finding them.

Age Today: 43 years.
City: Barretos - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: April 2, 2001, in Barretos - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Elias Lopes

Aged image comparison of a missing person to aid identification efforts.

Age Today: 47 years.
City: Duque de Caxias - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Last Seen: February 11, 2003, in Duque de Caxias - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

David Antunes

Aged photo comparison of missing person to aid in finding them.

Age Today: 34 years.
City: Franca - São Paulo, Brazil.
Last Seen: March 22, 2004, in Franca - São Paulo, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Pedro Augusto

Aging progression of a missing person, showing before and after images to aid in identification.

Age Today: 27 years.
City: Ibirité - Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Last Seen: May 4, 2014, in Ibirité - Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!