If being at the airport often triggers a cortisol spike, you may want to keep this list bookmarked for future reference.

But of course, you can have a less stressful time if you know some hacks to the system. Fortunately, we have a few tips and tricks , courtesy of seasoned travelers with enough experience to offer valuable insights . They were all kind enough to share them on Reddit .

Traveling may be fun and exciting, but for many, being at the airport is a drag. You’re dealing with long queues, security checks, and crowds of people who are as antsy as you are to get to their destination.

#1 If it's under 400 miles, drive.

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#2 I used to design security checkpoints



I'll try and come up with some tips that aren't common place...



1) When you get your stuff, take the bin and gather yourself at a chair or table near by. There is almost always a revestment area on the other side of a checkpoint. Use it so you're not blocking others and creating a bottleneck.



2) Restack your bin and grab some other strays if you see them. This also keeps things moving along at the front end.



3) Be nice to the folks that work there. As terrible as the checkpoint is for your, it's 10 times worse to work in it. It monotonous, you're constantly being bombarded with X-rays, it pays bad, and you often bump into old high school friends traveling for cool jobs or awesome vacations.



4) My CT scanners always had problems with chocolate. It could have a similar density to certain explosives and could trigger a bag check. I don't know if that impacts other manufacturers, but I don't pack it.



5) I love people that check luggage and don't over pack overhead bins, that said, the checked baggage area behind the plastic flaps is a secret s**t show. Things get lost, stolen, etc. I try to check at the gate if I can. You'll still need to pack light enough to look like a carry on though.

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#3 If your flight is over booked and they're asking for 'volunteers' to take a later flight, it's definitely something to consider. Especially if you are carrying on. I have more than once received $300+ flight vouchers AND been rescheduled on another airline to arrive with an hour or two when I would have arrived. It's ok to say "I'd consider taking a later flight, how much are you offering in vouchers and when could I expect to get home?".

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#4 If I'm not sure where to eat, I look for flight crews and airport employees, they usually know the best food and affordable places. Also when looking for outlets, look for crew members or machines. I had to divert to a small airport and they had ZERO outlets in the boarding area (they let us off the plane but we stayed in the secure area), and I found this little alcove with vending machines, there was one open outlet. Also carry one of those multi plug things, I have a 3 and a 6 outlet thing, if I'm lucky enough to find an outlet I can charge all my s**t at once, or share the space and make friends.

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#5 * Check in early. Airlines overbook, and it's not the first guy at check in that will be without a seat.



* Check in early. Airlines usually don't worry about overweight luggage until they are starting to get near the limit. That won't happen to the first guy in line.



* Some check ins allow you to put the foot under the end of the band where the luggage is weighed and lift, making it appear lighter.



* When you are sitting, keep track of your stuff. Ideally, have your carry-on in your lap.



* At the security check, never, ever, take your eyes off your stuff. People steal a lot there.



* For extra fun at the security check, run through it while reaching inside your jacket while shouting "You'll never catch me alive!". At least you'll be correct.



* If there are delays and you miss your connecting flight, it's possible to negotiate for an upgrade to first class.



* Ask for a seat by the emergency exit. More leg room there.



* Don't be in a hurry to get off the plane, just sit down and relax until the queue is gone. Remember, first guy off the plane is just the guy who will have to wait the longest for his bags.



* Use a hard luggage bag, not soft with zippers. Zippers are d**d easy to open and close without trace, and soft bags are mashed.



* If you see any signs of your luggage being tampered with (such as the code being set, even though you know you scrambled it), walk up to the customs officer and explain the situation. You don't want to end up in jail bacause someone used your bag to smuggle d***s.



* Be careful with photography. Many airports don't allow it.



* Anything you buy in the tax free after check-in does not count against weight limits.



* Pack everything valuable in your carry-on.



* On some airports, you have to pay airport tax or entry fees. Check if that's the case, and make sure you have enough money in local currency.

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#6 If you're Arab (which I am), please don't speak Arabic in front of anyone. I mean, unless you want to get dirty looks and called a terrorist multiple times. I advise you to refrain from speaking Arabic until you're away from people.

#7 Don't help anyone carry anything. and I mean ANYONE. It doesn't matter if it's a 90 years old grandma that can barely walk or a person that's missing a limb that wants you to carry a massive suitcase. If you really want to help, go find an airport employee to help them.

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#8 I haven't seen this one mentioned yet, but if your European flight is cancelled or arrives more than 3 hours late, you are entitled to a **compensation of at least 250 Euro**. It doesn't matter if the original ticket was cheaper. I made a 100+ Euro profit this way when I flew to Barcelona last summer and it was delayed.

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#9 Bring a power strip! Some airports (looking at you, Dubai) are so crowded and have such limited plug in points, you'll be glad you have it. Plus you will become everybody's best friend as they try to use a spot on your power strip. I hate interaction, but I love free drinks which I got a few of last time, so it all worked out.

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#10 When purchasing tickets prices tend to drop up until around 2 months before the flight and then increase. Obviously this changes in high demand times. But if you try to get in early you will often get overcharged.

#11 If you are connecting through an airport, make sure you have at least an hour between your flights (1.5-2 hours for large airports), to be on the safe side.



This one may seem more obvious than others here, but so many people underestimate the size of airports and the security involved. What if your plane arrives at one end of a terminal, and your next one is on the other end, requiring a 30+ minute walk? What if you have to go through a security checkpoint before proceeding to your next flight (several airports have transit checkpoints)? Don't forget to factor in the time needed to deplane and board: you may not get off the plane until 5-10 minutes after it parks at the gate, and boarding usually starts 15-30 minutes before departure (with the gate closing at least a few minutes before the plane leaves).

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#12 Take a Hoodie with you and you can fold it up into a pillow on the plane.

#13 Keep your hands out of your pockets and you're less likely to be patted down.

#14 Bring an empty bottle to fill up water at the drinking fountains to avoid paying like $6 for a 500 ml bottle of water.



I am convinced that this whole "no liquids" thing past security is just a ploy to get you to buy overpriced water at the airport or on the plane.

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#15 When you are looking at flights and hotels online, always look in incognito mode. They can't track you then and charge you more when you go to look again.

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#16 I would stop into faith/prayer rooms when my kids were babies so we could sit quietly while they napped. I never found one occupied.

#17 This is a very niche one, but if you're going to Monaco you'll land at Nice airport.



A taxi to Monaco cost 80 Euros and takes about 35 minutes. But for 120 Euros you can get the helicopter service. Amazing views of the coast and then coming into Monte Carlo in a chopper does feel pretty cool. Far better than a boring dual carriageway and worth the extra.

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#18 At some big airports, the different terminals are connected on both sides of security. If the security line is long, consider going to the one at a nearby terminal and then coming back after.

#19 Ohh this one is right up my alley.



I'm 6'7'' or 2m. So what I do is I check into the flight as early as possible, sometimes 2-3 hours before take off. While checking in I tell the person at the desk in the nicest way possible "Hey I have a bit of a problem. I hurt my knee recently and as you can tell I am really tall. Is there anyway you could get me into an emergency exit seat?" with a concerned look on my face.Has worked 19/20 times. Has only failed me once with Air Canada, which leads me to my next tip, don't fly Air Canada. Grumpasaurous Middle aged Rex's working for that national embarrassment.

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#20 Tip: when arriving to Mexican airports, please drink all the water you can because once in, you are not allowed to bring your own water bottles AND they don't have water fountains. You have to pay for water.

#21 * Buy food before you fly; airplane food isn't that great and the airport sells overpriced snacks

* Empty out all change/receipts out of your wallet and fluff out your pockets before

* Wear shoes that are easy to put on without retying

* Some airports have baggage lockers; use these to store stuff to get out of the airport during a layover; not worth hauling luggage

* Some airports, especially in Japan, have showers. It's definintely awesome to shower after coming in from a 10+ hour flight

* Lookup and plan transportation at your destination before you leave

* Wet wipes and a change of clothes on long haul flights are a lifesaver in case of an accident ;-)

* It might be possible to ship things through the mail rather than pay for baggage fees.

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#22 Sleepinginairports.com is a great website if you've got a long layover.

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#23 If you travel frequently and carry a laptop, get one of those checkpoint friendly bags with a compartment you can unzip for the laptop. Saves you the hassle of finding a separate box for the laptop everytime you clear security.



Also once you get close to security screening place, put your phone,wallet,watch etc. into your bag, this makes it faster to clear security.

#24 Very specific advice here, but in Geneva, Switzerland, the luggage trolleys only accept CHF 2 coins. If you have a lot of luggage, you will need a CHF 2 coin.



Also, once you arrive at Geneva airport, after collecting your luggage, but before leaving the baggage claim area, there is a machine that dispenses free public transport travel coupons valid for travel in Geneva for up to 1 hour.



Great to get around to your hotel.

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#25 My uncle used to say that when he came back into Australia, he'd tell customs he'd been on a farm. That way, he got to go to a special room where they checked all his shoes for potential biohazards (our quarantine rules are hard core), and in doing so, skip the massive line.

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#26 I love airports. Here it goes.



1) The bathrooms in the International Terminal in the Dallas Airport have sparkly floors. Walk over there if you have time



2) If you are really nice and respectful you won't always be charged for an over-weight bag



3)Originally from Oregon. The food/other items in the Portland Airport are the same price as they are outside of the airport



4) The perfect time for a layover is 2 hours. This gives you time to explore new airports. On that note, try to book layovers in unfamiliar airports. Much more fun!



5) If your flight is delayed and you will miss your connecting flight, ask about first class. It works, IFFFFF you are nice, and respectful. You will make a gate agents day!



6) Don't be afraid to start up conversations...airports are the great connectors in life!



7) Don't go to the bathrooms right by the gates. They always smell weird. Find a bathroom that nobody is going in and out of.

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#27 -You know those priority TSA Check lanes? Feel free to use them. TSA doesn't care.



- Sign up for your airline's frequent flyer program. Odds are you can get better treatment in the airport, even if you're not an elite.



- Carry and empty water bottle with you. Fill it up once you pass security.



- Carry an extension cord in your bag. You'll be glad you did, and other other passengers will be as well.



- If you book a connecting flight on the carrier's website, they have a 'minimum connection time'. If you misconnect, they will get you on the next available flight. If you have flights on multiple carriers, you run the risk of not having any assistance should you miss your flight.



- If you show up late to your flight within a reasonable amount of time (say 2 hours), tell the agent you had a flight tire. They are not required to help you, but most carriers will help you out of a gesture of good will.



- Smiling, saying 'please' and 'thank you' will get you far.

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#28 Some lounges rarely change their wifi password. BA lounges were "vancouver" for like 3 years. Ask someone coming out, sit by the lounge and enjoy.

#29 Not necessarily hidden, but it was new to me and blew my mind a little:



Last year I had a layover in the Seoul airport and was too exhausted to find food so I sat down on a random bench to gather my thoughts. After a few minutes a little robot wheeled up to me and offered (in like eight different languages) to bring me a snack.



All the seating areas in the airport have a number, so I just had to enter the number of the bench where I was sitting and choose from literally any of the restaurants/cafes in the terminal. Took maybe ten minutes for the robot to return with my food.



I’m usually a “please let’s not let technology take over” kind of person but this was awesome.

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#30 Narita Airport in Japan has a Transit and Stay program where local volunteers would take travelers with long layovers to various spots around Narita. I got to see the Goma Fire Ritual at Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, which was amazing! You can also participate in tea ceremonies, or go on mini-tours further outside Narita. Usually the tours only last 3 hours, so it’s a great chance to get out of the airport & stretch your legs!

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#31 Denver airport has comfort dogs (and apparently one cat) who come around to the gates to let people pet them. In a bit of naming genius, the program is called CATS. (Canine Airport Therapy Squad)



https://www.flydenver.com/cats.

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#32 Austin has a “Interimaginary Depatures” gate that you can print a boarding pass to mystical/fictional destinations like Narnia or Emerald City. It’s between gate 12 and 14, titled gate (infinity symbol). It’s an immersive and interactive permanent installation by Brooklyn-based artist Janet Zweig. If you have a fun spirit or traveling with kids, check it out!

#33 Minute suites. Basically a pay by the hour hotel in the terminal. I rented a room for 4 hours during a long layover on my way home from a camping trip. First hot shower I had taken in days, first mattress id slept on in that long too. TV was nice to have too. Also just some privacy.

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#34 CDG has a bunch of free retro video games. Played Street Fighter for like 3 of my 4 hour layover.

#35 Munich is the only airport in the world with its own brewery actually on-site! I had read something about it prior to flying through there a few years back, and when we couldn't find it, a really nice airport employee took us to it!

#36 I had several hours to spend at the Haneda Airport and found out that they have an onsen! It was my first time using a public hot spring (that requires you to be fully nude) and was initially a little nervous about it, but that all went away when I got in the steamy and soothing water.

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#37 When you go through security and pull your electronics/liquids from your bag, put your bag the belt to get get scanned, then the bin. That way you get your bag first and aren't holding up the line with your bin waiting for it before you can repack.

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#38 After being stuck behind some very belligerent, rude people recently, if you are only taking carry on, make sure all the liquids and electronics are out of your bag and visible in the tray. Generally follow the rules and you get straight through! It's not difficult.



Though for some reason I set the metal detector off, while only wearing small bits of jewelry. Baffled the woman who gave me a full body search!

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#39 If you are flying into the US with a connection, choose the route for which only the last flight lands in the US. When you arrive in the US with an international flight, you have to take your checked baggage back and check it again for the following domestic flight.



I don't know if this is the case for other countries as well.

#40 Secret bathrooms. Secret in that they're off the beaten path. Every airport has them. They're clean and quiet because few people know where they are.

A few tips:

-While in a main hall or concourse look up. Is there a mezzanine level or perhaps offices / conference rooms visible along the periphery? If so find an elevator or stairwell. If neither are alarmed, marked off limits or locked, head on up.

-speaking of elevators, if you come upon one push the button. If you don't need a key card or code i'ts fair game. Scout all the floors you can get to.

-look along the edges of the concourse for hallways. Everyone else is looking for the overhead bathroom signage. If you explore along the d**d ends and unmarked paths you may find a bathroom down a passageway and around a few bends.

-this is probably obvious but I'll include it anyway; not all terminals are crowded at the same times. Particularly international terminals in US airports. There are 1-2 major departure events per day at some large airports. The rest of the day the terminal is a ghost town. Explore long enough and you may find an empty concourse.

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#41 1. Wait until the end to board the plane. You have an assigned seat - you don't need to crush in with everyone else.

2. You may only be allowed one piece of carry-on, but you can stuff as much as you want in your coat pockets. http://www.scottevest.com/

3. Pack your cosmetics / liquids into a transparent plastic bag *before* you get to the airport.

4. On your meal preference *always* select vegetarian. You'll get served first - and less chance of food poisoning. I usually go for "Asian Vegetarian" on BA and get a fairly decent curry (well, decent for aeroplane food).

5. Use a price-comparison app in Duty Free. Those big bottles of spirits aren't always the bargain they seem.

6. Wait for your carry-on to go into the scanner before you pass through the metal detector. Less chance of things being stolen that way.

7. Some airports (eg SFO) have free tap water after security. So you can carry your empty bottle through security.

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#42 When carrying little bottles (soap and so on) that are under the limit volume, you are still asked to take them out of the bag and into a transparent pouch for some reason. Usually I just ignore it, they rarely see anything. It's faster and less bothersome. Worst case they open the pack and see them.

#43 Always wear a jacket before security, even if it's just a windbreaker. And make sure it has zippered pockets. Then, at security, empty pants pockets into jacket, zip pocket, go through, tada, all of your pocket stuff isn't mixed in with your carryon.

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#44 To get to a night class during evening rush hour, I avoided the traffic jam by cutting through the airport and out on the other side. Confirmed with a friend who stayed on the freeway that it saved me 10-15 minutes, and no sitting in traffic.



For those who want to know, it was from downtown Phoenix to Tempe, using (and then avoiding) I-10 East.

#45 If you live far from a major airport, check local smaller airports as well. Sometimes you can buy a ticket from a small airport to the closest major airport for the cost of gas money. And the parking is usually free or way cheaper than that of a major airport.

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#46 Not super secret but most people don’t know that the aisle arm rests do go up for easier entrance and exit of the seats. There is a small tab at the elbow of the armrest that you pull back or push in. Then lift the armrests up.

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#47 There's a cat-robot who delivers your orders at Belfast airport bar.

#48 At the San Francisco Airport there's a playground with science stuff like the water tornado tubes and the lights that make your hair stand up when you touch it and all the electricity goes to your hand.

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#49 Hong Kong has a check in station inside the city were you can get your tickets and drop off your bag without going to the airport. So you can check in up to 24 hours before your flight and go explore the city bagless. Then when you’re ready to take the train the airport, the only thing you have to do is go through security.