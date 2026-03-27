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Major Update in Search for Madeleine McCann With 19th Anniversary Approaching
Close-up of a young girl with light brown hair and green eyes related to the search for Madeleine McCann update.
Crime, Society

Major Update in Search for Madeleine McCann With 19th Anniversary Approaching

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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May 3, 2026, will mark 19 years since a three-year-old British citizen, Madeleine McCann, vanished from a holiday apartment in Portugal.

The Metropolitan Police of Greater London launched Operation Grange in 2011, four years after her disappearance, to search for her, but failed to achieve a breakthrough.

The department will, however, continue its investigation through 2026–27, with the UK’s interior ministry, better known as the Home Office, approving its request for funding.

Highlights
  • The Madeleine McCann case remains active nearly 19 years after her disappearance.
  • Funding has been approved for the investigation to continue through 2026–27.
  • The approval came despite criticism from a former Metropolitan Police official, who said parents of other missing children would find it unjust.

The decision has drawn criticism from retired Metropolitan Police detective Peter Bleksley, while a source close to Madeleine’s parents said they will be pleased. 

RELATED:

    Funds have been released for the Madeleine McCann search to continue

    Close-up of young girl representing Madeleine McCann in search update with 19th anniversary approaching awareness ribbon visible.

    Image credits: Official Find Madeleine Campaign

    The Metropolitan Police team tackling the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance has been allocated £86,000 for the current year and the next one.

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    The fund, though down from the previous year’s £108,000, has reportedly kept Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, hopeful.

    Young girl in a pink dress and white hat smiling outdoors during the major update in search for Madeleine McCann case.

    Image credits: findmadeleine

    “They will be pleased that the funding has been granted for another year. They have always had high hopes that Maddie will be found,” a source close to the pair said, per the Irish Mirror.

    Bleksley, for his part, stated that the news would make families of other missing children “angry.”

    Comment from Sally Williams expressing hope for progress in the search for Madeleine McCann nearing 19th anniversary.

    Comment by DM Perkins in bold, expressing strong opinion on parents' responsibility and the long time without resolution in Madeleine McCann search.

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    “They will be asking why the investigation into their child’s disappearance has not had the same level of funding,” he said, adding, “There’s possibly confusion among them as to why there is still a dedicated team of officers” looking for Madeleine.

    Operation Grange is made up of three detectives and one member of staff working on a part-time basis.

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    Scenic view of coastal buildings and a hotel near the site linked to the major update in Madeleine McCann search.

    Image credits: Madeleine Search

    The investigation began as a “review” before being upgraded to a full inquiry in July 2013, allowing officers to pursue leads alongside Portuguese and German authorities.

    The latter agency is involved with the case because German national Christian Brueckner, who was released last September after serving seven years in jail for multiple misconducts with women between 2007 and 2017, has remained a prime suspect in the case.

    Close-up of a man’s face with Carabinieri Milano logo, related to major update in search for Madeleine McCann anniversary.

    Image credits: Carabinieri Milano/Getty Images

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    In 2024, Detective Mark Draycott, a member of the team looking for Madeleine, told Brueckner’s trial that he had taken a call from a man named Helge Busching in 2017.

    Brueckner, according to Busching’s tip to Draycott, met him at a festival in 2008. There, he told him, “It was strange she didn’t scream when she was taken.”

    This has since become a key piece of evidence against him. However, he has never been formally charged for involvement in the case.

    The news of the search for Madeleine McCann continuing has come after her name appeared in the Epstein files

    Comment from June Barclay expressing sympathy for the family in the major update in search for Madeleine McCann

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    Comment by Lindsay Barrett saying Parents know exactly what happened, related to major update in search for Madeleine McCann.

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    The U.S. Department of Justice, between December 2025 and January 2026, released millions of pages of photographic and video evidence of registered s** offender Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoings. 

    Their disclosure also included emails exchanged between him and his acquaintances, as well as witness testimonies.

    Man in a blue blazer with striped shirt looking down, related to major update in search for Madeleine McCann case

    Image credits: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

    In one testimony, a UK-based individual claimed to have seen Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator, with a girl resembling Madeleine in 2009.

    The man, according to his account, was walking along a road when he found himself behind a woman and a little girl.

    A middle-aged man was also present but was walking several meters ahead of the pair.

    Young girl with blonde hair smiling outdoors in a major update in search for Madeleine McCann approaching anniversary.

    Image credits: Madeleine Search

    The witness stated that when they got closer to the child they noticed she resembled Madeleine.

    The statement further detailed that the child repeatedly turned around to look at the witness. 

    Comment by Geraldine Wood expressing sadness and concern about a lost child in the major update in search for Madeleine McCann.

    Comment by Darren Carling expressing frustration about a child and referencing the search for Madeleine McCann anniversary.

    She also had her hand placed on her right eye the whole time. This particular detail drew attention because Madeleine was known to have coloboma, a rare eye condition visible as a dark mark on the iris of one’s eye.

    In 2009, Madeleine would have been six years old. The witness claimed that the girl they saw appeared to be around that age.

    Man with gray hair in a blue shirt and dark jacket embracing smiling woman in light top during a night event discussing Madeleine McCann search update

    Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Getty Images

    According to the witness, they eventually turned off the road and gave little thought to the encounter for years until they saw a post about Maxwell and theories linking her to Madeleine’s vanishing.

    The post in question features an e-fit of a woman, issued by private investigators hired by Madeleine’s parents, alongside a photo of Maxwell.

    The woman became a person of interest in Madeleine’s case after the PIs received a tip 

    Two people sitting at a glass table outdoors with food, related to the major update in search for Madeleine McCann.

    Image credits: DOJ

    The woman was described by British media as “a bit of a Victoria Beckham lookalike” and was estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old and approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall.

    She reportedly spoke to a British national in Barcelona approximately 72 hours after Madeleine’s disappearance. 

    Comment on social media screen showing opinion about Madeleine McCann case amid major update in search with 19th anniversary approaching.

    Facebook comment by Angie Jay expressing frustration about ongoing coverage in the Madeleine McCann search nearing 19th anniversary

    Described as having an Australian or New Zealand accent, she, per the PIs, asked the witness, “Are you here to deliver my new daughter?”

    After viewing the collage of the suspect’s e-fit and Maxwell, a netizen claimed they were “not similar but the same.”

    A second advised the FBI to conduct “a lie detector test on Maxwell for that event.”

    Young girl with blonde hair and denim vest, representing the major update in search for Madeleine McCann approaching anniversary.

    Image credits: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

    “That’s her. No way that isn’t her,” a third remarked.

    A person frustrated with conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein files, however, commented, “You think she was out there doing the dirty work herself? This whole story is insane.”

    “Her father was potentially involved,” a netizen said about Medeleine’s case

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a major update in the search for Madeleine McCann as the 19th anniversary nears.

    Image credits: YKatagiri616

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a unique eye anomaly in Madeleine McCann amid search updates.

    Image credits: p_bill01

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a controversial opinion related to the search for Madeleine McCann.

    Image credits: kiwimaga007

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Major Update in Search for Madeleine McCann near the 19th anniversary.

    Image credits: KathleenRo28278

    Tweet screenshot showing a user disputing the 2020 FBI tip related to the Madeleine McCann case update.

    Image credits: RoshanBunny88

    Twitter user A Hull replies with surprise and readiness to believe anything amid major update in search for Madeleine McCann.

    Image credits: owillaesp

    Tweet discussing a potential new lead in the major update in search for Madeleine McCann nearing 19th anniversary.

    Image credits: Zarlorst

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the search for Madeleine McCann and challenging the fake abduction theory.

    Image credits: KSLPinto

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a claim about Maxwell in a major update in search for Madeleine McCann.

    Image credits: Sprintracer4

    Tweet discussing suspicions of parental complicity in the Madeleine McCann case ahead of 19th anniversary search update.

    Image credits: mewsreporter

    Tweet by user Brian with a comment about Ghislaine Maxwell, related to the major update in search for Madeleine McCann.

    Image credits: brian__mor

    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to be contentious here. I blame the parents. Who goes out to dinner and leaves their kids alone? The amount of money which has been spent over the years and the McCanns just seem to be so entitled to expect it. The reality is Madeleine is gone and most likely will never be found alive or dead.

    2
    2points
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    queenbead avatar
    Joanne Earle
    Joanne Earle
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think the parents did it. They were negligent leaving the kids alone to sleep, even w/ people checking on them. They very well could've been watched the whole time by the kidnapper and saw that they never locked doors and were all out to dinner, checking on the kids every 30 minutes. But I don't think they had anything to do w/ her disappearance. I feel exactly the opposite about JonBenet Ramsey's family though!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to be contentious here. I blame the parents. Who goes out to dinner and leaves their kids alone? The amount of money which has been spent over the years and the McCanns just seem to be so entitled to expect it. The reality is Madeleine is gone and most likely will never be found alive or dead.

    2
    2points
    reply
    queenbead avatar
    Joanne Earle
    Joanne Earle
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think the parents did it. They were negligent leaving the kids alone to sleep, even w/ people checking on them. They very well could've been watched the whole time by the kidnapper and saw that they never locked doors and were all out to dinner, checking on the kids every 30 minutes. But I don't think they had anything to do w/ her disappearance. I feel exactly the opposite about JonBenet Ramsey's family though!

    0
    0points
    reply
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