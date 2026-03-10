Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Feuds Exposed Through Diva Alliances, Skipped Food Lines And Hygiene Issues

ADVERTISEMENT

An ex-inmate who spent two years with Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has come forward detailing some of her behind-the-bars tantrums, which allegedly included skipping food lines, pushing for special treatment during religious services, clashing with staff, and more.

Raven Johnson, who is using a pseudonym, was incarcerated on narcotics charges at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, between November 2023 and November 2025.

According to her, Maxwell was branded “trash” by prison peers for being a s** offender.

Despite their judgment, however, she appeared to find her niche in jail, teaching basic law classes.

Johnson, speaking to The Sun for a report published on Tuesday, March 10, called Maxwell’s sense of entitlement “ridiculous.”

“She filed over 800 complaints” against the prison’s functioning in one year, for which correctional officers “f***ing hated her,” Johnson revealed.

Maxwell’s complaints were mostly about food portions and shower conditions, despite the fact that she allegedly never followed the buffet lines and rarely bathed.

“There could be 50 or 60 people standing in the chow hall line,” but Maxwell walked past them all the time, Johnson shared.

Speaking about fellow inmates’ reaction to the same, she said, “People just looked at her and went, ‘Oh, whatever, it’s Maxwell.’”

Discussing Maxwell’s hygiene, Johnson claimed that she skipped cleaning herself even though she “worked out daily.”

The disgraced socialite’s religious observances became another battleground

According to Johnson, who worked as the head orderly in the prison’s chapel, Maxwell attempted to control even the simplest rituals.

Once, when Maxwell demanded to pour her own ceremonial grape juice during Jewish services, Johnson said she refused, arguing, “You don’t shower. So I highly doubt that you’re going to wash your hands.”

Johnson claimed Maxwell then called her attorney, who contacted someone in Washington, D.C., and soon the prison provided Maxwell with her personal grape juice containers.

The inmate pointed out that Maxwell’s grievances were always solved.

“She could file a complaint, and things changed,” she recalled.

Maxwell’s circle in prison was small but consisted of criminals with offenses as serious as hers

NEW: Footage of Ghislaine Maxwell in prison has been released, showing her wandering around her cell. The footage is from the Metropolitan Detention Centre, where Maxwell was detained, which also currently holds Luigi Mangione and Nicolas Maduro. The footage was taken by a… pic.twitter.com/gYNN0ju5Qq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 6, 2026

Maxwell was considered “the lowest of the low” by fellow inmates over charges that she exploited and trafficked minor girls, the inmate explained.

“People don’t look at you as if you’re actually even human. If you have crimes against children, you’re s**t,” Johnson said.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you have or who you are in the real world, people aren’t going to respect you.”

Her closest companion was reportedly “this lady that m**dered her own family,” while another friend “had really bad child s** charges and made videos of her daughter,” Johnson claimed.

Maxwell allegedly called other inmates “blooming idiots,” even telling them to “find something better to do” when they were watching Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?, a three-part miniseries by Starz.

Maxwell, for her part, spent her time teaching prisoners how to file motions.

Johnson, who took Maxwell’s class, described her as “pretty knowledgeable.”

“She knew her stuff. I don’t know how or what made her qualified to teach the class, but she knew her stuff. She was actually a fairly good teacher,” she asserted.

This was not the first time an ex-inmate shared details about Maxwell’s time behind bars

An anonymous inmate told TMZ in February that no one ever attacked Maxwell because altercations with her often resulted in time at FCI Tallahassee’s Special Housing Unit, better known among detainees as “the hole.”

Living there was described as “very hard,” because those placed there were kept in their cells 24 hours a day and served cold food.

It was “just not worth it,” the inmate said.

This prisoner also claimed Maxwell limited the number of showers she took, which caused her to smell.

Netizens at the time shared remarks like, “It’s her soul that stinks — it cannot be washed away with water,” and “I imagine evil does smell foul.”

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in jail, was transferred to Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas in August 2025.

“Horrible personal hygiene is how you don’t get r**ed. I’m sure she knows this,” a social media user noted

