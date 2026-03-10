Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Feuds Exposed Through Diva Alliances, Skipped Food Lines And Hygiene Issues
Woman in prison uniform sitting at table with water bottle, related to Ghislaine Maxwellu2019s prison feuds and hygiene issues.
Crime, Society

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Feuds Exposed Through Diva Alliances, Skipped Food Lines And Hygiene Issues

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

An ex-inmate who spent two years with Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has come forward detailing some of her behind-the-bars tantrums, which allegedly included skipping food lines, pushing for special treatment during religious services, clashing with staff, and more.

Raven Johnson, who is using a pseudonym, was incarcerated on narcotics charges at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, between November 2023 and November 2025.

Highlights
  • A former inmate claimed Ghislaine Maxwell frequently skipped prison food lines, filed over 800 complaints in a year, and clashed with staff at FCI Tallahassee.
  • Maxwell was reportedly labeled “the lowest of the low” by fellow inmates due to her connection with Jeffrey Epstein and the charges against her.
  • Despite tensions with inmates, Maxwell allegedly found a role in prison by teaching law classes and helping others file legal motions.

According to her, Maxwell was branded “trash” by prison peers for being a s** offender.

Despite their judgment, however, she appeared to find her niche in jail, teaching basic law classes.

RELATED:

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds which caused staff to despise her detailed by an ex-inmate

    Ghislaine Maxwell in a blue dress, smiling at an event, related to prison feuds and diva alliances issues.

    Image credits: Getty/Jimi Celeste

    Johnson, speaking to The Sun for a report published on Tuesday, March 10, called Maxwell’s sense of entitlement “ridiculous.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She filed over 800 complaints” against the prison’s functioning in one year, for which correctional officers “f***ing hated her,” Johnson revealed.

    Maxwell’s complaints were mostly about food portions and shower conditions, despite the fact that she allegedly never followed the buffet lines and rarely bathed.

    Ghislaine Maxwell in prison, showing tensions from diva alliances, skipped food lines, and hygiene issues.

    Image credits: Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn

    “There could be 50 or 60 people standing in the chow hall line,” but Maxwell walked past them all the time, Johnson shared. 

    Speaking about fellow inmates’ reaction to the same, she said, “People just looked at her and went, ‘Oh, whatever, it’s Maxwell.’”

    Discussing Maxwell’s hygiene, Johnson claimed that she skipped cleaning herself even though she “worked out daily.” 

    The disgraced socialite’s religious observances became another battleground

    Ghislaine Maxwell standing in a military-style flight suit, posing indoors with hands on hips, smiling confidently.

    Image credits: DOJ

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Johnson, who worked as the head orderly in the prison’s chapel, Maxwell attempted to control even the simplest rituals.

    Once, when Maxwell demanded to pour her own ceremonial grape juice during Jewish services, Johnson said she refused, arguing, “You don’t shower. So I highly doubt that you’re going to wash your hands.” 

    Ghislaine Maxwell sitting at a table in prison attire with water bottle during prison feud discussions and hygiene issues.

    Image credits: Youtube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Johnson claimed Maxwell then called her attorney, who contacted someone in Washington, D.C., and soon the prison provided Maxwell with her personal grape juice containers. 

    The inmate pointed out that Maxwell’s grievances were always solved. 

    “She could file a complaint, and things changed,” she recalled. 

    Maxwell’s circle in prison was small but consisted of criminals with offenses as serious as hers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maxwell was considered “the lowest of the low” by fellow inmates over charges that she exploited and trafficked minor girls, the inmate explained.

    “People don’t look at you as if you’re actually even human. If you have crimes against children, you’re s**t,” Johnson said. 

    “It doesn’t matter how much money you have or who you are in the real world, people aren’t going to respect you.” 

    Empty prison common area with tables and staircases, highlighting hygiene issues and prison feuds involving diva alliances.

    Image credits: Elizabeth Franklin-Best P.C.

    Her closest companion was reportedly “this lady that m**dered her own family,” while another friend “had really bad child s** charges and made videos of her daughter,” Johnson claimed.

    Maxwell allegedly called other inmates “blooming idiots,” even telling them to “find something better to do” when they were watching Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?, a three-part miniseries by Starz.

    Ghislaine Maxwell with a man at a crowded indoor event, highlighting prison feuds and hygiene issues in her story.

    Image credits: Getty/Patrick McMullan

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maxwell, for her part, spent her time teaching prisoners how to file motions. 

    Johnson, who took Maxwell’s class, described her as “pretty knowledgeable.”

    “She knew her stuff. I don’t know how or what made her qualified to teach the class, but she knew her stuff. She was actually a fairly good teacher,” she asserted.

    This was not the first time an ex-inmate shared details about Maxwell’s time behind bars

    Ghislaine Maxwell on phone indoors, casual attire, highlighting prison feuds and hygiene issues in confinement setting.

    Image credits: DOJ

    An anonymous inmate told TMZ in February that no one ever attacked Maxwell because altercations with her often resulted in time at FCI Tallahassee’s Special Housing Unit, better known among detainees as “the hole.”

    Living there was described as “very hard,” because those placed there were kept in their cells 24 hours a day and served cold food.

    Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein sitting in a private jet, highlighting prison feuds and diva alliances.

    Image credits: DOJ

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was “just not worth it,” the inmate said.

    This prisoner also claimed Maxwell limited the number of showers she took, which caused her to smell.

    Close-up of a woman smiling indoors, illustrating Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds involving alliances and hygiene issues.

    Image credits: DOJ

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens at the time shared remarks like, “It’s her soul that stinks — it cannot be washed away with water,” and “I imagine evil does smell foul.”

    Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in jail, was transferred to Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas in August 2025.

    “Horrible personal hygiene is how you don’t get r**ed. I’m sure she knows this,” a social media user noted 

    User’s tweet on social media questioning Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison status in a simple text post.

    Image credits: pikaohin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing prison conditions related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds and hygiene issues.

    Image credits: wakeupshepill

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds involving diva alliances and hygiene issues.

    Image credits: ThegirlSuzy

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds and inmate tensions.

    Image credits: adorabledeplo16

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user jayblz reacting humorously to criminals upset with each other, relating to Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds.

    Image credits: jayhott215

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet comment on Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds, mentioning jealous inmates lacking juicy information to gain transfer.

    Image credits: SloaneCox4

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds involving diva alliances and hygiene issues.

    Image credits: augeeidos

    Tweet by Professor Anthony replying to RT_com stating inmates hate child predators, with timestamp and engagement details.

    Image credits: ProfAnthony0114

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from The Fan Bus TV about Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds mentioning perfume and inmate interactions.

    Image credits: TheFanbus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds and controversies involving hygiene and food lines.

    Image credits: nomansland314z

    Tweet by Steve Van discussing poor hygiene and tactics related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds and skipped food lines.

    Image credits: sjv76

    Tweet by Jay Kelley commenting on prison hygiene fears related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison feuds and alliances.

    Image credits: Doctor_Hue

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Greg Gilbert referencing a resort described as prison, posted February 27, 2026, relating to Ghislaine Maxwell prison feuds.

    Image credits: _greggilbert

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT