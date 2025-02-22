80 Posts Proving That The Best Ideas Come To Us While Showering (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Taking a shower is truly an underrated part of our day. It can wash away our worries and stress or refresh and energize us, preparing us for the long 12 hours ahead. It also provides great acoustics for our singing sessions and food for thought when we least expect it. Surely, you’ve been hit with a great comeback to an argument or mind-bending realization about the world mid-shower.
Folks call these instances shower thoughts, which this X account is full of. Scroll down to find the best mini-epiphanies people had while bathing, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that messed with your brain the most.
While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Elana McKernan, master certified life and creativity coach for perfectionists, and Cindy Cisneros, LCPC-S, certified creativity coach and creativity expert, who kindly agreed to tell us why we are so creative in the shower and how to achieve the same effect outside of it.
This post may include affiliate links.
The shower thoughts we experience aren’t just a tendency people started noticing. It’s a real phenomenon backed up by science called the shower effect. Zachary Irving, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia, together with his team, has noticed that people seem to generate their best creative ideas while doing activities like showering or walking.
His research in 2022 led to another observation: "Mind wandering leads to more creative ideas, but only during moderately engaging activities."
To learn more about why creativity seems to flow best in the shower and how we can extend this effect outside of it, Bored Panda reached out to Elana McKernan, master certified life and creativity coach for perfectionists, and Cindy Cisneros, LCPC-S, certified creativity coach and creativity expert.
"This phenomenon relates to the brain’s default mode network (DMN), which activates when we engage in routine or “autopilot” tasks. The DMN is associated with mind-wandering, insight, and creative problem-solving. Activities like showering, walking, driving, or folding laundry allow the brain to make novel connections by reducing external distractions and engaging subconscious thought processes," explains Cisneros.
"A 2019 study published in Scientific Reports found that people were more likely to experience spontaneous creative insights during mindless tasks than when focusing intensely on a problem (Baird et al., 2019)," she further says. "The shower, in particular, adds additional benefits, such as relaxation and increased dopamine levels, which can further enhance creativity (Dietrich, 2004)."
McKernan believes that the shower is such a great place for creative thinking because we feel safe and comfortable in it and there's no pressure to be productive.
"We create the most when our minds are free to wander and we can play around with ideas and possibilities without being constrained by a sense of obligation or duty.Showering provides the perfect amount of distraction for a creative brain. We are distracted just enough by going through the motions of showering for our minds to wander in new and interesting ways, but not so much that we are fully engaged or distracted," she explains.
"This leaves our minds free to wander, to imagine, and to dream. And because we usually don't climb into a shower with expectations that we create a masterpiece, it is a space that is usually comfortable and free of judgment."
It would be highly inconvenient if we only came up with good ideas in the shower, so we asked the experts for some tips on how to keep the creativity flowing in our day-to-day.
"To harness this effect in other settings, engage in repetitive or low-stakes activities that allow your brain to shift into a relaxed, free-flowing state. One effective technique is “cross-modality” creativity, where individuals explore creative outlets outside their primary medium," suggests Cisneros.
"For example, a musician might try freeform sketching, or a painter might experiment with cooking. This approach fosters a sense of play and reduces pressure, making it easier to enter a “flow” state—a concept described by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi (1990). Flow occurs when people are fully immersed in an activity that is both challenging and enjoyable, leading to heightened creativity and problem-solving abilities."
McKernan says that we can channel our creativity anywhere. All we have to do is surround ourselves with a self-supporting environment without judgment.
"If you are someone who usually pressures yourself to create or has high expectations for yourself, try giving yourself explicit permission to only follow what you find interesting. When I sit down to write, I literally tell myself: all I have to do is follow my curiosity, nothing more. This helps me stay engaged with the work, and relieves the pressure to have a certain output."
"If you are someone who has a strong inner critic, try setting a timer for 5 minutes and, instead of trying to produce something "good" in that time, build the skill of being supportive of whatever comes up. If you're a writer, this could look like resisting an urge to tear your words apart and instead finding an interesting phrase or idea in what you're writing," McKernan recommends.
"If that feels too difficult, you can start with something that's a little more neutral and build from there. For example, instead of telling yourself, 'I have no idea where I'm going so I'm wasting my time,' practice 'I don't yet know where this is going and that's ok.' Both of these activities will signal to your brain that you are building a safe space to create - which will, in turn, allow your imagination to flourish."
According to Cisneros, one thing to avoid if you want to maintain a creative state is to try not to get stuck on one aspect of the project you're working on.
"Creativity often involves balancing opposing forces—such as idea generation versus technique, or process versus product. Many creative blocks arise when individuals fixate too much on one side, often due to self-criticism, perfectionism, or imposter syndrome," she says.
"For example, an artist overly focused on technical precision may struggle to experiment, while someone fixated on generating ideas might neglect honing their craft. The key is to recognize when you’re stuck and intentionally shift your focus to the neglected aspect. If you’re caught up in technical details, try a looser, more expressive approach. If you’re overwhelmed by possibilities, impose structure by setting creative constraints. By cultivating awareness of these dualities and allowing for balance, creatives can foster a healthier, more sustainable creative practice."
On a similar note, McKernan advises people not to take themselves too seriously. "Don't get me wrong, some of my clients are professional artists whose work is literally their livelihood. But nothing feels more paralyzing to creativity than pressure and high stakes. We are at our most creative when we have the freedom and safety to play, to make mistakes, to try one thing and change our mind and then go in a new direction," she says.
"It's pretty simple—if you want to be more creative, you have to find ways to make it feel easier and more enjoyable to create. And this starts with how you treat yourself when you are creating."