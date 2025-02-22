ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a shower is truly an underrated part of our day. It can wash away our worries and stress or refresh and energize us, preparing us for the long 12 hours ahead. It also provides great acoustics for our singing sessions and food for thought when we least expect it. Surely, you’ve been hit with a great comeback to an argument or mind-bending realization about the world mid-shower.

Folks call these instances shower thoughts, which this X account is full of. Scroll down to find the best mini-epiphanies people had while bathing, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that messed with your brain the most.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Elana McKernan, master certified life and creativity coach for perfectionists, and Cindy Cisneros, LCPC-S, certified creativity coach and creativity expert, who kindly agreed to tell us why we are so creative in the shower and how to achieve the same effect outside of it.