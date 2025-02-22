ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a shower is truly an underrated part of our day. It can wash away our worries and stress or refresh and energize us, preparing us for the long 12 hours ahead. It also provides great acoustics for our singing sessions and food for thought when we least expect it. Surely, you’ve been hit with a great comeback to an argument or mind-bending realization about the world mid-shower.

Folks call these instances shower thoughts, which this X account is full of. Scroll down to find the best mini-epiphanies people had while bathing, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that messed with your brain the most.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Elana McKernan, master certified life and creativity coach for perfectionists, and Cindy Cisneros, LCPC-S, certified creativity coach and creativity expert, who kindly agreed to tell us why we are so creative in the shower and how to achieve the same effect outside of it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shower thought text about the invention of ice skating humorously referring to skates as knives for feet.

showerfeelings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Shower thoughts tweet: "Dating is wondering why someone is single, then figuring it out."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet about procrastination titled "Shower Thoughts" highlighting the best ideas from shower insights.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The shower thoughts we experience aren’t just a tendency people started noticing. It’s a real phenomenon backed up by science called the shower effect. Zachary Irving, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia, together with his team, has noticed that people seem to generate their best creative ideas while doing activities like showering or walking.

    His research in 2022 led to another observation: "Mind wandering leads to more creative ideas, but only during moderately engaging activities."
    #4

    Tweet from "Shower Thoughts" about unintentional couch sleep vs intentional bed sleep.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Shower thought tweet: "The harder you work the more that's expected from you," showcasing unique ideas.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet by Shower Thoughts about spending days off at other people's jobs, illustrating best ideas from showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To learn more about why creativity seems to flow best in the shower and how we can extend this effect outside of it, Bored Panda reached out to Elana McKernan, master certified life and creativity coach for perfectionists, and Cindy Cisneros, LCPC-S, certified creativity coach and creativity expert.

    "This phenomenon relates to the brain’s default mode network (DMN), which activates when we engage in routine or “autopilot” tasks. The DMN is associated with mind-wandering, insight, and creative problem-solving. Activities like showering, walking, driving, or folding laundry allow the brain to make novel connections by reducing external distractions and engaging subconscious thought processes," explains Cisneros.
    #7

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about finding better comfort in being bored at home over someone else's house.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tweet from "Shower Thoughts" pondering random thoughts, highlighting ideas formed while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about correcting autocorrect, highlighting best ideas from showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "A 2019 study published in Scientific Reports found that people were more likely to experience spontaneous creative insights during mindless tasks than when focusing intensely on a problem (Baird et al., 2019)," she further says. "The shower, in particular, adds additional benefits, such as relaxation and increased dopamine levels, which can further enhance creativity (Dietrich, 2004)."
    #10

    Tweet by Shower Thoughts humorously questions the logic of placing light switches outside bathrooms.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tweet by Shower Thoughts about forgetting intentions, illustrating shower ideas.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Social media post with a shower thought about the belly button being your old mouth.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    McKernan believes that the shower is such a great place for creative thinking because we feel safe and comfortable in it and there's no pressure to be productive.

    "We create the most when our minds are free to wander and we can play around with ideas and possibilities without being constrained by a sense of obligation or duty.Showering provides the perfect amount of distraction for a creative brain. We are distracted just enough by going through the motions of showering for our minds to wander in new and interesting ways, but not so much that we are fully engaged or distracted," she explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "This leaves our minds free to wander, to imagine, and to dream. And because we usually don't climb into a shower with expectations that we create a masterpiece, it is a space that is usually comfortable and free of judgment."
    #13

    Tweet by Shower Thoughts about the difference between night and morning cold, showing creative ideas come while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Shower thought post about the irony of employment, highlighting the best ideas come while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Shower thoughts post about grandparents enjoying repetitive storytelling, highlighting unique ideas.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It would be highly inconvenient if we only came up with good ideas in the shower, so we asked the experts for some tips on how to keep the creativity flowing in our day-to-day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "To harness this effect in other settings, engage in repetitive or low-stakes activities that allow your brain to shift into a relaxed, free-flowing state. One effective technique is “cross-modality” creativity, where individuals explore creative outlets outside their primary medium," suggests Cisneros.

    "For example, a musician might try freeform sketching, or a painter might experiment with cooking. This approach fosters a sense of play and reduces pressure, making it easier to enter a “flow” state—a concept described by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi (1990). Flow occurs when people are fully immersed in an activity that is both challenging and enjoyable, leading to heightened creativity and problem-solving abilities."
    #16

    Shower thoughts tweet on time and money, highlighting unexpected insights.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Text post from Shower Thoughts comparing hiring and dating decisions, highlighting ideas from showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Shower thought about mixing directions, highlighting unique ideas from showers.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    McKernan says that we can channel our creativity anywhere. All we have to do is surround ourselves with a self-supporting environment without judgment.

    "If you are someone who usually pressures yourself to create or has high expectations for yourself, try giving yourself explicit permission to only follow what you find interesting. When I sit down to write, I literally tell myself: all I have to do is follow my curiosity, nothing more. This helps me stay engaged with the work, and relieves the pressure to have a certain output."
    #19

    Shower thought post with a philosophical quote about life being confusing both as a child and an adult.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Text post from "Shower Thoughts" about buying snacks, likening it to feeling like an unsupervised 8-year-old with money.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about future technology struggles compared to a grandma with a TV remote.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "If you are someone who has a strong inner critic, try setting a timer for 5 minutes and, instead of trying to produce something "good" in that time, build the skill of being supportive of whatever comes up. If you're a writer, this could look like resisting an urge to tear your words apart and instead finding an interesting phrase or idea in what you're writing," McKernan recommends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "If that feels too difficult, you can start with something that's a little more neutral and build from there. For example, instead of telling yourself, 'I have no idea where I'm going so I'm wasting my time,' practice 'I don't yet know where this is going and that's ok.' Both of these activities will signal to your brain that you are building a safe space to create - which will, in turn, allow your imagination to flourish."
    #22

    Shower Thoughts tweet about awkwardness, reflecting ideas that come while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts on the idea that boring news indicates a healthy society.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Shower thoughts: "Days are long, years are short," shows insightful reflection on time.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Cisneros, one thing to avoid if you want to maintain a creative state is to try not to get stuck on one aspect of the project you're working on.

    "Creativity often involves balancing opposing forces—such as idea generation versus technique, or process versus product. Many creative blocks arise when individuals fixate too much on one side, often due to self-criticism, perfectionism, or imposter syndrome," she says.

    "For example, an artist overly focused on technical precision may struggle to experiment, while someone fixated on generating ideas might neglect honing their craft. The key is to recognize when you’re stuck and intentionally shift your focus to the neglected aspect. If you’re caught up in technical details, try a looser, more expressive approach. If you’re overwhelmed by possibilities, impose structure by setting creative constraints. By cultivating awareness of these dualities and allowing for balance, creatives can foster a healthier, more sustainable creative practice."
    #25

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about parents' flirting, highlighting ideas that come to us while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Shower thought asking if land ownership extends to the Earth's core.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Shower thoughts tweet about unnoticed attraction with engagement metrics shown.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On a similar note, McKernan advises people not to take themselves too seriously. "Don't get me wrong, some of my clients are professional artists whose work is literally their livelihood. But nothing feels more paralyzing to creativity than pressure and high stakes. We are at our most creative when we have the freedom and safety to play, to make mistakes, to try one thing and change our mind and then go in a new direction," she says.

    "It's pretty simple—if you want to be more creative, you have to find ways to make it feel easier and more enjoyable to create. And this starts with how you treat yourself when you are creating."
    #28

    Shower thought tweet: "The term, 'No offense' has a 0% success rate."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about hearing a song for the last time, reflecting on ideas that come while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Social media post about forgotten contacts, highlighting creative shower thoughts.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Text post comparing seconds in a million and billion, highlighting the best ideas from the shower.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Shower Thoughts tweet about comparing life's highlights with others, gaining insights while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Tweet about fingernails being naturally color-coded for safe trimming, showcasing a clever shower thought.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about how one hand is skilled and the other is not; a funny shower idea.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Shower thought about how time perception affects the idea of discipline and responsibility.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Text tweet from Shower Thoughts: "Babies become wireless when they are born."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Social media post from Shower Thoughts about how past and future are just memories or ideas, highlighting best ideas.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Shower Thoughts post reads, "Candles are just pet fires," illustrating creative ideas found during showers.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Quote from Shower Thoughts about confidence, showcasing one of the best ideas that come to us while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Shower thoughts tweet pondering memory and forgetting, gaining 175 likes.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Tweeted shower thought: "Green is the color for both toxic and safe," with engagement options.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny shower thought: "The amount of people older than you never goes up," with likes and comments below.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about real ingredients being a selling point in food products.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Shower Thoughts tweet: "Sleeping in is considered lazy but going to bed early isn't."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts discussing a realization about self-acceptance and its impact on industries, linked to shower ideas.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Social media post about shower thoughts comparing car passenger experiences.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about different feelings of tiredness, highlighting best ideas in the shower.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Shower thought text about bars and imagination, showcasing a humorous realization and insight.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Shower thought text post reflecting on past actions and personal morality.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tweet by "Shower Thoughts" about introverts thinking more about conversing; emphasizes showering ideas.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    "Shower thoughts tweet about people asking questions to start conversations."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Shower thought about comfort in silence, posted by user @showerfeelings on September 18, 2023.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about outdated perceptions of people.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Text post from Shower Thoughts: "Most of the lies are not to hide stuff, but to avoid unnecessary explanations and discussions."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Shower thought about childhood maturity and trauma, posted on October 31, 2023.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Shower thoughts tweet about meal planning challenges for life.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Shower thoughts on unique clothing experiences, despite mass production, shared online by @showerfeelings.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Shower thought about breakups highlighting different perspectives on memories.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    "Shower thought tweet: 'Memories ruin really good songs' with engagement icons below."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Shower Thoughts tweet about room ownership and memories, reflecting on the best ideas.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Text post from "Shower Thoughts" comparing a bicycle to an acoustic motorcycle.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Tweet by Shower Thoughts about exercise being a mental challenge, reflecting an idea conceived while showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Shower thoughts tweet about Earth being in space, August 8, 2023.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Social media post about imagination by Shower Thoughts, reflecting on the weird nature of visualizing images in our head.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Shower thought tweet: "The loudest word ever shouted is the word 'quiet'."

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Tweet about cartoons as a solution for parents' Saturday sleep, from Shower Thoughts.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Social media post by Shower Thoughts with text humorously reflecting on partner choices.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Shower thoughts tweet about saving money with a humorous observation.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Shower Thoughts tweet about endless mental conversations and self-reflection.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Social media post discussing the enjoyment of movies and songs, featuring a clever shower thought idea.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Tweet by Shower Thoughts about the education system, highlighting creative ideas that emerge from shower thoughts.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Shower thoughts tweet humorously reflecting on career choices and job market challenges.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Social media post about a shower thought questioning Pluto's planetary status based on size.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Text post from Shower Thoughts: "Money doesn't buy happiness" possibly for discouraging financial pursuit.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Shower thoughts tweet about different types of pizza sharers, posted by Shower Feelings.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts sharing a witty insight about height, showing creativity often sparked during showering.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Shower thoughts tweet about the purpose of tables, tablecloths, placemats, and plates.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Tweet about ideas coming in the shower, humorously discussing doctors and pulse readings.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    A Shower Thought post about the significance of friends on your birthday, highlighting deep realizations.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Humorous shower thought about glasses wearers staring at glass.

    showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!