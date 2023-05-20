Have you ever imagined seeing a pencil whose tip has been intricately carved into a tiny train, or perhaps seeing traffic light signals brilliantly adorned with vivid LEDs on the pole? That must be some rather crazy concepts, right? Well, not so much when you take into consideration other things you are about to witness in this post.

There's actually a whole corner of the internet that curates and praises such distinct artistic expressions. It's a community on Reddit called "r/OddlyCreative", a gathering spot for those who appreciate the "odd, the creative, and the utterly mesmerizing" as they call it. It's a community that is set to highlight the power of imagination and show how ordinary things can be turned into something truly extraordinary at times.

#1

A Train Carved From A Pencil Tip. Artist: Cindy Chinn

A Train Carved From A Pencil Tip. Artist: Cindy Chinn

#2

Room Entrance Inspired By Narnia

Room Entrance Inspired By Narnia

#3

Flattened Tom Rug

Flattened Tom Rug

Maeve Hamilton they/them/she
You need a little Jerry to be dancing on his head or something

#4

The Indoor Rainbow In The Great Gallery Of Toledo Museum Of Art. This Is Not Refracted Light. It Is Instead An Illusion Created From Thousands Of Threads. Artist: Gabriel Dawe

The Indoor Rainbow In The Great Gallery Of Toledo Museum Of Art. This Is Not Refracted Light. It Is Instead An Illusion Created From Thousands Of Threads. Artist: Gabriel Dawe

The happy frog
I was I could do that that's awesome

#5

Traffic Light Signals With LED’s On The Traffic Pole

Traffic Light Signals With LED's On The Traffic Pole

#6

Tile Was Used To Fill This Crack In The Concrete Artistically

Tile Was Used To Fill This Crack In The Concrete Artistically

The happy frog
The style is different to what I'm used to…I LOVE IT

#7

This Keypad Randomizes The Numbers Every Time So Someone Doesn't Figure Out The Password From The Hand Movements

This Keypad Randomizes The Numbers Every Time So Someone Doesn't Figure Out The Password From The Hand Movements

#8

This Bookmark

This Bookmark

#9

Wowwwww

Wowwwww

the fallen soufflé
Someone's brushing up on their art skills

#10

Hippo Table Underwater Effect

Hippo Table Underwater Effect

The happy frog
WOw AND YOU COULD HAVE LILLYPAD CUP COASTERS

#11

It's Crazy Hair Day, A Small Swing Made With Her Hair

It's Crazy Hair Day, A Small Swing Made With Her Hair

The happy frog
That's a mixture of funny and cute weeee

#12

Green House Made From Stained Glass Windows

Green House Made From Stained Glass Windows

Sue Denham
Are there some well ventilated churches in the area? Just wondering.

#13

Despicable Pumpkins

Despicable Pumpkins

#14

Carving A Block Of Wood With A Chisel To Make Little Characters

Carving A Block Of Wood With A Chisel To Make Little Characters

The happy frog
Oh my gosh my heart, are they selling these? Because I'd buy all of them they're too cute

#15

Loch Ness Monster Ladle

Loch Ness Monster Ladle

#16

Scuba Divers' Underwater Exploration, Oc

Scuba Divers' Underwater Exploration, Oc

#17

This Rock Was Carved Into A Hyper-Realistic Frog

This Rock Was Carved Into A Hyper-Realistic Frog

The happy frog
I wannit or should I say… I ribbit

#18

Dog Owner Makes Bus Lift For Dog With Arthritis To Get Down The Stairs

Dog Owner Makes Bus Lift For Dog With Arthritis To Get Down The Stairs

#19

Trees Grown To Look Like Fence

Trees Grown To Look Like Fence

The happy frog
Even the nature is saying stay out

#20

A Turkish Factory Called 'Hitit Terra' Produces Roof Tiles That Provide A Home For Birds

A Turkish Factory Called 'Hitit Terra' Produces Roof Tiles That Provide A Home For Birds

sinead
This is so awesome!!!!!!!!

#21

Someone In My Neighbourhood Has Been Filling In Cracks In The Pavement With Mosaic!

Someone In My Neighbourhood Has Been Filling In Cracks In The Pavement With Mosaic!

Maeve Hamilton they/them/she
That is beautiful….wait could i step on it or would it still break my mothers back?

#22

Tree Shaped Picnic Table

Tree Shaped Picnic Table

Sasha Kuleshov
Perfect for family gatherings :D

#23

Hand Crocheted 3D Bed Sheet

Hand Crocheted 3D Bed Sheet

#24

Hi Guys, I Just Made A Megalodon Diorama, Hope You Guys Like It, If You Are Curious How I Made It, You Can Easily Find My Youtube Channel : Boiz Creator

Hi Guys, I Just Made A Megalodon Diorama, Hope You Guys Like It, If You Are Curious How I Made It, You Can Easily Find My Youtube Channel : Boiz Creator

#25

Furry Artwork By Muartive

Furry Artwork By Muartive

The happy frog
Wouldn't you be tempted to just feel it though because it looks so FLUFFY!

#26

Shadow Sculpture Made From Trash By Tim Noble And Sue Webster

Shadow Sculpture Made From Trash By Tim Noble And Sue Webster

The happy frog
Is that a dead bird bottom left

#27

This Packaging For Good Hair Day Pasta By Nikita Konkin

This Packaging For Good Hair Day Pasta By Nikita Konkin

Maeve Hamilton they/them/she
Not me who read good hair dye pasta over and over again for like 3 minutes

#28

Forest Ballerinas

Forest Ballerinas

#29

These Very Interesting Swords

These Very Interesting Swords

The happy frog
WOW IMM DO THIS THE POST IT NOTES WILL BE BATTLING THE STAPLERS IN SEORD FIGHTS

#30

Hong Kong Landscape Carved Into Duct Tape By Takahiro Iwasaki

Hong Kong Landscape Carved Into Duct Tape By Takahiro Iwasaki

#31

Homemade DIY Thundercloud

Homemade DIY Thundercloud

#32

Amazing Face Paintings By _nekita_

Amazing Face Paintings By _nekita_

#33

Cool Pattern Design

Cool Pattern Design

The happy frog
The floor looks like not the floor

#34

Chocolate Piano Dessert

Chocolate Piano Dessert

#35

Carrie-Anne Moss’ Dress The New Matrix Premiere

Carrie-Anne Moss' Dress The New Matrix Premiere

#36

Creating Art With Objects And A Filter

Creating Art With Objects And A Filter

#37

This Device Tracks The Goldfish's Movements And Moves In The Direction The Goldfish Swims Towards

This Device Tracks The Goldfish's Movements And Moves In The Direction The Goldfish Swims Towards

#38

Embroidered Brooch "Ocean" Handmade My Heart

Embroidered Brooch "Ocean" Handmade My Heart

#39

"Finding Time" By Darrel Radcliffe Using A Chainsaw

"Finding Time" By Darrel Radcliffe Using A Chain

The happy frog
Oh it’s so beautiful it’s almost ethereal! It looks like something you’d find in an enchanted forest surrounded by lost fairies looking to check the time!

#40

Got My Artwork Printed Onto A Cotton Dress For My Daughter X

Got My Artwork Printed Onto A Cotton Dress For My Daughter X

Tired Panda
So lovely! She wears the bright colors so well too.

#41

Homemade Glass Spider

Homemade Glass Spider

The happy frog
Oh it’s so beautiful and realistic I love it so much you made something terrifying into something beautiful

#42

My Wife And I. We Decided To Start "Producing" Wooden Toys. I Have Some Woodworking Skills And She A Graduated Painter

My Wife And I. We Decided To Start "Producing" Wooden Toys. I Have Some Woodworking Skills And She A Graduated Painter

Sawdust
Just realized there aren't enough pigs in the 12 Days of Christmas song.

#43

This Shelf Is Designed To Look Like It Is Phasing Into A Wall

This Shelf Is Designed To Look Like It Is Phasing Into A Wall

#44

Peacock Wedding Cake, The Tail Is Made Up Of Cupcakes. By Malizzi Cakes

Peacock Wedding Cake, The Tail Is Made Up Of Cupcakes. By Malizzi Cakes

The happy frog
Oh my gosh THATS SO BEAUTIFUL WHEN I GROW UP AND GET MARRIED IMMA MAKE A CAKE LIKR THIS

#45

Joseph Ducreux And His Self Potraits (1700s)

Joseph Ducreux And His Self Potraits (1700s)

#46

The Entire Alphabet Carved Into A Pencil

The Entire Alphabet Carved Into A Pencil

#47

Old Bench Painted Into A Crab

Old Bench Painted Into A Crab

#48

Eagle Made From Stones

Eagle Made From Stones

#49

Ghost Sculpture In The Castle Of Vezio, Italy By Lake Como

Ghost Sculpture In The Castle Of Vezio, Italy By Lake Como

The happy frog
When even the reaper enjoys the view

#50

Snake Temple In India

Snake Temple In India

#51

Superhydrophobic Coating And Stencils Used To Make Art That Only Shows Up When It Rains

Superhydrophobic Coating And Stencils Used To Make Art That Only Shows Up When It Rains

#52

Hanging Christmas Tree Ornaments In The Shape Of A Christmas Tree

Hanging Christmas Tree Ornaments In The Shape Of A Christmas Tree

#53

Van Gogh's The Starry Night As LEGO

Van Gogh's The Starry Night As LEGO

#54

Wood Table Carving By Vedad Kulalic

Wood Table Carving By Vedad Kulalic

#55

Fish Carved From Broccoli

Fish Carved From Broccoli

#56

Egg Art

Egg Art

The happy frog
OOO LAKOTA YOUVE BEEN TURNED INTO E G G

#57

This Woven Advertisement For Weaving Classes

This Woven Advertisement For Weaving Classes

The happy frog
My auntie weaved me a happy birthday card on my birthday :)

#58

A Sculpture Of 2 Lions Created Out Of Recycled Cardboard, Paper Bags And Glue. Credit: Sue Beatrice And Andy Gertler

A Sculpture Of 2 Lions Created Out Of Recycled Cardboard, Paper Bags And Glue. Credit: Sue Beatrice And Andy Gertler