This Group Celebrates Everything ‘Oddly Creative’ And Here Are 113 Of The Most Deserving Of Applause
Have you ever imagined seeing a pencil whose tip has been intricately carved into a tiny train, or perhaps seeing traffic light signals brilliantly adorned with vivid LEDs on the pole? That must be some rather crazy concepts, right? Well, not so much when you take into consideration other things you are about to witness in this post.
There's actually a whole corner of the internet that curates and praises such distinct artistic expressions. It's a community on Reddit called "r/OddlyCreative", a gathering spot for those who appreciate the "odd, the creative, and the utterly mesmerizing" as they call it. It's a community that is set to highlight the power of imagination and show how ordinary things can be turned into something truly extraordinary at times.
A Train Carved From A Pencil Tip. Artist: Cindy Chinn
Room Entrance Inspired By Narnia
Flattened Tom Rug
You need a little Jerry to be dancing on his head or something
The Indoor Rainbow In The Great Gallery Of Toledo Museum Of Art. This Is Not Refracted Light. It Is Instead An Illusion Created From Thousands Of Threads. Artist: Gabriel Dawe
Traffic Light Signals With LED’s On The Traffic Pole
Tile Was Used To Fill This Crack In The Concrete Artistically
This Keypad Randomizes The Numbers Every Time So Someone Doesn't Figure Out The Password From The Hand Movements
This Bookmark
Wowwwww
Hippo Table Underwater Effect
It's Crazy Hair Day, A Small Swing Made With Her Hair
Green House Made From Stained Glass Windows
Are there some well ventilated churches in the area? Just wondering.
Despicable Pumpkins
Carving A Block Of Wood With A Chisel To Make Little Characters
Oh my gosh my heart, are they selling these? Because I’d buy all of them they’re too cute
Loch Ness Monster Ladle
Scuba Divers' Underwater Exploration, Oc
This Rock Was Carved Into A Hyper-Realistic Frog
Dog Owner Makes Bus Lift For Dog With Arthritis To Get Down The Stairs
Trees Grown To Look Like Fence
A Turkish Factory Called 'Hitit Terra' Produces Roof Tiles That Provide A Home For Birds
Someone In My Neighbourhood Has Been Filling In Cracks In The Pavement With Mosaic!
That is beautiful….wait could i step on it or would it still break my mothers back?
Tree Shaped Picnic Table
Hand Crocheted 3D Bed Sheet
Hi Guys, I Just Made A Megalodon Diorama, Hope You Guys Like It, If You Are Curious How I Made It, You Can Easily Find My Youtube Channel : Boiz Creator
Furry Artwork By Muartive
Wouldn’t you be tempted to just feel it though because it looks so FLUFFY!
Shadow Sculpture Made From Trash By Tim Noble And Sue Webster
This Packaging For Good Hair Day Pasta By Nikita Konkin
Not me who read good hair dye pasta over and over again for like 3 minutes
Forest Ballerinas
These Very Interesting Swords
WOW IMM DO THIS THE POST IT NOTES WILL BE BATTLING THE STAPLERS IN SEORD FIGHTS
Hong Kong Landscape Carved Into Duct Tape By Takahiro Iwasaki
Homemade DIY Thundercloud
Amazing Face Paintings By _nekita_
Cool Pattern Design
Chocolate Piano Dessert
Carrie-Anne Moss’ Dress The New Matrix Premiere
Creating Art With Objects And A Filter
This Device Tracks The Goldfish's Movements And Moves In The Direction The Goldfish Swims Towards
Embroidered Brooch "Ocean" Handmade My Heart
"Finding Time" By Darrel Radcliffe Using A Chainsaw
Oh it’s so beautiful it’s almost ethereal! It looks like something you’d find in an enchanted forest surrounded by lost fairies looking to check the time!
Got My Artwork Printed Onto A Cotton Dress For My Daughter X
Homemade Glass Spider
Oh it’s so beautiful and realistic I love it so much you made something terrifying into something beautiful
My Wife And I. We Decided To Start "Producing" Wooden Toys. I Have Some Woodworking Skills And She A Graduated Painter
This Shelf Is Designed To Look Like It Is Phasing Into A Wall
Peacock Wedding Cake, The Tail Is Made Up Of Cupcakes. By Malizzi Cakes
Oh my gosh THATS SO BEAUTIFUL WHEN I GROW UP AND GET MARRIED IMMA MAKE A CAKE LIKR THIS
Joseph Ducreux And His Self Potraits (1700s)
3 5 and 6 look like something illegal went down
The Entire Alphabet Carved Into A Pencil
Old Bench Painted Into A Crab
Eagle Made From Stones
Ghost Sculpture In The Castle Of Vezio, Italy By Lake Como
Snake Temple In India
Superhydrophobic Coating And Stencils Used To Make Art That Only Shows Up When It Rains
Hanging Christmas Tree Ornaments In The Shape Of A Christmas Tree
Van Gogh's The Starry Night As LEGO
Wood Table Carving By Vedad Kulalic
Fish Carved From Broccoli
Egg Art
This Woven Advertisement For Weaving Classes
My auntie weaved me a happy birthday card on my birthday :)