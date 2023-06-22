What’s a rug if not a piece of art? One might even go as far as to call it a real pièce de résistance that ties an area in your home together and adds both charm and luxurious comfort. Yeah, it is safe to say that we love ourselves a cool rug! And if you do, too, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up a list of the most unique rugs for you to choose, google up, and bring straight to your home to give it that extra pizazz only unusual rugs are capable of. 

Right-o, so what kind of unique loom rugs lie among the submissions below? Now that’s an excellent question, and we’ll try to describe them as best as we can so you know exactly what you are getting into before you scroll down below and check out these unique area rugs that we found. For starters, there are lots of abstract creations that beg to be classified as artworks and would shame no house if hung on a wall. Maybe even framed.

Then there’s a whole slew of funky, acid-style fruits of imagination that you’d either need to be a teenager to get or, well, reach an altered state of mind. However, if you’re not that into this whole wonky handmade rugs vibe and maybe need something a bit classier, we’ve included some samples of the most astounding Persian and Turkish rugs, too. And, lastly, if you don’t have that much floor space but want a tiny little pièce de résistance nevertheless, we’ve also peppered our list with unique bathroom rugs that will make you use the phrase awesome sauce more than you would’ve expected.

Hopefully, we’ve painted a pretty vivid picture of the rugs that lie beneath the text and have successfully piqued your interest in what’s to come. So, ready to take a plunge into the world of unique rugs? If so, scroll down below, check out the cool rugs, and give the ones you liked the best your vote!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dog Rug

Dog Rug

an.rug Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#2

Magic Carpets: The Art Of Faig Ahmed's Melted And Pixellated Rugs

Magic Carpets: The Art Of Faig Ahmed's Melted And Pixellated Rugs

zakuria44 Report

14points
POST
#3

Yoshi Rug

Yoshi Rug

loleficarugs Report

13points
POST
#4

My Grandfather Has A Mosaic Tiled Rug In His Kitchen

My Grandfather Has A Mosaic Tiled Rug In His Kitchen

lexmarmil Report

13points
POST
#5

Tom Rug

Tom Rug

tuft_patooties Report

13points
POST
#6

Look Close... I'm Hoping My Wife Won't Notice

Look Close... I'm Hoping My Wife Won't Notice

Cdizzle32 Report

13points
POST
#7

I Got A New Ugly Rug But It’s Soft And I’m Sure It Will Look Cool While Tripping

I Got A New Ugly Rug But It’s Soft And I’m Sure It Will Look Cool While Tripping

uphigh_studio Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#8

Scored This Handmade In Peru Alpaca Wool Unicorn Tapestry

Scored This Handmade In Peru Alpaca Wool Unicorn Tapestry

copperdigger Report

13points
POST
#9

Parent's Dog On Near Identical Rug

Parent's Dog On Near Identical Rug

Psydreus Report

12points
POST
Leslie B
Leslie B
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a dog, I upvote

0
0points
reply
#10

I Made This Illusion Rug. Banana For Scale Lol

I Made This Illusion Rug. Banana For Scale Lol

jmcman55 Report

12points
POST
#11

Unique Rug

Unique Rug

girlwitharug Report

11points
POST
#12

Tom Rug

Tom Rug

dragon.rug Report

11points
POST
#13

Rainbow Cloud Rug

Rainbow Cloud Rug

anchorball Report

11points
POST
#14

Tell The Dude I Think I Found His Rug

Tell The Dude I Think I Found His Rug

ventanaman Report

10points
POST
#15

Unique Rug

Unique Rug

rug.deal Report

10points
POST
#16

LEGO Human Rug

LEGO Human Rug

sanyasanya__ Report

10points
POST
#17

Spongebob Being A Little Sneaky!

Spongebob Being A Little Sneaky!

werugz Report

10points
POST
#18

Cat Gets Her Own Little Rug So She Can Join Her Family's Prayer Time

Cat Gets Her Own Little Rug So She Can Join Her Family's Prayer Time

fahmitsu Report

10points
POST
#19

Just Finished This Cool Kirby Rug. What You Guys Think?

Just Finished This Cool Kirby Rug. What You Guys Think?

manzanorugs Report

10points
POST
#20

Pokémon Card Rug That I Handmade!

Pokémon Card Rug That I Handmade!

kaylunakami Report

10points
POST
#21

Jordygiftz Cat Fluffy Rug Carpet For Bedroom

Jordygiftz Cat Fluffy Rug Carpet For Bedroom

etsy.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Tufted Jardin Rug

Tufted Jardin Rug

anthropologie.com Report

9points
POST
#23

He Is King, The Goat - Kobe Bryant

He Is King, The Goat - Kobe Bryant

therugs.hub Report

9points
POST
#24

Leaf Rug

Leaf Rug

missmantismakes Report

9points
POST
#25

Soft Grass Rug

Soft Grass Rug

miracle_rug Report

9points
POST
#26

Baby Yoda Rug

Baby Yoda Rug

houndhuthobbies Report

9points
POST
#27

Dog Rug

Dog Rug

tuftpuff_rugs Report

9points
POST
#28

Homer Simpson Hiding In My Rug

Homer Simpson Hiding In My Rug

LeontiosTheron Report

9points
POST
#29

Smurf Rug

Smurf Rug

mai.rugs Report

9points
POST
#30

Wednesday Rug

Wednesday Rug

acrylic_rugs Report

9points
POST
#31

Go Away Rug

Go Away Rug

ziggythestardustkitty Report

9points
POST
#32

Bought A New Doormat, Now I Can Rickroll Everyone Who Visits My House

Bought A New Doormat, Now I Can Rickroll Everyone Who Visits My House

EggplantAstronaut Report

9points
POST
#33

My Girlfriend Made This Wicked Cool Raymond Rug

My Girlfriend Made This Wicked Cool Raymond Rug

PhilosophiWill Report

9points
POST
#34

I Made A Pom-Pom Snuggle Rug For My Daughter. 250 Handmade Poms, 3 Miles Of Yarn, 1500 Knots And Several Months Work

I Made A Pom-Pom Snuggle Rug For My Daughter. 250 Handmade Poms, 3 Miles Of Yarn, 1500 Knots And Several Months Work

bunneeboo Report

9points
POST
#35

My Finished Venom vs. Spiderman Rug

My Finished Venom vs. Spiderman Rug

Rugaddictionco Report

9points
POST
#36

Shenron Custom Rug Handmade In My Workshop

Shenron Custom Rug Handmade In My Workshop

codayoda Report

9points
POST
#37

Urban Outfitters Quinton Tufted Rug

Urban Outfitters Quinton Tufted Rug

urbanoutfitters.com Report

8points
POST
#38

nuLOOM Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug

nuLOOM Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#39

Tiki Mask Rug

Tiki Mask Rug

therugs.hub Report

8points
POST
#40

Smiley Faces Tufted Rug Collection

Smiley Faces Tufted Rug Collection

ruggybagystudio Report

8points
POST
#41

Skull Rug

Skull Rug

sanyasanya__ Report

8points
POST
#42

Low Battery Mode Rug

Low Battery Mode Rug

rugswithus Report

8points
POST
#43

Uno Card Rug

Uno Card Rug

girlwitharug Report

8points
POST
#44

Pattern In Rug Looks Like Pennywise

Pattern In Rug Looks Like Pennywise

Sneegles Report

8points
POST
#45

My Boss's Mousepad Shaped Like A Tiny Rug

My Boss's Mousepad Shaped Like A Tiny Rug

stellarecho92 Report

8points
POST
#46

My Socks Match This Rug Almost Perfectly

My Socks Match This Rug Almost Perfectly

mortayro Report

8points
POST
#47

This Rug Made Of Jorts

This Rug Made Of Jorts

Flash_ina_pan Report

8points
POST
#48

Bic Rugs

Bic Rugs

ignorantrugs Report

8points
POST
#49

My Friend Recently Bought Her First House. This Was The Housewarming Present That She Received From Her Sister

My Friend Recently Bought Her First House. This Was The Housewarming Present That She Received From Her Sister

Cute_Girl_Ugly_Coat Report

8points
POST
#50

Handmade Luffy Rug

Handmade Luffy Rug

GenericName375 Report

8points
POST
#51

RareRug Rug Tufted Custom Smile

RareRug Rug Tufted Custom Smile

etsy.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#52

Moss Rug

Moss Rug

etsy.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#53

All Cash No Credit

All Cash No Credit

rugsvstheworld Report

7points
POST
#54

Custom Rug

Custom Rug

rugsvstheworld Report

7points
POST
#55

Nike Rug

Nike Rug

coolestrugs Report

7points
POST
#56

Rainbow Friends Handmade Tufted Rug

Rainbow Friends Handmade Tufted Rug

ig.rugs Report

7points
POST
#57

Demon Rug

Demon Rug

flufty_tufty Report

7points
POST
#58

Unique Rug

Unique Rug

woolofhell Report

7points
POST
#59

Sonic Rug

Sonic Rug

createyourug Report

7points
POST
#60

Ed, Edd & Eddy Rug

Ed, Edd & Eddy Rug

notmyrvgs Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Cute Flower Rug

Cute Flower Rug

waytootuft Report

7points
POST
#62

Pokemon Rug

Pokemon Rug

bigcutrugs Report

7points
POST
#63

Nendoroid Ice Kirby

Nendoroid Ice Kirby

rugplug_lv Report

7points
POST
#64

This Rug Really Ties The Room Together

This Rug Really Ties The Room Together

pdmcmahon Report

7points
POST
#65

I Looked Down To Find My Shoes Matched The Rug

I Looked Down To Find My Shoes Matched The Rug

victoriousship Report

7points
POST
#66

Slips Matched The Airbnb Rug

Slips Matched The Airbnb Rug

catsonstacks Report

7points
POST
#67

Milk Can Rug

Milk Can Rug

twix.rug Report

7points
POST
#68

Alien Rug

Alien Rug

not.only.rugs Report

7points
POST
#69

Cartoon Rug

Cartoon Rug

carpet.nerd Report

7points
POST
#70

Cool Alligator Taxidermy

Cool Alligator Taxidermy

SarcasticHiker Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

My Schools New Rug

My Schools New Rug

TrashBastionMain Report

7points
POST
#72

Incredibly Unique Vintage Afghan Baluch Rug From The 1970s, Never Seen Anything Like It Before

Incredibly Unique Vintage Afghan Baluch Rug From The 1970s, Never Seen Anything Like It Before

Alivefocord Report

7points
POST
#73

My New Handmade Waddles Rug

My New Handmade Waddles Rug

_bbrug_ Report

7points
POST
#74

Made One Of My Followers A Custom Handmade Rug. Blue Eyes White Dragon!

Made One Of My Followers A Custom Handmade Rug. Blue Eyes White Dragon!

anoxicalrugs Report

7points
POST
#75

CatDog Handmade Custom Rug

CatDog Handmade Custom Rug

ig.rugs Report

6points
POST
#76

Simpsons Rugs

Simpsons Rugs

ruggybagystudio Report

6points
POST
#77

Steal Your Face Ying Yang

Steal Your Face Ying Yang

chicreativecrafts Report

6points
POST
#78

Pikachu Rug

Pikachu Rug

yafa_rugs Report

6points
POST
#79

Pizza Rug

Pizza Rug

420galaxy.rug Report

6points
POST
#80

Cat Rug

Cat Rug

locarpet_indonesia Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Homer Rug

Homer Rug

kustomthings_wa Report

6points
POST
#82

Rick Rug

Rick Rug